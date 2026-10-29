Does Your GCC Make Your Foreign Parent Taxable In India? Understanding Permanent Establishment Risk For Global Capability Centres

Over the last few years, India has become the preferred location for Global Capability Centres. Multinationals from the United States, Europe, Japan and Australia are setting up large captive units in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and the Delhi NCR region, and these units now do much more than back-office support. They run product engineering, analytics, cybersecurity, finance operations, risk functions and, increasingly, AI and research work.

With this growth, a tax question comes up in almost every boardroom conversation I have with clients: can the GCC itself create a permanent establishment (PE) in India for the foreign parent? If it can, the parent becomes liable to Indian tax on the profits attributable to that PE, apart from whatever the GCC already pays on its own income. The exposure is real, and it is usually discovered at the stage of an assessment or a due diligence exercise, which is rather late to fix a structure.

This article looks at the issue from the perspective of a practising lawyer. It explains how Indian tax authorities approach a GCC, why global reporting lines and the parent's involvement in core business functions draw attention, and what a prudent group should do about it.

Why GCCs attract the attention of the Revenue

A GCC is, in law, a separate Indian company, ordinarily a wholly owned subsidiary of the foreign group. It provides services to the parent and group entities, and it is paid on a cost-plus basis. On paper, the position is simple. The subsidiary pays Indian tax on its own profit, and the foreign parent has no taxable presence in India.

In practice, the Assessing Officer looks at the substance of how the centre works. Who decides what the GCC will do? Who supervises its people? Is the work an integral part of the parent's revenue-earning business? Does the parent's management sit in the GCC premises from time to time? These facts are examined against Section 9 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (and the corresponding provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025, which has applied from 1 April 2026) and, more importantly, against Article 5 of the applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

What is a permanent establishment under Indian law?

A permanent establishment is, broadly, a fixed place of business through which the business of a foreign enterprise is wholly or partly carried on. Most Indian treaties follow the OECD or UN Model, and a PE can arise in India in three ways that matter to GCCs.

Fixed place PE. The foreign enterprise has a place of business in India, such as an office, a floor or a campus, which is at its disposal, and its business is carried on through that place. Service PE. Many Indian treaties treat the furnishing of services in India through employees or other personnel as a PE if the activities continue beyond a threshold period, which is usually in the region of 90 days within a twelve-month period. The exact test differs from treaty to treaty, and a few treaties do not contain this clause at all. Dependent agent PE. A person in India habitually exercises authority to conclude contracts on behalf of the foreign enterprise, or habitually secures orders for it, and is not an independent agent.

There is a fourth issue which is not a PE question strictly speaking, but which is often mixed up with it. That is the residence of the foreign company in India under the place of effective management (POEM) test. I deal with it below, because it is the more serious consequence if the facts go wrong.

Global reporting lines: do they create a PE?

Most GCCs operate on a matrix. The head of engineering in Bengaluru reports to a global CTO in California. The finance lead in Hyderabad reports functionally to a group CFO in London, and dotted-line to the India managing director. HR policies, budgets, technology platforms and performance goals are set globally.

The Revenue frequently argues that such integrated reporting shows that the Indian unit is only an extension of the parent, run from the parent's head office, and that the GCC premises are therefore a place of business of the foreign company. Our view is that this argument, taken alone, is weak. Indian courts have consistently held that a parent's control over its subsidiary, which is a normal incident of shareholding, does not by itself convert the subsidiary into a PE. Even the Delhi bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, in a 2025 decision concerning a US company that outsourced call-centre and back-office work to its Indian subsidiary, rejected fixed place, service and dependent agent PE allegations. It observed that overseas staff visits, cost-plus pricing and interaction between the two entities do not, without more, give the foreign parent a place at its disposal in India.

The risk starts when reporting lines move from supervision of deliverables to actual management of the Indian premises. Examples are global leaders who hold permanent desks in the GCC, parent company executives who routinely work from India for long stretches, or Indian staff who are on the parent's payroll and take day-to-day instructions from the parent. At that point, the facts begin to look like the foreign enterprise itself carrying on business from India.

