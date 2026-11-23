Introduction

Sometime in 2012, one of the most decorated clubs in world football, Rangers of Glasgow, founded in 1872, entered administration under the weight of debts, including a substantial unpaid tax liability. A proposed rescue arrangement with creditors failed, and the company that had owned the club for generations was placed into liquidation. Yet the club itself did not vanish. A new company acquired the business and assets, took the name, the stadium and the badge, and began the following season in the lowest tier of the Scottish professional league, with supporters filling the stands as if nothing had happened. The football continued. The debts, for the most part, did not follow.

So what happens to the players who are owed salary, and to the investors, suppliers and partners who extended credit to the old club? Who pays them? This article addresses those questions through the legal doctrine of sporting succession, which asks when a new entity that rises from a defunct club should be treated, for regulatory purposes, as the old club in a new legal shirt.

The Dissolution of a Football Club as a Legal Entity

A football club is, in law, a company or another legal person. When it is wound up, the ordinary rule of insolvency applies: its assets are realised, creditors are paid according to their ranking, and whatever remains is lost. A new company, being a separate legal person, generally inherits nothing.

Football has never been comfortable with this rule. Players are typically unsecured creditors who rank behind banks and tax authorities, and are often the least able to absorb losses. Where a new entity steps into the same stadium, wears the same colours, fields the same players and markets itself to the same supporters, the line between “new” and “old” begins to look like a convenience. The risk is that a club might shed its debts, reappear within weeks and carry on, leaving creditors with nothing and honest competitors disadvantaged.

Sporting succession is football’s answer to that risk. It lets regulators and tribunals look beyond corporate personality and ask whether the new entity has, in substance, continued the old club’s sporting existence.

The Rule: Article 25 and Its Restraint

FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) expressly address the problem. Article 25(1) provides that the sporting successor of a debtor is considered the debtor and may be made subject to decisions or confirmation letters issued by the Football Tribunal. The regulation lists factors to consider: headquarters, name, legal form, team colours, players, shareholders or ownership, and the category of competition. FIFA’s disciplinary framework similarly provides that a sporting successor may be held responsible for its predecessor’s obligations, and that sanctions such as registration bans may follow if the debt remains unpaid.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has been clear that the doctrine must not be applied mechanically. Sporting succession is determined on a case-by-case basis and applied restrictively.1 The reason is fairness. A genuinely independent club that happens to share a city, a colour or a nickname with a failed predecessor should not inherit liabilities it never assumed. CAS has also described a club as an entity that, as a general rule, transcends its corporate form, and has examined whether a new entity took over the old club’s licence or federative rights, accepted some of its liabilities, or acquired its assets.2 No single element is decisive. The question is one of continuity and the overall picture presented to the public.

Players’ representatives have criticised the results. FIFPRO has complained that CAS awards on the point have at times been inconsistent, noting that players of the same defunct club have been treated differently. That unevenness is a reminder that the doctrine is fact-sensitive and that the evidence assembled by a creditor matters greatly.

What Is the Identity of a Club?

To supporters, identity is a crest, a colour and a history. To a regulator, identity is increasingly a matter of ownership and control. UEFA’s 2026 Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations provide that the elements of a club’s visual identity, including its official crest, logos, trademarks and colours, must be owned and controlled by the licence applicant or registered member, and that the applicant’s identity, history and legacy, including its sporting achievements, must be registered with the licensor.3

The consequence is that identity cuts both ways. A new entity that claims the old club’s badge, honours and heritage can hardly argue that it is a stranger to that club’s past. Having embraced the history, it may find it difficult to disown the obligations. As one might put it, a club cannot easily keep the glory and leave the bills.

