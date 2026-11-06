Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

When Public Interest Meets A Risk To Life: The Media Injunction Case

RDJ LLP
RDJ LLP
Contributor
RDJ LLP

RDJ LLP

RDJ is one of Ireland’s leading corporate law firms. With more than 300 employees and offices in...

View firm profile
Explore more from RDJ LLP

A recent High Court claim in England & Wales has placed risk-to-life evidence on a collision course with investigative journalism, raising fundamental questions about when psychiatric evidence of self-harm risk can justify permanently restraining media publication. The case, which involves an unnamed claimant seeking to prevent two major news outlets from publishing investigated allegations, will test whether Article 2 ECHR rights can override Article 10 freedom of expression in the context of serious publi

IrelandMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Stephanie Coughlan
Stephanie Coughlan
Author LinkedIn connections

How a recent High Court claim in England & Wales puts risk to life evidence on a collision course with investigative journalism, and why Irish courts could face an identical question.

The starting point: Justice shall be done in public

Article 34.1 of the Irish Constitution requires that justice, "save in such special and limited cases as may be prescribed by law, shall be administered in public." Irish courts treat this as fundamental - public hearings let the public see justice done and guard against secret or arbitrary process, and any departure requires clear justification.

The courts of England and Wales apply a similar presumption, and a recent High Court decision shows what happens when it collides with a serious competing interest namely an individual's assertion that being identified in a media investigation could cost him his life.

How these cases usually arise

Investigative journalists regularly look into matters of public interest and, before publishing, contact the subject of their reporting for comment. On rare occasions, that subject goes to court to try to stop publication. That is exactly what has happened in England and Wales recently in PPT v Independent Television News Limited and Guardian News & Media Limited [2026] EWHC 2560 (KB), with a public judgment handed down on 9 October 2026 and a trial date set for the end of this month. The claimant’s application seeks a final order restraining two media defendants from publishing or broadcasting material they have investigated concerning him.

Who is involved and what is alleged

The claimant is an unnamed male. ITN and Guardian News & Media each investigated allegations about his conduct towards a number of individuals, in professional and personal contexts, over several years. The claimant broadly denies the allegations.

Before publishing, each outlet notified the claimant of the substance of what it proposed to publish and invited his response. The claimant maintains that this notification, and the prospect of publication, caused a serious deterioration in his mental health, including attempts to take his own life and the need for psychiatric treatment.

To be clear, there is no suggestion anywhere in the judgment that the claimant is, or has been, the subject of a criminal investigation. This is a journalistic investigation and a civil claim, not a police matter.

The claimant’s case is that publication would expose him to a real and immediate risk of death, by his own hand, relying on medical evidence. He relies on Article 2 ECHR (right to life), Article 3 (prohibiting inhuman or degrading treatment) and Article 8 (privacy). Against those stands Article 10, the defendants' right to freedom of expression, invoked alongside their public interest case.

The anonymity order already made

For the purposes of the application, the court has already anonymised the claimant as "PPT", with reporting restrictions in place prohibiting publication of his identity. The claimant had made a further application to anonymise the two media defendants but this was refused on the basis that naming media defendants whose journalistic conduct is in issue is a materially more serious derogation from open justice, and the claimant had not shown by clear and cogent evidence that it was necessary.

What will actually be decided on 27 and 28 October 2026

The case is expedited and a trial is listed for 27 and 28 October 2026, with a pre-trial review on 16 October. The central question is whether the court grants a final injunction permanently restraining the media defendants from publishing the investigated material. The court will weigh the claimant's Article 2, 3 and 8 rights against the defendants' Article 10 rights, assess the psychiatric evidence and decide whether an injunction is justified and proportionate.

Why this case matters for investigative journalism

The case raises a serious question in respect of situations where the media have investigated serious allegations in the public interest - can publication be permanently restrained because the subject presents a medically evidenced risk of self-harm? A genuine, sufficiently grave risk to life cannot be waved away because a story is newsworthy. But if an asserted risk to life could routinely justify permanent restraint, that could create a significant obstacle to the reporting of serious misconduct allegations more broadly. The final judgment, due after the October hearing will hopefully include guidance from Mr Justice Nicklin on whether such a risk can justify a final injunction and will be read closely on this side of the Irish Sea.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

The EU Cyber Resilience Act: Reporting Obligations Take Effect

The EU Cyber Resilience Act introduces mandatory vulnerability and incident reporting obligations for products with digital elements starting September 2026. Economic operators developing, importing, or distributing such products in the EU face strict compliance deadlines, substantial penalties for non-compliance, and must implement security-by-design principles throughout product lifecycles.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Matheson
Matheson
Article

