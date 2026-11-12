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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Forgotten Maltese Roots: Exploring Maltese Citizenship By Descent

GVZH Advocates
GVZH Advocates
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GVZH Advocates

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For generations, Maltese families have built communities across the world, from Egypt to Australia, the UK, and Canada. Many descendants may not realize their family history could provide a pathway to Maltese citizenship through various routes under the Maltese Citizenship Act, depending on when and where ancestors were born and their citizenship status at relevant times.

MaltaImmigration
Sharon Sammut
Sharon Sammut
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For generations, Maltese families have left the Islands in search of new opportunities. They built communities across the world, carrying their traditions, language and connection to Malta with them. Today, many of their descendants may be able to explore Maltese citizenship by descent.

Historic Maltese communities grew in Egypt, particularly in cities such as Alexandria and Cairo. Large Maltese diasporas also live in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and beyond. Today, thousands of these families still have a link to Malta through their ancestry.

Yet many descendants may not realise that their connection to Malta could extend beyond family stories and cultural heritage. Depending on their individual circumstances, their family history may provide a pathway towards Maltese citizenship.

The Maltese Citizenship Act provides different routes through which a person born abroad may acquire Maltese citizenship. Which route applies depends on the family’s circumstances. Key factors include when and where each person was born, and whether they held Maltese citizenship at the relevant time. This is why two people with Maltese ancestry may have different citizenship options.

Maltese citizenship by descent: the direct-line route

One route that may be relevant to descendants living overseas is registration through direct-line descent. It applies to a person who can trace their ancestry to someone born in Malta whose parent was likewise born in Malta.

The family does not necessarily need to have remained in Malta for the generations that followed. Descendants born abroad in later generations may also be able to apply. They will need to establish the direct link through their family records. The fact that an ancestor left Malta many decades ago does not, in itself, close this pathway.

What matters is being able to document the connection between each generation. Birth and marriage certificates would form a vital part of that evidence. Where a family has lived in several countries, gathering those records can take time. This is particularly so if records spell names differently or older documents are difficult to locate.

Other family circumstances that may open a route to Maltese citizenship

Direct-line descent is not the only provision worth considering. Maltese citizenship law also contains routes relevant to certain people born abroad to Maltese mothers. The applicable provision depends, among other things, on the applicant’s date of birth and the mother’s citizenship status at that time.

There may also be a separate route for someone who previously held Maltese citizenship and later lost it. Malta’s rules on dual citizenship have changed over time. A past loss of citizenship, or the acquisition of another nationality, does not necessarily settle the matter. It is worth reviewing the family’s citizenship history first.

These distinctions are particularly relevant in three situations. The first is where a family member was born before Malta’s independence in 1964. The second is where citizenship passed through the maternal line. The third is where an ancestor emigrated and became a citizen of another country. The dates and sequence of those events can affect which provision applies.

Does it matter if nobody in the family had a Maltese passport?

Many people assume that they cannot have a claim because previous generations never held a Maltese passport. A passport, however, is only one part of a family’s history. Whether a person was a Maltese citizen, and whether a descendant can apply for registration, are legal questions. Both call for a review of the relevant facts and legal provisions.

Others assume that being born overseas, having only part Maltese ancestry, or being several generations removed from Malta automatically rules them out. Families should not look at any of those facts in isolation. The important question is whether the person’s family line meets the requirements of a particular route. Another is whether the necessary documents can support it.

It is equally important not to assume that Maltese ancestry alone means a person is already a citizen. Some people may be citizens by operation of law, while others must apply for registration as citizens. Identifying the correct position is part of the initial assessment.

Where should a family begin tracing its Maltese ancestry?

For many descendants exploring Maltese citizenship by descent, the first step is not submitting an application. It is discovering what their family records reveal.

A Maltese birth certificate, historical civil records or documents preserved through generations may uncover a connection nobody has explored before. Families may have old passports, marriage certificates, church records or correspondence. These can help identify an ancestor’s full name, place of birth or parents. Those details can provide a starting point for locating the official records needed to establish the family line.

For a direct-line descent application, the documentary trail must show the link from the applicant back to the relevant ancestors born in Malta. Other routes may require evidence of a parent’s Maltese citizenship or of how an applicant previously acquired and lost citizenship. Some cases also call for additional documents, depending on the family’s circumstances.

This is often where questions arise. A certificate may be missing, a name may have changed after marriage or emigration, or records from different countries may not match exactly. Reviewing the family history at an early stage can help identify which documents matter and which citizenship route is worth pursuing.

Reconnecting with your Maltese heritage

Rediscovering Maltese roots is not only about citizenship. It is about reconnecting with a family story that has travelled across continents and generations.

Whether your ancestors settled in Egypt, Australia, Canada, the UK or elsewhere, your Maltese heritage may be worth exploring.

At GVZH, we assist individuals and families in understanding their Maltese citizenship options, including Maltese citizenship by descent. We assess eligibility under the relevant provisions and offer tailored guidance through the documentation and application process.

Sometimes, the connection to Malta has never been lost. It has simply been waiting to be rediscovered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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