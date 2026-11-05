Construction Compliance Across Nigeria's Infrastructure Sectors: A Regulatory Map For Buildings, Airports, Oil/Gas Infrastructures And Corporate-Led Development

I. Introduction

The Construction landscape is highly regulated for good reason. A 2025 report by the Building Collapse Prevention Guild says that Nigeria recorded 1,616 deaths from 653 reported building collapse incidents between October 1974 and May 25, 2025, with Lagos alone accounting for about 55.28% of cases.1 Airport projects have also had their fair share of construction issues, for example, certain terminal projects built from 2013 under then-minister Stella Oduah were reportedly wrongly cited and failed to follow the airport’s master plan.2 These incidents have occurred, not as a result of a dearth in compliance framework but due, in a large part, to non-compliance with set standards. It is therefore apt for stakeholders in the construction industry to be properly guided as to the requirements of the industry so that we can develop a more sustainable and resilient construction industry.

II. Determination of the Applicable Regulatory Framework

Construction compliance in Nigeria is not governed by a single regulatory framework. Rather, it is determined by a combination of legal, regulatory and operational factors that define the approvals required, the institutions with oversight responsibility and the obligations that arise throughout the lifecycle of a project. Consequently, two construction projects of a similar nature may be subject to different compliance requirements depending on their location, intended use or the identity of the developer.

The first determinant is the nature of the project. The legal and regulatory requirements applicable to a residential apartment, a commercial office complex, an airport terminal, a seaport jetty or a petroleum storage facility are fundamentally different because each fall within a distinct regulatory regime. While conventional buildings are principally regulated under the physical planning and building control laws of the relevant state, specialised infrastructure projects may require additional approvals from sectoral regulators such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) or the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), depending on the nature of the proposed development.

The location of the project is equally significant. Construction undertaken within an airport, seaport, Free Trade Zone, coastal corridor, environmentally sensitive area or other specially regulated location may attract an additional layer of regulatory oversight beyond the conventional planning approval process. Similarly, developments located within areas covered by approved master plans or urban renewal schemes must comply with the planning standards and land use policies applicable to those locations. Accordingly, developers should not assume that obtaining a development permit alone satisfies all regulatory requirements, as location specific approvals may also be required before construction commences.

Another important determinant is the identity of the developer. Projects undertaken by government ministries, departments or agencies are generally subject to public procurement and fiscal accountability requirements in addition to the sector specific approvals applicable to the project. Conversely, private corporate developers must ensure compliance with corporate governance, taxation, employment and other statutory obligations, while individual developers are primarily subject to planning, land administration and environmental requirements. The regulatory burden therefore extends beyond the physical characteristics of the project to include the legal status of the entity undertaking the development.

The scale and potential environmental impact of a project may also determine the extent of regulatory oversight. Major developments capable of significantly affecting the environment, including large housing estates, industrial facilities, highways, ports and airports may require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before construction commences. This requirement reflects the precautionary approach adopted under Nigerian environmental law and seeks to ensure that environmental and social impacts are identified and mitigated at the planning stage rather than after construction has begun.

Finally, compliance is often influenced by the intended operation of the completed facility. Certain developments require sector specific operational licences in addition to construction approvals because of the activities that will be carried out upon completion. For instance, a warehouse intended for petroleum storage, a bonded terminal, a hospital, an airport fuel depot or a manufacturing facility may require additional licences from the relevant regulatory authorities before commencing operations. Developers should therefore assess not only what is being constructed but also how the completed facility will be used, as operational requirements frequently shape the construction compliance process from inception.

These determinants should not be viewed in isolation. Rather, they operate collectively to define the applicable compliance framework for a project. Accordingly, developers should undertake a comprehensive legal and regulatory assessment at the project planning stage to identify all applicable approvals, permits and licences before mobilising to site. Such an approach not only facilitates timely project delivery but also reduces the risk of regulatory sanctions, enforcement actions and costly project delays.

III. Sector Specific Construction Compliance Requirements

The Construction industry cuts across different sectors but in this paper, specific attention would be paid to the building and real estate sector, the airport and aviation sector and the oil and gas sector.

