ITAT Holds Buyback Of Vested But Unexercised ESOPs Taxable As Capital Gains, Not Perquisite

When an employee gets paid for giving up stock options, where does that money really come from? Is it the job, or is it the employee's rights in the options themselves? The answer decides whether the payment is taxed as salary or as capital gains, and the gap in tax between the two can be large.

The Bangalore Bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dealt with exactly this in Pramod Kumar Jain. It held that money received on the buyback of vested but unexercised ESOPs is taxable as capital gains, not as a perquisite under Section 17(2)(vi) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The fact that an option began life in an employment relationship does not decide how a later payment for surrendering it is taxed. For employers and employees dealing with vested stock options that were never exercised, this ruling is worth reading closely.

Facts of the case

Pramod Kumar Jain worked for Flipkart Internet Private Limited. He had been granted stock options by the overseas group company, Flipkart Private Limited, Singapore (Flipkart Singapore), under the Flipkart Stock Option Scheme, 2012.

In assessment year 2020-21, Flipkart Singapore repurchased 2,653 of his vested options for INR 2.4 crore. He had not exercised the options, and no shares were ever allotted to him.

He reported the amount as long-term capital gains in his return. The Assessing Officer disagreed. Going by Form 16 and the tax note in the repurchase offer letter, the officer treated the amount as a perquisite under Section 17(2)(vi), taxable under the head "Salaries". The first appellate authority agreed with the officer.

What the ITAT held on ESOP buyback taxation

The Tribunal looked at the five stages of an ESOP: grant, vesting, exercise, allotment and sale of shares. Here, only grant and vesting had happened. On that footing, it ruled for the employee on these points:

Section 17(2)(vi) does not reach the option itself. The provision taxes the value of the specified security allotted or transferred after exercise. With no exercise and no shares, there was nothing for it to tax. The valuation rule could not work. Explanation (c) to Section 17(2)(vi) values the benefit at fair market value on the date of exercise. No exercise meant no valuation date. Relying on CIT v. B.C. Srinivasa Setty, the Tribunal said a charge fails where the computation machinery fails. A vested stock option is a capital asset. It is a right, not an obligation, to subscribe to shares later at a fixed price. The Tribunal held this is a capital asset under Section 2(14), read with Explanation 1(i)(e) to Section 2(42A), relying on Miss Dhun Dadabhoy Kapadia v. CIT and the Karnataka High Court's decision in Chittharanjan A. Dasannacharya v. CIT. The buyback is a transfer. Selling, exchanging or relinquishing the option falls within Section 2(47), so the gain is chargeable under Section 45. Form 16 and TDS do not fix the head of income. The Tribunal set aside the reliance on Form 16, Form 26AS and the offer letter's tax note. Contract wording and TDS under Section 192 do not settle the head of income. That has to be decided by applying the Act.

The Tribunal also distinguished the Madras High Court's ruling in Nishithkumar Mukeshkumar Mehta v. DCIT (TDS). In that case, the taxpayer kept his options, and the payment was compensation linked to Flipkart's divestment of the PhonePe business. In Jain's case, the vested options were bought back from him by Flipkart Singapore.

Questions the ruling leaves open

The order settles the dispute in front of it. It also leaves several points for future cases.

Does Section 46A apply?

Section 46A taxes as capital gains the consideration a company pays when it buys back its own shares or other specified securities. The Explanation to Section 46A borrows the definition of "specified securities" from Section 68 of the Companies Act, 2013, and that definition expressly covers employee stock options. On paper, the route looks straightforward: vested options are specified securities, so their buyback by the issuer should fall under Section 46A. The Tribunal did not examine how Section 46A fits with its capital gains analysis.

Why employment does not decide the nature of the receipt

The tax officer's instinct is easy to understand. ESOPs come out of the employment relationship, so the payment looks like employment income. But where an option started is not the same as where a later payment comes from.

