Share Pledges In Malta: Creation, Registration And Enforcement

Key legal and practical considerations when taking security over shares in Maltese companies

This guide examines share pledges in Malta, including the rules applicable to private and public companies, MBR registration requirements, shareholder rights, enforcement and the Financial Collateral Arrangements Regulations.

Key Legal Points

Private and public companies have different starting points. A private company’s memorandum or articles must expressly permit pledging; public-company shares may generally be pledged unless restricted.

A private company’s memorandum or articles must expressly permit pledging; public-company shares may generally be pledged unless restricted. Notification deadlines matter. Under the ordinary regime, notice must be delivered for registration within 14 days, and the company must also be notified within that period.

Under the ordinary regime, notice must be delivered for registration within 14 days, and the company must also be notified within that period. Voting and dividends require separate attention. The agreement should expressly address both, because their statutory default treatment differs.

The agreement should expressly address both, because their statutory default treatment differs. Enforcement depends on the applicable regime. Notice, valuation and pre-emption requirements must be assessed before relying on sale or appropriation. Listed-share and qualifying financial-collateral arrangements require separate analysis.

Pledging of Shares in Malta

Share pledges in Malta enable lenders, investors and other creditors to take security over a shareholder’s interest in a company. Their effectiveness depends on more than the pledge agreement: the company’s constitutional documents, statutory notifications and applicable enforcement regime must also be considered. The principal framework is Article 122 of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta), and the provisions of the Civil Code (Chapter 16 of the Laws of Malta) relating to pledges.

Creating a pledge and making it effective against third parties are distinct steps. Under the ordinary Companies Act regime, third-party effectiveness depends on registration of the pledge notice. Different rules apply to certain listed shares and arrangements qualifying under the Financial Collateral Arrangements Regulations (S.L. 459.01 of the Laws of Malta) (the “Regulations”).

Who Is This For?

This guide is intended for lenders, investors, shareholders, company directors and advisers involved in financing, investment or corporate transactions that include security over shares in a Maltese company.

Pledging Shares in Private and Public Companies

Shares in Private Companies

Before creating a pledge over shares in a Maltese private company, review its memorandum and articles of association. Article 122 permits pledging only where the memorandum or articles specifically authorise it. Where that authority is absent, the necessary constitutional amendment should be addressed before the pledge is granted.

The review should also cover any shareholders’ agreement. Identify consent requirements, pre-emption provisions and contractual restrictions, and distinguish between conditions affecting the creation of the pledge and those relevant to its enforcement.

Shares in Public Companies

Shares in a public company may generally be pledged unless its memorandum or articles, or the conditions of issue of the relevant shares, provide otherwise. The rights attached to the shares and any applicable restrictions should therefore be checked before the security documents are finalised.

Additional considerations may also arise where the shares are listed or held through market infrastructure, particularly in relation to their transfer, control and enforcement.

Creating and Registering a Share Pledge in Malta

The Written Pledge Agreement

A share pledge is constituted by a written instrument between the shareholder granting the security (the pledgor) and the creditor receiving it (the pledgee). The shareholder may secure its own obligations or those of another person.

The agreement should clearly identify the pledged shares, secured obligations, events of default and release conditions. It should also address voting rights, dividend payments and any authority intended to allow the pledgee to act in the shareholder’s name on enforcement.

MBR Notification and Company Records

Under the ordinary Article 122 regime, either the pledgor or the pledgee must deliver notice of the pledge to the Registrar of Companies for registration within 14 days of its granting. The company whose shares are pledged must receive written notice within the same period and record the pledge in its register of members.

The relevant notification is Form T(2) – Notice of Pledge of Securities. The Malta Business Registry requires this form to be submitted electronically through its Business Automation Registry Online System, known as BAROS.

The pledge becomes effective against third parties only after the Registrar registers the notice. Execution of the agreement, submission of the form and completed registration should therefore be treated as separate transaction milestones. The special regimes outlined below may alter these requirements.

Voting, Dividend and Transfer Rights over Pledged Shares

Voting Rights

The parties may agree who will exercise voting rights. Without an agreed allocation, the pledgor generally retains those rights until default or enforcement; the statutory transfer of their exercise to the pledgee requires notice by judicial act to the pledgor and the company.

Dividend Payments

Dividends require separate treatment. Unless the parties agree otherwise in the pledge agreement and notify the company, dividends payable while the pledge is recorded in the company’s register must be paid to the pledgee. The pledgee applies those receipts first against interest on the secured debt and then against principal.

Shareholders expecting to continue receiving dividends should therefore ensure that the agreement and company notification expressly reflect that arrangement.

