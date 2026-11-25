From Tindharia to the Hangar

The B Class locomotives of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway were built between 1889 and 1925, some in Glasgow, some in Philadelphia, and three in the railway’s own workshop at Tindharia, and a handful of the thirty-four still haul carriages between Darjeeling and Ghum, machines assembled before the first powered flight remaining in commercial service today. They survive because the workshop outlived the manufacturers, and what keeps them moving is a shed on a hillside holding the drawings, the dies, and the people who know how to use them, the rest having been plinthed or scrapped because a locomotive without a workshop is a monument rather than an asset.

India had a commercial fleet of 713 aircraft when the position was last comprehensively assessed, with more than a thousand further aircraft on order and a projected fleet of 1,522 by 2031, the fastest growth of any region in the world, and approximately 90% of that fleet’s maintenance requirement is met through imports.1 The country has built the fleet and not the workshop, and the reasons are not industrial but legal.

Where the Value Sits

Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) divides into line maintenance performed during turnarounds, airframe heavy maintenance performed in a hangar over weeks, component maintenance performed in specialist workshops, and engine maintenance, of which engines and auxiliary power units account for approximately 60% of total outlay against 10% for airframe work, and the cost composition differs sharply because labour is up to 80% of airframe work while roughly 80% of engine work is the cost of spares controlled by the original equipment manufacturer.2 Low labour cost therefore buys India a place in the least valuable segment and almost nothing in the most valuable one, and the constraint on moving up the value chain is access to data, parts, and approvals rather than wage arbitrage.

The case for onshoring is nonetheless compelling, with maintenance the second largest cost line for an Indian carrier at 12-15% of revenue behind only fuel, and the domestic market assessed at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 against a projection of USD 4.0 billion by 2031.3 Imports of maintenance services stood at USD 1.26 billion in 2019-20,4 and the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Vision 2040 set the corresponding targets of 90% of Indian carriers’ requirement serviced domestically and nearly 90% of redelivery maintenance performed in India.5

The Prescience of 2004

The agreements that now govern where maintenance facilities may be built, and on what terms, were executed before the industry they govern existed and before the regulator that would later interpret them was created. The Bengaluru concession was executed on 5th July 2004 and the Hyderabad concession on 20th December 2004, the Operation, Management and Development Agreements for Delhi and Mumbai following on 4th April 2006, and each anticipated hangars and heavy maintenance as a distinct category of airport activity at a time when the Indian sector was negligible and offshore maintenance simply assumed.

The two 2004 concessions place maintenance squarely on the airport side of the line. Hyderabad lists hangars and aircraft maintenance services in Schedule 3, Part 1, headed Airport Activities, under the subheading Airside facility, alongside the runway pavements, the taxiway system, and the fuel farm,6 and Bengaluru lists hangars, heavy maintenance, and line maintenance in the corresponding schedule.7 The Delhi and Mumbai agreements go further, placing hangars, heavy maintenance, and line maintenance services in Schedule 6, expressly headed Non-Aeronautical Services.8

Those terms are also, in substance, frozen, the Comptroller and Auditor General having found in respect of the Mumbai agreement that the concessionaire holds a unilateral right to extend the 30-year concession by a further 30 years, with no review or renegotiation clause before extension, so that it may operate for 60 years on terms settled in 2006.9 The horizon against which each set was drafted was, however, quite different. At Delhi and Mumbai the 30% shared till was written into the State Support Agreements themselves, Schedule 1 of which calculates aeronautical charges on a shared till model and deducts 30% of gross revenue from Revenue Share Assets, a defined term expressly including Non-Aeronautical Assets, so that those documents created the till and placed hangars on the operator’s side of it in the same breath.10 At Bengaluru and Hyderabad there was no till at all, it arriving at Bengaluru only by a Ministry directive of 24th September 2013 which the Tribunal later upheld as binding policy, with the National Civil Aviation Policy of 2016 generalising the hybrid till for determinations thereafter.11 The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) itself was not established until 2008.

