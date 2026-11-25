Key Legal Points

Malta Citizenship by Merit is a discretionary naturalisation route; professional success, wealth or a proposed contribution does not create an entitlement to citizenship.

The framework is governed by Article 10(9) of the Maltese Citizenship Act and the Granting of Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit Regulations.

The proposal letter precedes the formal naturalisation application. A formal application may follow only after approval in principle and must evidence at least eight months of residence in Malta.

The application must address the relevant exceptional service, contribution or exceptional interest, together with supporting evidence and any endorsement requested through the evaluation process.

Indian applicants should assess nationality, passport surrender, tax residence, foreign assets and cross-border business arrangements with appropriately qualified Maltese and Indian advisers.

Who is this for

This publication is intended for Indian entrepreneurs, founders, philanthropists, technologists, researchers, cultural figures, athletes and internationally active families assessing whether an established record of exceptional achievement or a credible future contribution may be relevant under Malta’s merit-based naturalisation framework.

What this means for you

The starting point is not a fixed investment amount. It is an evidence-based assessment of the applicant’s track record, the proposed service or contribution, the intended ties with Malta and the separate Maltese and Indian legal, tax and nationality consequences.

Understanding Malta's Citizenship by Merit framework

Malta's Citizenship by Merit framework allows individuals to be considered for naturalisation where they demonstrate exceptional merit in accordance with the law. The applicable regulations recognise three principal grounds: rendering an exceptional service to Malta or humanity, making an exceptional contribution to Malta or humanity, or being of exceptional interest to the Republic of Malta.

The framework is governed by Article 10(9) of the Maltese Citizenship Act and Legal Notice 159 of 2025.

The regulations state that their scope is “to prescribe the requirements and to regulate the granting of citizenship by naturalisation on the basis of merit in accordance with article 10(9) of the Act” (Granting of Citizenship by Naturalisation on the Basis of Merit Regulations, regulation 2).

An important feature of the framework is its emphasis on the substance and significance of an individual's contribution. Depending on the circumstances, a proposal may involve exceptional services or an exceptional financial contribution towards philanthropy, scientific research, innovation, entrepreneurship, education, culture, sport or another activity which provides an added benefit to Malta.

For an Indian entrepreneur or philanthropist, this could involve supporting medical research, advancing educational opportunities, developing innovative technologies, funding environmental initiatives or contributing to a public-interest project.

The appropriate proposal will depend on the applicant's background, track record, expertise and the nature of the contribution being contemplated. The applicant should be able to explain the objectives of the proposed initiative, its expected impact, their own involvement and how the contribution will be implemented and sustained.

For Indian applicants, a strong proposal should connect past achievements with a credible plan for future contribution. The central question is whether the applicant's services, contribution or personal profile meets the relevant legal standard.

The application process

The Citizenship by Merit process involves a detailed proposal, due diligence, independent evaluation and ministerial discretion. It is important to distinguish the initial proposal and approval-in-principle stage from the subsequent formal application for naturalisation.

The broad process is as follows.

Stage 1: Preparation and submission of the proposal letter

The process begins with a detailed proposal letter submitted to Community Malta Agency. The proposal outlines the applicant's background, achievements, exceptional service or contribution to Malta or humanity, or why the applicant may be of exceptional interest to Malta, together with a plan for continued contribution after naturalisation.

Stage 2: Due diligence and evaluation

The Agency conducts the prescribed due-diligence checks, while the proposal is examined through the independent Evaluation Board process. The Board may seek additional information or clarification where appropriate before making its recommendation.

Stage 3: Approval in principle

The Board's recommendation is submitted through the prescribed process for a ministerial decision. If the proposal receives approval in principle, the applicant may proceed to the formal application stage, subject to the regulations.

Stage 4: Meeting the formal application requirements

Following approval in principle, the applicant must satisfy the applicable requirements, including evidence of at least eight months of legal residence in Malta, proof of title to adequate residential property (rental or purchase), evidence addressing the relevant exceptional service, contribution or exceptional interest, including any endorsement requested through the evaluation process and established ties with Malta.

Stage 5: Formal application and final decision

The formal citizenship application is supported by the required documentation and undergoes further scrutiny before the final approval is issued.

Stage 6: Oath and post-naturalisation documentation

Following approval and satisfaction of the applicable requirements, the applicant must complete the oath of allegiance within the applicable period. Once the certificate of naturalisation is issued, the new citizen may proceed with post-naturalisation documentation, including the Maltese passport application process.

Residence, property and establishing ties with Malta

Residence and the establishment of ties with Malta are important elements of the framework.

At the formal application stage, the applicant must demonstrate at least eight months of legal residence in Malta and provide proof of title to adequate residential property, in accordance with the applicable regulations. The current merit regulations require proof of title but do not specify a minimum property-retention period. Any continuing property or other obligations should therefore be stated only where confirmed by the approval terms or another applicable authoritative source.

Building ties with Malta should be approached substantively. Depending on the circumstances, an applicant's proposed activities, professional relationships, philanthropic engagement and plans for continued contribution may help explain the nature of their connection with the country.

Why might the framework be relevant to Indian entrepreneurs and philanthropists?

India has a substantial community of entrepreneurs, business leaders, technology founders, researchers and philanthropists whose activities extend across international markets. Some have established businesses that generate employment and innovation, while others have supported education, healthcare, scientific research and social development.

For individuals in these fields, the relevant question is whether their achievements and proposed activities could satisfy Malta's criteria for merit-based naturalisation.

An entrepreneur with a demonstrable record of innovation, international expansion, job creation or the development of strategically important technologies may have achievements worth examining in the context of the framework. The substance of the applicant's contribution and its relevance under the law are more important than net worth alone.

Indian philanthropists who have supported healthcare, education, environmental protection, scientific research or humanitarian initiatives may have a track record of measurable impact. Their previous activities and any proposed future contribution may be relevant where they meet the applicable criteria.

Individuals with distinguished achievements in technology, medicine, science, culture, the arts or sport may also merit consideration, depending on their individual circumstances and the relevant legal requirements.

These examples are illustrative rather than categories of automatic eligibility. Each case must be assessed individually, and neither international recognition nor a substantial charitable contribution guarantees a favourable decision.

For Indian applicants, the appropriate starting point is therefore a careful examination of their achievements, supporting evidence, proposed contribution and intended relationship with Malta.

What Maltese citizenship can offer successful applicants

For individuals whose applications are approved, Maltese citizenship carries the rights associated with citizenship of an EU Member State, subject to applicable EU and national law.

European mobility. Maltese citizens are EU citizens and benefit from rights concerning movement and residence within the European Union, subject to the applicable rules and conditions.

International travel. A Maltese passport provides access to a broad range of international destinations under the visa-exemption and visa-on-arrival arrangements in force at the relevant time. The Maltese passport grants visa free access to over 180 destinations including the EU, UK, Canada, China and the USA.

Family considerations. The regulations provide for eligible dependants to be included in the process. These may include a spouse or qualifying partner and unmarried, financially dependent children under the age of 28.

Business and professional opportunities. EU citizenship may facilitate international mobility for individuals with European business interests.

Long-term family planning. For families with genuine European connections, citizenship may form part of broader decisions concerning education, business expansion, family mobility and succession planning.

The Indian tax and citizenship dimension: Citizenship is not the same as tax residence

Malta permits dual and multiple citizenship under its national law; however, India does not. Under the Citizenship Act, 1955, an Indian citizen who voluntarily acquires the citizenship of another country ceases to be an Indian citizen by operation of law, and the Indian passport must then be surrendered in accordance with the applicable passport rules. An Indian national contemplating Maltese citizenship should therefore treat the loss of Indian citizenship as a direct and foreseeable consequence of naturalisation, rather than a formality to be addressed afterwards, and should consider in advance whether they are likely to be eligible for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration.

OCI status is not dual citizenship. It is a form of registration available to certain foreign nationals of Indian origin and their eligible family members, and it does not confer all the rights of an Indian citizen, including political rights. OCI status however allows lifelong visa free travel to India, along with certain other benefits.

For Indian entrepreneurs and internationally active families, the tax implications of foreign citizenship deserve careful consideration from the outset. Citizenship (a matter of nationality law), immigration status (such as OCI registration or a Maltese residence permit) and tax residence (determined under each country's tax legislation) are separate legal concepts. A change in one does not, of itself, determine the others, and the consequences of each must be examined independently.

Under Indian income-tax law, an individual's residential status is determined for each tax year by statutory tests based principally on the number of days spent in India in that year and in preceding years. The general threshold is 182 days, but other tests can apply, including a modified threshold for Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin visiting India whose Indian-source income exceeds a prescribed amount, and a separate category of “resident but not ordinarily resident”. Acquiring Maltese citizenship does not, by itself, terminate Indian tax residence or eliminate Indian tax obligations. Income that arises or accrues in India, or is received in India, generally remains taxable in India irrespective of the individual's nationality or residential status.

An individual who obtains Maltese citizenship but continues to live and conduct their affairs principally in India should not assume that their Indian tax position has changed. Equally, a person who does relocate should plan the year of departure carefully, as residential status, the timing of income and gains, and the treatment of accounts and investments in that transition year often require particular attention.

Several issues warrant consideration:

Indian tax residence: The applicable residential-status tests for each relevant tax year, including the day-count rules, the provisions applicable to Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin, and the effect of ceasing to be an Indian citizen on which of those provisions apply.

The applicable residential-status tests for each relevant tax year, including the day-count rules, the provisions applicable to Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin, and the effect of ceasing to be an Indian citizen on which of those provisions apply. Foreign income and assets: While an individual remains resident (and ordinarily resident) in India, worldwide income is generally taxable in India and foreign bank accounts, investments, company interests, trusts and property must be disclosed in the Indian tax return. Non-disclosure can attract significant consequences under Indian black-money legislation, so foreign holdings acquired in connection with a move to Malta should be reported correctly from the outset.

While an individual remains resident (and ordinarily resident) in India, worldwide income is generally taxable in India and foreign bank accounts, investments, company interests, trusts and property must be disclosed in the Indian tax return. Non-disclosure can attract significant consequences under Indian black-money legislation, so foreign holdings acquired in connection with a move to Malta should be reported correctly from the outset. Business management: Where an individual continues to direct Indian or overseas companies, the place from which key management and commercial decisions are actually taken may affect where a company is regarded as resident (including under the place of effective management test) and whether a taxable presence arises in another jurisdiction. Board composition, decision-making practices and the individual's own role should be reviewed rather than assumed to follow a change of citizenship or residence. This is particularly relevant to Indian entrepreneurs who often continue to oversee their global businesses from India, despite changing their citizenship.

Where an individual continues to direct Indian or overseas companies, the place from which key management and commercial decisions are actually taken may affect where a company is regarded as resident (including under the place of effective management test) and whether a taxable presence arises in another jurisdiction. Board composition, decision-making practices and the individual's own role should be reviewed rather than assumed to follow a change of citizenship or residence. This is particularly relevant to Indian entrepreneurs who often continue to oversee their global businesses from India, despite changing their citizenship. Double taxation: India and Malta have a double taxation avoidance agreement, but treaty relief depends on establishing residence under the treaty, any tie-breaker rules, documentary requirements such as a tax residency certificate, and the limits of domestic law. Treaty protection should not be assumed simply because an individual holds a Maltese passport.

India and Malta have a double taxation avoidance agreement, but treaty relief depends on establishing residence under the treaty, any tie-breaker rules, documentary requirements such as a tax residency certificate, and the limits of domestic law. Treaty protection should not be assumed simply because an individual holds a Maltese passport. Family wealth and succession: Changes in the nationality and residence of family members can affect the ownership of family businesses, the operation of existing family trusts, gifts and transfers between relatives in different jurisdictions, and the law governing succession. Wills, trust deeds, shareholder arrangements and family governance documents should be reviewed so that they remain effective and coherent across India, Malta and any other relevant jurisdiction.

Changes in the nationality and residence of family members can affect the ownership of family businesses, the operation of existing family trusts, gifts and transfers between relatives in different jurisdictions, and the law governing succession. Wills, trust deeds, shareholder arrangements and family governance documents should be reviewed so that they remain effective and coherent across India, Malta and any other relevant jurisdiction. Foreign exchange compliance: Indian foreign-exchange law applies its own test of residence, which differs from the income-tax test. Remittances to fund a Maltese contribution, property or investment while resident in India are subject to the applicable limits and reporting under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and overseas investment rules. On becoming a person resident outside India, bank accounts may need to be redesignated, and continued holdings of Indian property, shares and other assets by a foreign national (including an OCI cardholder) are governed by specific rules.

The analysis should be based on the individual's circumstances and the legislation applicable to the relevant tax year. A change in citizenship should never be treated as a substitute for a properly structured cross-border tax review.

Malta's tax system also distinguishes between nationality and tax residence. Acquiring Maltese citizenship does not, in itself, trigger Maltese tax residence. Tax residence is determined by an individual's circumstances, with physical presence in Malta for more than 183 days in a calendar year being a key consideration, alongside other applicable criteria. An individual's residence and domicile, together with the nature and source of their income, are central to determining their personal tax position. Accordingly, obtaining Maltese citizenship should not be equated with automatically becoming tax resident in Malta.

Consequently, an Indian national who becomes a Maltese citizen should not assume that they will automatically be taxed in Malta on worldwide income.

The treatment of foreign-source income, capital gains and remittances depends on the

The key principle is that citizenship planning and tax planning should be coordinated, while the legal consequences of each are assessed separately.

Relinquishing Indian citizenship: An important consideration

For Indian nationals, the decision to acquire Maltese citizenship has implications beyond tax residence.

India does not recognise dual citizenship. Once an Indian citizen voluntarily acquires Maltese citizenship, Indian citizenship ceases, and the Indian passport must be surrendered promptly to the relevant Indian mission or authority, which will issue a surrender certificate. Continued use of an Indian passport after acquiring foreign citizenship can lead to penalties and may complicate later applications, including for OCI registration and Indian visas. The timing of the surrender should therefore be planned alongside the Maltese naturalisation and passport issuance, so that the individual is not left without a valid travel document.

OCI status can facilitate certain aspects of living, travelling and maintaining connections with India, but it is not equivalent to Indian citizenship. OCI cardholders do not have all the rights of Indian citizens, including voting rights, and remain foreign nationals.

The acquisition of Maltese citizenship also does not automatically terminate Indian tax liabilities. Those depend on the applicable tax legislation, residential status, the source of income and the individual's circumstances, and liabilities relating to earlier years remain unaffected.

For families with substantial Indian business interests, investments or property, these issues should be considered alongside the Maltese naturalisation process, ideally before the proposal is submitted. Coordinated Indian nationality, tax and foreign-exchange advice, together with Maltese tax advice, should be obtained on the basis of the individual's specific circumstances before decisions are made. This article provides general information only and does not constitute legal or tax advice.

Merit, contribution and informed planning

Malta's Citizenship by Merit framework provides a legal mechanism for considering the naturalisation of individuals whose exceptional services, contributions or personal circumstances satisfy the applicable statutory requirements.

For Indian entrepreneurs, philanthropists, innovators and other accomplished individuals, it may be relevant where their achievements and proposed activities meet the legal criteria.

For Indian applicants, the analysis must also extend beyond the possibility of acquiring European citizenship. The implications for Indian nationality, tax residence, foreign assets, business structures and family wealth should be considered alongside the Maltese legal requirements.

Ultimately, an informed approach begins with two distinct questions: does the individual have a credible basis for consideration under Malta's Citizenship by Merit legislation, and what would the wider legal and tax consequences be if they were to establish a life and business presence in Malta?

Addressing both questions at an early stage is essential to making an informed decision.