From Fan Edits To AI Clones: Who Owns A Celebrity’s Face, Voice And ‘Vibe’? Personality Rights, Copyright, And Freedom Of Expression In India’s Creator Economy

A celebrity’s face appears in a meme. Their voice is recreated to say something they never said. An influencer becomes the unwilling face of a product they have never endorsed. Meanwhile, millions of users continue to make fan edits, reaction videos, parody accounts and humorous reels using the same celebrities’ images and voices.

On the internet, the line between admiration, creativity and exploitation is becoming increasingly difficult to draw.

Artificial intelligence (“AI”) has made this problem more pressing. What once required professional equipment, technical expertise and considerable expense can now be achieved through readily available digital tools. A person’s face, voice and mannerisms can be reproduced with remarkable accuracy, often without their knowledge or consent. For celebrities and influencers, this creates genuine concerns about reputation, privacy and commercial exploitation. For ordinary creators, however, increasingly broad personality-rights claims may create a different problem: the fear that an innocent joke, critical video or fan-made edit could attract legal action.

Indian law must determine where to draw the line between a person’s right to control their identity and the public’s interest in engaging with it. This becomes particularly complex when an identity moves beyond the individual and becomes part of the wider cultural landscape.

The law must prevent the exploitation of a person’s identity without allowing them to control every conversation, joke or creative work in which they appear.

1. Personality Rights: Can a person own their public image?

A person’s identity is more than their name or photograph. It may include a distinctive voice, recognisable gestures, a particular style of performance or other characteristics that make them identifiable to the public. For celebrities and influencers, these attributes can also possess considerable commercial value.

Personality rights, often discussed alongside the right of publicity, seek to protect individuals against certain unauthorised uses of their identity, particularly where those uses exploit their reputation or commercial appeal. Indian courts have gradually developed this area of law through judicial decisions rather than a single, comprehensive statute devoted exclusively to personality rights.

In D.M. Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. v. Baby Gift House, 2010 SCC OnLine Del 4790, the Delhi High Court considered the unauthorised commercial use of singer Daler Mehndi’s persona. The decision recognised that a person’s distinctive identity cannot simply be appropriated for commercial gain without regard to their rights. Similarly, in Titan Industries Ltd. v. Ramkumar Jewellers, 2012 SCC OnLine Del 2382, the Delhi High Court examined the unauthorised use of celebrity images in advertising and the implications for publicity rights.

These decisions provide an important foundation, but they do not mean that celebrities own every image, reference or imitation of themselves. There is a fundamental difference between using a person’s identity to suggest an endorsement and referring to that person to express an opinion, make a joke or comment on their public conduct.

Consider two situations. A creator uses an actor’s expression in a meme about a disappointing film ending. Another uses an AI-generated version of the same actor to promote a product, making viewers believe that the actor personally recommends it. Both use the actor’s identity, but the legal concerns are quite different.

The first may be an ordinary exercise of creative expression, however, the second may amount to deceptive commercial exploitation. The law must recognise this difference rather than treat every unauthorised use as equally objectionable.

2. From Memes to Deepfakes: What the Ramdev proceedings reveal

The Delhi High Court’s proceedings in Swami Ramdev v. John Doe, including its order dated 18 February 2026, illustrate the challenges created by AI-generated content.

The dispute concerned allegations involving manipulated photographs, fabricated endorsements, AI-generated videos and other online material allegedly exploiting Ramdev’s identity. The Court granted interim protection against specified unauthorised uses of his persona. Questions concerning certain disputed URLs, including content said to constitute parody, satire or caricature, also arose in the proceedings.

The case brings an important distinction into focus; a fabricated endorsement may mislead the public, whereas a parody may use exaggeration precisely to criticise or ridicule its subject.

Imagine an AI-generated video that makes a public figure appear to endorse a health product. Viewers may reasonably believe the endorsement is genuine, potentially affecting their purchasing decisions. Now imagine a satirical video that exaggerates the same person’s public statements to make a political point. Although both may use synthetic media, their purposes and consequences differ substantially.

The mere use of AI should not determine whether content is unlawful. AI can be used to deceive, but it can also facilitate artistic expression, commentary and humour.

The more useful questions are whether the representation is misleading, whether it exploits the individual’s identity in a legally objectionable manner, what harm it may cause and whether the content serves a legitimate expressive purpose.

The Ramdev proceedings are significant because they demonstrate that protecting personality rights is not simply about removing content. It is also about determining which content deserves protection and which crosses the line into unlawful appropriation.

3. Copyright’s not the same as owning a face

Personality rights often overlap with copyright, but the two protect different interests.

Under the Copyright Act, 1957, copyright may subsist in photographs, films, sound recordings and other qualifying works. However, the person who owns the copyright in a photograph is not necessarily the person depicted in it. Similarly, appearing in a film does not automatically make an actor the owner of every copyright associated with that film.

