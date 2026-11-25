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Matheson LLP, Irish Law Firm · Episode 71: Re-engagement after unfair dismissal: two recent awards

About this episode

In this episode of the Matheson Employment Law Podcast Series, Bryan Dunne, Head of Employment examines two recent unfair dismissal cases in which the unusual remedy of re-engagement was awarded.

Bryan explores the circumstances behind each decision and highlights key lessons for employers around fair procedures, disciplinary investigations, gross misconduct and the importance of demonstrating a genuine breakdown in trust and confidence.

Podcast Transcript

You’re listening to the Matheson Employment Law podcast, presented by Bryan Dunne, head of Matheson Employment Practice.

This is a regular podcast series for HR practitioners, employment lawyers, and inhouse counsel, focusing on the legal issues relevant to all companies with employees in Ireland.

[Bryan Dunne]

Hello and welcome to the Matheson Employment Law podcast series. It feels like quite some time since our last podcast. I’ve been off on a sabbatical break for the summer, climbed a couple of mountains, saw a few parts of the world that I hadn’t seen before, but I’m back now and very happy to bring you through some recent cases coming down from the Irish employment law courts. To that end, we are actually going to look at two decisions today. They both have very different sets of circumstances, but the key point in both cases is that the court ordered the employer to take the employee back, having found them to have been unfairly dismissed. This is something that can in theory always happen in any unfair dismissal claim, but it is quite rare. So it’s even more bizarre for us to have two decisions reaching that conclusion over a six week period this summer. That’s why we are going to have a look at them. Also, if you ever wondered what will happen if you assaulted the delivery driver and called him an outrageously offensive name, not once but twice, or if you didn’t turn up for work to 12 weeks, refused to talk to your manager, refused to attend any company doctor assessment, and didn’t even turn up for your own disciplinary hearing, what might happen. So stay tuned and you will find out.

But before we get to any of that, let’s have a look at what else has been happening in the employment world since I’ve been away.

Strangely enough, there hasn’t really been any huge changes in the employment law world since I’ve been away, with the exception of case law which is always coming down. The one piece of legislation that all employers are waiting for still is the implementing legislation around the Pay Transparency Directive which as we know was due to be implemented last June. At this point, we still have no official inkling as to when the draft legislation will be coming, the unofficial sense is it’s probably going to be sometime next spring, which probably means in turn that it’s going to be June at least before the legislation is really in effect, so almost a year after the implementation date.

On a related note, the new gender pay gap reporting portal is now live on the department website. So what that means in practice for any employer with 50 employees or more, that is reporting on the gender pay gap data this year, so in November they will have to report that data not just on their own website which has been the case to date, but now also under the department portal as well. The whole idea of the portal is just to make it a lot more straightforward for people looking at this data to run a comparison by sector or to compare one employer to another. So there may be a little bit more media attention around the GPT data this year than we might have seen in the last couple of years, because it had gone quite quiet.

On something unrelated to this and moving into AI, the other big thing happening in the world of employment at the moment. The WRC has been appointed as one of the market surveillance authorities under the EU AI Act, which basically means it’s going to be one of the bodies that has statutory responsibility for enforcing some of the obligations under this legislation. And the WRC has now published a set of FAQs around the use of AI in the workplace. It’s worth a look, mainly from the perspective of trying to understand how the WRC will look at some of these things, but there’s nothing really in it that’s controversial or hugely shocking for any employer already working in this space. It deals with things like ensuring that there is adequate human oversight in the use of AI tools, training for employees, and identifying high-risk or prohibited use of AI tools in the workplace.

As always, we keep you updated on any changes that happen in this place.

So let’s turn now to the first of the two cases we are going to look at today, dealing with the issue of reinstatement and reengagement, and before we get into the facts of the case, let me just give a little bit of context. When it comes to an unfair dismissal claim, if the employee wins, the WRC have three options open to them under the Unfair Dismissals legislation.