A. Building and Real Estate Developments

Building and real estate developments constitute the most common form of infrastructure projects undertaken in Nigeria and form the foundation of the country’s construction industry. Unlike specialised infrastructure such as airports, seaports and petroleum facilities, building developments are principally regulated by state physical planning and building control authorities. Nevertheless, compliance extends beyond obtaining planning approval. It encompasses a coordinated framework of land administration, physical planning, environmental protection, professional regulation and building control requirements administered by both federal and state authorities.3

The legal framework governing building development is therefore multi-layered. At the federal level, the Land Use Act (LUA) of 1978,4 regulates land tenure and the legal basis for land ownership, while the Environmental Impact Assessment Act (EIA) of 1992,5 governs projects capable of producing significant environmental impacts. At the state level, physical planning and urban development laws regulate land use, development permits, zoning compliance and building control. In Lagos State, for example, these functions are primarily administered under the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, the Lagos State Building Control Agency Regulations, and other subsidiary instruments.

Accordingly, compliance should be viewed as a continuum beginning before site mobilisation, continuing throughout construction and extending beyond project completion.

At the Pre-Construction stage, the first compliance obligation is to establish a valid legal interest in the proposed development site. Pursuant to the Land Use Act, every interest in land derives from the Governor’s control of land within the State.6 Consequently, developers should ensure that the proposed development is supported by valid title documents, including a Certificate of Occupancy, Governor’s Consent, registered Deed of Assignment or any other legally recognised instrument evidencing title. Failure to establish a valid legal interest may impede the issuance of development approvals and expose the project to ownership disputes and litigation.

Title verification should be accompanied by comprehensive land due diligence. Developers should ascertain whether the land falls within an approved residential, commercial, industrial or mixed-use zone and whether it is affected by any government acquisition, overriding public interest, road alignment, utility corridor or urban renewal scheme.7 A parcel of land may possess valid title while remaining unsuitable for the intended development because of applicable planning restrictions.

Following title verification, the developer must obtain a Development Permit or Building Plan Approval from the relevant State Physical Planning Authority before commencing construction. Although the nomenclature differs across jurisdictions, the approval process generally requires the submission of architectural, structural, mechanical and electrical drawings, survey plans, title documents, soil investigation reports (where required), and other prescribed documentation prepared and endorsed by appropriately registered professionals.8 Construction undertaken without planning approval constitutes an unauthorised development and may attract stop-work orders, sealing notices, demolition or other enforcement measures under the applicable state planning legislation.9 In 2025, such enforcement actions were carried out by the Lagos State Building and Control Agency (LASBCA) along the Lekki-Ikoyi Corridors, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos Island and more recently, the Makoko district.10

Environmental compliance is equally fundamental. Where the proposed development is likely to produce significant environmental or social impacts, the developer must obtain an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval before project implementation in accordance with the Environmental Impact Assessment Act.11 Depending on the nature and location of the project, additional environmental approvals relating to waste management, erosion control, drainage, flood mitigation or wetlands protection may also become necessary.

Another important aspect of pre-construction compliance is the engagement of qualified professionals. Nigerian law contemplates that architectural, engineering, quantity surveying, building and town planning services should be undertaken by duly registered professionals regulated by their respective statutory bodies. Their responsibilities extend beyond the preparation of drawings to site supervision, certification of works and ensuring compliance with approved designs and applicable professional standards. The involvement of competent professionals has become increasingly important in response to the recurring incidents of building collapse recorded across Nigeria.

