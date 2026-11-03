Indirect Tax - Sep - Oct 2026

Notifications/Circulars/ GSTN Advisory:

This section provides an overview of the latest GSTN advisories, CBIC notifications, circulars, and other key regulatory updates.

GST Advisory on emSigner Version 3.3 and DSC Token Compatibility: 19 September 2026

The GST Portal issued an advisory dated 19 September 2026 providing advance information regarding the introduction of emSigner version 3.3 for taxpayers and tax officers using Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) on the portal. The new version is intended to ensure compatibility with USB dongles issued on or after 21 September 2026. Users with existing valid DSCs whose tokens continue to function normally may continue using their current emSigner version. However, if signing failures occur or the certificate does not appear for selection, they may upgrade to version 3.3, which is backward compatible with existing tokens. Users receiving new or renewed DSC tokens on or after 21 September 2026 are required to upgrade to emSigner version 3.3, as older versions will not support such tokens. The system requirements specified in the advisory are as follows:

Category Requirement Operating System Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit), Ubuntu 18 and above, or macOS 10.6 and above System Type 64-bit operating system Installed RAM 8 GB or above Storage 64 GB or above Java Runtime Java 1.8 (OpenJDK or Oracle); Java must be pre-installed and is not bundled with the installer Higher Java Versions Java 9 and above are not supported Browsers Internet Explorer 10 and above, Firefox 6 and above, Chrome 16 and above, Safari 6 and above, Opera 12.1 and above, and Microsoft Edge (all versions)

The advisory further clarifies that DSCs downloaded onto FIPS 140-2 dongles on or before 21 September 2026 remain valid until expiry and are not automatically invalidated by the transition. Fresh issuances or renewals will generally require FIPS 140-3 dongles, subject to applicable Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) exceptions. Users requiring assistance with the upgrade may raise a ticket with the GST Helpdesk.

Enabling Filing of Appeals in Cases Involving NIL or Zero Demand Amount - reg. dated Sep 7th, 2026

The GST Portal has removed the earlier validation that prevented taxpayers from filing an appeal where a demand order reflected the demand amount as “NIL” or “Zero”. Accordingly, where a dispute regarding tax liability exists but the demand amount is shown as NIL or Zero, taxpayers may file an appeal in Form GST APL-01, including in cases where payment had already been made before the demand order was issued.

Taxpayers facing such circumstances may use the GST APL-01 mechanism to challenge the demand order, subject to the applicable statutory requirements and limitation period. In case of any difficulty or query while filing the appeal, taxpayers may raise a ticket with the GST Helpdesk for assistance.

Key Court Rulings

This section covers the key rulings of the Supreme Court, various High Courts, and Tribunals.

Supreme Court Rulings

M/s Tata Steel Limited v. Union of India through the Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Ors., 2026 INSC 920, August 25, 2026

The Supreme Court clarified the requirements for invoking the extended limitation period under Section 74 of the CGST Act. The Court held that merely using expressions such as “fraud”, “wilful misrepresentation” or “suppression of facts” in a show-cause notice (SCN) is insufficient. The foundational facts supporting such allegations must emerge from the SCN itself, and the proper officer must independently apply their mind before invoking Section 74.

The Court also held that the concept of a “protective assessment” is not recognised under the CGST Act. Proceedings cannot be initiated merely as a protective measure to prevent limitation from expiring. Even where an SCN arises from CAG audit objections, the proper officer must independently examine the material and record satisfaction regarding the alleged mismatch or short payment of tax and the basis for invoking the extended limitation period.

The Court rejected the Department’s reliance on Explanation 2 to Section 74 in the circumstances of the case, noting that the provision had been omitted with effect from 1 November 2024. It also clarified the statutory framework governing limitation for proceedings under Section 73. Consequently, the SCN and the consequential order were set aside, while the Department was granted liberty to initiate fresh proceedings under Section 74, subject to the applicable limitation period and the requirements identified by the Court.

Commissioner of Central Excise, Hyderabad-IV v. M/s Xerox India Ltd. & Ors., Civil Appeal Nos. 5939–5941 of 2010, 2026-08-05

The Supreme Court held that Xerox India’s activity of grouping, plugging and pinning imported photocopier modules according to customer requirements, commonly referred to as “kitting”, did not amount to “manufacture” under Section 2(f) of the Central Excise Act, 1944. Consequently, central excise duty was not payable on the activity.

