When Public Interest Meets A Risk To Life: The Media Injunction Case

How a recent High Court claim in England & Wales puts risk to life evidence on a collision course with investigative journalism, and why Irish courts could face an identical question.

The starting point: Justice shall be done in public

Article 34.1 of the Irish Constitution requires that justice, "save in such special and limited cases as may be prescribed by law, shall be administered in public." Irish courts treat this as fundamental - public hearings let the public see justice done and guard against secret or arbitrary process, and any departure requires clear justification.

The courts of England and Wales apply a similar presumption, and a recent High Court decision shows what happens when it collides with a serious competing interest namely an individual's assertion that being identified in a media investigation could cost him his life.

How these cases usually arise

Investigative journalists regularly look into matters of public interest and, before publishing, contact the subject of their reporting for comment. On rare occasions, that subject goes to court to try to stop publication. That is exactly what has happened in England and Wales recently in PPT v Independent Television News Limited and Guardian News & Media Limited [2026] EWHC 2560 (KB), with a public judgment handed down on 9 October 2026 and a trial date set for the end of this month. The claimant’s application seeks a final order restraining two media defendants from publishing or broadcasting material they have investigated concerning him.

Who is involved and what is alleged

The claimant is an unnamed male. ITN and Guardian News & Media each investigated allegations about his conduct towards a number of individuals, in professional and personal contexts, over several years. The claimant broadly denies the allegations.

Before publishing, each outlet notified the claimant of the substance of what it proposed to publish and invited his response. The claimant maintains that this notification, and the prospect of publication, caused a serious deterioration in his mental health, including attempts to take his own life and the need for psychiatric treatment.

To be clear, there is no suggestion anywhere in the judgment that the claimant is, or has been, the subject of a criminal investigation. This is a journalistic investigation and a civil claim, not a police matter.

The claimant’s case is that publication would expose him to a real and immediate risk of death, by his own hand, relying on medical evidence. He relies on Article 2 ECHR (right to life), Article 3 (prohibiting inhuman or degrading treatment) and Article 8 (privacy). Against those stands Article 10, the defendants' right to freedom of expression, invoked alongside their public interest case.

The anonymity order already made

For the purposes of the application, the court has already anonymised the claimant as "PPT", with reporting restrictions in place prohibiting publication of his identity. The claimant had made a further application to anonymise the two media defendants but this was refused on the basis that naming media defendants whose journalistic conduct is in issue is a materially more serious derogation from open justice, and the claimant had not shown by clear and cogent evidence that it was necessary.

What will actually be decided on 27 and 28 October 2026

The case is expedited and a trial is listed for 27 and 28 October 2026, with a pre-trial review on 16 October. The central question is whether the court grants a final injunction permanently restraining the media defendants from publishing the investigated material. The court will weigh the claimant's Article 2, 3 and 8 rights against the defendants' Article 10 rights, assess the psychiatric evidence and decide whether an injunction is justified and proportionate.

Why this case matters for investigative journalism

The case raises a serious question in respect of situations where the media have investigated serious allegations in the public interest - can publication be permanently restrained because the subject presents a medically evidenced risk of self-harm? A genuine, sufficiently grave risk to life cannot be waved away because a story is newsworthy. But if an asserted risk to life could routinely justify permanent restraint, that could create a significant obstacle to the reporting of serious misconduct allegations more broadly. The final judgment, due after the October hearing will hopefully include guidance from Mr Justice Nicklin on whether such a risk can justify a final injunction and will be read closely on this side of the Irish Sea.