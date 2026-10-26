The Limits Of Eminent Domain In Nigerian Land Administration: Sovereign Obligations And Other Matters

A government that offers land as security must contemplate the possibility that enforcement will place that land in someone else’s hands. If it later invokes overriding public interest to dispossess the purchaser simply because it wants the property back, the dispute concerns more than land administration. It concerns whether public power may be deployed to reverse the consequences of a commercial obligation.

Nigerian law gives Governors substantial powers over land, but those powers have statutory boundaries. The defensible proposition is not that government can never acquire land it previously mortgaged. It is that a valid enforcement sale cannot be undone merely by describing the government’s wish to recover its former asset as overriding public interest. A later acquisition requires its own lawful foundation, an authentic statutory purpose and compliance with the applicable safeguards.

The legal meaning of overriding public interest

The statutory expression is “overriding public interest”, rather than overwhelming public interest. Section 28 of the Land Use Act governs revocation. For statutory rights of occupancy, it addresses unlawful alienation, governmental requirements for public purposes, and mining or oil-pipeline requirements. Section 28(5) separately permits revocation on specified grounds involving breaches of obligations and conditions. These routes should not be conflated.1 Section 1 vests land in the Governor subject to the Act and requires administration for the common benefit of Nigerians. It does not turn every privately held interest into property recoverable at executive preference. Sections 43 and 44 of the Constitution protect property interests and regulate compulsory acquisition, including compensation and access to adjudication. The Land Use Act also enjoys the special constitutional protection in section 315(5)(d).2

A government’s financial interest in obtaining a valuable asset is consequently not, without more, the public purpose required to acquire it compulsorily. Otherwise, almost any private property could be taken whenever its recovery improved the state’s balance sheet.

The Supreme Court authorities and their proper limits

In Osho v Foreign Finance Corporation (1991) 4 NWLR (Pt 184) 157, the Supreme Court considered a Lagos industrial-property dispute involving alleged forfeiture, revocation, subsequent allocation and forcible entry. The public-interest justification did not validate the dispossession and reallocation for private business. The case demonstrates that courts examine the legal foundation and actual purpose of executive action, rather than accepting its description at face value.3

The significance of Osho lies in the restriction on using acquisition powers for an unauthorised purpose and in the distinction between forfeiture, recovery procedures and public-purpose revocation. Its application to an enforcement purchaser depends on the interest acquired and the particular ground advanced for dispossession.

Goldmark Nigeria Ltd v Ibafon Co Ltd (2012) 10 NWLR (Pt 1308) 291 concerned federal acquisition at Ibafon for port purposes and subsequent dealings with private companies. The Supreme Court upheld the result favouring the original owners in circumstances that included defective notice and the use of acquired land. It illustrates why a purchaser must investigate the legality of the acquisition underlying a government-derived title.4

Adole v Gwar (2008) 11 NWLR (Pt 1099) 562 supplies another important protection: an existing vested right is not extinguished simply because the Governor issues a later certificate over the same land. The earlier interest must first be lawfully displaced. A fresh allocation is therefore no substitute for a valid revocation.5

These decisions provide a framework for analysing the government-as-borrower scenario. The argument developed below applies those principles to a completed, lawful enforcement sale; it does not depend on treating any one of these decisions as a mortgage-enforcement case.

Government as borrower and government as acquiring authority

The critical distinction is between the state’s proprietary capacity and its statutory capacity. In the first, government or an authorised public entity owns or holds an interest capable of being charged or transferred. In the second, the Governor exercises a power conferred and limited by legislation.

Assume that an authorised state entity grants valid security over a transferable interest, defaults, and the creditor lawfully sells that interest to a third party. The purchaser’s title arises through the enforcement transaction. The state’s dissatisfaction with the price, a change of administration, or the property’s subsequent appreciation does not itself establish a statutory ground for revocation.

The analysis must begin with what actually happened. Was there a mortgage, an outright transfer in settlement, a judicial sale or merely an interim possession order? Was the borrower the state itself, a statutory corporation or a separate company? Did the security cover the interest now claimed by the purchaser? These distinctions determine the rights transferred and prevent political shorthand from replacing the title documents.

A default does not automatically transfer ownership to the creditor. Equally, an order allowing possession need not confer an unrestricted power to convey title. The relevant security instrument, enforcement power, court orders and conveyance must be examined before describing government as having lost the property.