In several jurisdictions, additional administrative requirements arise before mobilisation to site. For instance, in Lagos State, developers who have obtained planning approval are further required to notify the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) before commencement of construction.12 Following compliance with the prescribed requirements, LASBCA issues an authorisation for commencement and places the project under its regulatory inspection regime throughout the construction period.13 This reflects the growing emphasis on preventive regulatory supervision rather than post-construction enforcement. Unfortunately, according to reports, many stakeholders fail to comply, often waiting for a stop-work order to be marked on the construction by LASBCA before engaging with the Agency.14

The Developer’sregulatory obligationscontinue through the Construction Phase. The Developer is expected to ensure that the approved development is executed in accordance with applicable legal, technical and safety requirements.15 Building Control Authorities conduct inspections at critical stages of construction to verify conformity with approved drawings, structural integrity requirements and applicable building standards. Where substantial alterations become necessary during construction, revised approvals should ordinarily be obtained before implementing such variations. Developers should therefore avoid treating approved plans as flexible design guides, as material deviations may invalidate existing approvals and expose the project to regulatory sanctions.16

Developers are equally expected to implement appropriate health, safety and environmental (HSE) measures throughout the project lifecycle. These include maintaining safe working conditions, providing adequate personal protective equipment, implementing traffic and access management measures, controlling construction waste, reducing dust and noise pollution, and safeguarding adjoining properties and members of the public. Beyond regulatory compliance, these measures significantly reduce the risk of workplace accidents, third-party claims and construction-related liabilities.17

Construction activities must also remain under the supervision of the relevant registered professionals, who are expected to certify that the works comply with approved drawings, applicable building standards and accepted professional practice. Increasingly, regulators have adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards projects executed without adequate professional supervision,18 particularly in view of the alarming incidence of structural failures and building collapses across the country.

After completion of the development comes the post-construction compliance phase. Before the building is occupied or put into commercial use, developers are generally required to satisfy additional regulatory conditions designed to confirm that the completed development is safe, structurally sound and suitable for its intended purpose. These requirements commonly include final inspections by the relevant Building Control Authority, fire safety assessments by the appropriate Fire Service, and the issuance of completion, occupancy or fitness certifications where required under the applicable state regulatory framework.19 Depending on the nature of the development, additional operational approvals may also be necessary before commercial activities commence. Hospitals, hotels, educational institutions, warehouses, manufacturing facilities and other specialised developments frequently require separate licences from their respective sector regulators.20

Where construction activities require operational permits, developers should also identify and obtain these approvals before the completed facility is commissioned. For example, in many states, facilities constructed for food production and sale would require a Food permit from the local government. Similarly, medical facilities would require an operational license from the Health Facility and Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA).21

Compliance also continues throughout the operational life of the building. Property owners remain responsible for maintaining structural integrity, complying with environmental and fire safety standards, paying applicable property-related taxes and levies, and obtaining regulatory approval before carrying out substantial alterations, extensions or changes in the approved use of the property.

B. Airport and Aviation Infrastructure Developments

Construction within an airport environment differs fundamentally from conventional building developments. Beyond the general planning and environmental approvals applicable to all construction projects, airport infrastructure is subject to a specialised aviation regulatory framework designed to safeguard air navigation, aviation security and operational safety.22 Consequently, no developer should assume that obtaining a development permit or building approval alone authorises construction within an airport or in areas capable of affecting aviation operations.

The principal regulator of aviation safety in Nigeria is the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), established under the Civil Aviation Act, 2022. The Authority is responsible for regulating civil aviation and ensuring that all aerodromes, airport facilities and aviation related developments comply with national aviation legislation and the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Accordingly, construction involving airport terminals, runways, taxiways, hangars, aircraft maintenance facilities, cargo terminals, aviation fuel depots, control towers and other aerodrome infrastructure requires the approval of the NCAA before development can proceed. Depending on the nature of the project, developers may be required to obtain an Aerodrome Construction Permit, submit detailed engineering and design drawings, provide Environmental Impact Assessment documentation, demonstrate financial and technical capacity, and satisfy other requirements prescribed by the NCAA.23

In addition to NCAA approval, developments situated within federal airports require the approval of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which manages and operates federal airports across the country. As the statutory airport operator, FAAN regulates physical developments within the airport estate, allocates land and commercial spaces, manages airport infrastructure and ensures that construction activities do not disrupt airport operations or compromise passenger safety.24 Consequently, developers undertaking works within an airport concession, terminal building or airport estate must obtain the necessary authorisations from FAAN in addition to any approvals issued by the NCAA.