The first option is to award compensation of up to two years’ gross remuneration, and in the vast majority of cases by some distance, this is the option that the courts will opt for. This is the one that employees usually want because they don’t want to go back into the workplace.

But the second two options are a lot less common but they are nonetheless very important. The firs is reinstatement, and that is basically turning the clock back to the day the employee was dismissed and putting them right back into the job on the same terms and conditions with all of the backpay paid to them. Now, this can be hugely lucrative for an employee because in most cases, by the time the case comes on and he has decided it could easily be a year down the track. So you are looking at a year’s backpay plus the employee is now back in the job. Any employer having lost that case isn’t going to want the employee back, so it means there will be a severance negotiation, but it’s one in which the employee is in a much stronger position to look for a generous severance.

The second option, and it’s a bit more for compromise is what’s called reengagement. And that’s where the court orders the employer to take the employee back but not into the same job necessarily, and not with the backpay, so they’ll go back to the same organisation, back to the same employer, but they go back with effect from the time of the judgment, as opposed to going back retrospectively and getting the backpay. It’s not as effective for the employee but it still does put them in a strong position as regards negotiating a severance, because again for the very same reason the employer won’t want them back.

The reason I’ve chosen these two cases today is because in both cases, the court ordered reengagement, so I think it’s worth our while having a look at what was special about these cases, or what were the factors that fed into the court thinking this would be an appropriate case for reengagement because it is still a very rare exception.

So the facts of the first case. This is a case that Loughran and Almac Pharma Services Ireland Limited from June 2026, decision of the WRC. In this case, Mr Loughran was a production operator in the company’s Dundalk facility, and he worked there from 2023 up until April 2025 when he was dismissed. The case centres around an incident that occurred on 7 March 2025 when Mr Loughran was working on the evening shift. He was working from 2pm until 10pm that evening, and one of the members of his team had arranged for takeaway food to be delivered to the site at whatever time they were due to have their lunchbreak that afternoon. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, the food was delivered 40 minutes late and it was too late for them to be able to enjoy the food during the break. I think the employees had all gone back to work including Mr Loughran. Mr Loughran met with the delivery driver, however, and what we could only describe as a very heated argument erupted between Mr Loughran and the driver, during which Mr Loughran called him an outrageously offensive name. I’m not going to tell you what it is, you can read the case if you are that curious, but let me put it this way, I’m not going to read it out because I don’t want to become the ironic example of the employment lawyer who is dismissed for reading out offensive language on an employment law podcast. We’ll leave it at that.

But not only did Mr Loughran call him this name once, the driver had said to him, what did you call me, and he said it again. So at this point the driver had enough and punched him. Mr Loughran grabbed his arm, restrained him, and then punched him back twice. Mr Loughran said that everything he gave was in self-defence being attacked, and that following a process, he was then dismissed by the employer and claimed unfair dismissal.

He was unemployed from the date of the dismissal which was around June 2025, up until the date of the hearing which was June 2026, and there was no prospect of him able to obtain new employment anytime soon.

The employer’s case was quite simple: they argued that Mr Loughran had provoked the incident to begin with by using highly offensive language towards the driver, and had got him involved in an incident that was none of his concern. They did recognise that he had been punched but said that he punched him back twice in return, in circumstances where the delivery driver was trying to retreat from the incident. So their view was anything that Mr Loughran had done was far beyond the definition of self-defence.

They then ran a thorough process and following an investigation, he was dismissed for gross misconduct because they felt that his conduct warranted a very serious sanction such as summary dismissal, ie, dismissal without notice.

So let’s turn now to what the WRC had to say on this. The Adjudicating Officer explained that firstly, his role was not to decide whether or not his conduct met any sort of legal definition of self-defence. His role was quite simply to assess the adequacy of the investigation, and the decision-making process that led to Mr Loughran being dismissed for this angry incident if we could put it like that.

