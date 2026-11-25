Key takeaways

Statutory adjudication concerns disputes over payment obligations under express or implied terms of a construction contract.

Claims for unliquidated damages for breach of contract fall outside section 6 of the Construction Contracts Act 2013.

Claims by employers and disputes arising after termination can be referred for adjudication, provided they concern payment obligations arising under express or implied terms of the construction contract.

The Court of Appeal in Connaughton v Timber Frame Projects Ltd [2026] IECA 216 dismissed an appeal against the High Court’s refusal to grant leave to enforce an adjudicator’s decision under the Construction Contracts Act 2013 (the “Act”).

The Court confirmed that statutory adjudication is confined to disputes concerning payment obligations arising from the express or implied terms of the construction contract. It is not a general procedure for determining claims for unliquidated damages arising from breach of contract.

Background

Timber Frame Projects (“TFI”) agreed to erect a prefabricated house. The contract required 90% of the price to be paid in advance, and Mr Connaughton paid €124,891. A dispute arose and Mr Connaughton treated the contract as terminated for repudiatory breach. He referred for adjudication claims for a refund and for consequential losses, including scaffolding costs and the increased cost of engaging another contractor. TFI disputed the grounds for termination and the resulting claims.

The adjudicator concluded that TFI had repudiated the contract and awarded Mr Connaughton the refund and consequential losses. However, the High Court refused to enforce the award, holding that the claim was not a “payment dispute” within section 6(1) of the Act (see our briefing: Court declines to enforce adjudicator’s decision in damages claim dispute).

Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal dismissed Mr Connaughton’s appeal. Section 6(1) permits a party to a construction contract to refer for adjudication “any dispute relating to payment arising under the construction contract”. This is confined to disputes about whether one party is entitled to receive payment from the other in satisfaction of an obligation arising from an express or implied term of the contract.

The distinction is between a claim based on contractual indebtedness, which may be referred to adjudication, and a claim to enforce a remedy supplied by the general law, such as unliquidated damages for breach of contract or the quasi-contractual remedy of repayment of money had and received, which fall outside section 6.

Main points from the judgment are as follows.

The dispute must concern a contractual payment obligation. It is not sufficient that a claim has a financial dimension, arises following the failure of a construction contract or seeks recovery of money originally paid under the contract. The issue is whether the amount claimed is owed pursuant to an express or implied contractual obligation to pay.

Unliquidated damages for breach of contract are outside section 6. The Act was not intended to provide a general mechanism for adjudicating breaches of construction contracts or awarding compensation for them. The statutory procedure, including the usual 28-day period for a decision, would be ill-suited to this.

The substance of the claim is more important than its label. Notwithstanding that part of the claim was for a quantifiable refund, the adjudicator had effectively assessed the referral as a claim for unliquidated damages for breach of contract.

A quasi-contractual claim for money had and received also falls outside section 6. The Court considered whether the refund element could alternatively have been characterised as a claim for money had and received following a total failure of consideration. It held that this would not bring the claim within section 6. The entitlement would be a remedy supplied by the general law, rather than a payment obligation arising under the construction contract.

Termination does not, of itself, prevent adjudication. Construction contracts may contain payment obligations that survive or arise upon termination. The problem in this case was not that the contract had been terminated, but that the claims were for remedies supplied by the general law rather than payments due under the contract.

Claims by an employer can qualify as payment disputes. Section 6 is not confined to payments by an employer to a contractor. Payment disputes may include claims for repayment of an overpayment where the contract contains an express or implied obligation to refund the overpayment or claims for contractually agreed liquidated damages for delay.

Section 4(4) does not make every damages claim an admissible set-off or an independently referable payment dispute. Where an employer relies on alleged loss, damage or another claim to explain a proposed deduction from a contractor’s payment claim, section 4(4) requires specified particulars. This does not mean every such claim is legally available as a set-off. The provision explains how the amount the employer accepts is due has been calculated. It does not expand section 6 into a general mechanism for awarding compensation for breach of contract.

Practical implications

Before referring a dispute to adjudication, it is important to identify the contractual payment obligation relied on, whether arising from an express or implied term. The judgment does not mean that refunds, employer claims or disputes arising after termination are necessarily outside adjudication. However, their treatment will depend on the legal basis of the claim.