The regulatory approvals discussed above are not exhaustive. Depending on the location, scope and operational characteristics of the proposed development, additional approvals may be required from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Federal Ministry of Environment, the National Security Adviser, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and other competent authorities. Developers should therefore undertake a comprehensive regulatory assessment at the project planning stage to identify all statutory approvals applicable to the proposed development before mobilisation to site.

C. Oil and Gas Infrastructure (Midstream and Downstream)

The principal legislation governing the construction and operation of midstream and downstream petroleum facilities is the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA), which establishes the NMDPRA as the regulator responsible for licensing, monitoring and enforcing compliance within the sector. Accordingly, no person may lawfully establish or operate a regulated petroleum facility without obtaining the requisite licences, permits or authorisations prescribed by the Authority.25

As such, the construction of oil and gas infrastructure, including filling stations, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants, petroleum depots, tank farms, lubricant blending plants and other midstream and downstream petroleum facilities, is subject to a significantly more rigorous regulatory framework than conventional construction projects. In addition to complying with the baseline planning, land administration, environmental and building control requirements discussed in the preceding sections, developers must obtain sector specific approvals from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) before commencing construction or operations.26 For example, applications relating to retail filling stations, LPG refilling plants, petroleum depots and other regulated facilities are processed through dedicated licensing portals maintained by NMDPRA, with each category of infrastructure attracting its own regulatory requirements, documentary submissions and technical assessments.27

Depending on the category of the proposed facility, developers may be required to obtain approvals such as Site Suitability Clearance, Approval to Construct, Approval to Commission, and the applicable Permit or Licence to Operate, as prescribed under the NMDPRA’s licensing framework.28 The precise approvals required vary depending on whether the proposed development is a retail filling station, LPG refilling plant, petroleum depot, tank farm, lubricant blending plant or another regulated petroleum facility. Developers should therefore ascertain the applicable licensing pathway at the project planning stage to avoid delays, redesigns or regulatory sanctions.

In practice, the regulatory process extends beyond the issuance of a construction approval. Before a petroleum facility becomes operational, the NMDPRA ordinarily conducts inspections to verify compliance with approved designs, prescribed safety distances, fire protection requirements and other technical and operational standards. Operational licences are issued only after the Authority is satisfied that the completed facility complies with the applicable legal and regulatory requirements.29

Environmental compliance also assumes heightened importance in oil and gas developments. Depending on the nature and scale of the proposed project, developers may be required to obtain an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval and comply with additional environmental obligations relating to waste management, pollution prevention, hazardous substances and emergency response planning.30 Facilities involving the storage or handling of petroleum products must likewise demonstrate adequate fire protection measures and compliance with applicable safety standards before operations commence.

The foregoing approvals are not exhaustive. Depending on the nature of the project, additional authorisations may be required from environmental regulators, fire safety authorities, state physical planning agencies and other competent government authorities.31 Developers should therefore adopt a coordinated compliance strategy that integrates both the general construction approvals discussed earlier and the specialised petroleum regulatory requirements applicable to the proposed facility.

IV. COMPLIANCE OBLIGATIONS BASED ON THE IDENTITY OF THE DEVELOPER

In addition to the nature and location of a construction project, the identity of the developer also influences the applicable compliance requirements. While planning, environmental and sector specific approvals generally apply irrespective of who undertakes the project, government entities, private companies and individual developers are subject to distinct legal and regulatory obligations.

For example, construction projects undertaken by federal, state or local government authorities, or those financed with public funds, are generally subject to public procurement laws in addition to the sector-specific approvals. Depending on the nature of the project, this may include compliance with applicable procurement procedures, competitive bidding requirements, budgetary approvals and other due process obligations designed to promote transparency and accountability in the award and execution of public contracts. Projects implemented through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) or concession arrangements may also be subject to additional regulatory oversight under the applicable PPP framework, particularly where public infrastructure is developed or operated by private investors on behalf of the government.32