Employment explains why the option was granted. It does not necessarily explain a payment made years later to buy it back. Once an option has vested, the employee holds an existing right that can be surrendered or extinguished for a price. The immediate cause of the payment is giving up that right, not working during the year of receipt. The receipt is then better described by the asset parted with than by the circumstances in which the asset was first granted.

This is the point that makes the Tribunal's reasoning persuasive. The employee is paid for parting with an accrued right, not for services rendered.

Why not tax it under Section 15 and Section 17(1)(iv)?

Even with Section 17(2)(vi) out of the picture, the wider salary provisions raise a fair question. Section 15 is the charging section for "Salaries", and Section 17 gives an inclusive definition of salary. Section 17(1)(iv), for instance, covers fees, commissions, perquisites or profits in lieu of or in addition to salary. The officer could have tried to bring the receipt in through that limb. The Tribunal's reasoning still points the other way: once the option has vested, the source of the payment may well be the transfer of an existing right and not the employee's services.

What is the cost of acquisition?

This may become the most contested computation issue. One view is that the cost is nil, since the employee pays nothing in cash for the option. That is simple, but not fully satisfying. A vested option is earned over the vesting period as part of overall pay, so it can be argued that the employee's services are the embedded cost.

The trouble is the statute. The Act has no provision that turns the value of services into a cost of acquisition for an unexercised option that is later surrendered. Section 55(2)(a) does not help either, because it fixes a nil cost only for a closed list of self-generated business intangibles, and an ESOP is not on that list. In practice, taxpayers will find it hard to defend any cost other than nil.

When does the holding period start?

The holding period decides whether the gain is short-term or long-term. Should the clock start at grant, when the employee first gets the right to subscribe at a fixed price, or at vesting, when that right becomes enforceable?

The ITAT's earlier decision in N.R. Ravikrishnan v. ACIT supports treating the option as a capital asset from the date of grant. Explanation 1(i)(e) to Section 2(42A) also supports this, because for a right to subscribe to a financial asset, the holding period runs from the date the right is offered. Still, where vesting conditions are heavy or the plan gives no meaningful enforceable right before vesting, the tax officer may argue the period begins only at vesting.

Is GAAR a concern?

The ruling did not discuss the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), and on these facts that was right. GAAR targets arrangements whose main purpose is a tax benefit and which show tainted features such as lack of commercial substance or misuse of the law.

A genuine, group-wide liquidity or restructuring event, where options are bought back or cancelled across the whole employee pool, is unlikely to raise GAAR concerns. The picture changes if a buyback or cash settlement is designed for a small set of executives, close to the date they would exercise, with no clear commercial reason beyond the tax result. In that case, the commercial rationale, the substance and the way the arrangement is carried out all matter. The stronger the business reason and the more evenly the arrangement is applied, the lower the risk.

What this means for employers and employees

The central point of the ruling is that a vested stock option is not the same thing as the share that may arise on exercise. If the option is never exercised and no shares are allotted, Section 17(2)(vi) has nothing to tax. The money received on buyback or extinguishment of the option is better examined under capital gains.

For employers: Many companies take a cautious withholding position under Section 192 and report the payment as salary in Form 16, mostly for convenience. The Tribunal made it clear that this does not settle the head of income. Tax notes in offer letters should be written as general, non-advisory summaries, and plan documents should not lock participants into a tax position the law may not support.

For employees: The ruling supports taking a considered position in the return of income even where Form 16 shows otherwise, as long as the position is supported and properly disclosed.

The ruling should be read within its facts. It is strong support where vested but unexercised options are actually bought back or extinguished and no shares are allotted. It does not answer every question on ESOP-linked cash payments: Section 46A, the wider salary provisions, cost of acquisition, holding period and GAAR all remain open. Even so, Pramod Kumar Jain strengthens the case that genuine pre-exercise buyback consideration should, on the right facts, be taxed as capital gains and not as salary.