The Classification That Was Never Made

Section 2(a)(ii) of the AERA Act, 2008 defines an aeronautical service to include any service provided for the landing, housing, or parking of an aircraft or any other ground facility offered in connection with aircraft operations, while section 2(b) defines an airport as a landing and taking-off area usually with runways and aircraft maintenance and passenger facilities.12 The consequence of classification is the entire economics, since revenue from a maintenance tenant that is aeronautical enters the aeronautical basket in full and reduces what the airport may charge its users, whereas if non-aeronautical only 30% is available for cross-subsidy and the operator retains the balance.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has addressed the underlying question twice. In the Delhi appeal, decided on 23rd April 2018 in AERA Appeal No. 10 of 2012, it held that contractual rights conferred by a concession have legal force and are not displaced by the statute unless expressly or by necessary implication, so that where the agreement classified cargo, ground handling, and fuelling as non-aeronautical, the statutory definition yielded.13 In the Bengaluru appeals, decided on 16th December 2020 in AERA Appeal Nos. 3 of 2014 and 8 of 2018 heard with Appeal No. 1 of 2014, it reached the opposite conclusion on a concession that was silent, holding that a right to determine a charge is not a right to characterise the resulting revenue as non-aeronautical and that rentals charged to concessionaires who themselves provide aeronautical services fall within the residual limb of section 2(a)(ii).14

Applied to maintenance that produces a split, because Delhi and Mumbai classify expressly and the position there is settled, while at Bengaluru and Hyderabad the word aeronautical does not appear in the concession agreement at all, so that the statutory definition governs and hangars described in one of those documents as an airside facility sit uncomfortably close to the residual limb. The practical difficulty is that new capacity is not being built at Delhi and Mumbai, the airframe facilities under construction being at Bengaluru and the engine capability at Hyderabad, precisely the two concessions that make no classification.

Three categories sit outside that account. The greenfield airports at Navi Mumbai and Noida operate under concessions of their own, whose treatment of maintenance would have to be read before anything is assumed either way, and the AAI airports leased to private operators since 2020 are governed by a further set again. A facility built outside the airport boundary, in a special economic zone or on state industrial land, escapes the question altogether, though it then has no airside access and depends on a taxiway link the operator is under no obligation to build.

A further consequence cuts against the reform the industry has long sought, regulatory determination of maintenance rentals, because if those rentals become aeronautical revenue the operator retains none of them and loses any reason to allocate scarce airside land to hangars rather than to uses from which it keeps the greater share, so that a measure intended to lower the cost of maintenance land may reduce its supply.

A Policy Addressed to the Wrong Landlord

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s own account of the framework, given in answer to a starred question in the Lok Sabha in July 2026, describes the guidelines of 1st September 2021 as abolishing royalties and creating transparency and certainty in land allotments for maintenance operators at Airports Authority of India airports, records that a lease may be extended by 15 years on completion of the initial 15-year term, and refers to an addendum of 20th February 2026 providing a moratorium and rent-free period to operators building new hangars at those same airports.15 The last addresses a real difficulty, namely ground rent accruing through a construction period generating no revenue.

The qualification is the Ministry’s own and appears twice in that answer, because each measure is expressed to operate at the Authority’s airports, and section 12A of the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994 permits the Authority to lease airport premises only with the previous approval of the Central Government.16 At Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad the Authority is not the lessor at all, land flowing instead from the concessionaire under the concession agreement and the underlying state lease, on tenure that cannot exceed the concession period and at commercially negotiated rent, so that an investor taking long-tenure land at a public-private partnership airport may have neither the protections of the guidelines nor, where the concession classifies the activity as non-aeronautical, any oversight of what it is charged. The policy document had itself not been released for public access as at 2022.17

The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in its 380th Report of 20th August 2025, has since recorded that this is not working, finding that around 85% of maintenance is performed abroad at centres certified by manufacturers, that domestic operators are constrained by the taxation of imported spares, complex customs procedures, limitations in airport infrastructure dedicated to maintenance, and the time taken to obtain international certifications, and that the resulting dependency is a strategic vulnerability rather than a series of independent commercial decisions.18 The first repays attention, because the Committee lists among the measures already taken the uniform 5% integrated tax on imported parts, components, testing equipment, and tools irrespective of classification, so what it records is a sector still uncompetitive after the principal tax grievance was met. Its remedy is expressed in the same terms as the problem, recommending preferential lease rates for land at airport premises and preferential land allotments at the Authority’s airports, which leaves untouched the airports at which the capacity is in fact being built.