Involvement of the foreign parent in core business functions

This is the more difficult limb. Where the GCC is performing a function that sits at the heart of the parent's business, for example underwriting support for an insurer, product development for a software company or trade operations for a financial institution, the Revenue says that the parent is carrying on its core business through India.

The Supreme Court has laid down the framework in a few well-known judgments, and every GCC lawyer should have them in the file.

Morgan Stanley & Co. v. DIT (2007) 292 ITR 416 (SC). The Court accepted that a subsidiary remunerated at arm's length does not ordinarily leave any further profit to be attributed to a PE of the parent. It also recognised that "stewardship" or oversight by the parent, being for its own benefit, does not by itself create a PE. At the same time, it left open the possibility of a PE where deputed employees actually carry on the business of the parent. Formula One World Championship Ltd. v. CIT (2017) 394 ITR 80 (SC). The Court found a fixed place PE because the Buddh International Circuit was effectively at the disposal of the foreign enterprise for the race, and the event was its core business. The case is a reminder that ownership is not necessary. Control and use are enough. DIT v. E-Funds IT Solution Inc. (2017) 399 ITR 34 (SC). The Court held that the mere existence of a subsidiary does not make it a PE of the parent, and that outsourcing of work to the Indian entity, even work forming part of the parent's business, did not create a fixed place, service or dependent agent PE on the facts found. This case is the foundation for most GCC structures.

Read together, these decisions give a practical test. The question is not whether the GCC does important work. The question is whether the foreign enterprise itself has the GCC’s premises at its disposal and carries on its own business through them, or whether the GCC is an independent legal entity doing its own work for a fee. The documents and conduct of the parties will decide which of the two is the correct description.

Dependent agent PE: the contracting authority question

GCCs rarely sign contracts for the parent with third parties, but we see exceptions. A sales-support or procurement team in India may negotiate commercial terms with customers or vendors of the group, and a senior person in the GCC may be authorised to approve the final terms. If the Indian team habitually plays the principal role in concluding contracts that are then routinely signed abroad without material change, the Revenue will allege a dependent agent PE. Treaties modified by the Multilateral Instrument (MLI), where applicable, have also widened the language in this area, so the treaty with the parent's country must be read carefully and not from memory.

Secondees, visiting executives and POEM

Secondment arrangements need special care. When employees of the parent are seconded to the GCC, the key questions are who supervises them, who bears the risk of their work, who pays their salary in substance, and for whose benefit they perform. If the seconded employees work under the control of the Indian entity, they are ordinarily treated as its employees for the purpose of the PE analysis. If they continue to work for the parent's business, the position changes. Documentation should record the real arrangement, and the parties must actually follow it.

On POEM, the concern arises where the key commercial and strategic decisions of the foreign company are in fact taken by persons sitting in India. This is more likely in start-up or founder-led structures, or where the global leadership has relocated to India. A foreign company found to be resident in India is taxed on its global income, which is a far heavier exposure than the profits of a PE. Board meetings, decision-making records and the location of the senior management should therefore be planned with this in mind.

Quick comparison: where the risk sits

Aspect Lower risk Higher risk Reporting lines Functional reporting to global heads; Indian entity controls its own premises and HR Parent executives manage day-to-day operations from India premises Premises Leased and controlled by the Indian entity; access for parent staff is occasional and recorded Dedicated desks or areas for parent personnel for long periods Contracts Written service agreement; no authority to negotiate or conclude contracts for the parent GCC staff negotiate and finalise third-party deals for the parent Employees GCC employees on the Indian payroll; parent personnel visit for short periods Parent employees stationed in India, directing GCC work Pricing Arm's length remuneration backed by a transfer pricing study, APA or safe harbour Pricing below benchmark or with unexplained adjustments Senior decisions Board and key decisions taken outside India and minuted Group strategy decided by leaders sitting in India

Consequences of a PE finding

If a PE is established, the profits attributable to it are taxable in India in the hands of the foreign company, at the rate applicable to foreign companies (35 per cent on business income, plus surcharge and health and education cess, unless the treaty provides otherwise). Interest, penalty and prosecution risk for non-filing of returns can follow. The GCC may also be treated as a representative assessee, and it can face withholding tax and transfer pricing consequences. Equally important is the possibility of double taxation in the parent's home country, which can be resolved only through the Mutual Agreement Procedure, and that takes years.