The dispute concerned photocopier machines imported in completely knocked-down or semi-knocked-down (CKD/SKD) conditions, on which Xerox had paid customs duty and countervailing duty (CVD). The Revenue contended that assembling the imported modules into functional photocopiers at Xerox’s warehouses amounted to manufacture. The Court rejected this contention, reiterating that manufacture requires the emergence of a new and marketable commodity having a distinct name, character or use. Mere labour, skill or expenditure involved in a process is insufficient.

The Court found that Xerox merely unpacked and plugged or pinned the imported modules together according to customer specifications, without creating a commercially distinct product. The Revenue also failed to establish that the imported goods were incomplete or unfinished so as to attract Note 6 of Section XVI of the Central Excise Tariff Act. Further, Rule 2(a) of the General Rules for Interpretation concerns tariff classification and cannot, by itself, determine whether manufacture has occurred.

The Court therefore upheld the CESTAT’s findings and dismissed the Revenue’s appeals.

High Court Rulings

Riveria Commercial Developers Ltd. v. Union of India, [2026] 190 taxmann.com 226 (Delhi), August 10, 2026.

The Delhi High Court considered two writ petitions challenging the constitutional validity of clauses (c) and (d) of Section 17(5) of the CGST Act, which restrict input tax credit (ITC) on works contracts and the construction of immovable property. The Court noted that the constitutional validity of these provisions had already been upheld by the Supreme Court in Chief Commissioner of Central GST v. Safari Retreats (P.) Ltd. The Supreme Court had, however, clarified that whether a structure qualifies as a “plant” requires a factual assessment on a case-by-case basis.

The Delhi High Court also observed that time spent in bona fide proceedings may be excluded under Section 14 of the Limitation Act, 1963. It accordingly granted the petitioner liberty to approach the Adjudicating Authority for appropriate relief concerning limitation. The Court further directed that the relevant circular be read in accordance with the Supreme Court’s judgment, leaving the application of the functionality test to be determined on the facts of the case by the Adjudicating Authority.

Super Enterprises v. Union of India, Civil Writ Jurisdiction Case No.6588 of 2026 Patna HC, August 28, 2026

The Patna High Court held that scheduling a personal hearing before the expiry of the period granted to a taxpayer to respond to a show-cause notice may render the hearing ineffective and violate the principles of natural justice. Interpreting Section 75(4) of the BGST Act, the Court observed that a personal hearing is required where a written request is made or where an adverse decision is contemplated. The hearing must be conducted in a manner that gives the taxpayer a meaningful opportunity to respond.

The case concerned M/s Super Enterprises, whose GST registration was cancelled after the proprietor failed to file returns for six consecutive months due to prolonged illness. Although the show-cause notice granted 30 days to respond, the hearing was scheduled before the expiry of that period, and an ex parte cancellation order was subsequently passed. The petitioner later filed the pending GSTR-3B and GSTR-1 returns and paid the outstanding tax, late fees and penalties.

Relying on its earlier decision in M/s Galaxy Heights v. Union of India, the Court noted the serious consequences that cancellation of GST registration can have on a taxpayer’s livelihood. It held that the appellate authority should not reject the appeal solely on limitation without considering the merits, particularly where the taxpayer had subsequently demonstrated bona fide compliance.

Cvent India Private Limited v. Assistant Commissioner of CGST, Gurugram, CWP No. 22461 of 2023 Punjab & Haryana HC, 21 July 2026

The Punjab and Haryana High Court considered the rejection of Cvent India Private Limited’s refund claim for unutilised ITC relating to the zero-rated export of services for January 2019 to March 2019. The Department had classified Cvent as an “intermediary” under Section 2(13) of the IGST Act and denied the refund by applying the relevant provisions governing intermediary services and export of services.

Cvent contended that the Department had granted refunds for the same services for the periods June 2018 to December 2018, April 2019 to December 2019 and January 2020 to March 2020. It argued that there was no material demonstrating any difference in the nature of services provided during January to March 2019. The Court also considered its earlier decision in M/s Corning Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., which dealt with similar circumstances.

The Court held that, in the absence of material showing a change in the nature of services, the Department could not deny the refund for the intervening period after treating the same services as exports for the surrounding periods. It set aside the impugned appellate order and directed the release of the refund, along with applicable interest, within four weeks of uploading the judgment.

