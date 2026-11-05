Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Right To Be Forgotten In India: Delhi High Court’s Ruling In Laksh Vir Singh Yadav And Its Interplay With The DPDP Act

King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Contributor
King, Stubb & Kasiva

King, Stubb & Kasiva

King Stubb & Kasiva is few of the top corporate law firms in India with offices in Bengaluru,...

View firm profile
Explore more from King, Stubb & Kasiva

On 29 May 2026, the Delhi High Court delivered its judgment in Laksh Vir Singh Yadav v. Union of India & Connected Matters (Neutral Citation: 2026:DHC:4891). Justice Sachin Datta disposed of a batch of more than thirty writ petitions. The petitioners were individuals whose names continued to appear in online name-based searches linked to judicial records primarily involving acquittals, discharges, quashed proceedings, settled matrimonial disputes, and certain private civil matters long after the proceedings had ended.

IndiaPrivacy
Dhruv Kaushal
Dhruv Kaushal
Author LinkedIn connections

On 29 May 2026, the Delhi High Court delivered its judgment in Laksh Vir Singh Yadav v. Union of India & Connected Matters (Neutral Citation: 2026:DHC:4891). Justice Sachin Datta disposed of a batch of more than thirty writ petitions. The petitioners were individuals whose names continued to appear in online name-based searches linked to judicial records primarily involving acquittals, discharges, quashed proceedings, settled matrimonial disputes, and certain private civil matters long after the proceedings had ended. 

The Court held that the right to be forgotten forms part of the fundamental right to informational privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. It described this right as the ability of an individual to seek removal or restriction of personal information from public digital accessibility where the information is no longer relevant or serves no legitimate public purpose. The ruling built on the recognition of privacy in Justice K.S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) v. Union of India (2017) while carefully balancing it against the principle of open justice.

Forms of Relief: De-indexing and Masking

The Court did not order the deletion or erasure of judicial records themselves. Instead, it recognised two forms of relief:

  • De-indexing: Search engines (including Google LLC, Google Inc. and Google India) were directed to remove the relevant judgments, orders and associated reportage from results that appear when a person’s name is searched. The records remain accessible through case numbers, citations, court names or dates. Masking: In appropriate cases, personal identifiers (including names) in publicly accessible digital versions of judgments could be replaced with placeholders. Applications for masking should ordinarily be made before the court that passed the original judgment or order, while preserving the unredacted judicial record. The original unredacted version continues to form part of the court record.
  • Delinking: Hyperlinks to third-party media content tied to the same identifiers could be severed where justified.

The Court emphasised that these steps do not amount to censorship or suppression of judicial records. The reasoning, findings, legal conclusions and formal details of the judgment remain intact and publicly available. The Court emphasised that relief must be assessed on a case-by-case basis, having regard to factors such as the outcome of the proceedings, the nature and sensitivity of the information, the time elapsed, the individual’s public role, the accuracy of the material and the existence of any continuing public interest. Relief is subject to limitations, particularly in cases involving serious criminal convictions, offences against women or children, breach of public trust and matters concerning the public conduct of public figures.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was directed to ensure compliance by intermediaries and search engine operators and to file a compliance affidavit.

Section 12 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023: The Statutory Right to Erasure

Section 12 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) provides for the right to correction, completion, updating and erasure of personal data. However, pursuant to the Central Government’s commencement notification dated 13 November 2025, Section 12 is scheduled to come into force on 13 May 2027.

This statutory right is narrower than a full “right to be forgotten.” It is purpose-limited and subject to other legal retention obligations. It primarily governs processing by entities that determine the purpose and means of processing digital personal data. Official judicial records occupy a different position. Courts perform public functions, maintain authentic records of proceedings, and operate under constitutional and statutory duties of transparency. Section 17 of the DPDP Act provides specific exemptions from certain provisions, including Chapter III, where processing is necessary for enforcing a legal right or claim, or where processing by a court or tribunal is necessary for the performance of its judicial functions. As a result, Section 12 does not create an automatic right to demand deletion of a court judgment from official repositories or platforms that host authentic judicial material. DPDP Act compliance services can help organisations assess their data retention and disclosure practices against applicable legal obligations.

An individual seeking de-indexing of judicial records may seek appropriate constitutional relief before the competent High Court. Where masking of personal identifiers is sought, the individual should ordinarily approach the court that passed the original judgment or order. Requests directed solely to private platforms under Section 12 are unlikely to achieve the removal of authentic court records, though platforms may still be required to implement court-ordered de-indexing or masking.

The Boundary Between Privacy and Open Justice

The Laksh Vir Singh Yadav judgment draws a clear line. Complete erasure of judicial records would undermine open justice, the historical record of the courts, and the ability of the public, future litigants and researchers to understand legal developments. De-indexing and masking address the specific harm caused by perpetual name-based discoverability in the digital environment while leaving the substance of the judicial record intact.