Private companies undertaking construction projects are required to comply not only with planning and sector-specific regulations but also with applicable corporate and tax obligations. Before embarking on a project, companies should ensure that they possess the necessary corporate authority to undertake the proposed development and that their statutory filings, including annual returns, are up to date. Maintaining good corporate standing is often a practical requirement when applying for permits, licences and regulatory approvals. Corporate developers must also comply with applicable tax obligations, labour laws, pension and employee compensation requirements, and any sector-specific licensing requirements that arise from the nature of the project.33

Individuals constructing residential or commercial properties are generally subject to a less complex compliance framework than corporate developers. Nevertheless, they remain responsible for obtaining the relevant planning approvals, complying with applicable building control requirements, and satisfying environmental and property-related obligations where applicable.

Regardless of the category of developer, regulatory compliance should be treated as a continuous process extending from project conception through construction and ultimately to the operation and maintenance of the completed development.

V. CORPORATE, TAX AND WORKFORCE COMPLIANCE

Obtaining the necessary construction approvals does not mark the end of regulatory compliance. Corporate developers are also required to satisfy a range of corporate, tax and employment obligations that run alongside the construction process and continue throughout the lifecycle of the project.

A. Corporate Compliance

Before undertaking a construction project, a company should ensure that it has the legal capacity to carry out the proposed development. This includes confirming that the project falls within the company’s constitutional powers and business objectives, particularly where the construction activity extends beyond the company’s primary line of business.

Companies should also maintain good standing with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) by ensuring that statutory filings, including annual returns and any required changes to corporate information, are up to date. In practice, evidence of incorporation and corporate good standing is frequently required when applying for permits, licences, financing or other regulatory approvals.

B. Tax Compliance

Construction projects give rise to several tax obligations administered by both the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and the relevant State Internal Revenue Service. The Nigeria Tax Act 2025, effective from 1 January 2026, consolidated major federal tax statutes and introduced material changes relevant to developers, including reforms to VAT, withholding tax and stamp duty. The tax analysis should distinguish the underlying transaction from the payment mechanism.

In particular, developers should not assume that every construction-related transaction bears the same VAT treatment. The new regime contains exemptions and reliefs relevant to land, buildings and rent, while taxable construction and development services may remain subject to VAT.34 Withholding tax should likewise be checked against the applicable category and rate. Stamp duty is imposed by reference to chargeable instruments, and the 2026 Federal Government directive ending the blanket one-per-cent deduction from government payments to contractors reinforces the distinction between stamp duty on instruments and deductions from payments. Hence, Developers should therefore identify VAT, withholding-tax and stamp-duty implications at the procurement and contracting stage, including applicable exemptions or reliefs.

C. Workforce Compliance

Construction projects must also comply with Nigeria’s labour and employment laws. Employers are expected to make the requisite pension contributions, comply with employee compensation requirements, and fulfil applicable obligations under the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) regime where required. Developers should ensure that workforce compliance extends beyond employment and immigration requirements to include appropriate health, safety and environmental measures throughout the construction process, including risk assessments, worker training, personal protective equipment, emergency procedures and regular site safety inspections.35 Depending on the nature and scale of the project, competent HSE personnel may also be required. In addition, applicable Nigerian Standards and internationally recognised standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 may be relevant, particularly in regulated sectors such as oil and gas, where specific certifications may form part of contractor, equipment or project approval requirements.36 These standards therefore complement the statutory regulatory framework and, where expressly required by the applicable regulator, contract or procurement process, may constitute a condition for participation in or execution of the relevant project.

VI. Practical Construction Compliance Checklist

Although the regulatory requirements applicable to a construction project will vary depending on the sector, location and identity of the developer, the following checklist provides a practical guide to the principal compliance considerations that should be addressed throughout the project lifecycle.

A. Pre-Construction Phase

Before construction commences, developers should:

Verify ownership of, or legal interest in, the project site and ensure that title documents are in order.

Confirm that the proposed development complies with applicable zoning and land use regulations.

Obtain development and building plan approvals from the relevant planning authority.

Determine whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or other environmental approvals are required.

Identify and obtain sector specific approvals where the project is located within an airport, seaport, Free Trade Zone or other regulated area.

