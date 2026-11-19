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About this episode

Part 1 – Who’s in control? Governing AI in the age of agents

In part one of this two-part Matheson in the Loop conversation, Marie McGinley, Head of Matheson’s Technology and Innovation Group is joined by Andy Wu, Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School to discuss the transition from AI as a tool to AI as an agent capable of acting on behalf of organisations. The conversation explores AI governance, risk management, data utilisation, and the organisational changes required as businesses begin integrating AI agents into their operations.

Part Two – Competitive advantage in the age of AI – innovation and the race to differentiate

In part two of this two-part Matheson in the Loop conversation, Marie McGinley and Andy Wu examine the strategic questions arising from AI adoption, including intellectual property, competitive advantage, leadership and organisational transformation. They discuss how businesses can create value in an environment where AI capabilities are becoming increasingly accessible, and why data integration, human judgment and effective implementation may prove more important than the technology itself.

Topics discussed

Part One - Who’s in control? Governing AI in the age of agents

As AI moves from a tool that assists us to an agent capable of acting on our behalf, organisations face new questions around governance, security and trust. This episode examines how businesses can unlock the value of their data, rethink roles and ways of working, and strike the right balance between AI-driven efficiency and human judgement.

Part Two - Competitive advantage in the age of AI-innovation and the race to differentiate