The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), vide press release dated October 1, 2026, announced the rollout of Tamil Nadu’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Paranur Toll Plaza on the Tambaram–Tindivanam section of NH-179B.

The MLFF system enables barrier-free toll collection, allowing vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping. It integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with FASTag-based electronic toll collection to facilitate seamless toll operations while reducing human intervention, congestion, travel time, fuel consumption and vehicular emissions. The system is also expected to improve transparency, reduce the operational costs associated with setting up physical toll plazas and enhance the ease of travel for National Highway users.

NHAI is implementing MLFF tolling across National Highways in a phased manner. Other locations where the system has been rolled out include Chorayasi Toll Plaza in Gujarat; Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza in Delhi-NCR; Shahjahanpur, Daulatpura and Manoharpura Toll Plazas in Rajasthan; and Gharaunda Toll Plaza in Haryana.

National Highway users are required to maintain a functional FASTag with sufficient balance to avoid the issuance of an electronic notice (E-Notice). The initiative forms part of the Government of India’s broader efforts to leverage technology to improve tolling efficiency and facilitate faster, seamless and barrier-free highway travel.

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