This approach is consistent with the proportionality analysis that has guided Indian privacy jurisprudence since Puttaswamy. Privacy is a fundamental right, but it is not absolute. It must be balanced against competing constitutional values, including freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) and the public interest in open justice.

Practical Implications for Individuals and Organisations 

For individuals, the judgment provides a clearer constitutional pathway when old judicial records continue to dominate online search results after the underlying dispute has concluded. Success depends on showing that continued name-based accessibility causes disproportionate harm and that the public interest in unrestricted name-based retrieval has substantially diminished.

For organisations that index, publish or process legal information legal databases, news archives, search engines and compliance platforms the ruling clarifies that name-based search functionality and public display of identifiers may need to be adjusted when a competent court so directs. Records must still remain accessible through neutral identifiers.

Businesses processing personal data in India should begin preparing for the phased implementation of the DPDP Act. The substantive obligations relating to personal data processing, including purpose limitation, storage limitation and the rights of Data Principals, are scheduled to come into force on 13 May 2027. When personal data intersects with publicly available judicial material, additional care is required. Entities conducting DPDP compliance audit services may need to map data flows that include references to court records and assess whether retention or display practices remain consistent with both statutory obligations and judicial standards on informational privacy.

The central legal position is that Section 12 does not confer an unrestricted right to erase information forming part of the official judicial record. The constitutional framework recognised in May 2026 enables targeted restrictions on accessibility without dismantling the public character of court documents.

Continuing Development

The judgment provides an important framework for balancing informational privacy with the principle of open justice. Its application will depend on the facts and circumstances of individual cases. Questions remain about the precise obligations of legal databases, the criteria for determining diminished public interest, and the interaction between constitutional remedies and the operational provisions of the DPDP Act as they come fully into force. For the present, the judgment confirms that the right to be forgotten in the context of judicial records is constitutionally grounded yet carefully bounded. It protects dignity and informational self-determination while preserving the integrity of the judicial archive.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. Does the Laksh Vir Singh Yadav judgment allow complete deletion of court judgments from the public domain?

No. The Court rejected erasure of the judicial record. The available remedies are de-indexing from name-based search results and, in suitable cases, masking of personal identifiers in publicly accessible digital versions. The substance of the judgment and access through case numbers or citations remain intact.

  1. Can Section 12 of the DPDP Act be used to demand removal of a person’s name from an authentic court judgment published online?

Section 12 of the DPDP Act provides for a right to request erasure of personal data, subject to the prescribed procedure and exceptions relating to continued retention for the specified purpose or compliance with applicable law. However, Section 12 is scheduled to come into force on 13 May 2027. It does not automatically require courts or legal databases to delete authentic judicial records.

  1. In which categories of cases is de-indexing or masking more likely to be granted?

The Court indicated greater willingness to grant relief in cases of acquittal, discharge, quashed proceedings, settled matrimonial or private civil disputes, and other matters where the public interest in continued name-based accessibility has substantially diminished. Relief is less readily available for serious criminal convictions or information that retains clear ongoing public interest.

  1. What obligations does the judgment place on search engines and legal databases?

Where the Court grants relief, search engines are directed to de-index the relevant content from name-based results. Legal databases may be required to disable name-based search for the specific parties while keeping the records accessible by case number, citation or other neutral identifiers. Compliance is enforced through court directions.

https://ksandk.com/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

DPDP Data Breach Notification In India: Timelines, Requirements And Key Compliance Considerations

A personal data breach can create immediate legal, operational, and reputational consequences for an organisation. Under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (DPDP Rules), specific obligations have been prescribed for Data Fiduciaries following a personal data breach. While organisations may already have broader data protection and cybersecurity measures in place, breach notification requires a distinct and time-sensitive response. The DPDP framework requires communication both to affected Data Principals and to the Data Protection Board of India.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

Cross-Border Data Transfers Under India’s DPDP Act: Rules, Restrictions And Compliance Roadmap For 2027

India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) introduces a relatively permissive framework for the cross-border transfer of personal data from India. Unlike the European Union’s GDPR, which relies extensively on adequacy decisions and prescribed transfer safeguards, the DPDP framework adopts a negative-list approach: international transfers are generally permitted, subject to restrictions that may be notified by the Central Government.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

Data Retention And Deletion Under The DPDP Act: How Long Can Businesses Retain Personal Data In India?

India’s data protection framework has moved from legislation to implementation. With the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (“DPDP Act”) and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (“DPDP Rules”) now notified, organizations processing personal data in India need to reassess how long they retain personal data, why they retain it, and how they ultimately delete or anonymize it.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

What Happens To Existing SPDI Rules After Full DPDP Enforcement?

