A contract can protect your business interests or expose you to obligations you never intended to accept. What appears to be a profitable agreement can become a costly dispute when payment terms are unclear, responsibilities are poorly defined, or the contract offers little protection when things go wrong.

This is why business contract review in Nigeria is an important part of commercial decision-making. Beyond confirming what each party has agreed to do, a properly reviewed contract helps you understand your financial exposure, manage business relationships and protect your position when obligations are not fulfilled.

Whether you are negotiating a supply agreement, engaging a service provider, or entering into a long-term commercial partnership, understanding the risks in the contract before signing gives your business greater control over the transaction.

Why Contract Review Matters to Your Business

Every commercial agreement creates rights, responsibilities and expectations between the parties. However, the terms that appear acceptable during negotiations do not always reflect how the transaction will operate in practice.

Consider a situation where your business supplies goods under an agreement that provides for payment after delivery. The customer later insists that payment depends on obtaining an acceptance certificate, but the contract contains no clear timeline for issuing that certificate.

Your goods have been delivered, yet payment remains uncertain.

This type of disagreement highlights the importance of reviewing contractual provisions against the actual commercial arrangement.

A carefully structured contract establishes clear expectations, allocates risks and provides an agreed framework for resolving problems when they arise.

What Nigerian law requires

Nigerian contract law generally recognises agreements that satisfy the essential requirements for a legally enforceable contract, including offer, acceptance, consideration, an intention to create legal relations and the legal capacity of the parties.

However, enforceability also depends on the terms of the agreement, applicable legislation, the nature of the transaction and any relevant formal requirements.

For corporate transactions, the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 provides part of the legal framework governing companies and the execution of corporate documents.

Certain sectors and transactions also attract additional regulatory requirements.

For your business, the important consideration is whether the agreement clearly reflects the commercial arrangement and complies with the legal requirements applicable to the transaction.

Five Commercial Contract Risks to Examine

1. Unclear payment terms

Payment disputes often arise because the contract does not clearly define when payment becomes due or what conditions trigger the obligation.

Your agreement needs to address the payment amount, currency, invoicing procedure, relevant milestones and consequences of delayed payment.

For example, if payment depends on the customer’s approval of completed work, the contract needs a clear acceptance procedure and defined timeline.

Without these provisions, your business risks completing its obligations while facing uncertainty about payment.

2. Excessive liability and indemnity obligations

Liability clauses determine the financial consequences of breaches of contract and other specified events.

A contract that places unlimited responsibility on your business can create exposure far greater than the value of the transaction.

Indemnity provisions also deserve attention because they can allocate responsibility for specified losses, claims and liabilities.

Reviewing liability limits, exclusions, indemnities and insurance arrangements together helps establish whether the proposed allocation of risk is commercially acceptable.

3. Weak termination provisions

A profitable business relationship can change when a supplier fails to deliver, a customer defaults or operational circumstances make continued performance difficult.

Your contract needs clear grounds for termination, notice requirements, applicable cure periods, and the consequences of ending the relationship.

For long-term arrangements, matters such as outstanding payments, unfinished work, confidential information and transition assistance are particularly important.

Clear termination provisions reduce uncertainty when a commercial relationship ends.

4. Inadequate protection against changing commercial conditions

Exchange-rate fluctuations, changes in taxation, rising operating costs and regulatory developments can affect the financial assumptions underlying a contract.

For example, your business could agree to a fixed price for goods sourced internationally without addressing substantial changes in procurement costs.

Appropriate price-adjustment mechanisms, change-in-law provisions and clearly defined contractual procedures help allocate these commercial risks.

The objective is to establish when adjustments are permitted and how the parties will implement them.

5. Poorly drafted dispute resolution clauses

Disputes become more expensive when the contract does not establish a clear process for resolving disagreements.

Your agreement needs to address the applicable governing law, the dispute resolution mechanism, and the relevant forum.

Where arbitration is selected, the clause must provide sufficient clarity on the seat of arbitration and the agreed procedure.

A carefully drafted dispute resolution provision helps the parties understand how disagreements will be managed without creating additional procedural uncertainty.

Where contractual disagreements arise, early advice from OAL’s Dispute Resolution Practice can help businesses evaluate litigation, arbitration and other appropriate dispute-resolution options.

What your business can do Before Signing

An effective business contract review in Nigeria begins with comparing the written agreement against the commercial understanding reached during negotiations.

1. Confirm the commercial terms: Verify the scope of work, deliverables, timelines, payment obligations and performance standards.

2. Assess financial exposure: Examine liability limits, indemnities, insurance requirements and provisions affecting transaction costs.

3. Review termination rights: Understand when the agreement ends, the applicable notice requirements and obligations that continue after termination.

4. Examine dispute resolution provisions: Confirm the governing law, agreed forum and procedures for resolving disagreements.

5. Verify signing authority: Establish that the parties have the necessary authority and that the agreement satisfies applicable execution requirements.

Five key legal and commercial risks businesses should examine before signing contracts

How to Avoid Preventable Mistakes

One common mistake is relying on a standard contract template without adjusting it to the transaction.

A template designed for a simple supply arrangement will not necessarily provide suitable protections for a complex technology, construction or outsourcing agreement.

Another risk arises when commercial teams agree to changes during negotiations without ensuring those terms appear in the final document.

Before execution, a coordinated review helps confirm that the agreement reflects the intended transaction, allocates responsibilities clearly and addresses the risks relevant to your business.

When to Involve Legal Counsel

Legal advice is particularly valuable when your business is negotiating high-value contracts, long-term commercial arrangements, international transactions or agreements involving complex regulatory obligations.

At this stage, you need more than an explanation of contractual language. You need clarity on how the provisions affect your commercial position, financial exposure and available remedies.

A legal review also supports negotiations by identifying provisions that require amendment before the parties become bound.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is contract review important for my business?

Contract review helps you identify unclear obligations, financial risks and contractual provisions that could affect your business before entering a binding agreement.

2. Can my business use the same contract template for every transaction?

A standard template provides a starting point, but different transactions require provisions tailored to their commercial structure, risks and applicable legal requirements.

3. What clauses deserve the most attention during contract review?

Payment obligations, deliverables, liability limits, indemnities, termination rights and dispute resolution provisions are among the most important areas to examine.

4. Can a signed commercial contract be amended?

Yes. Parties can agree to amend an existing contract, subject to its terms and any applicable legal requirements. Proper documentation helps establish the agreed changes.

5. When is the best time to involve a lawyer in contract negotiations?

Legal involvement before execution creates an opportunity to identify risks, negotiate appropriate protections and ensure the final agreement accurately reflects the intended transaction.

Conclusion

A commercial agreement is more than a document recording what the parties have agreed. It establishes the legal and financial framework governing their business relationship.

Understanding the risks before signing gives your business greater certainty over its obligations, contractual protections and available remedies.