Originally published: 10th December 2024.

Updated: 28th October 2026 to reflect Legal Notice 146 of 2025.

The MPRP grants eligible non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals the right to reside in Malta through investment, subject to satisfying the applicable eligibility requirements. The Malta Permanent Residence Programme Regulations (S.L. 217.26) were amended by Legal Notice 310 of 2024 and subsequently by Legal Notice 146 of 2025, with the revised requirements applying to applications submitted on or after 1 January 2025. This article reflects the current requirements.”

Eligibility Criteria

Asset Requirements

Main applicants must demonstrate ownership of assets valued at a minimum of €500,000, including at least €150,000 in financial assets. Alternatively, from January 1st, 2025, applicants can show ownership of assets valued at €650,000, with a minimum of €75,000 in financial assets.

Dependants

Previously, dependants included unmarried children over 18 who were financially dependent on the main applicant. From January 1st, 2025, dependant children must be under 29 at application time. This age restriction does not apply to adult children certified as having a disability under the Equal Opportunities (Persons with Disability) Act.

Qualifying Property

Owned Property

From January 1st, 2025, qualifying properties must have a minimum purchase value of €375,000 in Malta or Gozo, increased from €300,000 for Gozo or southern Malta and €350,000 elsewhere.

Rented Property

As of January 1st, 2025, qualifying rented properties must have a minimum annual rent of €14,000 in Malta or Gozo, up from €10,000 for Gozo or southern Malta and €12,000 elsewhere.

Administration Fees

For applications submitted from January 1st, 2025:

Main Applicants

A non-refundable administration fee of €60,000 applies, comprising:

€15,000, payable within one month from submission of the application; and

the remaining €45,000, payable within two months from the issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle.

Dependants

A non-refundable administration fee of €7,500 per dependant applies and is payable within two months from the issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle. However, the spouse of the main applicant, a child under eighteen (18) years of age, and an adult child certified by a recognised medical professional or authority as having a disability are exempt from the non-refundable administration fee.

Where a dependant is added after the issuance of the Certificate of Residence, the applicable non-refundable administration fee is payable upon submission of the application.

Contributions

Main applicants must pay a contribution of €37,000 in respect of the main applicant, irrespective of whether the qualifying property is owned or rented. The contribution is payable within eight months from the issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle.

Temporary Residence Permit

An applicant may apply for a temporary residence permit, valid for one year, for themselves and/or their dependants. This allows them to hold Maltese residence status while the MPRP application is being processed and until the Certificate of Permanent Residence and the respective residence cards are issued, subject to the Agency’s applicable requirements.

The temporary residence permit may be renewed for additional periods of one year, subject to the conditions prescribed by the Regulations.