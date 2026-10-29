One Incident, Many Clocks: SEBI’s FIRE Format and the DPDP Breach Rules

By Abhishek Tripathi, Managing Partner, and Adesh Mishra, Associate, Sarthak Advocates & Solicitors

A recent exchange on LinkedIn raised a practical question: if a ransomware note arrives tonight, can your team file a report compliant with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) by tomorrow without waiting for legal review? The main difficulty the organisations face is in deciding what to report before the facts are clear. SEBI’s new format brings this issue into focus.

The Format for Incident Reporting Exchange (“FIRE”) is not a SEBI creation. The Financial Stability Board finalised FIRE on 15 April 20251 as a common template for operational and cyber incidents. It uses standard fields, definitions and classifications so that a firm dealing with multiple regulators across different sectors does not have to report the same incident in five different ways.

SEBI adopted FIRE through Circular No. HO/(449)2026-ITD-5_DIV1/I/19448/2026 dated 24 August 2026.2 The circular is brief and does not change any reporting deadline. It notes that Annexure-O of the Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) (Circular SEBI/HO/ITD-1/ITD_CSC_EXT/P/CIR/2024/113 of 20 August 20243, as extended by later circulars such as 2025/45 of 28 March 2025 and 2025/96 of 30 June 20254) already requires regulated entities to (a) report to [email protected] within 6 hours and, (b) file a report on the SEBI Incident Reporting Portal within 24 hours. The change is to the portal. It now uses FIRE’s fields and allows reports to be filed in stages: an initial report, intermediate updates and a final closure report. This recognises that some information may not be available at the outset. We covered the circular in our August-September 2026 Data Protection & Privacy newsletter5.

The 24 hour portal filing can now be made in stages. In our view, entities that treat the first filing as their final legal position and send it through several layers of review risk missing the deadline.

SEBI is not the only regulator that needs to be notified. The directions issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (“CERT-In”) on 28 April 2022 under Section 70B(6) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 require service providers, intermediaries, data centers, bodies corporate and government organisations to report listed cyber incidents within 6 hours of noticing them or being informed of them.6 The directions also require Information and Communications Technology (ICT) logs to be retained in India for a rolling period of 180 days. This is the baseline requirement.

The Information and Cyber Security Guidelines, 2026 of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (“IRDAI”), dated 6 April 2026 (policy 2.10)7, replacing the 2023 Guidelines8, require regulated entities to report incidents to CERT-In within 6 hours and send a copy to IRDAI. Earlier, IRDAI’s Circular IRDAI/GA&HR/CIR/MISC/128/06/2023 dated 13 June 20239 directed entities to follow the relevant provisions of the 2023 Guidelines and send a proforma to IRDAI within 24 hours of being informed of an incident. It also required an updated proforma within 24 hours whenever forensic work produced new facts. IRDAI’s Circular IRDAI/GA&HR/CIR/MISC/49/03/2025 dated 24 March 202510 later restated the requirement to report cyber incidents to IRDAI, in the prescribed format, within 6 hours of noticing them. This staged approach was in place well before SEBI adopted FIRE.

The Directions of the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) for non-banking financial companies (“NBFCs”) on cybersecurity, technology risk, resilience and assurance (RBI/DoS/2026-27/461, dated 31 July 2026)11 require the NBFCs covered by them to report cyber incidents on DAKSH, the RBI’s supervisory reporting platform, within 6 hours of detection.

The power sector follows its own reporting sequence. The Cyber Security in Power Sector Guidelines, 2021 of the Central Electricity Authority (“CEA”) require the Chief Information Security Officer (“CISO”) to report sabotage related unusual occurrences to the sectoral CERT and CERT-In within 24 hours.12 The CEA (Cyber Security in Power Sector) Regulations, 2026, notified on 31 July 202613 under Section 177 of the Electricity Act, 2003, will come into force on 1 April 2027. They require the CISO to report incidents to the Computer Security Incident Response Team – Power and CERT-In within 6 hours, and incidents concluded to be cyber sabotage in critical systems within 24 hours. Power sector entities should therefore plan for the shorter deadline.

Taken together, these requirements mean that a single ransomware incident may require separate reports to CERT-In, a sector regulator and the SEBI portal, each with its own deadline. FIRE is the first serious attempt in India to standardise the content of reports rather than the reporting deadlines.

