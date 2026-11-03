The Merchant Shipping (Ships And Port Facility Security) Rules, 2026: A Paradigm For New Security Rules For Ships And Ports

Every ship that calls at an Indian port, and every port that receives it, now answers to one security rulebook. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways notified the Merchant Shipping (Ships and Port Facility Security) Rules, 2026 as G.S.R. 909(E) on 23 October 2026. They take effect on publication in the Official Gazette.

The Rules carry the security regime of Chapter XI-2 of the Safety Convention and the ISPS Code into Indian law: security levels, plans, security officers, verification and certificates. They add local features too, including a 96-hour pre-arrival notification and a long schedule of fees and penalties.

The Rules turn the ISPS Code into duties for companies, masters, ports and officers. It is led by two bodies- the Administration, which is the Director-General of Maritime Administration, and the designated authority, which is the Bureau of Port Security. There are 33 rules and seven Schedules.

Applicability of the New Rules

The 2026 Rules apply to Indian ships, including mobile offshore drilling units and high-speed craft, wherever they operate, and any other ship calling at an Indian port or offshore facility or anchoring in Indian jurisdiction. They also cover every Indian port facility and any company that owns, operates or manages one.

Under Schedule I, an international-voyage vessel of 500 gross tonnage or more needs a plan, ship and company security officers, an alert system, equipment, Type A automatic identification and an International Ship Security Certificate. Coastal vessels get lighter duties as they shrink: those above 3,000 gross tonnage need the full set, and the smallest need little more than a plan and a company security officer.

Responsibility with Respect to Security

The designated authority sets the security level for every port facility, and the Administration does so for Indian-flag ships. Both must tell those affected without delay, weighing how credible, corroborated, specific and imminent the threat is and what its consequences could be.

The designated authority can authorise recognised security organisations to carry out security duties, except three it keeps: protecting sensitive port security material, approving port facility assessments and plans, and deciding which facilities need a security officer. The Administration remains responsible for control and compliance measures, declaration-of-security requirements and reporting security breaches to the IMO. Where safety and security conflict, safety prevails.

Power of Master for Ship Safety and Security

The company, charterer or anyone else cannot constrain the master from any decision the master considers necessary for the ship's safety and security, including denying access and refusing cargo. Where safety and security conflict, the master puts safety first, may adopt proportionate temporary security measures and must inform the Administration or the port's contracting government, which then works to resolve the conflict.

Declaration of Security

The Administration or designated authority decides when a declaration of security is needed. A ship may request one in five situations: operating at a higher level than the port facility, an agreement between governments, a threat or incident, a port with no approved plan, or dealing with a ship that needs no approved plan.

The master or ship security officer completes the Schedule III form for the ship, and the port facility security officer does so for the port. It sets out who is responsible for each measure. Ships keep the records for at least three years.

Duties of Companies and Ships

Companies and ships must comply with Chapter XI-2 and Part A of the ISPS Code, and ships must respond without undue delay when the level rises. A ship that cannot comply must tell the competent authority before it starts a ship and port interface or enters the port.

Companies must keep information on board showing who appoints the crew, who decides the ship's employment and who the charter parties are. They must also state in the plan that the master has overriding authority, designate a company security officer and support the officers.

Ship Security

At level 1 a ship must perform security duties, control access and embarkation, monitor restricted and deck areas, supervise cargo and stores, and keep security communication available. Levels 2 and 3 add the measures in its plan.

Before entering a port or Indian waters where level 2 or 3 is in force, a ship acknowledges the instructions and confirms to the port facility security officer that its measures have started. If it has trouble meeting them, the ship security officer reports at once. A ship at a higher level than the port tells the Administration and the port facility security officer.

The company security officer ensures every ship in the fleet is assessed by people with the right skills, and a recognised security organisation may do it. It includes an on-scene survey of existing measures, key operations, possible threats and weaknesses, human factors included. An initial assessment is needed before the ship enters service, and the company documents and keeps it.

Ship Security Plan

Every ship must carry a plan approved by the Administration covering levels 1 to 3. It is written in English and the ship's working language, reviewed by a recognised security organisation that had no part in preparing it, and submitted with the assessment behind it.