UEFA’s Three-Year Rule

UEFA’s three-year rule addresses the same concern at the licensing stage. Under Article 14 of the 2026 Regulations, a licence applicant must generally have maintained its membership or contractual relationship with the relevant registered member for at least three consecutive seasons, and its men’s first team must have participated in official national competitions for at least three consecutive seasons.4 The rationale is to prevent clubs from changing legal structure to obtain a fresh start while leaving debts behind. In FC Timişoara v UEFA, CAS upheld UEFA’s application of the rule, accepting that it guards against clubs cleaning up their balance sheets by shifting debts to an entity that may later fail, to the detriment of creditors and sporting integrity.5

UEFA’s own review of decisions shows exceptions where the change was minor, such as a new name or logo with football activities continuing and creditors protected, and refusals where the change was major, or where the arrangement amounted to a swap of identity between clubs.

The Case of Shaanxi Union v Moses Ogbu

The practical force of the doctrine is best seen in Shaanxi Union Football Club v Moses Orwohicho Ogbu, decided by CAS in 2025.6 The case followed the disaffiliation of Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic FC and the emergence of Shaanxi Union Football Club. Moses Ogbu, a player owed remuneration and compensation by the old club, argued that the new club was its sporting successor and therefore answerable for what he was owed. The new club denied any such link.

CAS looked at the circumstances as a whole. It considered the similarity and timing of the two clubs’ names, the use of identity elements, the movement of players from the old club to the new, the stadium, the kit sponsor, and the new club’s public presentation. It concluded that these elements were, in the circumstances, sufficient to establish sporting succession. The result was that the new club was, in principle, liable for the debts owed to the player.

The case answers the question this article began with. Where a club is wound up and another entity assumes its identity and activities, the player who was never paid is not necessarily left with an empty claim against a dissolved company. If continuity is proved, the claim can follow the club into its new life. The case also shows the discipline of the doctrine: CAS reached its conclusion by weighing evidence of identity and conduct, not by presuming that a similar name or shirt was enough.

Beyond Europe, and Beyond Players

Sporting succession is not a European peculiarity. Because the FIFA framework applies worldwide, tribunals in many jurisdictions have considered whether successor clubs in Asia, Eastern Europe, and elsewhere should be held liable for the debts of their defunct predecessors. The doctrine is also, at present, primarily a tool for those who can bring a claim before football’s own tribunals, most commonly players, coaches and other clubs. Banks, suppliers, sponsors and investors, whose rights typically arise under ordinary commercial or insolvency law, have far less access to it.

Take Away for Those Who Wish to Resurrect a Club

For investors and promoters, the cautionary lesson is that continuity has a price. An entity that acquires a club’s licence, players, stadium, name, colours and history in a single transaction invites the inference that it has taken the club itself. If the intention is to start afresh, the break needs to be real, documented and consistent with how the new entity presents itself. If the intention is to continue the club’s story, the safer course is to negotiate with football creditors openly through a structured settlement rather than hope the corporate shell will shield the new venture.

For creditors, particularly players, the lesson is to preserve evidence. The case for succession is built on facts such as common ownership, the transfer of assets, the reuse of identity, and the public perception of continuity, and these are best documented when the events are recent.

Conclusion

A football club is a legal entity, but it is also an institution built from history, achievement and the loyalty of its supporters. The doctrine of sporting succession recognises that sporting identity can survive corporate death, and that when it does, the obligations attached to that identity may survive with it. UEFA’s three-year rule and identity provisions, FIFA’s Article 25, and the case law of CAS together seek to strike a difficult balance, protecting creditors and sporting integrity without punishing genuinely new clubs. The question in each case is when a new club is genuinely new, and when it is the old club resurrected. The answer determines not only who inherits the club’s history, but also who must pay what it owes.

Footnotes

1. Shaanxi Union Football Club v Moses Orwohicho Ogbu, CAS 2024/A/10783, Award, 30 May 2025, paras 212–213.

2. See, for example, CAS 2013/A/3425 and CAS 2007/A/1322, as discussed in CAS 2024/A/10867 (the Polonia Bytom matter).

3. UEFA, Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations (Edition 2026), art 61.01–61.02.

4. UEFA, Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations (Edition 2024).

5. UEFA, ‘CAS upholds three-year rule decision on Timişoara’ (21 July 2011).