When revocation becomes an attempt to reverse the transaction

Consider an illustrative transaction, rather than a reported case. A state lawfully charges a commercial property to secure borrowing. Following default and valid enforcement, a purchaser pays the price, obtains the appropriate transfer documents and enters possession. Government then revokes the purchaser’s interest to restore the building to the same public entity that provided the security, without identifying a distinct public project.

That sequence provides a substantial basis for challenging the revocation as an improper use of statutory power. The question is whether the government has established the statutory requirement for acquisition or has simply substituted an administrative notice for repayment, redemption or a successful judicial challenge to the sale.

The evidence will matter. Relevant material includes the original approvals, the state’s knowledge of enforcement, any consent to transfer, the application of sale proceeds to the debt, the timing of revocation, internal explanations and the proposed beneficiary. A revocation immediately following an unsuccessful effort to reverse the sale commercially invites scrutiny. Timing is evidence, however, not conclusive proof.

Arguments based on estoppel, inconsistent conduct and the rule against benefiting from one’s own wrong may reinforce the challenge where the facts support them. They should accompany, rather than replace, the statutory argument. Estoppel cannot create a power to mortgage land that the public entity never possessed, nor can it extinguish a compulsory-acquisition power that legislation lawfully preserves.

A valid sale does not confer perpetual immunity

Now alter the example. Several years after the enforcement sale, the property lies on the route of an evidenced transport project or is genuinely required for a public hospital. The earlier mortgage does not, by itself, prevent a lawful acquisition. The government must establish the relevant statutory basis and follow the acquisition and compensation requirements.

The objection in the first example is the misuse of power to reverse a transaction. In the second, there may be an independently justified acquisition affecting an asset that happens to have been sold by a creditor. Treating both situations as legally identical would weaken the purchaser’s argument.

Nor does an offer of compensation answer every challenge. Compensation addresses the consequences of a lawful taking; offering money does not supply a missing statutory purpose. Conversely, the precise consequences of delayed or disputed compensation require analysis of the applicable provisions and reliefs, rather than an assumption that every payment dispute automatically nullifies the revocation.

Private participation and public development

It would be equally inaccurate to argue that every acquisition involving a private developer is invalid. Section 51’s public-purpose definition extends to planned development and economic, industrial or agricultural development. A properly constituted public scheme may therefore involve private participants.6

In Maiyegun v Governor of Lagos State, the Court of Appeal distinguished a mere transfer between private interests from allocations implementing governmental development schemes. In Aso Tim Doz Investment Co Ltd v Abuja Markets Management Ltd, the Court of Appeal examined the character of the acquiring beneficiary and the market-development purpose.7

The practical enquiry is whether a genuine statutory scheme explains the acquisition and whether its implementation supports that explanation. A developer’s involvement does not automatically defeat public purpose. Equally, a reference to investment, employment or urban renewal should not shield a transaction whose substance is preferential redistribution of another person’s land.

Notice and the identity of the present holder

Under sections 28(6) and 28(7), an authorised officer must signify revocation and notice must be given to the holder; extinguishment follows receipt or a stated later date. Section 44 prescribes service methods, including conditional alternatives to personal delivery.8

After a completed transfer, the identity of the relevant holder becomes particularly important. Serving only the former owner or borrowing entity may leave the purchaser with a substantial objection, depending on the nature and perfection of the interest acquired and the facts of service. Gazette publication should not simply be assumed to satisfy every statutory service requirement.

The Court of Appeal’s decision in Adekunle v Governor of Lagos State, CA/L/282/2012, delivered on 19 March 2020, illustrates the importance of proving compliant service.9 The distinction between an immaterial defect in drafting and a failure to establish a statutory condition must nevertheless be maintained. Litigation should focus on the substance of the alleged defect and the governing authority, not merely on imperfections in wording.

AMCON and federal ownership require separate analysis

AMCON’s involvement does not dispense with investigation of title. The purchaser must establish what AMCON acquired, its authority to enforce or dispose, and the interest the sale actually conveyed. An acquisition of debt, a security interest, possession and outright ownership are different legal positions.

Federal land raises additional questions. Section 49 preserves qualifying federal titles held at the commencement of the Land Use Act; section 51(2) addresses the exercise of powers over land held or vested in the Federal Government. A post-1978 acquisition cannot automatically be brought within section 49 merely because the acquirer is a federal institution.10

Likewise, a private purchaser should not assume that every characteristic of the creditor’s public status passes with the conveyance. The nature and timing of federal ownership, the relevant statutory regime and the purchaser’s present interest require separate consideration. The important protection remains the purchaser’s valid title and the limits of the purported revocation, rather than an unexamined claim to federal immunity.

