On 10 November 2026, the Supreme Court delivered judgment in Charpentier v Verizon Ireland Limited, the Labour Court and the Attorney General[2026] IESC 50 in a case concerning a dispute in relation to the funding of certain costs and expenses incurred by a European Works Council (EWC).

The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by Verizon Ireland Limited against a judgment of the High Court handed down in November 2025. In its decision, the Supreme Court clarified the legal position regarding the obligation on central management to provide resources to an EWC and the basis upon which an EWC can seek reimbursement of legal expenses as operating expenses.

Key takeaways

Multinational employers operating European Works Councils (EWCs) in Ireland may be required to fund legal assistance and litigation costs incurred by their EWCs

Employers must provide the financial and practical resources necessary for EWCs to exercise their rights effectively

Reimbursement of legal expenses depends on whether the costs were necessary and reasonably incurred, rather than being an automatic entitlement

European Works Councils

EWCs provide a mechanism whereby employees of multinational companies operating across EU Member States can be informed and consulted on transnational matters affecting them. EU Directive 2009/38/EC was transposed into Irish law by the Transnational Information and Consultation of Employees Act 1996 (TICEA) and amending regulations adopted in 2011.

EWCs are comprised of employees’ representatives from each EU and/or European Economic Area country in which an organisation has employees. The relevant workforce thresholds are:

At least 1,000 employees within the EU or EEA member states

At least 150 employees in each of at least two different member states

Background to the case

Verizon is a multinational telecommunications company operating across several EU Member States. The company had operated its EWC under the terms of an agreement (the “Charter”) governed by UK law, which expired in October 2020 (the “Charter”). Following Brexit, the EWC migrated to Ireland and now operates in accordance with the Directive’s “subsidiary requirements” transposed in Ireland by the Second Schedule to TICEA.

The proceedings arose from a dispute concerning a claim for expenses submitted to Verizon by Jean-Phillipe Charpentier, Chair of the EWC. Agreement could not be reached, prompting Mr Charpentier to refer a claim under TICEA “in a representative capacity” to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), seeking full reimbursement of invoices totalling €11,200, received from the EWC Academy, an expert engaged by the EWC. He brought a separate claim to the WRC (as did other members of the EWC) for the costs of attending an EWC training conference in Hamburg. The WRC allowed Mr Charpentier’s representative claim in part, ordering Verizon to discharge 50% of the expert’s invoices and dismissed his claim for the Hamburg training costs.

Mr Charpentier appealed the WRC’s decisions to the Labour Court. In two separate decisions, the Labour Court dismissed Mr Charpentier’s appeal including his application for the costs of the proceedings, which it held to be “moot”. This resulted in Mr Charpentier submitting a further appeal to the High Court on a point of law. For detailed consideration of the Labour Court decision, see our briefing here: Labour Court rules on Verizon European Works Council cases.

Judgment of the High Court

The High Court found that the Labour Court had made a number of errors of law in its decisions, adopting too narrow an interpretation of section 17 TICEA by excluding collective complaints and failing in its interpretation of the legislation in light of Directive 2009/38/EC. The High Court held that section 17(1A), which refers to representing “the collective interests of employees”, must be read in light of Article 10 of the 2009 Directive.

The High Court confirmed that the “means required” under Article 10(1) is not confined to legal capacity but may include financial and material resources necessary for members to exercise their rights. The High Court remitted the case back to a differently constituted pision of the Labour Court and made an order in favour of Mr Charpentier to recover 90% of his costs, with a stay on the order pending further appeal.

Verizon appealed the High Court’s decision to the Supreme Court. For detailed consideration of the High Court decision, see our briefing here: High Court overturns Labour Court findings in Verizon EWC Dispute.

Supreme Court appeal

The appeal to the Supreme Court was a “leapfrog” appeal whereby Verizon was permitted to appeal directly from the High Court to the Supreme Court rather than to the Court of Appeal.

Delivering judgment in the Supreme Court, Hyland J held that the obligation under Article 10(1) of Directive 2009/38/EC to provide EWC members with the “means required” to exercise their rights is not confined to giving them legal capacity or standing. It extends to material means including financial support as well as providing necessary supports such as meeting rooms, online and IT facilities, access to means of communication with employees, the retention of experts and time off to attend meetings.

Second, the Supreme Court held that the resources to be provided under Article 10(1) may include legal costs. Noting that an EWC may be assisted by experts insofar as is necessary to carry out its tasks, the Supreme Court found that retaining a lawyer potentially constitutes assistance from an expert to apply the EWC’s rights under the Directive.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court held that legal expenses, including those incurred in litigation connected with collectively representing the interests of employees, fall within the definition of operating expenses of the EWC, which must be borne by central management.

This does not mean that the WRC and the Labour Court are required to make legal costs awards, as their rules do not provide for such awards. Rather, an EWC or its members can apply to central management for reimbursement of some or all legal expenses associated with a claim as operating expenses and if a dispute arises about the reimbursement, a claim can be brought to the WRC under section 17 of TICEA.

The Supreme Court emphasised that central management may not be required to discharge all legal expenses incurred; the question of whether particular expenses are recoverable will depend in each case on whether they were required and reasonably incurred in all the circumstances.

Guidance on legal expenses

Helpfully, the Supreme Court listed a number of factors that will necessarily be considered by the WRC/Labour Court in deciding whether to award legal costs to an EWC:

Whether retaining a lawyer as an expert in the context of the litigation was necessary for the EWC to carry out its task

Whether the litigation was necessary to apply the rights arising from the 2009 Directive

Whether the EWC sought authority in advance for the discharge of those expenses

The extent to which the expenses were identified and fixed in advance

The necessity of retaining lawyers in the WRC or the Labour Court

Additionally, the Supreme Court outlined that a different view might be taken of the necessity of retaining lawyers in the High Court, as distinct from the WRC or Labour Court, that regard can be had to the success of a complaint to the WRC/Labour Court and that consideration can be given to whether a claim was frivolous or vexatious or whether the conduct of EWC members in the course of the complaint was unreasonable.

No referral to Europe

Finally, both Mr Charpentier and Verizon had sought to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union. The Supreme Court declined to refer the interpretation of Article 10(1) to the CJEU, holding that the correct interpretation is so obvious to leave no scope for any reasonable doubt.

Implications

The judgment is significant for multinational companies that operate EWCs in Ireland, confirming that central management’s obligation to fund the operation of an EWC can extend to the cost of legal assistance required to pursue the EWC’s rights, including legal expenses associated with claims referred to the WRC and the Labour Court, where those expenses are reasonably incurred and required in the circumstances. The case will now return to the Labour Court.

For more information on the Supreme Court’s decision or more generally on an organisation’s obligations in relation to EWCs please contact a member of the Employment Group.

The authors would like to thank Caoimhe Molloy for her contribution to this briefing.