The data protection regime adds a further layer. Section 8(6) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) requires a Data Fiduciary, being any person who alone or in conjunction with other persons determines the purpose and means of processing of personal data, to notify the Data Protection Board of India (“Board”) and each affected Data Principal, being the individual to whom the personal data relates, of a personal data breach, in the prescribed form and manner.14 Rule 7 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (DPDP Rules) (G.S.R. 846(E), dated 13 November 2025) sets out these requirements.15 A Data Principal must be informed without delay and in plain language about the nature and extent of the breach, its likely consequences, the steps being taken to address it, the protective steps the Data Principal can take, and a contact person. The Board must also be informed without delay of the basic facts. Updated and detailed information must then be provided within 72 hours, unless the Board allows a longer period on a written request.

Rule 7(2) follows a similar approach to FIRE and the IRDAI proforma: an initial notice followed by a more detailed update. We expect entities to maintain a single internal incident record using fields similar to those in FIRE, and use that record to prepare each report. Rule 7 specifies what must be reported but does not prescribe a template. No Board portal or form has yet surfaced.

Two practical issues remain. The first is the scope of reporting. SEBI and CERT-In cover cyber incidents whether or not personal data is involved, while Rule 7 applies only to personal data breaches. A distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on a broker’s trading platform would engage SEBI and CERT-In, but probably not the Board. A leaked Know Your Customer (KYC) database would engage all three. During the first few hours, the response team must assess both questions.

The second issue is evidence. CERT-In requires logs to be retained for 180 days. Rule 6(1)(e) requires a Data Fiduciary to retain logs and personal data for one year to detect and investigate unauthorised access, unless another law requires a different period. Rule 6 is not yet in force. From May 2027, however, the one year retention period will in practice be a binding requirement, unless the deadline is extended.

The commencement dates are important. Under Rule 1, Rule 4 (Consent Managers) comes into force one year after publication in the Official Gazette, which is November 2026. Rules 3, 5 to 16, 22 and 23, including Rules 6 and 7, come into force 18 months after publication, in May 2027. The duty to notify personal data breaches is therefore not yet in force.16

It is worthwhile to understand how some of the more advanced jurisdictions are handling this issue. Singapore keeps the two regimes separate. Under Regulation 5 of the Cybersecurity (Provider-Owned Critical Information Infrastructure) Regulations 2018, as amended with effect from 31 October 202517, the owner of such infrastructure must notify the Commissioner within 2 hours of becoming aware of a prescribed incident. It must provide supplementary details within 72 hours and submit a final report within 30 days after providing those details. The Personal Data Protection Act 2012 uses a different trigger. Under Section 26D, once an organisation assesses a breach as notifiable, it must inform the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) as soon as practicable and no later than 3 calendar days after that assessment.18 Infrastructure incidents have a short reporting deadline, while personal data breaches require an assessment first.

The European Union (“EU”) follows a similar approach, but with different deadlines. Article 23 of Directive (EU) 2022/2555 (“NIS2”) requires essential and important entities to give an early warning within 24 hours, notify the incident within 72 hours, and submit a final report within one month of that notification.19 Article 33 of Regulation (EU) 2016/679, the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), separately requires a personal data breach to be reported to the supervisory authority within 72 hours of awareness, unless the breach is unlikely to pose a risk to individuals.20 For financial entities, recital 28 of NIS2 treats Regulation (EU) 2022/2554, the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), as the applicable sector specific law.

In the United States, the main federal reporting deadline for listed companies arises under securities law. Under the 2023 rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a registrant must file a current report on Form 8-K under Item 1.05 within 4 business days after determining that a cybersecurity incident is material.21 The deadline is triggered by the materiality determination, not by discovery of the incident.

Among the regimes compared here, India has one of the shortest deadlines for an initial report. Only Singapore’s 2 hour deadline for critical information infrastructure is shorter. The triggers differ, however: detection, awareness, assessment and materiality are not the same. A 6-hour deadline places significant weight on detection and triage. Staged reporting has become the common approach. NIS2, Singapore, IRDAI, the SEBI portal and Rule 7 all provide for an initial report followed by fuller information. None expressly allows an entity to wait until all the facts are known before making the first report. Singapore’s assessment step and the EU’s separate treatment of NIS2 and the GDPR also give entities a clear first question to answer. India has not yet adopted that distinction. Legal and security teams should therefore agree in advance who will make the initial decisions and what can they report in the first instance.

Entities must maintain one incident record and approve the initial filing process in advance. This should allow the team to submit a 6 hour report stating that the facts are not yet known without waiting for a lawyer’s sign off. The team should assess whether personal data is involved at the same time, rather than treating it as a later step. The reporting process should also be rehearsed. Its first test should not take place during a ransomware attack.

