Goodbye, Aircraft Rules, 1937: Understanding The Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026

Understanding India's new aviation rules, airfare transparency, DGCA oversight and what airlines and aviation stakeholders should prepare before 1 January 2027.

India's civil aviation sector is preparing for a significant regulatory transition. The Aircraft Rules, 1937, which have governed the country's aviation framework for nearly nine decades, are set to be replaced by the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026. Notified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on 26 October 2026 and published in the Gazette of India on 31 October 2026, the new Rules will come into effect on 1 January 2027.

The transition is important not merely because an old set of rules is being replaced, but because it introduces a revised regulatory framework covering aircraft registration, airworthiness, operations, licensing and airline tariffs. One of its most closely watched provisions is Rule 192, which deals with airline fares, tariff reporting and government intervention in extraordinary situations. The new Rules also contain detailed provisions concerning aircraft registration, leasing and deregistration, which deserve particular attention from airlines, aircraft lessors and financing institutions.

The Legal Framework

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, have been framed under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which replaced the Aircraft Act, 1934, and came into force on 1 January 2025. The new Adhiniyam provides the legislative framework for regulating the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier published the draft Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2025, for public consultation in July 2025. Following the consultation process, the Central Government notified the final Rules through G.S.R. 957(E), dated 26 October 2026. They were subsequently published in the Official Gazette on 31 October 2026 and are scheduled to commence on 1 January 2027.

The Rules cover a wide range of aviation matters, including aircraft registration, certificates of airworthiness, aircraft operations, personnel licensing, maintenance and safety oversight. They also contain provisions dealing with air transport tariffs and the registration and deregistration of aircraft. Rule 220 provides for the repeal of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, subject to the savings and transitional provisions contained in the new framework.

Rule 192: A New Approach to Airline Tariff Regulation

One of the most important changes under the new Rules concerns the regulation of airline fares. Rule 192 requires air transport operators to determine their tariffs after taking into account relevant factors, including the cost of operations. The prescribed tariff details must be submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ("DGCA") in the form and at the intervals specified by the regulator.

The provision also requires airlines to publish their tariffs on their websites or other digital platforms. This gives the DGCA a formal mechanism to monitor the tariffs charged by scheduled airlines while allowing carriers to continue determining their fares under ordinary market conditions.

The more significant aspect is the power given to the Central Government under Rule 192(6). Where the Government is of the opinion that an extraordinary situation has arisen and intervention is necessary in the public interest, it may issue written directions to an airline. Such directions may require the airline to revise its tariffs and must be proportionate to the circumstances and remain in force only for the specified period.

The Rules do not define what constitutes an extraordinary situation or prescribe a numerical threshold for government intervention. Consequently, the circumstances in which this power may be exercised will depend on the facts of a particular situation and the Government's assessment of the public interest.

Importantly, this is not a system of routine government approval for individual ticket prices. Airlines continue to determine fares in the ordinary course, subject to tariff reporting, publication and the exceptional intervention power.

What Has Changed from Rule 135(4) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937?

The change becomes clearer when Rule 192 is compared with the earlier Rule 135(4). Under the previous framework, the DGCA could issue directions where it was satisfied that an airline had established excessive or predatory tariffs or had engaged in oligopolistic practices.

The new Rule 192(6), however, does not expressly retain the terms "predatory pricing" or "oligopolistic practices" as separate grounds for intervention. Instead, it places the intervention power with the Central Government and links its exercise to an extraordinary situation and the public interest.

This is a meaningful change in regulatory language and institutional responsibility. The earlier provision identified particular pricing practices, whereas the new provision adopts a broader exceptional-circumstances test. The absence of those specific expressions should not, however, be understood as making predatory pricing or anti-competitive conduct lawful. Such conduct may continue to attract scrutiny under other applicable competition and consumer protection laws.

The practical question will be how the Government interprets an extraordinary situation and how it exercises its power in a proportionate manner without disturbing normal market-based fare determination.

Greater Transparency in Airfare Disclosure

Rule 192 also places emphasis on transparency in the way airlines communicate ticket prices to passengers. Airlines are required to display the total amount payable on their booking websites and on the booked ticket, together with the prescribed breakdown of the fare.