He started off looking at the proportionality of the sanction as in the question of whether his conduct was so bad as to warrant being dismissed without notice. And the officer made the observation that the entire incident when you watch it on CCTV footage, from start to finish lasted six seconds. So it was hard for an employer to see the extent of which you could say Mr Loughran’s conduct was in any way intentional or deliberate, if the whole thing was over and done with in six seconds. And they noted that in the disciplinary hearing, the employer had taken quite a harsh view that Mr Loughran, having received the first punch, should have walked away.

Now, the next bit surprised me a little bit but it kind of makes sense when you think about it. The Adjudicating Officer said that it was wholly unrealistic to expect an employee in the middle of a physical altercation to have the self-reflection or self-control to stop, calm his thoughts, and walk away having just been punched. And he felt on that basis that it was unreasonable for the employer to fault Mr Loughran for not backing down and not walking away.

Now, it’s important to understand what the officer was saying here. He wasn’t justifying his conduct in punching the driver, but what he was saying was it’s just not realistic to think that any human having just been punched in the middle of an incident as quick as this, is going to be then like an off to stop and walk away. And maybe that’s not an unfair point. So on that basis, the Adjudicating Officer found that it was unreasonable for the employer to say that his conduct was anything more than self-defence.

On the language, and whether it was proportionate to dismiss him for that, the Adjudicating Officer fully agreed that the language was wholly offensive and completely inappropriate in the workplace, but he said that Mr Loughran had no prior record of any disciplinary offences, the offence obviously didn’t repeat itself again, and it was directed at a third party outside of the organisation as opposed to a colleague. Now again, we have to stop and think about that. He wasn’t saying it’s okay to call people who you don’t work with names as offensive as he did. His point was it’s not like he said this to somebody that he has to work side by side with every day, such that you could have a rematch kicking off at any point. And that is quite relevant in looking at the assessment we’ll get to at the end.

He also noted that there was no evidence in the case in any shape or form that there was an ongoing impact on the business or the operations as a result of what had happened, perhaps again because the person he struck was outside of the workplace. And he felt that a single incidence of foul language in these particular circumstances was not gross misconduct, was not the type of things so severe that an employer could dismiss an employee without notice.

So, taking all of these factors into account, he felt that it was unreasonable for the employer to conclude on this particular evidence that his conduct was gross misconduct. That may be a surprise for some employers because when you hear of this case first, you have foul language and you have violence in the workplace, so you would have though that’s a classic case of gross misconduct. But again, you have to look at the context, and I think this case gives us a little bit of insight into how the WRC will look at these types of cases.

The officer also pointed out a huge number of defects in the process that the employer had followed, such that the employer was going to lose this case on the process alone in any event, even if the conduct hadn’t met the definition of gross misconduct.

There is a lot of detail in the decision around the procedural defects and it is worth a look, but the case helpfully summarises them all towards the end in five key points.

Let me bring you through them.

The first point was that there was an over concentration of the process in the one manager, and it’s not that it was the same manager running the investigation in the disciplinary hearing and the appeal hearing. There were three separate people doing all of that as there should be. But his point was you have the one senior manager organising and project managing effectively the whole process from the start to finish, such that it was obvious or quite likely that that person’s view was going to influence the whole process and the outcome.

The second point was that there was a clear expansion of the allegations from the initial investigation to the disciplinary hearing, and let me put some meat on the bones there. The initial point of the investigation was to deal with a concern around the physical assault, but then by the time it got to the disciplinary hearing, they had also added in the offensive language and potential damage to the employer’s reputation. Now in practice, it’s not at all unusual for additional allegations to come out of the investigation, so by the time you get to the hearing, there are new elements being introduced. The point here though was that if new elements are going to be introduced into the allegations, they should be put to the employee at the investigation stage, so he or she has an opportunity to answer them. That’s something you have to get right in practice.