The Bankability Gap

The sector is capital-intensive, and access to credit has historically been limited or accompanied by heavy collateral demands,19 the structural reason being rarely stated. The borrower’s principal asset is a hangar standing on land held under a sublease that cannot ordinarily be assigned without consent, cannot outlast the concession, and whose improvements revert on termination, so that a mortgage of it is worth the residual term and no more and ceases to exist with the sublease, while if the head concession falls the sublease falls with it through no fault of the borrower.

The answer is not a better mortgage but a direct agreement with the concessionaire and, where obtainable, the state lessor, providing notice and a cure period before termination, pre-consented step-in and substitution rights, flow-through of any extension option so that the residual term does not collapse, and compensation for unamortised improvements if the head concession ends. Those terms are negotiable when the land is taken and very difficult to obtain once a credit committee asks for them.

The Competition Question India Has Not Yet Asked

The practices restricting independent entry into the higher-value segments have been documented by the Government in terms that read as a competition brief, among them control of the intellectual property in manuals and design data to which independents need reasonable access, below-list pricing to manufacturers’ own affiliates against higher list prices to independents, long-term contracts whose built-in pricing makes it practically impossible for independents to gain share, the withdrawal of surplus serviceable spares from the aftermarket, and conditions accepted in exchange for discounts on aircraft which require aftermarket work at designated shops lying mostly outside India.20

No decision of the Competition Commission of India has yet examined the aviation aftermarket, though the automotive precedent is close. The Commission, having held in Shamsher Kataria that 14 manufacturers contravened sections 3(4) and 4, rejected the intellectual property defence, and directed that suppliers be permitted to sell spares and diagnostic tools in the open market.21 Two questions would determine whether that reasoning travels. The first is market definition, the Commission having rejected the argument that the vehicle and its spares formed a single systems market and defined instead brand-specific aftermarkets in which each manufacturer was sole supplier and therefore dominant, whereas in aviation that argument is stronger because engine selection is made by sophisticated purchasers with real alternatives at acquisition, and weaker because the lock-in that follows is longer and more complete.

The second is objective justification, since section 3(5) protects reasonable conditions imposed to protect intellectual property and the manufacturer has an argument with no automotive analogue in that control over repair data is tied to a continuing airworthiness obligation.22 Its limits lie in the airworthiness frameworks themselves, which recognise regulator-approved alternatives, whether parts manufacturer approval and repairs approved by designated engineering representatives in the United States, the design and production approvals under European Part 21, or the DGCA’s own CAR-21, so that safety cannot easily justify restricting access to channels the safety regulator has itself approved. The procedural landscape has also changed, with sections 48A and 48B permitting commitments and settlements in precisely the categories here engaged, so that resolution by commitment now has an Indian statutory analogue which remains largely untested.23

The Decade Ahead

A related pattern deserves anticipation, since an operator waiting on delayed deliveries will impose liquidated damages on a supplier frequently, the same party enabling its in-country capability, so that a claim pursued hard can delay what it was meant to incentivise, a risk answered by excusable delay regimes distinguishing upstream disruption from supplier fault, by availability-based contracting, and by ring-fencing the dispute from the capability program.India’s maintenance problem is usually described as a shortage of hangars, but it is more accurately a shortage of settled law. The hangars will be built, while what remains unsettled is whether the rent on them is a regulated charge, whether the lease beneath them can be financed, whether manufacturers’ aftermarket terms survive scrutiny the sector has not yet faced, and whether the policy written to govern the industry reaches the airports where it is actually being built. Each of those questions is answerable, and none has been answered. The next decade will be shaped less by what is constructed than by whether the categories left open in 2004 are construed deliberately, through policy and concession drafting, or incidentally, through a tariff order or a complaint filed by a party nobody has yet anticipated.

Which returns to Tindharia, where those locomotives run because a workshop was kept alive beside them, deliberately and at cost, long after the market for their parts had vanished. India is attempting the reverse, having acquired the fleet and now trying to assemble the workshop around it, the harder sequence and a legal exercise well before it is an industrial one.

