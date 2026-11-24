Companies today rarely operate within a single country’s borders.

A company may have a parent company in the United States, run a manufacturing operation in Mexico, work with suppliers in Asia, and make business decisions from different regions at the same time.

The business may be structured across several countries, but there is still a single business decision to make.

This reality has changed the way companies make decisions.

Decisions that cross borders

Acquisition

An acquisition may involve foreign buyers, assets located in Mexico, and teams working across different jurisdictions.

An acquisition may involve foreign buyers, assets located in Mexico, and teams working across different jurisdictions. Investment

An investment may begin as a global decision and become a local operation that requires an understanding of the Mexican environment.

An investment may begin as a global decision and become a local operation that requires an understanding of the Mexican environment. Reorganization

A corporate reorganization may originate in another country but require a specific approach to implementation for it to work in Mexico.

In these scenarios, companies need more than knowledge of individual markets alone.

They need coordination.

Cuesta Campos advises domestic and international companies operating in Mexico as part of business structures connected to other countries. The firm has built its experience around decisions in which Mexico forms part of a broader operation.

The firm combines knowledge of the Mexican business environment with an international network that provides access to local expertise in other markets when an operation requires it.

01 Mexico within an international operation

For many foreign companies, Mexico is an important part of their growth strategy.

Mexico may be a target market, a production base, a strategic location within a supply chain, or an operation that connects with other regions. But a Mexican operation does not function in isolation.

The company needs to understand how its international objectives translate into the local context. A decision made by the parent company must be implemented with the rules, practices, and conditions of the Mexican market in mind.

Global structure

A structure created for a global operation must work within the local corporate framework.

A structure created for a global operation must work within the local corporate framework. International acquisition

An international acquisition must properly integrate its Mexican components.

This is why local expertise remains essential.

Knowledge of the Mexican market helps companies understand how an international decision can translate into a functioning operation in the country.

Cuesta Campos has advised foreign companies seeking to establish, develop, or transform operations in Mexico, with an understanding of the relationship between a company’s global strategy and the specific circumstances of its local presence.

02 Cross-border operations require a shared conversation

When a company is involved in an operation spanning several countries, each jurisdiction provides part of the answer.

Parent company

One team may know the regulations in the country where the parent company is based.

One team may know the regulations in the country where the parent company is based. Assets

Another may know the market where certain assets are located.

Another may know the market where certain assets are located. Mexican operations

Another may understand the Mexican operations.

But for the company, there is a single decision.

Coordination between teams becomes essential.

One decision, several jurisdictions

International acquisition

An international acquisition requires the different parties to understand what the company is seeking to achieve and how each jurisdiction contributes to that objective.

An international acquisition requires the different parties to understand what the company is seeking to achieve and how each jurisdiction contributes to that objective. Foreign investment

Foreign investment requires connecting the international group’s expectations with local conditions.

Foreign investment requires connecting the international group’s expectations with local conditions. Reorganization

A reorganization requires changes designed at a global level to be properly implemented in each country involved.

Cuesta Campos has developed its experience at precisely this point of connection.

The firm handles matters in which Mexico forms part of an international business structure and decisions require local knowledge combined with coordination among different participants.

03 When a foreign company acquires an operation in Mexico

International acquisitions clearly illustrate the importance of bringing different perspectives together.

A foreign company that acquires a Mexican operation, either directly or through the acquisition of an international company, is not simply buying assets or equity interests.

It is acquiring an organization with a history of its own.

Business relationships built over years, teams, existing contracts, assets, obligations, and internal processes all need to be understood before the new operation can be integrated.

The transaction marks an important moment, but the real transformation comes afterward.

The company needs to make that acquisition a functioning part of its strategy.

This may require reorganizing structures, coordinating teams, maintaining operational continuity, and aligning the Mexican operation with the international group’s objectives.

The firm’s experience allows it to advise on these decisions with an understanding of both the local operation and the international business rationale behind it.

04 A company can grow in Mexico and remain connected to the world

One characteristic of international companies is that their operations are constantly evolving.

A Mexican subsidiary may begin with a specific function and, over time, take on new responsibilities within the group.

Production hub

It may become an important production hub. Regional chain

It may become part of a regional chain. New markets

It may develop business relationships with new markets. Future investments

It may become a platform for future investments.

This evolution requires the company to maintain a structure capable of responding to new needs.

Cuesta Campos has advised companies at different stages of growth in Mexico, from establishing local operations to expansion and transformation projects.

The firm understands that an international company needs its decisions in Mexico to work within a global structure.

This is why knowledge of the local environment must be combined with a clear understanding of how an international organization operates.

05 Meritas: an international connection when the business requires it

Cuesta Campos’ relationship with Meritas forms part of its ability to connect markets.

Meritas is an international network of independent law firms that enables collaboration with legal teams in different jurisdictions when an operation requires additional local knowledge.

For a company, the value of this connection extends beyond international presence.

It lies in maintaining a shared business conversation while different teams contribute knowledge of their respective markets.

When an operation involves another jurisdiction

Support in another country

A company operating in Mexico may need support in another country.

A company operating in Mexico may need support in another country. Home-jurisdiction coordination

A foreign company investing in Mexico may need to coordinate with advisors in its home jurisdiction.

A foreign company investing in Mexico may need to coordinate with advisors in its Simultaneous implementation

A cross-border operation may involve decisions that must be implemented in several locations at the same time.

In these scenarios, the ability to bring local knowledge together is particularly important.

06 International experience is built through real-world operations

A law firm’s international connections are demonstrated by more than membership in a network.

They are demonstrated by its ability to work on real business decisions.

Cuesta Campos has advised foreign companies doing business in Mexico and Mexican companies with international relationships.

Its experience includes corporate transactions, investments, acquisitions, real estate projects, regulatory matters, and situations in which Mexico forms part of broader business structures.

Corporate transactions

Investments

Acquisitions

Real estate projects

Regulatory matters

In these matters, coordination is as important as technical knowledge.

Overall objective

Teams need to understand the company’s overall objective. The entire operation

They need to understand how each decision affects the entire operation. Communication

They need to maintain communication that allows them to move forward in different markets without losing sight of the business strategy.

This way of working is built through experience.

07 Advising companies that operate across markets

Countries

Companies will continue to make decisions that connect different countries. Investment

Investment will continue to move between markets. Operations

Companies will continue to acquire operations, develop new capabilities, and reorganize their structures. Mexico

Mexico will continue to be part of many of these decisions.

For companies operating in this environment, working with a law firm that understands both the local context and the international dimension of their operations is essential.

Cuesta Campos has built its experience by advising companies in Mexico and connecting that experience with the needs of companies operating in a global environment.

Because when an operation crosses borders, the company still needs the same thing: for decisions made in different places to work as part of a shared business vision.

Originally published October 19, 2026.