The third point was that the employer and the investigator had failed to properly tease out the differences in the conflicts of evidence. So inevitably when you interview a number of different people, there will be some points where people are saying the exact opposite. And what happened here was the investigator took the witness statement, there were conflicts of evidence and he left it at that. What the officer is getting at is that the investigator should have been going back and forth between the witnesses, pointing out particular conflicts of evidence, to see if they had anything more to add, or what they had to say in response to somebody contradicting their evidence. It doesn’t mean you have to go round and round in circles indefinitely, and a point comes where you have asked enough questions to be able to reach a decision on what is likely to have happened. But the problem was that no effort was made to tease out that conflict.

The fourth point was that at the disciplinary hearing stage, the Chair did look to reinvestigate some of the initial allegations dealt with at the investigation stage. And there was nothing wrong with that of itself, but what the officer was saying is if the disciplinary hearing is going to reinvestigate the matter, well then it has to reinvestigate everything. It can’t be selective and only pick the bits that it wants to be a little bit more robust to serve the employer’s purposes, which is exactly what happened here.

And then finally there were some obvious defects in the appeal process. For example, at the appeal meeting, Mr Loughran tried to raise an issue of bias against the appeal chair, but was instantly shut down, I think before he had even made his point, the HR director was at the meeting, put him off, and wouldn’t let him advance the point.

There was also a question around the appeal chair confirming that she upheld the conclusions reached by the disciplinary hearing chair, but when you actually look at the detail of that, the disciplinary hearing didn’t even address that allegation, so it was just kind of shoddy workmanship in regards to the appeal outcome of that point.

So overall, what the officer said was, no one of these five elements of themselves would have rendered the dismissal of a process unfair, but when you put them all together, the cumulative effect is that Mr Loughran was clearly denied a fair process and an independent investigation, and on that basis he was found to have been unfairly dismissed.

So the officer then had to decide what would the appropriate remedy be. And Mr Loughran in his claim form had indicated that he wanted to be reinstated in the even that he was successful. The employer, no surprise, didn’t want him back, and they ran the argument that the trust and confidence between the parties was clearly broken down, and it was simply impractical for him to be put back into the workplace.

The Adjudicating Officer explained that if he was going to look at reinstatement and reengagement, reinstatement which would give Mr Loughran full backpay, back to the day he was dismissed, would overlook or undermine the gravity of his own conduct, because there was no doubt his own conduct in provoking the incident had led to the circumstances in which he was dismissed.

So on that basis, the only thing he could realistically look at was reengagement. So in framing this decision, the officer pointed back to a Supreme Court decision from 2024. This is the case of An Bord Banistíochta Gaelscoil Moshíológ v The Labour Court and Aodhagán Ó Súird. In that case, the Supreme Court held that the reengagement is an exceptional remedy which requires a clear and balanced explanation detailing precisely why a relief which is out of the ordinary is being granted in a particular case, and that any decision on the exceptional remedy of reengagement to the original position requires reasoning and justification by reference to the circumstances. So with that in mind, and that was a case involving a principal in a primary school who reported to a board of management. So if he was reengaged or reinstated, he would have been reporting right back to the people who dismissed him because they had dismissed him for lack of trust and confidence. But the officer in this case said Mr Loughran is in a very different position. He’s a general level production employee who has no senior or management responsibilities, and has no day to day interaction with the manager who would have decided to dismiss him, that there are several layers of management between them. He noted that the employer had raised this issue of the loss of trust and confidence, but felt it would be very unfair on Mr Loughran to accept that point where the trust and confidence was at the centre of their decision to unfairly dismiss him. Instead he said the test should really just focus on the working relationships and the structure to see is it actually viable or practical for the employee to be put back into that workplace. And he came back again to the point that the driver who he had assaulted was a third party individual who wasn’t working in the workplace. He wasn’t somebody who he was going to be dealing with on a day in day out basis, and chances are they weren’t going to overlap again. I think it’s fair to assume that particular driver wasn’t going to be in a rush back to that site for the next deliver, so this wasn’t going to come up again. Likewise no customer or client was aware of the issue, so it wasn’t like the scenario you might have in other cases where a client might see Mr Loughran back on site, be aware of what had happened and take a dim view of the employer’s standards of conduct in the workplace. He then focussed on the personal and financial circumstances that the employee himself now found himself in, and the fact that he was still unemployed a year after the case and because of the loss of income in the meantime, he had had to move back to a remote part of the country where it was even less likely that he would be able to pick up employment. So he said even if they awarded him compensation however calculated, and I suppose by that however much I give him, it would still be inadequate, because what this man needs now is a return to employment, and that’s the only thing that could help his situation and get him back into the workforce. So on that basis, and having helpfully teased out why, he took the view that reengagement was the only realistic or fair remedy to order in this case.