Transfers of Pledged Shares

Under the ordinary regime, a transfer by the pledgor without the pledgee’s consent is null and void. A transfer made with consent remains subject to the pledge. Different provisions apply to the listed securities covered by Article 122(12).

Enforcing a Share Pledge in Malta

Sale or Appropriation

Following a default under the pledge agreement, Article 122 allows the pledgee to dispose of the pledged shares or appropriate them in settlement of all or part of the debt. Under this ordinary enforcement route, the pledgee must first give notice by judicial act to both the pledgor and the company. The right to seek a judicial sale also remains available.

A prior judgment ordering enforcement is not necessarily required. However, this should not be understood as an unrestricted right to sell or acquire the shares: the statutory valuation and shareholder-protection procedures still apply.

Valuation and Court Involvement

Under Article 122(7), the parties may agree the enforcement value after the notice of default has been given; a prior agreement on that value is not valid for this procedure. Where they disagree, a certified public accountant appointed by the Civil Court, First Hall, on the pledgee’s application determines fair value. The relevant valuation date is the date of the default notice.

The pledgee must seek the best price, which must not be below the prescribed fair value without court authorisation. Enforcement must also be limited to the number of shares needed to satisfy the debt, with the remaining shares released to the pledgor.

Pre-Emption Rights and Transfer Restrictions

For private-company shares, the ordinary enforcement procedure requires an offer to the other shareholders in accordance with constitutional pre-emption rights. Where no such rights are specified, the shares must be offered to the other shareholders proportionately to their holdings. The offer must remain open for at least ten working days.

For public-company shares, the corresponding obligation arises where the memorandum or articles require a pre-emptive offer. The statutory offer period is likewise at least ten working days.

Constitutional restrictions should not automatically be treated as an absolute barrier to enforcement. Article 122 expressly disapplies certain private company transfer restrictions for enforcement transfers, subject to the statutory pre-emption safeguards. Separate contractual arrangements should still be reviewed.

Irrevocable Mandates by way of Security

Article 122(17) permits a pledgee, or a person acting on its behalf, to exercise enforcement rights in the pledgor’s name where the pledge agreement clearly provides for this and contains the necessary irrevocable authority by way of security under Article 1887 of the Civil Code. The authority must be appropriately drafted; it should not be assumed to arise from the pledge alone.

Pledges over Listed Shares

Article 122(12) establishes a separate procedure for securities listed on a Maltese regulated market where the relevant register is maintained under the arrangements specified in that provision. In those circumstances, the ordinary MBR notification procedure is replaced by delivery of a certified copy of the signed pledge agreement to the regulated market within 14 days. The company must also be notified. Third-party effectiveness arises from delivery to the market.

Enforcement requires judicial notice to the pledgor, the company and the market, followed by sale through an appropriately licensed person. Shares listed on foreign markets are addressed separately by Article 122(12)(b). The listing venue and registration arrangements should therefore be confirmed before selecting the notification or enforcement procedure.

Share Pledges under the Financial Collateral Arrangements Regulations

A share pledge may qualify under the Regulations, depending on the parties, collateral, written evidence and applicable possession or control requirements. Eligibility should be assessed at the structuring stage, rather than assumed from the description of the transaction.

Where applicable, the Regulations can displace ordinary registration and enforcement formalities. This is not a blanket exemption from every corporate-record requirement: the Regulations preserve certain requirements for registered instruments.

Enforcement may proceed by sale or appropriation under the agreed terms. Appropriation requires express agreement and a written valuation mechanism. Unless otherwise agreed, prior enforcement notice and court approval are not required. The pre-emption obligations in Article 122(10) and (11) do not apply to qualifying pledges.

Realisation and valuation must nevertheless be commercially reasonable and undertaken in good faith. The regime also provides protection in winding-up and reorganisation proceedings, subject to its conditions and applicable resolution-related exceptions.

Releasing a Share Pledge

When a pledge terminates under the ordinary Companies Act regime, the pledgee must deliver notice of termination to the Registrar within 14 days. The company must also receive written notice within that period and update its register.

The relevant notification is Form T(3) – Notice of Termination of a Pledge of Securities, submitted through BAROS. Listed-share pledges require the corresponding market notifications under their applicable procedure.

The release process should be planned alongside repayment, refinancing or completion of the underlying transaction, with responsibility for each notification clearly allocated.

What this Means for You

For lenders and investors, the practical priority is to confirm that the shares can be pledged, identify the correct notification route and obtain evidence that the security has become effective against third parties. Enforcement planning should address valuation and pre-emption requirements before a default occurs.

For shareholders, the agreement should make clear who controls voting, who receives dividends and when the pledge must be released. For both sides, early identification of any listed-share or financial-collateral regime helps avoid using documentation or procedures designed for a different type of security arrangement.