What creditors and purchasers should establish

Due diligence should reconstruct the complete chain: the government entity’s title; its authority to borrow, charge or dispose; necessary approvals and consents; perfection of the security; the occurrence of default; compliance with enforcement conditions; and the purchaser’s conveyance and registration. Savannah Bank v Ajilo (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt 97) 305 remains a warning about the consequences of failing to address the Land Use Act’s consent requirements.11

Purchasers should also investigate acquisition history, survey identity, existing occupants, development obligations, rent records, litigation and outstanding orders. A government-backed sale is not a substitute for this work. Contractual acknowledgements, warranties and indemnities can improve allocation of risk, but cannot validate an unlawful disposal or prevent a future lawful acquisition.

Where revocation is threatened, the purchaser should preserve the notice, proof of service, transaction history, government representations and evidence of the intended use. Depending on the claim and forum, relief may include declarations, an order setting aside the revocation, interim protection, injunctions and damages supported by proof. A purchaser seeking to retain title should distinguish that challenge from an alternative compensation claim. Public authorities should pursue disputed ownership or sale irregularities through lawful procedures and respect subsisting court orders.12

Conclusion

The Governor’s land powers do not provide a general mechanism for recovering assets lost through commercial default. Where a state has lawfully provided security and a creditor has validly conveyed the charged interest, a later revocation must stand on its own statutory merits. Government must show more than a desire to recover valuable land or reverse an inconvenient bargain.

The purchaser’s protection is substantial but conditional. It depends on a valid chain of title, the absence of a sustainable independent revocation ground, and effective recourse to the courts. That approach preserves genuine public acquisition while denying public power the role of a substitute for contractual performance.

Footnotes

1 Land Use Act, Cap L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, ss 28(1)–(5).

2 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), ss 43, 44 and 315(5)(d); Land Use Act, s 1.

3 Osho v Foreign Finance Corporation (1991) 4 NWLR (Pt 184) 157, SC.9/1988, 17 May 1991. Judgment: https://lawcarenigeria.com/mr-a-o-osho-anor-v-foreign-finance-corporation-anor1991/

4 Goldmark Nigeria Ltd v Ibafon Co Ltd (2012) 10 NWLR (Pt 1308) 291, SC.421/2001, 23 March 2012. Judgment: https://lawcarenigeria.com/goldmark-nigeria-limited-ors-v-ibafon-company-limited-ors-2012/

5 Adole v Gwar (2008) 11 NWLR (Pt 1099) 562, SC.302/2002, 4 April 2008. Judgment: https://sheriahub.com/cases/ng/caselaw/adole-v-gwar-sc-3022002-2008-10-04-april-2008

6 Land Use Act, s 51(1), definition of public purposes, particularly paragraphs (g)–(i). Statutory text: https://www.placng.org/lawsofnigeria/print.php?sn=228

7 Maiyegun v Governor of Lagos State (Court of Appeal, 2010): https://lawcarenigeria.com/alhaji-adio-maiyegun-ors-v-the-governor-of-lagos-state-ors-2010/; Aso Tim Doz Investment Co Ltd v Abuja Markets Management Ltd and Another, CA/A/71/2011, [2016] NGCA 54, 18 April 2016: https://nigerialii.org/akn/ng/judgment/ngca/2016/54/eng%402016-04-18

8 Land Use Act, ss 28(6)–(7) and 44.

9 Adekunle v Governor of Lagos State, CA/L/282/2012, 19 March 2020 (Court of Appeal). Judgment: https://lawcarenigeria.com/adekunle-anor-v-governor-of-lagos-state-anor-2020/

10 Land Use Act, ss 49 and 51(2). The statutory protection and the status of any later purchaser must be considered on the particular title history.

11 Savannah Bank of Nigeria Ltd v Ajilo (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt 97) 305. Judgment: https://lawcarenigeria.com/savannah-bank-of-nigeria-ltd-anor-v-ammel-o-ajilo-anor1989/

12 See also Governor of Lagos State v Ojukwu (1986) 1 NWLR (Pt 18) 621, on executive self-help and the rule of law, discussed in Osho.