It covers keeping weapons off the ship, restricted areas, access, threat responses, evacuation, duties, drills, audits, incident reporting, the officers' identities, the company security officer's 24-hour contact details and use of the alert system. No change to an approved plan or its equipment can be made without approval. Authorised officers who doubt compliance may see only the part of the plan needed, with consent, and sensitive parts stay confidential. Schedule II lists the security equipment, such as alarms, torches, batons, floodlights, walkie-talkies, metal detectors and night-vision binoculars, with numbers by vessel type.

Ship Security Alert System

Indian-registered ships built on or after 1 July 2004 must have one, as must older passenger ships, tankers, carriers, larger cargo ships and drilling units by the survey dates in the Rule. When activated, it sends a ship-to-shore alert to the company and a centre designated by the Administration. It must not alert other ships or sound an alarm on board, and must keep transmitting until reset.

It must be activated from the bridge and one other location, have a power backup, meet IMO standards and guard against accidental activation. If an Indian ship outside India sends an alert, the designated centre notifies nearby coastal States.

Company Security Officer

A company designates one or more officers, each assigned to identified ships. For ships above 500 gross tonnage, the officer needs a Management Level Certificate of Competency (Foreign Going) and a company security officer certificate from a training institute. For smaller fleets, sailing experience with an operational-level certificate plus the training certificate will do.

Twelve duties include advising on threats, ensuring assessments are done, getting the plan approved and carried on board, arranging audits and verifications, fixing deficiencies and training staff.

Verification of Ships

A ship goes through an initial verification before service, a renewal verification at intervals of not more than five years, an intermediate one between the second and third anniversary of the certificate and any additional one the Administration orders. Its officers carry them out under Schedule IV, or hand them to a recognised security organisation or the Mercantile Marine Department. After verification, no change to the system, equipment or plan is allowed without prior approval.

Issue or Endorsement of International Ship Security Certificate

The certificate, in the Schedule V format, is issued after an initial or renewal verification by the Administration, a recognised security organisation or the Mercantile Marine Department. Another contracting government can verify an Indian ship at the Administration's request and issue one with the same force. A certificate lasts up to five years. A renewal completed within three months before expiry runs five years from the old expiry date, and one completed after expiry runs five years from completion. If the new certificate is delayed, the old one can be endorsed for up to five months.

Short extensions of up to three months, or one month for short voyages, are possible. A certificate lapses if verifications are missed, if it is not endorsed, when a company takes over a ship it did not operate before, or when the ship changes flag.

Duties of Ships

Every ship entering an Indian port must submit a pre-arrival notification to the designated authority at least 96 hours before arrival, using the Schedule VI form. If the voyage is shorter, it is due within two hours of leaving the last port. It covers ship and company security officer details, the purpose of call, certificate details, the current security level and the last ten port calls.

Penalties

A company without a qualified company security officer pays ₹5,00,000, with a further ₹5,00,000 and withdrawal of the certificate for repeats. A ship sailing with an expired certificate is detained until it has a valid one, and its owner pays ₹8,00,000. False pre-arrival information means detention and ₹2,00,000, and missing or faulty equipment means detention and ₹1,00,000 per item. A port allowing a ship to berth without a valid certificate pays ₹2,00,000, and losing a port assessment or plan costs ₹5,00,000.

Importance of the New Rules

The Rules turn international obligations into something a port officer or master can check against a page. The qualification requirements, the 96-hour notice, the verification calendar and the published fee schedule leave less room to argue about what is required and what follows when it isn't met.

Shipowners and managers face the heaviest exposure. The penalties track the documents and people the Rules require: a qualified company security officer, an approved plan, a valid certificate, working equipment and accurate pre-arrival information. A lapse can mean detention as well as a fee.

Ports have a clearer set of duties, from an independent security officer and an approved plan to an advisory committee that meets at least twice a year. Masters gain explicit backing in Rule 5.

Conclusion

The Merchant Shipping (Ships and Port Facility Security) Rules, 2026 organise maritime security who sets the level, who approves the plan, who may be a security officer, how often ships and ports are checked, and what falling short costs. For a sector where one weak link can compromise a whole port call, putting those duties in writing, with a price attached, is the point.