Hospitech Management Consultants vs Principal Commissioner of CGST, 2026:DHC:7347-DB, September 01, 2026

The Delhi High Court considered whether a penalty under Section 78 of the Finance Act, 1994, was justified where the assessee had acted under a bona fide understanding that its services were not taxable. Hospitech Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd. provided planning, designing, construction, management and supervision services to govern-ment hospitals, medical colleges and educational institutions.

The Court noted that communications issued by the Department in 2006 and 2007 indicated that the Department itself had contemporaneously consid-ered similar services rendered to government institutions to be non-taxable. The CESTAT had also found that there was no wilful suppression of facts with an intent to evade service tax, and that finding had attained finality.

Relying on Section 80 of the Finance Act, 1994, the Court held that genuine interpretational uncertainty, coupled with the Department’s own contemporaneous understanding and the absence of evidence of suppression, fraud, wilful misstatement or intent to evade tax, constituted reasonable cause for non-payment. The Court therefore set aside the penalty imposed under Section 78. The ruling concerned the penalty and should not be read as eliminating the underlying service tax liability, which had been upheld for the normal limitation period.

Bharti Telemedia Limited & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors., W.P.(C) 6293/2019 and connected matters, Delhi High Court, 21 August 2026

The Delhi High Court considered a challenge concerning the denial of ITC to purchasers where the corresponding tax had not been deposited by their suppliers, particularly for periods before 1 October 2022. The petitioners argued that the statutory framework governing provisional ITC under Section 41 of the CGST Act before the amendments introduced by the Finance Act, 2022, differed materially from the subsequent regime. They contended that decisions concerning the amended framework should not automatically determine the position for earlier periods.

The petitioners also sought to distinguish the Gujarat High Court’s decision in Maruti Enterprise and argued that the Supreme Court’s decision in Bhandari Scrap Traders did not conclusively resolve the distinct arguments concerning the pre-October 2022 framework.

The Delhi High Court did not decide the merits of the challenge in its order dated 21 August 2026. Instead, it directed that the connected matters be listed after 25 August 2026, having regard to the related proceedings before the Supreme Court. Accordingly, the order should be reported as a procedural development rather than as a final ruling on the constitutional validity or applicability of Section 16(2)(c) to the earlier period.

M.M. Ceramics & Ferro Alloys v. Union of India, W.P.(C) 10535/2019, Delhi High Court, 2 September 2026

The Delhi High Court considered a challenge arising from the denial of preferential customs duty on tin ingots imported from Malaysia under the ASEAN-India Free Trade Area (AIFTA) framework. The dispute concerned the validity of Certificates of Origin, the calculation of Regional Value Content and the Customs authorities’ jurisdiction to initiate proceedings under the Customs Act, 1962, including before the introduction of Section 28DA.

The petitioner argued, among other things, that Article 24 of AIFTA restricted the Customs authorities’ jurisdiction and that the authorities lacked the requisite statutory power to initiate proceedings concerning preferential tariff claims before the introduction of Section 28DA. The Department relied on earlier decisions addressing the scope of Section 28 of the Customs Act and the enforceability of unincorporated treaty provisions.

The Court dismissed the writ petition and granted the petitioner liberty to pursue the statutory appellate remedy against the Orders-in-Original. It clarified that, if an appeal was filed within four weeks, the appellate authority should not reject it on limitation, provided it was otherwise maintainable, and should decide it on merits in accordance with law. The Court expressly left the merits of the duty quantification, confiscation and penalty issues open for consideration by the appellate authority. Accordingly, the judgment should not be summarised as a final determination of those substantive issues.

Neha v. Union of India & Ors., W.P.(C) 12210/2026, along with Vikram Kaushal v. Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) & Ors., W.P.(C) 6218/2026, September 08, 2026

The Delhi High Court directed authorities across the country not to permit GST registration without biometric-based Aadhaar authentication, taking serious note of the continued misuse of stolen or frozen PAN and Aadhaar details to obtain fraudulent GST registrations.

The Division Bench of Justice Anil Khetarpal and Justice Shail Jain was hearing petitions concerning fraudulent registrations obtained using the identity details of innocent persons. The Court noted that such fraudulent registrations continued despite the authorities stating that biometric-based Aadhaar authentication had been made mandatory. Figures placed before the Court indicated that 2,800 fraudulent GST registrations were detected in 2023–24, involving tax evasion of ₹15,085 crore, while 1,654 such registrations involving ₹13,109 crore in detected tax evasion were reported in 2024–25.