Let me turn now to the second decision , and that’s the case of Sport Ireland and Joanna Gurtman. That was a decision from the Labour Court handed down in September of this year, so only a few weeks ago. The facts of that case are perhaps not as extreme, but at the same time they’re not something you come across every day either. Ms Gurtman started with Sport Ireland as a finance manager in August 2017, and she worked in that role up until June 2023 at which point she was summarily dismissed also for gross misconduct. In and around January 2022 she began a period of unauthorised absence and I think she was somewhere between 10 and 12 weeks out before she properly engaged with her employer. There was a back and forth over that period from March into April and in April she returned to work, but very soon after refused to meet with her manager, because she claimed she had a grievance against them. That led to a second period of ongoing absence, and over the course of summer 2022 there was an attempt to mediate the issues between Ms Gurtman, the manager and the employer, but that was unsuccessful. They then made various attempts to get her to see the company doctor so they could carry out an occupational health assessment and again she frustrated that by either not turning up for the appointments, rescheduling them or simply not engaging with the employer at all in regard to the dates. Things reached a point by November 2022 where they’d had enough and they decided to treat this as a disciplinary matter. So they brought in an external investigator who commenced a process under the company’s disciplinary procedure in relation to her ongoing absenteeism and failure to comply with the company’s sickness absence management policies. Unsurprisingly she failed to engage with the employer with regard to any of this process, even down to the point of refusing to attend the disciplinary hearing, I don’t think she even replied back to say she wouldn’t be attending it. They wrote to her to let her know that if she wasn’t prepared to attend the disciplinary hearing, they would go ahead and make a decision in her absence and that’s what happened. And on the 26th of June 2023 she was eventually dismissed. She did seem to perk up a little bit at that point, and within a few days of being dismissed she wrote to the company to exercise her right of appeal. The appeal meeting was scheduled for July 2023 but once again she indicated to the company that she was unfit to participate in the process and that she should go ahead without her. The appeal upheld the dismissal and she eventually referred the case to the WRC. She actually lost at the WRC stage where the employer was found to have fairly dismissed her, and then she appealed the case to the Labour Court. The Labour Court as we now know found in her favour and awarded reengagement. Let’s have a look at how that worked.

The employer’s case again was quite simple. They had this employee who was refusing to turn up for work and refusing to engage in any sort of reasonable process to manage her return and get her back into the workplace. The employee’s case on the other hand was that she had been dismissed in response to a complaint regarding her manager, and that the investigation process that was carried out in regard to her conduct was overreaching and clearly biased, and that the company had had no regard whatsoever for her medical condition and how it impacted on her ability to participate in any of the procedures that they were running. So let’s have a look at what the Labour Court had to say. As you know they decided that she was unfairly dismissed and ordered reengagement, and there was a number of grounds upon which they reached this conclusion. The Labour Court firstly dealt with whether or not her conduct actually met the definition of gross misconduct. Gross misconduct as we know from the case law is something that is so egregious or so extreme that an employer can’t reasonably be expected to put up with it for a day longer, and that’s why for example if an employee is dismissed for gross misconduct it carries the sanction of summary dismissal in that the employee doesn’t even get to work out their notice, because the employer can’t be expected to tolerate that behaviour any longer. And the Labour Court felt in this case that her conduct, while it clearly was an issue of misconduct, it wasn’t so extreme as to warrant the definition of gross misconduct. There’s kind of a visa versa point in here as well that we’ll talk about in a moment, because the employer argued that it’s own disciplinary procedure listed failure to comply with company procedures as an example of gross misconduct, and what the Labour court said on that point was just because an employer calls it misconduct in its procedure, doesn’t mean it is misconduct. So really what the Labour Court is saying is if you want to stand over something as a matter of gross misconduct, you must be able to show (a) it meets the general objective standard of gross misconduct, and (b) you must also have listed it in your disciplinary procedure as an example of gross misconduct.