India’s data protection landscape is undergoing its most significant shift in over a decade. The Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011 (“SPDI Rules”), have long formed the core of personal data protection obligations under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (“IT Act“) for body corporates handling sensitive personal data or information.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

DPDP Act And Rules 2025: The 2026 Compliance Milestones Businesses Can’t Afford To Miss

India’s data protection regime has moved well past the discussion stage. With the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (“DPDP Rules”) notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) on 13 November 2025, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (“DPDP Act”) now has a defined implementation roadmap, and 2026 is the year businesses should be using to prepare for substantive compliance.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

From Consent To Accountability: Japan’s 2026 APPI Amendment Bill And The New Data Strategy For AI-Driven Businesses

AI regulation does not always arrive in the form of a dedicated AI statute. More often, it enters through privacy law. On April 7, 2026, the Japanese Cabinet approved a bill to amend Japan’s Act on the Protection of Personal Information (“APPI”). The Diet passed the amendment on July 10, 2026, and it was promulgated on July 17, 2026 as Act No. 56 of 2026; the amendment is now enacted but not yet in force, with its main provisions taking effect on a date to be fixed by Cabinet order no later than mid-2028.
IndiaPrivacy
Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
Hammurabi & Solomon Partners
Article

DPDP Data Breach Notification In India: Timelines, Requirements And Key Compliance Considerations

A personal data breach can create immediate legal, operational, and reputational consequences for an organisation. Under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (DPDP Rules), specific obligations have been prescribed for Data Fiduciaries following a personal data breach. While organisations may already have broader data protection and cybersecurity measures in place, breach notification requires a distinct and time-sensitive response. The DPDP framework requires communication both to affected Data Principals and to the Data Protection Board of India.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

Cross-Border Data Transfers Under India’s DPDP Act: Rules, Restrictions And Compliance Roadmap For 2027

India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) introduces a relatively permissive framework for the cross-border transfer of personal data from India. Unlike the European Union’s GDPR, which relies extensively on adequacy decisions and prescribed transfer safeguards, the DPDP framework adopts a negative-list approach: international transfers are generally permitted, subject to restrictions that may be notified by the Central Government.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

Data Retention And Deletion Under The DPDP Act: How Long Can Businesses Retain Personal Data In India?

India’s data protection framework has moved from legislation to implementation. With the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (“DPDP Act”) and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (“DPDP Rules”) now notified, organizations processing personal data in India need to reassess how long they retain personal data, why they retain it, and how they ultimately delete or anonymize it.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

CCPS In India: Why Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares Remain Central To Venture Capital And M&A Transactions

Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) remain one of the most widely used instruments for venture capital and private equity investments in Indian companies. Their appeal lies in the ability to combine equity classification with negotiated economic and governance protections. But CCPS are not governed by a single, standalone statutory framework. Their legal treatment is instead shaped by the Companies Act, FEMA and foreign investment rules, tax law, and, where applicable, SEBI regulations.
IndiaCorporate/Commercial Law
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

What Happens To Existing SPDI Rules After Full DPDP Enforcement?

India’s data protection landscape is undergoing its most significant shift in over a decade. The Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011 (“SPDI Rules”), have long formed the core of personal data protection obligations under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (“IT Act“) for body corporates handling sensitive personal data or information.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

DPDP Act And Rules 2025: The 2026 Compliance Milestones Businesses Can’t Afford To Miss

India’s data protection regime has moved well past the discussion stage. With the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (“DPDP Rules”) notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) on 13 November 2025, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (“DPDP Act”) now has a defined implementation roadmap, and 2026 is the year businesses should be using to prepare for substantive compliance.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

Banking & Finance Updates September 2026

In August 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the draft Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rates on Loans and Advances) Directions, 2026, proposing a comprehensive framework for the way regulated entities determine and apply interest rates on loans. While the Indian banking sector has long operated under a patchwork of institution specific instructions, the draft Directions seek to bring much-needed consistency to interest rate regulation across banks, cooperative banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), all-India financial institutions and NBFCs. If finalised in their present form, the Directions will come into effect from 1 April 2027.
IndiaFinance and Banking
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

Direct Tax Newsletter - Sep - Oct 2026

The CBDT, through its press release dated 28 September 2026, has extended the due date for furnishing the Return of Income for Assessment Year 2026-27 in the case of persons covered under the specified category in the table to Explanation 2 to section 139(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, i.e. persons whose accounts are subject to audit under the Act. The original due date for furnishing the return was 31 October 2026. The CBDT has extended this date by 21 days, and the revised due date is 21 November 2026.
IndiaTax
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

How Does The DPDP Act Regulate AI Training And Automated Decision-Making In India

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (“AI”) has brought data protection considerations into the design, training and deployment of AI systems. AI models may be trained using datasets containing names, images, text, identifiers, behavioural information or other data that can relate to identifiable individuals. AI systems may also process personal data when they are deployed for purposes such as recruitment, credit assessment, insurance, healthcare, customer profiling or content moderation.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

DPDP Act Compliance For Startups And MSMEs: A Minimum Viable Data Protection Framework

The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (“DPDP Rules”) were notified on 13 November 2025, more than two years after the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (“DPDP Act” or “Act”) received Presidential assent. The Government has adopted a phased implementation approach, with most of the substantive obligations under the Act and Rules becoming operative 18 months from the date of notification, i.e., on 13 May 2027.
IndiaPrivacy
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva