Malta offers different routes for third-country nationals seeking employment, including the Single Permit and the EU Blue Card. Both facilitate residence and employment, but they serve different purposes and impose different conditions on employers and employees. These distinctions matter most when an employee wishes to change employer or position.

In short, the Single Permit ties the holder to an approved employer and role, while the EU Blue Card is designed for highly qualified workers and offers more flexibility when changing employer, travelling for business within the EU and bringing family members. This guide compares the Single Permit vs EU Blue Card in Malta across eligibility, changing employer, intra-EU mobility, processing times and family reunification.

Single Permit vs EU Blue Card at a Glance

Topic Single Permit EU Blue Card Legal basis S.L. 217.17, made under the Immigration Act (Cap. 217), supplemented by Identità and Jobsplus policy S.L. 217.27, transposing Directive (EU) 2021/1883 Intended for Third-country nationals working for an approved employer in an approved role Eligible highly qualified third-country nationals Vacancy advertising (unless exempt) Jobsplus and EURES for at least three weeks within the two months before the application The vacancy advertisement period on Jobsplus and EURES is reduced to a minimum of two weeks within the same two-month period Changing employer New Change of Employer application required Notification to Identità; protections apply Intra-EU mobility No right to reside or work in another Member State Up to 90 days in any 180-day period for permitted business activities in other participating Member States, without additional work authorisation. May relocate for highly qualified employment after 12 months of legal residence as an EU Blue Card holder, subject to conditions. Processing time Within four months of a complete application Within 90 days of a complete application Family reunification Statutory route: generally two years’ residence and prospects of permanent residence. Family Members Policy: generally 12 months, subject to exceptions. No minimum residence period; applications may be filed together Pre-Departure Course (from 1 March 2026) Required for first-time applicants unless exempt Exempt

Legal Framework

Single Permit: Governed principally by S.L. 217.17, the Single Application Procedure for a Single Permit as regards Residence and Work and a Common Set of Rights for Third-Country Workers legally residing in Malta Regulations. It combines permission to reside and to work in Malta for an approved employer and role.

EU Blue Card: Governed by S.L. 217.27, the Conditions of Entry and Residence of Third-Country Nationals for the Purpose of Highly Qualified Employment Regulations, which transpose Directive (EU) 2021/1883. It is aimed at highly qualified workers and provides specific protections when changing employment.

Eligibility and Applications

Both routes require an eligible offer of employment from an employer operating in Malta, supporting documentation, and compliance with the applicable labour-market requirements. Unless an exemption applies, the vacancy must have been advertised through the prescribed channels before submission. Under both routes, the employer submits the application through Identità’s online portal.

Topic Single Permit EU Blue Card Advertising At least three weeks on Jobsplus and EURES within the preceding two months (ordinary new applications) The vacancy advertisement period on Jobsplus and EURES is reduced to a minimum of two weeks within the two months preceding submission. Scope of authorisation Employment with the approved employer, in the approved designation Qualifying highly qualified employment Additional criteria Pre-Departure Course required for New and Still Abroad applications, unless exempt • Highly qualified employment supported by relevant higher education qualifications or qualifying professional experience. • Contract or binding job offer of at least six months

• Salary meeting the prescribed threshold

• Professional recognition or licensing, if the occupation is regulated

Changing Employer

Single Permit

The existing permit cannot be used to work for a different employer.

The prospective employer must submit a Change of Employer application, either before or after the previous employment ends, subject to the applicable submission deadlines and immigration requirements.

Submission alone does not authorise the employee to start the new job. The employee may start only once the work authorisation is issued. This includes an Interim Receipt expressly authorising the new employment pending issuance of the replacement residence card.

EU Blue Card

The card is linked to qualifying highly qualified employment. The employment information recorded by Identità is distinct from what appears on the physical card; the absence of an employer’s name on the card does not determine the right to change employment.

Holders must follow the notification requirements and continue to meet the admission conditions.

A proposed change must be communicated to Identità using the EU Blue Card Change of Employment Notification Form, duly completed and signed, with supporting documents including the new employment contract.

Period Position First 12 months of legal employment The change must be communicated and is subject to checks on continued eligibility and the labour-market situation. The right to change may be suspended for up to 30 days, during which the authority may oppose the change. After 12 months Any required notification does not suspend the right to take up the new employment. The salary, employment and other Blue Card conditions must still be met.

Intra-EU Mobility

Topic Single Permit EU Blue Card Right to work elsewhere in the EU None. The holder must obtain the destination country’s residence and employment authorisations before starting work. Up to 90 days in any 180-day period for permitted business activities in other participating Member States, without additional work authorisation. After 12 months of legal residence in Malta, may move to another participating Member State for highly qualified employment, subject to its admission conditions. Where to apply Depends on the destination country’s rules Destination Member State, as soon as possible and no later than one month after entry; may also be filed while still residing in Malta Requirements Destination country’s rules Destination State’s salary threshold and qualification requirements Short stays A valid Maltese residence permit generally allows Schengen stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period, without the right to work. Non-Schengen Member States apply their own entry rules, including any visa requirement. Schengen stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Permitted business activities, such as meetings, conferences or training, may also be undertaken in other participating Member States without additional work authorisation; this does not confer a general right to local employment.