Footnotes

1 NITI Aayog, MRO in India: Trends, Challenges and Way Forward (July 2022), Executive Summary and ch. 4.1.

2 NITI Aayog, supra note 1, ch. 3.1 and Figure 4.

3 NITI Aayog, supra note 1, ch. 4.1 and Executive Summary.

4 Ministry of Civil Aviation, Annual Report 2019-20, as relied upon in NITI Aayog, supra note 1, ch. 4.1.

5 Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vision 2040 for the Civil Aviation Industry in India (2019).

6 Concession Agreement in respect of the Hyderabad International Airport, executed at New Delhi on 20 December 2004, Schedule 3, Part 1 (Airport Activities). Schedule 3, Part 2 (Non-Airport Activities) is confined to business parks, airport hotels, commercial and entertainment complexes, golf courses, shopping malls, and similar uses.

7 Concession Agreement in respect of the Bengaluru International Airport, executed at New Delhi on 5 July 2004, Schedule 3, Part 1 (Airport Activities).

8 Operation, Management and Development Agreement in respect of the Delhi Airport, executed on 4 April 2006, Schedule 6 (Non-Aeronautical Services), Part I. The agreement in respect of the Mumbai Airport, of the same date, is in identical terms.

9 Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Report No. 15 of 2014, Union Government (Commercial), Performance Audit of Implementation of Public Private Partnership at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, para 3.5.

10 State Support Agreement in respect of the Delhi Airport, Schedule 1, which sets out the shared till inflation-X price cap model and defines S as 30% of the gross revenue generated by the joint venture company from Revenue Share Assets, the latter expressly including Non-Aeronautical Assets. The State Support Agreement in respect of the Mumbai Airport is in identical terms.

11 Bangalore International Airport Ltd. v. AERA, infra note 14, recording the Ministry of Civil Aviation letter dated 24 September 2013 and holding it binding on the Authority as a policy directive under s. 42 of the AERA Act, 2008; National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016.

12 Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008, ss. 2(a) and 2(b), read with the definition of "aerodrome" in the aircraft legislation.

13 Delhi International Airport Ltd. v. Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, TDSAT, judgment dated 23 April 2018 in AERA Appeal No. 10 of 2012, followed in the Mumbai International Airport matter.

14 Bangalore International Airport Ltd. v. Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, TDSAT, common judgment dated 16 December 2020 in AERA Appeal Nos. 3 of 2014 and 8 of 2018 and AERA Appeal No. 1 of 2014.

15 Lok Sabha Starred Question No. 76, Development of Aviation Infrastructure, answered on 23 July 2026 by the Minister of Civil Aviation, Statement referred to in reply to parts (a) to (e), part (d), items (i), (ii), and (v).

16 Lok Sabha Starred Question No. 76, supra note 15, part (d), items (i) and (v), each expressed to apply at Airports Authority of India airports; Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, s. 12A.

17 NITI Aayog, supra note 1, ch. 4.4, recording that the MRO policy document had not at that stage been released for public access by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

18 Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, Three Hundred Eightieth Report, Overall Review of Safety in the Civil Aviation Sector, presented to the Rajya Sabha and laid on the Table of the Lok Sabha on 20 August 2025, paras 3.7.1.1 to 3.7.5.2, the uniform 5% rate appearing at para 3.7.3.2(i).

19 NITI Aayog, supra note 1, ch. 6 and ch. 7.

20 NITI Aayog, supra note 1, ch. 6, setting out each of the practices described.

21 hamsher Kataria v. Honda Siel Cars India Ltd. and Others, Competition Commission of India, Case No. 3 of 2011 (2014), finding contraventions of ss. 3(4)(b), (c), and (d) and ss. 4(2)(a)(i), 4(2)(c), and 4(2)(e).

22 Competition Act, 2002, ss. 3(4), 3(5), and 4.

23 Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, inserting ss. 48A and 48B in the Competition Act, 2002; Competition Commission of India (Settlement) Regulations, 2024 and Competition Commission of India (Commitment) Regulations, 2024, notified 6 March 2024. Cartel conduct is excluded from both mechanisms.