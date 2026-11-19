ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Preparing For The Transition From PSD2 To PSD3: What Payment Firms Should Be Doing Now
WH Partners
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The transition from PSD2 to PSD3 represents a significant regulatory evolution requiring early preparation across all organizational levels. Firms must engage boards, compliance teams, legal departments, and technology functions to assess readiness for the new framework. With publication expected by year-end, understanding the implementation timeline and regulatory standards becomes critical for financial services organizations.
A recent webinar hosted by WH Partners, featuring Joseph F. Borg, Gaby Zammit and Lara Savona, explored the proposed PSD3 and Payment Services Regulation (PSR) framework, the anticipated implementation timeline and the practical steps payment and electronic money institutions should begin taking to prepare for reauthorisation.
The transition from PSD2 to PSD3 will represent far more than a regulatory update. Throughout the session, the speakers emphasised that firms should start assessing their readiness early, engaging boards of directors, compliance and legal teams, technology functions, and key third-party service providers.
While the proposed implementation timeline depends on the outcome of the legislative process and the adoption of accompanying regulatory standards, the speakers noted that the new framework is expected to be published by the end of the year, although timelines may still evolve.
Download the webinar summary and Q&A below.
Mind the Gap: Preparing Your Organisation for PSD3 (Download PDF)
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