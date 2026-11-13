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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

When The Right To Life Meets The Right To Report: Five Key Takeaways

RDJ LLP
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In our previous article “When public interest meets a risk to life: The media injunction case1" we considered the application brought by an anonymous public figure seeking to prevent ITN and the Guardian from publishing allegations concerning his conduct, on the basis that publication would place his life at risk.

IrelandMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Darryl Broderick
Darryl Broderick
Stephanie Coughlan
Stephanie Coughlan
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In our previous article “When public interest meets a risk to life: The media injunction case1" we considered the application brought by an anonymous public figure seeking to prevent ITN and the Guardian from publishing allegations concerning his conduct, on the basis that publication would place his life at risk.

On 3 November 2026, Mr Justice Nicklin delivered a 52-page judgment in PPT v Independent Television News Limited and Guardian News & Media Limited [2026] EWHC 2818 (KB), dismissing the claimant’s application for an injunction2.

Significantly, the Court accepted that publication would create a real and immediate risk of suicide. However, it concluded that the State’s obligations under Articles 2 (right to life) and 3 (prohibiting inhuman or degrading treatment) of the ECHR did not require the Court to restrain publication. There was also a separate legal obstacle as PPT had not pursued a recognised domestic cause of action, such as misuse of private information, breach of confidence or harassment. The claimant’s Article 8 (privacy) claim was therefore dismissed both because there was no proper legal basis for the injunction and, alternatively, because the balance between Article 8 (privacy) and Article 10 (freedom of expression) did not justify it. 

The Court has published a clear and concise five-page summary of its decision which can be viewed here3 and has ordered that the anonymity and reporting restrictions remain in force during the period for seeking permission to appeal and, if an application is made in time, pending its determination or further order. 

Rather than duplicate or dilute the court’s concise summary any further, this article focuses on the judgment’s key takeaways.

Five Key Takeaways

  1. Even where medical evidence establishes a real and immediate risk of suicide, that does not necessarily create a legal entitlement to prevent publication. The Court distinguished between the State's responsibility to protect life through psychiatric treatment and the very different obligation of restraining otherwise lawful journalism. It concluded that inpatient treatment and psychiatric risk management were the reasonable and appropriate protective measures required of the State. Articles 2 and 3 did not require the Court to take the additional step of prohibiting publication [paragraphs 244-249; 255; 272-279].
  2. Disputed allegations can still be matters of significant public interest. The Court expressly recognised that investigative journalism does not lose its public-interest value simply because the allegations are denied or have not been established as true in legal proceedings. Reporting specific allegations can contribute meaningfully to public debate, particularly where they concern the alleged abuse of power or influence. [paragraphs 316-320]
  3. Rigorous investigative processes matter. The Media Defendants’ evidence described extensive investigations, interviewing more than 100 people, seeking corroborative and contradictory evidence, and subjecting their proposed reporting to editorial and legal scrutiny. Although the Court did not determine the truth of the allegations, the investigative process was relevant to its assessment of the public interest. [paragraphs 54-57; 319; 326]
  4. Freedom of expression extends beyond the publisher. The Court considered not only the Article 10 rights of ITN and the Guardian, but also the rights of their sources to communicate their experiences and the public's right to receive information. Preventing publication would interfere with all of those interests, potentially for an indefinite period. [paragraphs 315, 323-324].
  5. The decision is not a licence to publish without regard to foreseeable harm. The Court emphasised that freedom of expression carries duties and responsibilities, including consideration of the foreseeable consequences of publication. The Defendants gave evidence of obtaining  their own psychiatric advice, providing extended response deadlines to the applicant and of their plans to give advance warning to enable protective medical arrangements to be put in place. [paragraphs 58-63, 321-322]

Looking Ahead

The judgment is a significant decision regarding the attempts to restrain public interest reporting on human rights grounds.

While it is a decision of the Courts of England & Wales and therefore not binding in Ireland, it provides useful guidance on the interaction between the right to life, privacy and freedom of expression.

Above all, it reinforces the importance of robust investigative journalism, responsible editorial decision-making and the public's right to receive information about matters of legitimate concern.

Footnotes

1 https://www.rdj.ie/insights/when-public-interest-meets-a-risk-to-life-the-media-injunction-case

2 https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/PPT-v-ITN-Guardian-2026-EWHC-2818-KB-FINAL-for-hand-down-1.pdf

3 https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/PPT-v-ITN-Guardian-2026-EWHC-2818-KB-Judgment-Summary.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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