The Revenue sometimes argues that the parent should be taxed on a large share of its global profits. The Supreme Court has repeatedly looked for attribution that is linked to the Indian operations and not to the global result of the enterprise, and where the GCC is already compensated at arm's length, the Morgan Stanley principle continues to give strong support for the position that nothing further is attributable.

Transfer pricing and the revised safe harbour

Transfer pricing and PE risk are closely connected. A GCC that is paid a fair margin for the functions, assets and risks it actually performs is in a much better position to defend a no-PE argument. Under the revised safe harbour regime, which is applicable from 1 April 2026, software development, ITeS, KPO and contract R&D have been brought into a single Information Technology Services category with a uniform margin of 15.5 per cent and a higher eligibility threshold, with a multi-year option. Many GCCs will find this a convenient route to certainty on pricing. Two cautions, however. First, safe harbour answers the transfer pricing question and not the PE question. Second, a GCC must truly be a low-risk service provider to opt for it, otherwise the classification may later be challenged. Please verify the current rules and thresholds with your tax advisers before filing, since the rules were recently overhauled.

For groups with larger or more complex centres, an Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) remains worth considering, as it can also provide a degree of comfort on attribution.

Steps to reduce PE exposure

Put in place a detailed intra-group services agreement which makes the GCC an independent service provider, bearing limited risk and controlling its own people and premises. Say clearly, in the agreement and in practice, that the GCC has no authority to negotiate or conclude contracts on behalf of the parent. Keep an access and visitor log for parent personnel working from the Indian premises, and avoid permanent desks or dedicated areas for them. Review all secondment and expatriate arrangements. Decide who is the real employer, who directs the work and who bears the cost, and document it. Track travel days of senior executives and specialists visiting India, so that the service PE thresholds are not crossed unknowingly. Hold board meetings and take strategic decisions of the parent outside India, with proper minutes, to guard against a POEM challenge. Maintain updated transfer pricing documentation and evaluate safe harbour or an APA. Obtain a Tax Residency Certificate and Form 10F for payments to the parent, and take professional advice before giving any "no PE" declaration. Conduct a periodic PE health check, particularly before an IPO, fund raise or acquisition, since buyers and underwriters will ask for it in due diligence.

Frequently asked questions

Can a GCC create a permanent establishment in India for its foreign parent?

Yes, it can, but it does not do so automatically. The subsidiary is a separate legal entity, and the courts have held that its existence alone does not create a PE of the parent. A PE arises only if the facts show a fixed place at the disposal of the parent, a service PE under the treaty, or a dependent agent acting for the parent.

Does reporting to global leadership create a PE?

Not by itself. Functional reporting is normal in a multinational group. The risk increases if the parent's personnel actually run the Indian operations or take day-to-day decisions from the Indian premises.

Does a safe harbour protect against a PE claim?

No. Safe harbour provides certainty on the arm's length price. The existence of a PE is decided separately under the treaty and the domestic law.

What should a foreign company do before setting up a GCC in India?

Examine the structure, the intra-group agreements, the movement of people and the decision-making process together, preferably with the help of an Indian tax and corporate lawyer, before the first employee is hired.

Conclusion

A Global Capability Centre is, when properly structured, one of the most tax-efficient ways of building a presence in India. The law as it stands in the Supreme Court gives reasonable comfort to well-run captives. The difficulty is that the Revenue looks at conduct and not at labels, and many GCCs grow in a way that was never planned at the time the first agreement was signed. Reporting lines become tighter, parent executives spend more time in India and core functions move to the Indian centre. Each step can be defended on its own, but the overall picture should be reviewed from time to time.

My advice to groups is simple. Treat PE planning as a continuing process and not a one-time exercise at the time of incorporation, and align the paperwork with what is actually happening on the ground.