Ensure that all designs and technical drawings are prepared and certified by appropriately licensed professionals.

Where applicable, obtain corporate approvals, maintain statutory compliance with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and secure any sector-specific licences required for the proposed development.

For government-funded projects, ensure compliance with applicable public procurement requirements before contract award and project mobilisation.

B. Construction Phase

During construction, developers should:

Comply with all conditions attached to planning and regulatory approvals.

Facilitate inspections by the relevant building control and sector regulators at the prescribed stages of construction.

Implement appropriate environmental management measures, including waste management, dust suppression and pollution control.

Maintain compliance with applicable health, safety and environmental (HSE) standards.

Ensure compliance with workforce obligations, including pension contributions, employee compensation requirements and other statutory employment obligations.

Comply with applicable tax obligations, including the deduction and remittance of relevant taxes where required.

C. Post-Construction

Before the completed project is occupied or commissioned, developers should:

Obtain all required completion, occupancy and operational approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities.

Secure fire safety clearance and any other mandatory safety certifications.

Obtain any sector-specific operational licences required before the facility becomes operational.

Regularise ongoing tax, property and business registration obligations applicable to the completed development.

Establish internal compliance procedures to ensure continued adherence to applicable legal and regulatory requirements throughout the operational life of the project.

Regulatory compliance should not be viewed as a one-time obligation satisfied upon completion of construction. Rather, it is a continuous process that begins at project conception and extends throughout the life of the development.

VII. CONCLUSION

Construction projects in Nigeria are regulated by an increasingly sophisticated legal and institutional framework that extends well beyond traditional planning and building approvals. The applicable compliance requirements will vary depending on the nature of the project, its location and the identity of the developer, making it essential for developers to adopt a project specific compliance strategy rather than relying on a generic checklist.

Early identification of the relevant regulatory authorities and applicable statutory obligations can significantly reduce project delays, regulatory disputes and unnecessary costs. It also enables developers to integrate compliance into project planning, financing and execution, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing legal and commercial risks.

As Nigeria continues to invest in housing, transportation, maritime infrastructure, aviation and other strategic sectors, regulatory compliance will remain a critical component of successful project delivery. Developers, investors, contractors and project advisers should therefore engage the relevant regulators and professional advisers at the earliest stages of a project to ensure that all approvals, licences and ongoing compliance obligations are identified and addressed in a timely and coordinated manner.

REFERENCES

Table of Legislation

Civil Aviation Act 2022

Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

Employee’s Compensation Act 2010.

Environmental Impact Assessment Act 1992.

Factories Act 2004.

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act 2004.

Industrial Training Fund Act

Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019.

Lagos State Building Control Agency Regulations (LASBCA Regulations)

Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Regulations 2019

Land Use Act 1978

Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Operations Regulations 2022

National Building Code 2006.

Nigeria Tax Act 2025.

Pensions Reform Act 2014.

Petroleum Industry Act 2021

Public Procurement Act 2007.

Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act 2015.

Selected Articles, Advisories and Other Sources

Abdu-Salaam Abbas & Co, ‘Regulating Nigeria’s Midstream and Downstream Sector: The Legal and Operational Mandate of NMDPRA under the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021’ (Mondaq, 20 February 2026).

Agunia PB, ‘Legal Appraisal of Environmental Impact Assessment in the Nigerian Petroleum Licensing Regime’ (NAUJCPL).

Alexander L, ‘Building Code Compliance: Ensuring Compliance with Building Codes and Regulations in Construction Projects’ (ResearchGate).

BusinessDay, ‘The Nigeria Tax Act 2025: A Breath of Fresh Air for Stamp Duty Tax’ (14 May 2026).

Charis Legal Practice, ‘Before You Build in Lagos: What You Really Need to Know about Building Approval’ (Mondaq, 22 October 2025).

DLA Piper, ‘General Construction Law in Nigeria’ (DLA Piper REALWORLD).

DLA Piper, ‘Licences and Permits in Nigeria’ (DLA Piper REALWORLD).