The Court issued an interim direction to all authorities across the country not to allow any GST registration without biometric-based Aadhaar authentication, while permitting them to raise objections regarding practical difficulties in implementing the direction. It also asked the authorities to examine additional safeguards suggested before the Court, including facial recognition, video verification of PAN and Aadhaar, preservation of IP address and device-location data, physical verification of business premises and real-time alerts to PAN holders.

M/s Siwon Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India & Ors. & connected matters, 2026:DHC:7502-DB, Delhi High Court, September 07, 2026

The Delhi High Court, in M/s Siwon Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India & Ors. and connected matters, considered the controversy regarding the compe-tence of an officer to issue a show-cause notice under Section 122 of the CGST Act. The Court observed that the expression “proper officer” under Section 2(91) is function-specific and that merely being an officer of Central Tax does not, by itself, establish competence to perform every statutory function.

However, the Court did not finally decide whether the officers concerned were competent to issue notices under Section 122. It held that, in the circumstances of the batch, the objection did not constitute a patent or self-evident lack of jurisdiction warranting interference under Article 226. The petitioners were given liberty to raise the issue before the statutory Appellate Authority under Section 107, including in light of the Circular dated 27.10.2025.

On the pre-deposit requirement under Section 107(6), the Court held that the substituted proviso would not apply retrospectively to appeals arising from show-cause notices issued before 01.10.2025. The applicable pre-deposit requirement must therefore be determined with reference to the law applicable to the relevant proceedings. Such appeals cannot be rejected merely because the Order-in-Original was passed after 01.10.2025.

Torrent Power Ltd. v. Union of India, 2026 VIL 883 GUJ, Gujarat High Court, August 14, 2026

The Gujarat High Court held that a corporate guarantee furnished by a holding company to its subsidiary without consideration can nevertheless constitute a taxable supply under GST. Since the holding company and subsidiary are “related persons” under Section 15, Section 7 read with Entry 2 of Schedule I can apply even where no consideration is charged, provided the statutory requirements for a supply are satisfied.

The Court found that furnishing the guarantee facilitated the subsidiary’s commercial borrowing and was connected with its business activities. It also treated the guarantee as a service involving an obligation to do an act under Paragraph 5(e) of Schedule II, with the subsidiary being the recipient.

On the time of supply, the Court held that the subsidiary’s recording of the guarantee in its books is relevant to determining the time of supply. Since the guarantee may be reflected in the books on a recurring annual basis, the taxability and valuation may require determination for each relevant year, rather than treating the guarantee automatically as a continuous supply.

Regarding valuation, the Court upheld the constitutional validity of Rule 28(2), but read down the phrase “whichever is higher”, holding that the valuation mechanism must permit reference to actual consideration rather than automatically imposing the higher value in every case. The Court also held that applying the 1% valuation mechanism under Rule 28(2) to guarantees furnished before 26.10.2023 was unconstitutional, while clarifying that the levy could apply from that date where the guarantees continued.

Thus, the absence of consideration does not, by itself, prevent GST liability in related-party transactions.

Abdul Majid & Ors. v. Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Crl. P. Nos. 9260, 9244 & 9306 of 2026, Karnataka High Court, August 05, 2026

The Karnataka High Court granted anticipatory bail to three purchasers who had purchased aluminium scrap from GST-registered suppliers later accused of issuing fake invoices without actual supply of goods. The purchasers had tax invoices, made payments including GST through banking channels and regularly filed their returns. The Court noted that the suppliers were validly registered and active at the time of the transactions, and that their subsequent cancellation or non-existence did not, by itself, establish fraud or collusion by the purchasers.

However, the Court clarified that invoices and bank payments alone are insufficient to establish genuine purchases. Actual receipt and movement of goods may still be examined through e-way bills, transport documents, weighbridge slips, stock records and corresponding sales records.

Relying on the principles in Radhika Agarwal, the Court held that arrest under Section 69 of the CGST Act must be based on recorded “reasons to believe” supported by relevant material. Arrest cannot be used merely as a means of discovering whether grounds for arrest exist.

