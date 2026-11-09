PODCAST · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
11.1 – André Zerafa Meets Andre Vella (Podcast)
In this inaugural episode of Ganado Meets Funds, two industry experts explore the rapidly evolving landscape of fund administration in the digital asset era. The conversation delves into the technical challenges administrators face when valuing cryptocurrencies, from continuous trading cycles to decentralized finance protocols, and examines whether traditional fund structures can adapt to meet the demands of tokenized assets and real-time valuation requirements.
In the first episode of Ganado Meets Funds, Ganado’s Andre Zerafa sits down with Andre Vella, General Manager at Fexserv Fund Services about the evolving role of fund administrators and the complexities of digital asset valuation. From 24/7 trading and fragmented price discovery to staking, DeFi and tokenisation, the conversation explores how Malta’s fund administrators are adapting through technology, expertise and continuous innovation. The discussion considers whether intraday valuations and tokenised funds could become the future of fund administration.
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