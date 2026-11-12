ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
Form 10-IEA Prevails Over An Inconsistent ITR Selection; Corresponding Old-regime Deductions Must Be Allowed
The Mumbai Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has ruled on a critical procedural question regarding taxpayer elections between India's old and new tax regimes. When a taxpayer submits conflicting choices through different filing mechanisms, which selection should the tax authorities honor? The tribunal's decision establishes a hierarchy of forms and addresses whether corresponding deductions must follow the regime ultimately applied.
Mumbai ITAT held that Form 10-IEA, being the prescribed statutory form for opting out of the new tax regime, would prevail over an inconsistent option selected in the return of income. Further, it has been held that where the Revenue applies the old tax regime based on Form 10 IEA, it must correspondingly allow all eligible deductions availableunder that regime.
BRIEF FACTS OF THE CASE1
- The Assessee, an individual having business or professional income, had opted for the new tax regime for Assessment Year 2024-25. For AY 2025-26, he filed Form 10-IEA to opt out of the new tax regime and be assessed under the old tax regime. However, while filing the return, he selected “No” against the question asking whether he wished to opt out of the newtaxregime.
- While processing the return under section 143(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (‘the Act’), the Centralised Processing Centre (‘CPC’) considered Form 10-IEA and applied the old tax regime. However, the deductions available under the old tax regime were not allowed. This resulted in a tax demand.
- The Assessee’s rectification application under section 154 of the Act was also rejected by CPC.Aggrievedbythe same,the Assessee filed the appeal to CIT(A).
- The CIT(A) noted that, when the Assessee himself had opted out of the new tax regime by filing Form 10-IEA, the claim made in the return of income was tantamount to an incorrect claim and, therefore, the CPC was justified in making the adjustment.
- The Assessee challenged the order of CIT(A) before the Mumbai bench of Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (‘ITAT’).
ASSESSEE’SCONTENTIONS:
- It has been submitted that, in the return of income, the Assessee had clearly mentioned that he was not opting out of the new tax regime and, therefore, the CPC should have followed the option given in the return of income rather than the option exercised in Form 10-IEA.
- Reliance placed on the decision of the PuneITATin caseof Akshay Nitin Malu v.Income Tax Officer2.
- Without prejudice, the Assessee submitted that if, on the basis of Form 10-IEA, it was held that he had opted out of the new tax regime, the deductions eligible under the old tax regime should beallowed.
ITAT’S OBSERVATIONS:
- The Tribunal held that once a specific form has been prescribed for opting out of the new tax regime, the Assessee, having withdrawn the option for the new tax regime for AY 2025 26 by filing Form 10-IEA, could not choose the new tax regime otherwise than by filing the said form merely by ticking a contrary box in the return of income. Accordingly, the contention of the Assessee was rejected.
- Further, the Tribunal distinguished the decision in Akshay Nitin Malu2, observing that, in that case, the Assessee had opted for the old tax regime both in the return of income and in the prescribed form, whereas, in the instant case, the Assessee had opted out of the new tax regime by filing Form 10-IEA buthad ticked the wrongboxinthe return of income.
- Accordingly,Tribunal set aside the order of the learned CIT(A) and restore the matter to the Assessing Officer for limited claim of alternative request of the Assessee to allow the claim of the deduction eligible under the old tax of the regime.
AURTUS COMMENTS
- This ruling highlights that Form 10-IEA, being the prescribed statutory form, prevails over an inconsistent selection in the ITR.
- However, where the Revenue authorities apply the old tax regime based on such form, they must correspondingly allow all eligible deductions available under that regime.
Footnote
1 Aniruddha Mohan Joshi Vs. Ward [ITA 5706/MUM/2026]
2 Akshay Nitin Malu Vs. ITO [ITA 1651/PUN/2024]
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