The purchasers were therefore granted anticipatory bail and directed to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the authorities when required. The Court clarified that the order was limited to the question of custodial interrogation and did not finally determine their entitlement to ITC or their innocence.

Jaiwanti v. Union of India & Ors., 2026:DHC:8282-DB, Delhi High Court, September 25, 2026

The Delhi High Court rejected the constitutional challenge to Section 93(1)(b) of the CGST Act and held that proceedings for determination of tax, interest or penalty can be initiated against the legal representative of a deceased person even if no show-cause notice was issued during the deceased’s lifetime. The expression “is determined after his death” covers liabilities determined before death but remaining unpaid as well as liabilities determined after death. Section 93 provides the statutory machinery for proceeding against the legal representative, distinguishing it from cases such as Shabina Abraham, where no such statutory machinery existed.

The Court held that Section 93 does not impose the deceased’s liability personally on the legal representative beyond the limits prescribed by the statute. It enables recovery from the deceased’s estate, subject to the applicable statutory safeguards. The legal representative retains the right to a meaningful hearing under Section 126(3) and a statutory appeal. Accordingly, the challenge based on discrimination, arbitrariness and denial of defence was rejected.

The Court nevertheless left factual issues, including service of the SCN, sufficiency of material, computation of penalty and contradictory clauses in the adjudication order, to the Section 107 appellate authority. The petitioner was granted four weeks to file an appeal, which was directed to be considered on merits without rejection on limitation. The Department was also directed to provide an account of the ₹15.40 lakh cash security and release any amount lacking a lawful basis for retention.

Shaurya Alloys Pvt. Ltd. v. State of Punjab and Another, CWP-34296-2024 & connected matters, Punjab and Haryana High Court, October 01, 2026

A batch of 424 writ petitions challenged the denial or reversal of ITC under Section 16(2)(c) of the CGST Act, 2017, read with Section 155. The purchasing dealers had paid tax to their suppliers. ITC was nonetheless denied because the suppliers allegedly did not deposit tax, filed nil or short returns, or had their registrations cancelled, in some cases retrospectively. The petitioners argued that the provision places an impossible burden on buyers and sought to have it struck down or read down.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision in Bhandari Scrap Traders, which approved Maruti Enterprises, the Court upheld Section 16(2)(c) read with Section 155 and declined to read it down. It held, however, that the provision cannot be applied in isolation or mechanically. Supplier default, a departmental alert or retrospective cancellation may justify an inquiry, but none is, by itself, a ground to reverse the purchaser’s ITC. The burden under Section 155 remains on the purchaser, and collusion or bogus billing remains actionable.

The Court laid down guidelines governing the denial or reversal of ITC:

Before the notice:

The officer must record satisfaction regarding the supplier, invoices, tax periods, ITC amount, nature of default and recovery action against the supplier.

The officer must establish a direct nexus with the purchaser.

The SCN must disclose the material relied

Fraud and burden:

Under Section 74 or Section 74A, the notice must state the facts linking the purchaser to the alleged fraud. The supplier’s fraud is not automatically attributable to the purchaser.

The Section 155 burden may be discharged through invoices, e-way bills, transport receipts, weighbridge slips, and stock and consumption

Supplier-side factors:

In cases of retrospective cancellation, the officer must examine why it occurred, from when, and whether it affects the particular

The officer must avoid double recovery and consider re-availment under Section 41(2) and Rule 37A.

Law and procedure:

The law applicable to the relevant tax period governs, and later amendments are not applied

The purchaser’s registration cannot be cancelled merely because the supplier’s was; an independent ground under Section 29(2) is

A personal hearing is mandatory, and cross-examination requests must be decided by a reasoned order.

The final order must be a speaking

A DRC-03 deposit does not cure a defective

The guidelines apply to pending and future

TRIBUNAL / ADVANCE RULINGS

M/s Citi Bank N.A. v. Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Service Tax Appeal No. 40742 of 2017, September 07, 2026

The Chennai Bench of CESTAT quashed a service tax demand of approximately ₹249 crore against Citi Bank, holding that interest earned from facilities such as ‘Loan on Phone’, ‘Dial-an-EMI’ and ‘Balance Conversion’ retains the character of interest on loans and advances. The Tribunal held that the substance of the transaction, rather than the medium through which it is administered, determines its tax treatment. The fact that these loan facilities are routed through credit card accounts does not convert the interest earned into consideration for credit card services.