DLA Piper, ‘Public Procurement in Nigeria’ (DLA Piper REALWORLD).

Diya Fatimilehin & Co, ’15 Essential Legal Requirements for Real Estate Transactions in Nigeria’.

Eke G, ‘Nigerian Building Collapse Guild Laments as Deaths Hit 1,616’ (APA News, 8 June 2025).

Emetumah C and Faisal, ‘Evaluation of Health, Safety & Environmental Cultural Perception by Construction Workers in Nigeria’ (2018) AJARR.

‘FAAN Unveils 2025 By-Laws, Overhauls Regulatory Framework After 21 Years’.

Global Advisory Experts, ‘Navigating the Regulatory Maze: Key Government Permits Required for Oil & Gas Operations in Nigeria’.

International Comparative Legal Guides, ‘Nigeria: Aviation Laws and Regulations 2025’ (ICLG, 7 March 2025).

International Comparative Legal Guides, ‘Oil & Gas Regulation Laws and Regulations Report 2026: Nigeria’ (ICLG).

KietLaw, ‘Operator Obligations under the NMDPRA Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Operations Regulations 2025’.

‘Energy and Infrastructure Sector News Update May 2026’ (Mondaq 10 June 2026).

Mondaq, ‘Regulatory Update: Public Private Partnerships’.

NCDMB, ‘Strategic Business Development Unit’.

Sahara Reporters, ‘Revealed: New Abuja Airport Terminal Has Defects Only N72bn Can Correct’ (20 August 2018).

Scott’s Legal, ‘How to Obtain Building Plan Approval in Nigeria’ (Mondaq, 14 November 2025).

Scott’s Legal, ‘Property Development in Nigeria: Its Legal Framework’ (Mondaq, 13 November 2025).

The Punch, ‘Authorisation Letter Mandatory for Developers, Says LASBCA’ (4 March 2024).

Building Practice, ‘Airport Construction Permits in Nigeria: Expert Guide for 2025’ (2 September 2025).

Tunde & Adisa Legal Practitioners, ‘A Developer’s Guide to Securing Building Permits in Lagos State’ (20 May 2025).

Lagos television, Lagos government urges Makoko residents to vacate structures beneath power lines.

TopManGas Nigeria, ‘Understanding the NMDPRA Approval License Process in Nigeria’.

Footnotes

1. Goddy Eke, ‘Nigerian building collapse Guild laments as deaths hit 1,616’ (APA News, 8th June, 2025) ( https://apanews.net/nigerian-building-collapse-guild-laments-as-building-collapse-deaths-hit-1616/) accessed 28th July, 2026

2. Sahara Reporters ‘REVEALED: New Abuja Airport Terminal Has Defects Only N72bn Can Correct’ (Sahara Reporters, New York, 20th August, 2018) (https://saharareporters.com/2018/08/20/revealed-new-abuja-airport-terminal-has-defects-only-n72bn-can-correct) accessed 28th July, 2026

3. Scott’s Legal Nigeria (Property Development In Nigeria – Its Legal Framework – Real Estate) accessed 19th August, 2026

4. LUA 1978

5. EIA 1992

6. LUA (1978), s. 1

7. Diya Fatimilehin & Co, ‘15 Essential Legal Requirements for Real Estate Transactions in Nigeria’ (https://diyafatimilehin.net/legal-real-estate-transactions-requirements) accessed 19th August, 2026

8. How To Obtain Building Plan Approval In Nigeria by Scott’s Legal Nigeria (How To Obtain Building Plan Approval In Nigeria – Construction & Planning) accessed 19th August. See Regulation 2 (3) to (16), Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Regulations, 2019

9. Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2010 ss. 31 and 43

10.Lagostelevision(https://lagostelevision.com/lagos-government-urges-makoko-residents-to-vacate-structures-located-beneath-power-lines) accessed 19th August, 2026

11. EIA (1992), ss 2 and 13.

12. Section 2, Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, Ch. U2, Vol.10 of Lagos State.

13. A Developer’s Guide to Securing Building Permits in Lagos State’ (Tunde & Adisa Legal Practitioners, 20 May 2025) (https://tundeadisa.com/media_insights/a-developers-guide-to-securing-building-permits-in-lagos-state) accessed 19th August, 2026.

