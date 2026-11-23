Key takeaways

The High Court has reinforced the “pay now, argue later” principle underpinning construction adjudication.

The Court refused to stay enforcement of an admitted debt pending investigation of alleged threats.

Delaying payment would prejudice the contractor and undermine the purpose of statutory adjudication.

In Leder Plant Ltd v Breffni Building and Civil Engineering Ltd t/a Breffni Group [2026] IEHC 759, the Court considered an application under the Construction Contracts Act 2013 (the “Act”) to enforce an adjudicator’s award of €314,868.88 plus VAT in Leder’s favour. Breffni accepted both that the works had been done and that the adjudicated sum was due.

The unusual issue was that, two days after the adjudicator’s decision, two unidentified men attended the home of a Breffni director and, in a threatening manner, sought payment of approximately €563,000 allegedly due to Leder (which was almost identical to the sum claimed by Leder in the adjudication process). Gardaí were investigating the incident, including as an alleged offence of making an unwarranted demand with menaces under section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994. Leder’s director denied any knowledge of or involvement in the incident, and neither he nor Leder had been charged with any offence. Breffni sought a stay on enforcement pending the criminal investigation or any subsequent prosecution.

The Court rejected the case for a stay. The key reasoning was:

the Act establishes a “pay now, argue later” regime intended to provide prompt payment following adjudication,

delaying payment, potentially for months or years, would significantly prejudice Leder and undermine the statutory purpose of the Act, whereas Breffni suffered no direct prejudice by being required to pay a debt it admitted was due,

an allegation of wrongdoing against Leder or one of its directors was being dealt with but, as matters stood, neither had been found to have committed an offence,

even if wrongdoing were ultimately established, that would not extinguish or provide a set-off against the underlying debt, and

the rule of law was appropriately protected by the criminal investigation, which should remain separate from enforcement of the civil debt. To withhold payment based on an unresolved allegation would cut across the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

In conclusion, the Court held that the alleged unlawful conduct did not justify staying enforcement of the adjudicator’s decision in circumstances where there was no basis as things stood for attributing that conduct to Leder or its director, the adjudicated debt was admitted to be due, and any delay would undermine the purpose of the statutory adjudication regime. The judgment reinforces the immediate payment, or “pay now, argue later”, principle underpinning adjudication under the Act.