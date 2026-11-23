The proposed EU Space Act has taken an important step towards becoming law. On 19 November 2026, the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) approved its report on the proposed legislation by an overwhelming majority of 72 votes to one, with two abstentions.

The vote progresses the EU’s efforts to establish a harmonised regulatory framework for space activities, with the Committee has proposing substantial changes to the European Commission’s original proposal, placing greater emphasis on competitiveness, the reduuction of regulatory burdens and ease of market access.

A Shift Towards Competitiveness

The proposed EU Space Act is built around three principal objectives: safety, resilience and sustainability.

While these objectives remain central, the European Parliament’s Committee has sought to ensure that their implementation does not unnecessarily restrict innovation or impose disproportionate costs on European businesses.

Among the proposed changes are simplified authorisation procedures, reduced administrative burdens and more proportionate requirements for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-sized companies.

The Committee has also proposed greater certainty regarding authorisation timelines, including a mechanism under which certain applications may be deemed approved where the competent authority fails to decide within the prescribed period, subject to applicable exceptions.

These changes could prove particularly important for emerging space businesses seeking to attract investment and scale their operations across the European market.

Changes to Environmental and Cybersecurity Requirements

The Committee has also proposed revisions to two important elements of the original legislation.

In relation to environmental sustainability, the revised approach would retain a common methodology for calculating the environmental footprint of space missions while removing certain certification requirements and exempting SMEs from specified environmental assessment obligations.

On cybersecurity, the Committee has proposed integrating space activities within the existing framework of the EU’s NIS2 Directive, rather than maintaining an entirely separate cybersecurity regime. It has also supported the establishment of a European space resilience network to facilitate information-sharing and cooperation.

The intention is to maintain appropriate standards of safety and resilience while reducing duplication and compliance costs.

Stricter Conditions for Non-EU Operators

The Committee’s position also addresses competition between European and non-European space operators.

Under the proposed amendments, decisions recognising the equivalence of third-country regulatory frameworks would be limited to four years, renewable once for an additional year, and conditional on reciprocal market access for European operators.

The proposed changes reflect the EU’s broader objective of strengthening its strategic autonomy and ensuring that European space businesses compete on a level playing field.

What Does This Mean for Malta?

These developments are particularly relevant as Malta continues work on its own proposed Space Activities Act, which is intended to establish a domestic framework for licensing and supervising space activities.

A harmonised European framework could provide Maltese operators with greater legal certainty and facilitate their participation in the wider European space economy.

However, the interaction between Malta’s proposed national legislation and the eventual EU Space Act will require careful consideration, particularly in relation to authorisation, regulatory supervision and compliance obligations.

The EU Space Act has not yet been adopted. The Committee’s vote establishes an important parliamentary position, but the legislation remains subject to the EU legislative process and negotiations with the Council.

Nevertheless, the latest developments suggest an increasingly clear policy direction: the EU is seeking not merely to regulate the space economy, but to create a legal framework that enables it to compete and grow.