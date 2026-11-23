Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland share similar principles on discrimination, but their frameworks, and the cost of enforcement differ significantly.

In this podcast, Jacqueline Ho, Paul Gillen and Aisling Parkinson compare NI’s patchwork of equality legislation with Ireland’s more streamlined Employment Equality Acts, and explore how each jurisdiction handles harassment, from restrictions on NDAs and third-party harassment to vicarious liability and enforcement.

In this episode we cover: the protected grounds in each jurisdiction, including Ireland’s distinctive civil status and Traveller community grounds and NI’s unique protection for political opinion; Ireland’s section 14B restrictions on confidentiality clauses in harassment settlements, and the focus on harassment as an occupational health and safety issue; vicarious liability and third-party harassment together with the reasonable steps defence and best practice on policies and potential sanctions.

This is the second episode in our comparative series. Listen to part 1 on cross-border working on the island of Ireland, and look out for our next episode on family rights and leave across NI and ROI and how these apply to cross-border workers.