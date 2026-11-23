On Nov. 19, 2026, the Decree amending, adding, and repealing various provisions of the Foreign Investment Law (the Law) was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. The Decree provides that the new provisions take effect on Nov. 20, 2026, the day after publication.

The Decree requires non-Mexican investors to obtain approval from the National Foreign Investment Commission (CNIE) for certain investments in specified industries on national security grounds. Notably, Mexican corporations that are majority owned by non-Mexican shareholders are deemed to be non-Mexican investors.

Although former Article 30 of the Law already allowed the CNIE to prevent specific acquisitions on national security grounds, that provision did not establish any parameters or a procedure to seek approval. Prior to this amendment, Mexico’s foreign investment review had been focused on economic considerations and not on national security grounds.

The Decree modifies that framework by repealing Article 30 and adding a new Title Six Bis, which aligns with the national security objectives of the 2025–2030 National Development Plan. With this amendment, Mexico moves closer to foreign direct investment screening models used in other jurisdictions, including the Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States and the foreign investment screening frameworks of the European Union and its Member States.

CNIE approval will be required when an investment meets three conditions: (i) the investment includes the acquisition of more than 49% of the capital stock of a Mexican company; (ii) the assets of the Mexican company exceed a certain value to be announced by the CNIE; and (iii) the Mexican target company is involved in one of the sensitive industries listed below.

The Decree gives the CNIE 180 calendar days to announce the asset threshold.

The industries that will require prior approval are:

Category Scope and examples Strategic infrastructure Physical or virtual infrastructure related to energy, transportation, healthcare, communications, mining, data processing or storage, digital systems, the aerospace sector, defense and sensitive facilities, as well as the land and real estate indispensable for the use of such infrastructure. Critical technologies and dual-use products Artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, aerospace and defense technologies, energy storage, quantum and nuclear technology, nanotechnologies, and biotechnologies. Critical inputs and food security Supply of critical inputs, particularly energy or raw materials, as well as food security. Sensitive information Access to sensitive information (particularly personal data) or the ability to control such information.

The CNIE may also, through general resolutions, designate additional analogous or similar industries or economic activities that will require approval.

Where the ownership interest exceeds 49% but the value of the assets does not exceed the threshold, filing the request is voluntary.

Foreign Investment Review Process: CNIE Approval Timeline

The Mexican company and the non-Mexican investor must jointly file the request for approval before the Technical Secretariat of the CNIE. The CNIE is required to announce its decision within 45 business days from the filing date. Importantly, if the CNIE does not respond, the request is not deemed approved (there is no positive silence). The Law prohibits the parties from closing a transaction without CNIE approval where it is required.

In response to a filing, the CNIE may decide:

To authorize the proposed investment, if it determines that there are no risks or threats to national security;

To establish conditions on the proposed investment to mitigate any identified risk. The CNIE may also establish specific reporting obligations on the Mexican target company; or

To block the proposed investment on national security grounds.

The Law, its regulations, and the Federal Law of Administrative Procedure govern the CNIE process.

CNIE Composition: National Security Authorities Join the Commission

The Decree also modifies the CNIE’s composition, which is significant because it expressly incorporates authorities linked to national security and oversight:

New voting members (for all matters). The Ministries of National Defense, the Navy, and Security and Citizen Protection, as well as the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency, have been included as voting members of the CNIE.

The Ministries of National Defense, the Navy, and Security and Citizen Protection, as well as the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency, have been included as voting members of the CNIE. Permanent guests with a voice but no vote (only in national security sessions). The Office of the Attorney General, the National Intelligence Center, the Tax Administration Service, and the Financial Intelligence Unit will participate only in sessions addressing national security matters.

A majority vote of its members will adopt CNIE decisions. On national security matters, members may not abstain and must vote either for or against. The CNIE may hold extraordinary sessions at any time, when called by its chair, to help meet statutory deadlines. In addition, the existence of risks or threats to national security is now an express evaluation criterion for matters involving sensitive industries. The CNIE is required to deliver a semiannual report to Congress on its national security activities. Taken together, these changes reflect an evolution of Mexico’s foreign investment regime toward a model with heightened regulatory scrutiny for potentially sensitive transactions on national security grounds.

Sanctions and Fines Under Mexico’s Foreign Investment Law

The Decree provides for significant fines for breaches of the Law. The fines are expressed in multiples of the daily value of the Unit of Measurement and Update (UMA); the U.S. dollar equivalents shown are approximate:

Violation Fine (UMAs) Approx. USD A non-Mexican investor carries out activities, acquisitions, or other acts that require CNIE approval without having obtained it. 1,000 to 5,000 USD 6,139 to USD 30,693 The Mexican company transfers its shares to the nonMexican investor without prior CNIE approval or despite the CNIE having denied such approval. 5,000 to 200,000 USD 30,693 to USD 1,227,734 Failure to comply with the risk mitigation measures the CNIE imposed. 5,000 to 200,000 USD 30,693 to USD 1,227,734

In cases of violations of the Law, the CNIE has the authority to order pestment by the non-Mexican investor, subject to the applicable procedure. In that case, the non-Mexican investor will have 90 business days from the day following notice of the sanction to complete the sale. This period may be extended only once for an additional period of the same duration.

M&A Considerations Under Mexico’s New Foreign Investment Review Regime

Given these new provisions, the parties to M&A transactions may wish to determine as early as possible whether an investment will require prior CNIE approval.

Parties should consider the potential impact of the new regime on closing timetables, conditions precedent, contractual risk allocation, regulatory cooperation obligations, engagement strategy with the authority, and potential mitigation measures. Given the applicable sanctions, parties may wish to include this analysis as part of the transaction’s regulatory roadmap, together with any other required authorizations.

Although the purpose and substantive test differ, the procedural mechanics of the new regime under the Law are similar to those of merger control review under the Federal Economic Competition Law: identifying regulatory risks, preparing information, interacting with the authority, and designing potential mitigation measures.

Matters already pending before the CNIE prior to the Decree’s entry into force will continue to be governed by the provisions in force when they were filed.

We will continue to monitor the implementation of this reform, including the publication of the asset threshold and related regulatory developments.