NCSC Guidance On Cyber Governance: What Management Boards Of NIS2 Entities Need To Know

Ireland's National Cyber Security Centre has issued comprehensive guidance on NIS2 compliance, placing cybersecurity firmly in the boardroom. With potential fines reaching €10 million or 2% of global turnover for essential entities, management boards must now actively oversee cyber risk strategies, incident response capabilities, and supply chain vulnerabilities. The guidance provides a structured framework for organisations to assess their readiness before the National Cyber Security Bill takes effec
IrelandMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Irish Gambling Regulatory Regime – Implementation Update

Ireland's Gambling Regulatory Authority is now actively licensing operators and enforcing the comprehensive regulatory framework established by the Gambling Regulation Act 2024. With remote operators already transitioned and in-person operators facing a December 2026 deadline, the GRAI has implemented wide-ranging enforcement powers including administrative sanctions up to €20 million and criminal provisions for unlicensed activities. Recent CJEU case law highlights critical compliance considerations
GlobalMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Matheson
Matheson
Article

EU KIDS Act: Grown-Up Rules For Online Providers

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, establishing one of the most prescriptive child-safety frameworks yet at EU level. This comprehensive regulation would introduce graduated age-based access controls for social media, mandate safety-by-design requirements, and create a harmonized age-verification system across Member States. The proposal carries far-reaching implications for digital services accessible to minors, requiring providers to fundamentally redesign products, implement strict def
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP
Article

EU AI Act: Commission Draft Guidelines On Classification Of High-risk AI Systems

The European Commission has released draft guidelines clarifying how AI systems should be classified as high-risk under the EU AI Act, while simultaneously extending key compliance deadlines by up to two years. These guidelines provide detailed interpretative guidance on classification thresholds, the role of human oversight, and how complex or interconnected AI systems should be assessed for regulatory purposes.
IrelandMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

Countdown To Compliance: The Cyber Resilience Act Reporting Deadline Has Arrived

The EU's Cyber Resilience Act establishes comprehensive cybersecurity obligations for manufacturers, importers, and distributors of products with digital elements. With reporting requirements now in effect and full compliance required by December 2027, economic operators must navigate conformity assessments, incident reporting protocols, and enforcement mechanisms that include substantial penalties for non-compliance.
IrelandMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Arthur Cox
Arthur Cox
Article

EU Introduces Mandatory Withdrawal Button For Online Consumer Contracts

The EU's new withdrawal button requirement will fundamentally reshape how online traders interact with consumers across member states. From June 2026, businesses offering digital contracts must implement a two-step withdrawal function that allows consumers to exercise their 14-day cooling-off period with unprecedented ease. What technical, operational, and legal changes must traders implement to meet these obligations, and what are the consequences of non-compliance?
IrelandConsumer Protection
RDJ LLP
RDJ LLP
Article

Rental Law Update: Recent Enactments Under The Housing And Residential Tenancies (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2026

Ireland's residential tenancies regime has undergone further significant reform through the Housing and Residential Tenancies (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2026, introducing new enforcement mechanisms and procedural changes that landlords must navigate. The RTB now wields expanded powers including fixed payment notices for compliance breaches, while adjudication hearings have shifted to public forums with published outcomes.
IrelandReal Estate and Construction
RDJ LLP
RDJ LLP
Article

Greenwashing Enforcement Has Arrived: What The EU's New Fast Fashion Rules Signal For All Consumer-Facing Businesses

The EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation has banned the destruction of unsold apparel and footwear from July 2026, forcing retailers to pivot from recycling and disposal to donation, resale and reuse strategies. With mandatory public reporting on unsold stock disposal and stricter policing of environmental marketing claims now in force, consumer-facing businesses across Ireland and the EU face a fundamental shift in how they manage inventory, report waste, and communicate sustainability creden
IrelandEnvironment
RDJ LLP
RDJ LLP
Article

Neurodivergence And Reasonable Accommodation: What Employers Need To Know

Employers face growing challenges in supporting neurodivergent employees, with up to 20% of the global population potentially affected by conditions like ASD, ADHD, and dyslexia. Irish law mandates reasonable accommodations under the Employment Equality Acts, but what constitutes appropriate measures and when does the burden become disproportionate? Recent case law reveals the narrow interpretation of employer defenses and the significant financial consequences of failing to properly assess and implement wo
IrelandEmployment and HR
RDJ LLP
RDJ LLP