The disclosure covers the fare, taxes payable to the Government, fees payable for facilities or services provided to passengers, cancellation charges, refund conditions and other applicable charges. The distinction between government taxes and service-related fees is particularly relevant because passengers should be able to understand what forms part of the ticket price and what is collected for additional services.

This requirement is intended to make the booking process clearer and help passengers compare the actual cost of travel across airlines. For airlines, it will require a review of booking platforms, ticketing systems and passenger-facing disclosures to ensure that the required information is displayed accurately.

The change does not guarantee lower ticket prices. Its principal purpose is to improve price transparency and make the total financial commitment visible before a passenger completes a booking.

Aircraft Leasing and Deregistration: What the Gazette Provides

Aircraft leasing is central to the commercial structure of Indian aviation. Airlines regularly operate aircraft owned by domestic or foreign lessors, making registration and deregistration procedures important for both operators and financiers.

Rule 39 deals with the certificate of registration and includes requirements concerning aircraft operated under different ownership and leasing arrangements. In the case of a leased aircraft, the certificate is required to include the validity period of the lease and the names, nationalities and addresses of the lessor and lessee.

Rule 42 separately deals with a change in the owner or lessor of a registered aircraft. The existing registered owner or lessor must notify the DGCA of the change, while a person or entity becoming the owner or lessor must inform the DGCA and may apply for a certificate of registration in the prescribed manner.

Rule 44 deals with cancellation or deregistration of aircraft registration. It provides several grounds on which registration may be cancelled, including registration obtained through false information, destruction of the aircraft, permanent withdrawal from use and circumstances in which continued registration is considered inexpedient in the public interest.

Rule 44(2) is important to aircraft financiers and lessors. Where the Cape Town Convention and Cape Town Protocol apply, the Central Government is required to cancel the registration within five working days of receiving an application from the IDERA Holder, without requiring the consent or documents of the aircraft operator or another person, subject to the prescribed documentation and priority requirements. These include the original or notarised copy of the IDERA recorded with the DGCA and a priority search report from the International Registry, together with the required confirmation regarding interests ranking ahead of the IDERA Holder.

Rule 44(3) also permits deregistration where the aircraft could more suitably be registered in another country or where the relevant lease has expired or been terminated in accordance with its terms.

Rule 45 deals with the export of aircraft following deregistration under Rule 44(2). The Central Government must take steps to facilitate export and physical transfer of the aircraft, including any spare engine, subject to payment of outstanding dues and compliance with applicable aircraft safety requirements.

These provisions are important for lessors, lenders and airline operators because they address the documentation and procedural requirements involved in aircraft registration, lease termination and recovery of aircraft. However, the presence of these provisions in the new Rules should not automatically be treated as proof that each requirement is newly introduced. A comparison with the corresponding provisions of the 1937 Rules is necessary before drawing conclusions about the extent of substantive change.

Preparing for the Transition

With the new Rules scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2027, airlines and other aviation stakeholders should use the transition period to review their existing compliance arrangements.

For airlines, the immediate priority should be to examine tariff determination and reporting processes, ensure that the prescribed information can be submitted to the DGCA, and review booking platforms so that they display the required fare breakdown and refund disclosures. Internal procedures should also be established to respond to any written directions issued by the Government under Rule 192.

Aircraft owners and lessors should review registration certificates, lease particulars and records relating to changes in ownership or lessor status. Existing IDERA documentation, International Registry interests and the process for obtaining deregistration and export should also be examined. Financing and leasing agreements should be reviewed to ensure that contractual rights and regulatory documentation remain consistent.

Compliance teams should prepare a rule-wise register of applicable requirements, identify the departments responsible for implementation and monitor further directions or specifications issued by the DGCA.

Conclusion

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, mark an important stage in the development of India's civil aviation framework. Rule 192 introduces a different approach to airline tariff supervision by combining tariff reporting, passenger-facing price transparency and exceptional government intervention. At the same time, the provisions on aircraft registration, leasing and deregistration provide an important regulatory framework for airlines, lessors and financiers.

For aviation stakeholders, the immediate task is to prepare before 1 January 2027. The effectiveness of the new framework will ultimately depend not only on the language of the Rules, but also on consistent regulatory implementation, clear directions from the DGCA and the ability of industry participants to comply with the revised requirements.