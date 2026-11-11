Protecting Minors In Video Games: AGCM And Cost Transparency

Inits press release dated 8 October 2026, the AGCM announced its role as lead authority in the coordinated European action against Activision Blizzard and other companies within the Microsoft group, as part of the consumer protection cooperation network established under Regulation (EU) 2017/2394.

The initiative is linked to national investigations concerning two video games, Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty. The issues under scrutiny include the transparency of virtual currencies, the sale ofprefined bundles, possible ‘dark patterns’ and the adequacy of parental controls. It should be noted that the conduct in question remains subject to investigation.

The legal implications, nevertheless deserve attention: price transparency must also be assessed in light of the purchasing journey through which the user reaches the point of purchase. Conversions between currencies and interfaces that steer users’ choices may make it difficult to understand the actual financial commitment involved.

It goes without saying that the issue becomes even more significant when minors are concerned. Service design must therefore take account of their level of understanding and vulnerability, including in the way offers and purchasing mechanisms are presented.

For businesses in the sector, these investigations provide an opportunity to review purchasing mechanisms and the way offers are presented from the clarity of costs expressed in euros to the structure of virtual currency bundles, and the effectiveness of parental controls. This assessment should be incorporated into the design and ongoing updating of the service, with particular attention purchasing journeys accessible to minors.