Footnotes

1 Financial Stability Board, Format for Incident Reporting Exchange (FIRE), Final Report, 15 April 2025, https://www.fsb.org/2025/04/format-for-incident-reporting-exchange-fire-final-report/ (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

2 SEBI Circular No. HO/(449)2026-ITD-5_DIV1/I/19448/2026 dated 24 August 2026, Alignment of SEBI’s Cyber Incident Reporting Portal with FIRE Format, https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/aug-2026/alignment-of-sebi-s-cyber-incident-reporting-portal-with-fire-format_103915.html (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

3 SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/ITD-1/ITD_CSC_EXT/P/CIR/2024/113 dated 20 August 2024, Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) for SEBI Regulated Entities, https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/aug-2024/cybersecurity-and-cyber-resilience-framework-cscrf-for-sebi-regulated-entities-res-_85964.html (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

4 SEBI extension circular 2025/45 dated 28 March 2025, https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/mar-2025/extension-towards-adoption-and-implementation-of-cybersecurity-and-cyber-resilience-framework-cscrf-for-sebi-regulated-entities-res-_93146.html; and SEBI extension circular 2025/96 dated 30 June 2025, https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/jun-2025/extension-towards-adoption-and-implementation-of-cybersecurity-and-cyber-resilience-framework-cscrf-for-sebi-regulated-entities-res-_94902.html (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

5 https://sarthaklaw.com/data-protection-brief-case-august-september-2026/ (last accessed on October 19, 2026)

6 CERT-In Directions under sub-section (6) of section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, dated 28 April 2022, https://www.cert-in.org.in/PDF/CERT-In_Directions_70B_28.04.2022.pdf (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

7 IRDAI Information and Cyber Security Guidelines, 2026, issued vide Circular No. IRDAI/GA&HR/CIR/MISC/51/4/2026 dated 6 April 2026.

8 IRDAI Information and Cyber Security Guidelines, 2023, https://irdai.gov.in/documents/37343/366029/IRDAI+CS+Guidelines+2023.pdf/81730785-1f51-977b-5a92-d9cfd7eb2cd6?download=true&t=1682401978542&version=1.0 (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

9 IRDAI Circular No. IRDAI/GA&HR/CIR/MISC/128/06/2023 dated 13 June 2023, Reporting of Cyber Security Incident, https://irdai.gov.in/documents/37343/365525/Circular+on+Reporting+of+Cyber+Security+Incident.pdf/cba52dfa-7602-4196-d4b6-623248087ff8?t=1686724658830&version=1.1 (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

10 IRDAI Circular No. IRDAI/GA&HR/CIR/MISC/49/03/2025 dated 24 March 2025, Cyber Incident or Crisis Preparedness.

11 RBI Directions for NBFCs on cybersecurity, technology risk, resilience and assurance, 2026, RBI/DoS/2026-27/461 dated 31 July 2026, https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_ViewMasDirections.aspx?id=13592 (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

12 Central Electricity Authority, Guidelines on Cyber Security in Power Sector, 2021, https://www.aegcl.co.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/24062022_Guidelines_on_Cyber_Security_in_Power_Sector_2021.pdf (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

13 Central Electricity Authority (Cyber Security in Power Sector) Regulations, 2026, notified on 31 July 2026, https://www.medianama.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Central-Electricity-Authority-Cyber-Security-in-Power-Sector-Regulations-2026.pdf (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

14 Section 8(6), Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, https://indiacode.ecourtsindia.com/digital-personal-data-protection-act-2023/section/8/ (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

15 Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, G.S.R. 846(E) dated 13 November 2025, https://www.meity.gov.in/documents/act-and-policies/digital-personal-data-protection-rules-2025-gDOxUjMtQWa?pageTitle=Digital-Personal-Data-Protection-Rules-2025.pdf (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

16 The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been reported to be considering a compression of this timeline. No amending instrument had been notified as on the date of this article. See “DPDP compliance timeline may be cut to 12 months”, Financial Express, 22 January 2026, https://www.financialexpress.com/business/news/dpdp-compliance-timeline-may-be-cut-to-12-months/4116289/ (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

17 Regulation 5, Cybersecurity (Provider-Owned Critical Information Infrastructure) Regulations 2018 (Singapore), https://sso.agc.gov.sg/SL/CA2018-S519-2018?DocDate=20251015&ProvIds=pr5-&ValidDate=20251031 (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

18 Section 26D, Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (Singapore), https://laws.sg/legislation/personal-data-protection-act-2012/section-26d (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

19 Article 23 and recital 28, Directive (EU) 2022/2555, https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:02022L2555-20221227 (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

20 Article 33, Regulation (EU) 2016/679, https://gdpr-info.eu/art-33-gdpr/ (last accessed on October 19, 2026).

21 US Securities and Exchange Commission, Press Release No. 2023-139 (cybersecurity disclosure rules), https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2023-139 (last accessed on October 19, 2026).