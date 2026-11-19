PODCAST · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Matheson In The Loop Podcast – Episode One Part One And Part Two
As artificial intelligence evolves from a passive tool into an autonomous agent capable of making decisions and taking action on behalf of organisations, business leaders face unprecedented questions about governance, competitive strategy, and organisational transformation. Harvard Business School's Andy Wu joins Matheson's Marie McGinley to explore how companies can harness AI's potential while managing new risks around data utilisation, intellectual property, and the shifting balance between technological
About this episode
Part 1 – Who’s in control? Governing AI in the age of agents
In part one of this two-part Matheson in the Loop conversation, Marie McGinley, Head of Matheson’s Technology and Innovation Group is joined by Andy Wu, Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School to discuss the transition from AI as a tool to AI as an agent capable of acting on behalf of organisations. The conversation explores AI governance, risk management, data utilisation, and the organisational changes required as businesses begin integrating AI agents into their operations.
Part Two – Competitive advantage in the age of AI – innovation and the race to differentiate
In part two of this two-part Matheson in the Loop conversation, Marie McGinley and Andy Wu examine the strategic questions arising from AI adoption, including intellectual property, competitive advantage, leadership and organisational transformation. They discuss how businesses can create value in an environment where AI capabilities are becoming increasingly accessible, and why data integration, human judgment and effective implementation may prove more important than the technology itself.
Topics discussed
Part One - Who’s in control? Governing AI in the age of agents
- As AI moves from a tool that assists us to an agent capable of acting on our behalf, organisations face new questions around governance, security and trust. This episode examines how businesses can unlock the value of their data, rethink roles and ways of working, and strike the right balance between AI-driven efficiency and human judgement.
Part Two - Competitive advantage in the age of AI-innovation and the race to differentiate
- As AI challenges traditional approaches to intellectual property and makes advanced technology increasingly accessible, businesses need to rethink where competitive advantage lies. This episode explores the changing value of IP and data, the impact of AI on education and leadership, and why effectively combining technology, organisational knowledge and human judgement will be critical.
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