14. Authorisation letter mandatory for developers, says LASBCA’ (The Punch, 4 March 2024) (https://punchng.com/authorisation-letter-mandatory-for-developers-says-lasbca) accessed 19th August, 2026.

15. DLA Piper https://www.dlapiperrealworld.com/law/index.html?t=construction&s=legal-framework&c=NG accessed 19th August,2026.

16. Luna Alexander https://www.researchgate.net/publication/393003504_Building_Code_Compliance_Ensuring_Compliance_with_Building_Codes_and_Regulations_in_Construction_Projects accessed 19th August, 2026

17. Factories Act, Cap F1, LFN 2004, Parts III & V

18. National Building Code (Nigeria) 2006, Part III, Section 13, Cl. 13.2

19. Lagos state urban and Regional Planning and Development law 2019, ss. 10 and 14

20. Before You Build In Lagos: What You Really Need To Know About Building Approval – Real Estate – Nigeria accessed 19th August, 2026

21. Lagos State Health Sector Reform Law 2006, s 60.

22. International Comparative Legal Guides, ‘Nigeria – Aviation Laws and Regulations 2025(ICLG, 7 March 2025) ([ARCHIVE] Nigeria — Aviation Laws and Regulations 2025) accessed 19th August, 2026

23. Airport Construction Permits in Nigeria | Expert Guide for 2025 (Building Practice, 2 September 2025) (https://buildingpractice.biz/airport-construction-permits-nigeria) accessed 19th August, 2026

24. Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act 2022, ss. 3-4

25. PIA (2021), ss. 125 and 174. (https://www.mondaq.com/nigeria/oil-gas-electricity/1799114/energy-and-infrastructure-sector-news-update-may-2026)

26. Petroleum Industry Act 2021, s 111, Regulation 15 (1) Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Operations Regulations, 2022

27. International Comparative Legal Guides, ‘Oil & Gas Regulation Laws and Regulations Report 2026 Nigeria (https://iclg.com/practice-areas/oil-and-gas-laws-and-regulations/nigeria) accessed 19th August, 2026

28. Understanding the NMDPRA Approval License Process in Nigeria (https://www.topmangasnigeria.com/understanding-the-nmdpra-approval-license-process-in-nigeria accessed 19th August 2026

29. Petroleum Industry Act, ss. 29, 31, 32 and 33.

30. Promise Billion Agunia “Legal Appraisal Of Environmental Impact Assessment in the Nigerian Petroleum Licensing Regime” (https://www.journals.ezenwaohaetorc.org/index.php/NAUJCPL/article/download/3703/3822) accessed 19th August, 2026

31.(https://globaladvisoryexperts.com/navigating-the-regulatory-maze-key-government-permits-required-for-oil-gas-operations-in-nigeria/) accessed 19th August, 2026

32.Public Procurement in Nigeria

(https://www.dlapiperrealworld.com/law/index.html?t=construction&s=forms-of-contract-procurement-methods&q=public-procurement&c=NG accessed 19th August, 2026

33. Regulatory Update: Public Private Partnerships (https://www.mondaq.com/nigeria/government-contracts-procurement-ppp/1716918/regulatory-update-public-private-partnerships) accessed 19th August, 2026

34. The Nigeria Tax Act 2025: A breath of fresh air for Stamp Duty Tax (BusinessDay, 14 May 2026) (https://businessday.ng/opinion/article/the-nigeria-tax-act-2025-a-breath-of-fresh-air-for-stamp-duty-tax/) accessed 19th August, 2026

35. C. Emetumah, Faisal, 2018, “Evaluation of Health,Safety & Environmental Cultural Perception by Construction Workers in Nigeria” https://journalajarr.com/index.php/AJARR/article/view/13) accessed 19th August, 2026

36.“Strategic business development Unit” https://ncdmb.gov.ng/strategic-business-development-unit/ accessed 19th August, 2026