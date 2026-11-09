Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

PODCAST · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

11.1 – André Zerafa Meets Andre Vella (Podcast)

Ganado Advocates
Explore more from Ganado Advocates

In this inaugural episode of Ganado Meets Funds, two industry experts explore the rapidly evolving landscape of fund administration in the digital asset era. The conversation delves into the technical challenges administrators face when valuing cryptocurrencies, from continuous trading cycles to decentralized finance protocols, and examines whether traditional fund structures can adapt to meet the demands of tokenized assets and real-time valuation requirements.

MaltaFinance and Banking
André Zerafa
André Zerafa
Author LinkedIn connections

In the first episode of Ganado Meets Funds, Ganado’s Andre Zerafa sits down with Andre Vella, General Manager at Fexserv Fund Services about the evolving role of fund administrators and the complexities of digital asset valuation. From 24/7 trading and fragmented price discovery to staking, DeFi and tokenisation, the conversation explores how Malta’s fund administrators are adapting through technology, expertise and continuous innovation. The discussion considers whether intraday valuations and tokenised funds could become the future of fund administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Publication Of Commission Delegated Regulation Implementing Key Prospectus Reforms Under The EU Listing Act

The European Commission has published new delegated regulations amending the EU prospectus disclosure regime, introducing streamlined content requirements and standardized formats for various categories of prospectuses. These reforms, part of the broader EU Listing Act package, aim to reduce regulatory burdens for issuers while maintaining investor protection, with key changes including reduced historical financial information requirements and simplified disclosure obligations.
European UnionFinance and Banking
Ganado Advocates
Ganado Advocates
Article

CRD VI And Cross-Border Lending: What Third-Country Credit Institutions Need To Know

The European Union's Sixth Capital Requirements Directive introduces a groundbreaking EU-wide framework requiring third-country credit institutions to establish authorised branches when providing core banking services within the EU. This new regime, effective January 2027, replaces the previous patchwork of national rules with harmonised supervisory standards, though several exemptions and transitional protections apply to existing arrangements.
MaltaFinance and Banking
Camilleri Preziosi
Camilleri Preziosi
Article

AIFMD II Opens The Door To Loan Origination Funds In Malta

With AIFMD II now transposed into Maltese law, fund promoters, asset managers and family offices have access to new regulatory pathways for establishing loan origination and private credit vehicles in Malta. The revised framework expressly permits corporate lending by Alternative Investment Funds, while the updated NAIF regime brings loan origination within scope, opening doors to EU-wide distribution through the AIFMD marketing passport.
MaltaFinance and Banking
Finance Malta
Finance Malta
Article

How Do Funds Differ Between Payment Institutions And Electronic Money Institutions?

Payment Institutions and Electronic Money Institutions handle customer funds differently under EU law. While Payment Institutions use payment accounts for short-term transaction processing, Electronic Money Institutions store monetary value indefinitely in digital wallets. Understanding the legal distinction between these account types is crucial for fintech companies navigating PSD2 and EMD2 compliance requirements.
MaltaFinance and Banking
MK Fintech Partners
MK Fintech Partners
Article

EBA Publishes The Final Guidelines On The Sound Management Of Third-party Risk Regarding Non-ICT Services

The European Banking Authority has issued comprehensive guidelines addressing how financial institutions must manage risks associated with third-party service providers for non-ICT services. These new requirements expand beyond previous outsourcing frameworks, introducing broader applicability and more detailed governance standards for critical and important functions.
European UnionFinance and Banking
Ganado Advocates
Ganado Advocates