The second point then was in regard to the investigation process itself and the Labour Court really ripped up this report from start to finish on a number of grounds. Firstly, they felt it went far beyond a fact finding report, which it was meant to be, in that the report went one step further and recommended what disciplinary action should be taken. Secondly, none of the material relied upon by the investigator in the process and leading to her conclusions had been shared with the employee. In all cases where an investigation has taken place, any relevant information that the investigator will rely upon, should be shared with the employee so that they can comment on it. So in this case for example there was an IT report that was used by the investigator and which wasn’t shared with the employee. Likewise the investigator only met with one witness when there was probably a number of additional witnesses that may have had relevant evidence and the minutes from that one witness interview were not shared with her. The investigation didn’t flag to Ms Gurtman that it could lead to disciplinary findings against her. She knew that she was being investigated for concerns around company procedures but she didn’t appreciate the extent to which is could lead to her dismissal. Likewise subsequent correspondence between Ms Gurtman and the investigator clearly indicated that the investigator had already made up her mind. For example, it referred to misconduct as opposed to alleged misconduct, and that might seem like we’re splitting hairs here, but everything that goes to the suggestion that the employer has already made up their mind will be relevant when it comes to an assessment as to whether the employer is applying fair procedure. So putting alleged and referring to things as allegations is hugely critical in a process at this stage. She also referred to her as the alleged perpetrator which sounded like the employer was ramping up the language and tone around how they perceived her. They made the point that in circumstances where an employee has made it clear they are not going to participate in the disciplinary hearing, that the bar is even higher on an employer to make sure that the employee understands what the process is and what the implications of not participating in that process were for her.

And then finally, they were most critical of a number of conclusions reached by the investigator which she was unqualified to make. So for example, the investigator made comment to the employee being malicious, being motivated by money, using her mental health to manipulate HR and perhaps most critical of all that her conduct displayed certain characteristics which were consistent with an extreme narcissistic disorder. These were all conclusions which the investigator simply wasn’t qualified to make, and it was unnecessary so it’s not clear why she even would have got into that territory.

So overall the report was fundamentally flawed. But to complicate matters further, the employer simply took the report at face value and went with it, instead of scrutinising it and assessing the extent at which they could reasonably rely upon it. Now in most cases the employer, when they receive a report especially from an external investigator that is a professional in the area, will be able to rely upon it, but I suppose there are circumstances such as this where the report is so clearly unfounded or so clearly overstepping the mark that the employer should be prepared to at least recognise that, and if necessary start again.

