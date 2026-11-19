Does buying a property token in Nigeria mean you own the land? Usually, not directly. Tokenised real estate in Nigeria involves digital tokens that represent rights, and that right might be shares in the company that owns the building, a share of the rent, or simply a contractual promise to pay you later.

Which one you have decides what you can claim if the project fails. Under the Investments and Securities Act 2025, tokens and digital assets are investments the SEC regulates, so calling a product a “token” does not put it outside the law. Before you send crypto for “fractional ownership,” here is how to find out what you are really buying.

What Do You Actually Own When You Buy a Property Token?

In most cases, you do not own the land directly. You own a right, and the documents decide what that right is. Tokenised real estate can make it possible for several investors to participate in a property investment without each person acquiring direct ownership of the land. But the structure matters more than the marketing.

Consider a company established as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to buy a property. The SPV acquires the property, while investors contribute money in exchange for shares or other legally recognised interests. Digital tokens may then represent those interests. There is nothing inherently unusual about using an SPV. The difficult question is what the token actually represents. If it represents shares, check the company’s constitutional documents, share records and investment agreement. If it represents a contractual right to rental income, you may have a claim under that contract rather than ownership of the building. A token may also represent another kind of interest, depending on its terms. A blockchain entry does not, by itself, settle these questions.

Before investing, ask for the documents identifying the property, the SPV that owns it, your precise rights, and the conditions under which you can transfer or exit your investment.

Is Real Estate Tokenisation Legal in Nigeria? What the SEC Requires

Nigeria’s Investments and Securities Act 2025 expressly includes virtual assets, digital assets, distributed ledger technology offers, tokens and products in the Second Schedule’s list of investments. Sections 86 and 87 address securities registration and the electronic issuance or transfer of registered securities through systems approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Section 61 also requires a person carrying on investment and securities business in the Nigerian capital market to be registered in accordance with the Act and applicable rules. What does this mean for you? A property platform cannot avoid securities regulation simply by calling its product a token. Whether a particular offering or operator requires registration depends on the rights being offered, the activities being carried on and the applicable regulatory rules.

In its circular of 16 January 2026, the SEC set the minimum capital for a Real-World Assets Tokenisation and Offering Platform (RATOP) at ₦1 billion, with compliance required by 30 June 2027. That requirement applies where the activity falls within the relevant regulated category; it does not automatically classify every SPV or property company as a RATOP.

You can check the SEC’s official registered-operator directory. Do not stop at whether a company’s name appears. Verify its current status, registration category and permitted activities. Registration is not a guarantee that an investment will make money or that its underlying property has a good title.

In July 2026, the President signed an Executive Order creating a Virtual Asset Council, chaired by the CBN, to get regulators working together. It does not create a new regulator. Securities-related token activity stays with the SEC, while payments, settlement and custody involving other virtual assets sit with the CBN. Either way, it is not an approval of any investment.

Before You Invest Crypto in a Property Token: 6 Checks

Start with the property. Request the title documents and conduct appropriate searches to establish ownership, identify encumbrances and check whether there are competing claims or relevant restrictions. Depending on the title and transaction, the Land Use Act 1978, including sections 22 and 26, may be relevant to consent and the validity of the transaction. The token does not remove those requirements.

Next, examine the company. Who owns and controls the SPV? Does it actually hold the property? What debts or other liabilities does it have? What happens to your interest if it becomes insolvent or sells the asset?

Then read the investment agreement. Check what rights you receive, how returns are calculated, whether they are guaranteed or merely projected, whether you can vote on key decisions, and how an exit works. A token that can technically move between digital wallets does not guarantee that a buyer will be available when you want to sell.

Payment needs its own attention. If you are using cryptocurrency, establish the valuation point, exchange-rate mechanism, transaction fees, settlement deadline and responsibility for a failed transfer. The conversion and payment arrangements may also engage financial-sector and virtual-asset requirements, depending on the parties and services involved. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 guidelines on bank accounts for Virtual Asset Service Providers are relevant to that assessment.Since December 2023, banks can serve licensed virtual asset service providers, under strict anti-money laundering checks.

Finally, verify the source and destination of funds, the custody arrangements and the parties responsible if something goes wrong. Keep the signed agreement, payment records, wallet transaction references and communications.

If you have already invested and something appears wrong, preserve those records before approaching the platform. The right next step may involve the SEC, law enforcement, a contractual claim or court proceedings, depending on what happened.

The Question that Matters Most

Tokenisation may change how an investment is recorded or transferred. It does not automatically change who owns the land, what a contract promises, or what a regulator requires. That is why two investments described as “fractional property ownership” may give investors very different rights. Before you invest, ask one question and insist on a document-backed answer: if this project fails, what can I legally claim, against whom, and under what terms?

FAQs

1. Do I own the land if I buy a property token in Nigeria? Usually not directly. Most tokens represent shares in a company that owns the property, or a contractual right to income. What you can claim depends on the token’s documents, not the blockchain record. Ask for the title documents, the company’s records and your investment agreement before you pay.

2. Is real estate tokenisation legal in Nigeria? Yes, if it’s done within the rules. The Investments and Securities Act 2025 lists tokens and digital assets as investments regulated by the SEC, and section 61 requires anyone carrying on investment business to be registered. A platform that tokenises real assets may also need ₦1 billion in capital under SEC Circular 26-1.

3. How do I check if a property token platform is registered? Search the SEC’s register of capital market operators. Check the company’s current status, its registration category and what it’s allowed to do — not just whether its name appears. Remember that registration doesn’t guarantee returns or prove the property has a clean title.

4. Can I pay for a property token with cryptocurrency in Nigeria? Possibly, but check the details first: how the crypto is valued, exchange rates, fees, deadlines and who bears the loss if a transfer fails. Since December 2023, CBN guidelines let banks serve licensed virtual asset service providers, under strict anti-money laundering checks.