Processing Times Topic Single Permit EU Blue Card Deadline As soon as possible and within four months of lodging a complete application (reg. 12, S.L. 217.17) As soon as possible and no later than 90 days after a complete application (reg. 10(1)–(2), S.L. 217.27) Extension Permitted in exceptional circumstances linked to the complexity of the examination — Suspension While requested additional information or documents remain outstanding (reg. 16) While requested additional documents or information remain outstanding

Family Members Topic Single Permit EU Blue Card Routes Family Reunification Regulations (S.L. 217.06) or the discretionary Family Members Policy S.L. 217.06, with the derogations in reg. 15 of S.L. 217.27 Minimum residence Two years’ lawful and continuous residence (statutory route); generally 12 months (Family Members Policy) None Other sponsor conditions Residence permit valid for at least one year and reasonable prospects of permanent residence (statutory route) No requirement of reasonable prospects of permanent residence Timing After the sponsor qualifies Simultaneously with the Blue Card application (decisions adopted and notified together if complete and conditions met), or after grant Family members’ right to work Family Reunification: employment subject to a Jobsplus licence. Family Members Policy: part-time employment, subject to a Jobsplus licence. No waiting period; access to employment and self-employment subject to Maltese requirements Permit validity Aligned with the sponsor’s residence permit, subject to travel document validity Aligned with the Blue Card, insofar as travel documents allow

Common requirements: Under both routes, the family relationship and the requirements on sufficient resources, suitable accommodation, health insurance and supporting documentation must still be met. The Blue Card provisions do not automatically extend statutory family reunification to every partner or dependent adult relative.

Statutory family categories: Under regulation 4 of S.L. 217.06, these include the sponsor’s spouse aged 21 or over and unmarried minor children of the sponsor and spouse, including adoptions recognised in Malta. Other relationships require a separate assessment of the available residence route.

KEI and SEI: The Key Employee Initiative and Specialist Employee Initiative operate within the Single Permit framework, with additional criteria on qualifications and/or professional experience and minimum salary thresholds. Qualifying sponsors may be exempt from the Family Members Policy’s 12-month residence requirement. Identità’s guidance requires a gross annual salary of at least €50,000 for the sponsor and one dependant, plus €6,000 for each additional dependant, together with health insurance and applicable schooling requirements.

Pre-Departure Course

From 1 March 2026, first-time Single Permit applicants must provide a Pre-Departure Course certificate unless an exemption applies. Employers should confirm the requirements before finalising the recruitment timetable. EU Blue Card applicants are exempt.

Practical Checklist for Employers

All recruitments

Establish the prospective employee’s current immigration status.

Identify the required application or notification procedure and review the supporting documents.

Keep any start date subject to completion of the procedure and confirmation that the employee may lawfully start work.

Recruiting a Single Permit holder whose employment has ended

Immediately check the deadlines for remaining in Malta and for submitting a Change of Employer application.

Identità’s guidance allows an initial 30 days to seek new employment, extendable by a further 30 days on proof of financial self-sufficiency. This period does not authorise work with a new employer.

Review any deadline and conditions in Identità’s revocation letter.

Recruiting an EU Blue Card holder

Establish whether the first 12 months of qualifying legal employment have elapsed.

Follow the notification procedure and keep evidence of communications with Identità.

Resolve any verification period or directions affecting the lawful start date before the employee starts.

Holders must notify Identità of the beginning and, where appropriate, the end of unemployment. Under regulation 7(4) of S.L. 217.27, protection applies unless accumulated unemployment exceeds three months, where the card has been held for less than two years, or six months, where it has been held for two years or more. Beyond these limits, the card may be withdrawn or renewal refused, subject to safeguards.

Conclusion

The choice between the Single Permit and the EU Blue Card should reflect both the employer’s recruitment needs and the employee’s longer-term professional and family circumstances. Beyond initial eligibility, the key differences lie in changes of employment, family reunification and mobility within the EU. Careful assessment at the outset allows employers and employees to select the appropriate route and understand the rights and obligations attached to it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main difference between the Single Permit and the EU Blue Card in Malta?

The Single Permit allows a third-country national to reside and work in Malta for an approved employer in an approved role. The EU Blue Card targets highly qualified workers and provides additional rights concerning employer changes, family reunification and mobility within participating EU Member States. These include short stays for permitted business activities and relocation for highly qualified employment after 12 months of legal residence as a Blue Card holder, subject to applicable conditions.

What procedure applies when a Single Permit holder changes employer?

The prospective employer must submit a Change of Employer application. Submission alone does not authorise work; the employee may start only once authorisation for the new employment has been issued.

How does an EU Blue Card holder change employer?

The change must be notified to Identità. During the first 12 months of legal employment as a Blue Card holder, the right to change employment may be suspended for up to 30 days while eligibility and labour-market checks are completed. After that period, notification does not suspend the right to start the new employment, provided the Blue Card conditions remain satisfied.

How long does processing take?

A Single Permit decision is due within four months of a complete application. An EU Blue Card decision is due no later than 90 days after a complete application.

Can family members join a Single Permit or EU Blue Card holder?

EU Blue Card holders face no minimum residence period, and family applications may be filed together with the Blue Card application. Single Permit holders generally need two years’ residence under the statutory route, or generally 12 months under the Family Members Policy.

Do EU Blue Card applicants need the Pre-Departure Course?

No. From 1 March 2026, the course is required for first-time Single Permit applicants unless exempt. EU Blue Card applicants are exempt.