Salmonella-contaminated eggs from Belgium have received widespread media attention. According to media reports, at least 300 people became ill after eating the eggs. The outbreak also raises an important question for Dutch food businesses: when must you notify the authorities about a potentially unsafe product?

In consultation with the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC), Laerco B.V. recalled eggs bearing four specific stamp codes. Consumers received advice not to eat these eggs and to return them to the store.

In the Netherlands, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) oversees food safety. Consumers can report food safety issues to the NVWA, such as an unusual smell, missing allergen information or unhygienic food preparation. Cases of food poisoning or allergic reactions can also be reported.

Food businesses are subject to a notification obligation. According to the NVWA's notification guide for unsafe food products, businesses at every stage of the food chain must notify the NVWA of unsafe food products and raw materials within four hours. The four-hour period starts as soon as there are grounds to believe that a food product or raw material is unsafe. Not all information available yet? That is no reason to delay the notification. Missing information can be provided at a later stage. Businesses must assess whether the notification obligation applies in their specific situation. The NVWA's notification guide can assist with this assessment.

The practical lesson: put a notification process in place before an incident occurs. Agree who assesses food safety concerns and who notifies the NVWA. This helps you act quickly and avoid losing valuable time over unclear responsibilities.