The Tribunal noted that both Rule 6(2)(iv) of the Service Tax (Determination of Value) Rules, 2006, applicable to the pre-2012 period, and Section 66D(n)(i) of the Finance Act, 1994, applicable thereafter, expressly exclude interest on loans and advances from service tax. Additional or penal interest charged for delayed EMI payments was also held to be compensatory in nature and could not be recharacterised as consideration for ‘tolerating an act’ under Section 66E(e).

The Tribunal further observed that RBI regulations treat conversion of credit card dues into EMIs as lending arrangements. Since the transactions were duly recorded and known to the Department through audits and earlier proceedings, the extended limitation period and penalty were also held unsustainable.

Elvance Overseas LLP v. Commissioner of Customs (Port), Customs Appeal No. 76577 of 2024, August 25, 2026

The Kolkata Bench of CESTAT held that Customs authorities cannot reclassify imported fabrics merely on the basis of their description without scientific evidence establishing their actual fibre composition. The Tribunal set aside a differential customs duty demand of ₹39.12 lakh against Elvance Overseas LLP, relating to five consignments described as “Mixed Lot of Polyester Warp Knitted Fabrics” and valued at approximately ₹3.38 crore.

The importer had paid customs duty at the concessional rate of 10%, and the goods were initially assessed and cleared by Customs. Subsequently, the Department sought to classify the fabrics as made entirely of synthetic fibres and demanded differential duty, interest and penalties. The Tribunal noted that the Department had neither drawn samples nor conducted laboratory testing to establish the composition of the fabrics.

It held that fibre composition cannot be conclusively determined merely from invoices, packing lists or visual examination. The descrip-tion “Polyester Warp Knitted Fabrics” did not necessarily establish that the entire fabric was 100% polyester, as polyester could constitute only one component of a mixed fabric. In the absence of scientific evidence or proof of misdeclaration, the Tribunal upheld the importer’s classification and concessional duty, setting aside the demand, interest and penalties.

FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. v. Commissioner of Customs, Customs Appeal No. 42475 of 2015, CESTAT Chennai, September 09, 2026

The Chennai Bench of CESTAT set aside penalties imposed on FedEx Express Transportation, holding that the findings against the authorised courier could not be sustained on the grounds relied upon by the adjudicating authority. The Tribunal found that the adjudicating authority had travelled beyond the Show Cause Notice by treating the courier as the consignor/exporter and attributing knowledge of the concealed substance, although the SCN did not contain such allegations.

On Regulation 13(i) of the Courier Imports and Exports (Clearance) Regulations, 2010, the Tribunal held that the provision does not mandate production of two identity documents. Failure to produce a second document, without evidence that the consignor’s identity or address could not be verified from the genuine document produced, did not establish a violation. Similarly, Regulation 13(j) was held to prohibit outsourcing only of functions required or permitted to be performed by the authorised courier under the applicable regulations; outsourcing physical collection or pick-up of consignments did not, by itself, establish such a violation.

The Tribunal further held that Section 114(i) requires an act or omission rendering goods liable to confiscation, while Section 114AA requires the knowing or intentional use of false or incorrect material in a material particular. As the requisite grounds for imposing the penalties were not established, the penalties of ₹40 lakh and ₹60 lakh were set aside.

JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd. v. State GST Karnataka, 2026 (9) TMI 1987, GSTAT Bengaluru, September 28, 2026

In JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd. v. State GST Karnataka, the GSTAT Bengaluru held that mere expiry of an e-way bill, without any evidence of tax evasion, does not by itself justify detention of goods or levy of tax and penalty under Section 129 of the CGST Act. The goods in question were accompanied by proper invoices, lorry receipts, e-way bills and a test certificate, and physical verification revealed no discrepancy in the goods.

The only defect identified by the authorities was that the e-way bill had expired and its validity had not been extended. The Tribunal observed that the taxpayer’s explanation for the lapse was required to be considered and that invocation of Section 129 must be supported by circumstances indicating an intention to evade tax. Since there was no material demonstrating such an intention or any discrepancy in the goods or accompanying documents, detention and penalty could not be sustained.

Accordingly, the levy of tax and penalty under Section 129 was set aside. The decision reinforces that procedural or technical lapses relating to an expired e-way bill should not automatically result in penal action where the movement of goods is otherwise duly documented and there is no evidence of tax evasion.