11.1 – André Zerafa Meets Andre Vella (Podcast)

In the first episode of Ganado Meets Funds, Ganado’s Andre Zerafa sits down with Andre Vella, General Manager at Fexserv Fund Services about the evolving role of fund administrators and the complexities of digital asset valuation. From 24/7 trading and fragmented price discovery to staking, DeFi and tokenisation, the conversation explores how Malta’s fund administrators are adapting through technology, expertise and continuous innovation. The discussion considers whether intraday valuations and tokenised funds could become the future of fund administration.

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