On the appeal process, the Labour Court also found that that was defective. The evidence showed that the person who is brought to chair the appeal had already been extensively involved in dealing with a separate grievance that Ms Gurtman had raised in the year prior to leaving, and on that basis it was going to be difficult for the Chair to say that they were sufficiently independent to step in as the appeal decider at this point. So overall, and once again the Labour Court were coming to the view that this dismissal was substantially an procedurally unfair. So we turn then to the issue of redress. Ms Gurtman, the same as Mr Loughran had asked to be reinstated into the role. The court agreed with the employer that before it could decide on what remedy to apply, that it must hear submissions from both sides, and that it wasn’t simply a case of the employee wins therefore the employee decides what remedy they get. The employer in this case was likewise arguing that trust and confidence had broken down and that over the course of the 18 month period in trying to deal with her, that things had reached the point that the relationship was now well beyond repair. In its view, reinstating or reengaging Ms Gurtman in the role would be forcing parties together into a relationship that was clearly well beyond restoration. The Labour Court had to deal with this point first of all, and it too referred back to a separate decisions which dealt with this issue in a previous case. This was the case of Organic Cleanse Manufacturing and Brian McCallister, a decision from the OLEA team, and in that case the EAT had held there is a very good reason why reinstatement is a remedy that is determined by this court relatively rarely, as it is to be expected in most cases that dismissal itself indicates a breakdown in the employee / employer relationship, and it is not the role of the court to inflict hardship on both parties by requiring them to restore a relationship which is often long past any possibility of restoration. It would almost be like a divorce court requiring a husband and wife to get back together. In some cases it’s just not going to work. However, and I think this is the bit that I think will surprise most people when you look at the evidence of this case, the Labour Court took the view that there was insufficient evidence in this case that the trust and confidence had broken down between the parties. For one, the line manager that she had the biggest problem with had now left the organisation and secondly the disciplinary chair who actually had decided to dismiss her, confirmed in his own evidence before the Labour Court that his interactions with Ms Gurtman before this all kicked off, had generally been quite positive, and she had a clean disciplinary record up until that point. Now I find it difficult to see how the Labour Court could have come to the conclusion that trust and confidence was still there between the parties, given the run around that the employer had been put through by this employee in trying to get her to attend meetings etc. I think it’s also reading a little bit too much into the evidence of the disciplinary chair that his dealings with her up until that point had been positive. That was up until that point, but there had been an 18 month hiatus where things were clearly not positive. The Labour Court did say that the employee’s lack of engagement with the employer was clearly very frustrating in that she had contributed to her own circumstances in one respect, and I suppose in what is a positive for employers, they clearly accepted that an employee is not entitled to refuse to engage with occupational health in reliance on their own views as to their health issues. That has to be left up to the company doctor or a qualified clinical practitioner.

There was also the issue then around loss of earnings. If they put Ms Gurtman back into the role on a reinstatement basis, she would get an award for full loss of earnings from the date of dismissal. But on the evidence it was clear that Ms Gurtman had decided not to try and find new employment since she had been dismissed and so her ongoing loss of income was down to her own decision to try and focus on improving her mental health in that period, as opposed to just going out to get a new job to mitigate her loss. And the Labour Court agreed it would be unfair on the employer to require them to pay full back pay to her in circumstances where herself decided not to go and look for new employment.

So taking all of those factors into account, they concluded reinstatement wasn’t a fair option, but on the basis that they did genuinely believe that the relationship could be restored, they awarded her reengagement back into a similar role.

So where does that leave us? Those of you who are familiar with this podcast will know we always like to ask what does this mean for you as large employers in Ireland.

There’s a couple of points we can take from these two decisions. The main one is a very useful reminder that reinstatement and reengagement is always an option, and it’s not unusual for an employee to tick that box and look for it strategically even if they don’t want to go back, because they know if they get that option, if they get that remedy, it puts them in a very strong position with the employer in terms of negotiating a severance. It’s too early to say if two cases in six weeks, however rare that is, is indicative of a trend coming down the tracks from the Labour Court around reinstatement and reengagement, but it’s certainly one we’re going to watch out for. To put it in context, in my 26 years with the Matheson employment group, we have had reinstatement occur to a client once, and that was in a very extreme set of circumstances. So I think we’re ok for now but it’s definitely one we’re going to keep an eye on. There are also some useful remindes in there around how to make sure you address the point about the relationship having broken down, just in the event that the court is considering reinstatement. So going back to Ms Gurtman’s case, in that case where the employer was talking about the previous positive interactions with her, maybe what they should have been doing was adding additional examples of this is why the relationship however has broken down now.

It’s just something to be aware of when giving evidence before the WRC when it comes to an unfair dismissal claim.

So two very interesting cases there, both addressing the same point, and a point that I think we should all be alive to.

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