Section 14 of the Copyright Act identifies the rights available to copyright owners, while Section 52 provides specified exceptions, including fair dealing for purposes such as criticism or review and reporting of current events, subject to statutory conditions.

This distinction matters to the creator economy. A fan who edits a film scene into a reaction video may raise questions concerning copyright in the original footage. The same video might separately raise personality-rights concerns if it uses the actor’s identity in a misleading or exploitative manner.

Neither issue automatically decides the other. Nor does describing a video as transformative, humorous or non-commercial automatically make every use lawful. The applicable copyright exception and the circumstances of the use must still be examined.

At the same time, personality rights should not become a means of bypassing copyright exceptions. A film reviewer must be able to discuss a performance, and a parody may need to evoke the original work to make its point.

The law must therefore assess copyright infringement and personality-rights claims separately, while recognising that both may arise from the same piece of content.

4. Freedom of Expression: Where does protection become censorship?

Personality rights are not merely a commercial issue. They also raise important constitutional questions.

In Justice K.S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) v. Union of India, (2017) 10 SCC 1, the Supreme Court recognised privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21. The judgment affirmed the importance of individual autonomy and control over personal life. These principles provide relevant constitutional context for disputes involving unauthorised digital impersonation.

However, privacy and publicity rights are not interchangeable. A person’s interest in preventing deceptive commercial exploitation does not automatically give them the right to prevent criticism or ridicule.

Article 19(1)(a) protects freedom of speech and expression, subject to the reasonable restrictions permitted under Article 19(2). This freedom is particularly important when public figures are discussed, criticised or satirised.

If every unauthorised depiction of a celebrity could be restrained, creators might hesitate before publishing even harmless memes or critical commentary. The result would be a chilling effect on digital expression. This does not mean that every imitation is protected speech. A fabricated video designed to mislead consumers cannot escape scrutiny merely because it is presented as entertainment.

A useful distinction is between content that speaks about a person and content that deceptively appears to speak for that person. A parody that is reasonably understood as satire is different from a synthetic advertisement designed to create a false impression of endorsement.

The distinction will not resolve every case, but it provides a more sensible starting point than treating consent as the sole measure of legality.

5. The Platform Problem: Who decides what stays online?

Digital platforms are often the first to receive complaints about deepfakes, impersonation and unauthorised use of celebrity identities. Their decisions can determine whether content remains available to millions of users or disappears before its legality has been examined by a court.

India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, as amended from time to time, form part of the framework governing intermediary obligations. The 2026 amendments concerning synthetically generated information add further considerations relating to AI-generated content, applicable identification and labelling requirements, safeguards and the handling of unlawful material.

These requirements must be applied according to their actual terms. Not all AI-generated content is unlawful, and the fact that material is synthetic does not, by itself, establish that it must be removed. The difficulty arises when a single complaint covers several different kinds of content: a fabricated endorsement, a political parody and an ordinary fan edit. Removing all of them without considering their individual characteristics may protect the complainant at the expense of lawful expression.

Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, provides a conditional safe-harbour framework for intermediaries, subject to applicable statutory requirements. A personality-rights complaint does not automatically establish liability or justify the indiscriminate removal of every disputed reference.

Platforms must respond to genuinely harmful content, particularly where deception or consumer injury is involved. Yet their processes should also account for context and the possibility of over-removal. Where practicable, identifying specific URLs and the particular conduct alleged to be unlawful can help ensure that restrictions remain proportionate.

The objective should be to remove what is legally objectionable without silencing everything that is merely controversial.

6. A Better Approach: Protect people without restricting creativity

Indian courts need a proportionate approach to personality-rights disputes, particularly where AI-generated content and online expression intersect.

First, recognition alone should not establish infringement. The fact that a celebrity is identifiable in a meme or video does not automatically make its use unlawful. The nature of the use and the injury alleged must also be considered.

Second, context should matter. A fabricated endorsement, a commercial impersonation and a political cartoon should not be treated as equivalent merely because they use the same person’s image or voice.

Third, deception and commercial exploitation deserve particular scrutiny. Where content falsely suggests that an individual has endorsed a product or made a statement, the potential for reputational and financial harm is substantial. However, commercial distribution should not automatically disqualify a work from protection as expression.

Finally, remedies should be proportionate. Courts should, where practicable, target the specific content or conduct found objectionable rather than impose unnecessarily broad restrictions on future uses of a person’s identity. Wider injunctions may be justified in appropriate cases, but their scope should reflect the harm that requires prevention.

These considerations would not eliminate difficult questions. They would, however, help courts distinguish between genuine appropriation and legitimate creative participation without relying on an overly broad right of control.

Conclusion: The Right to an identity is not a right to control every story

The internet has made identity both deeply personal and commercially valuable. A celebrity’s face can sell a product, inspire a meme, become a political symbol or serve as the subject of a parody. AI has made all these uses easier, while making deception harder to detect.

Indian law must protect individuals against fabricated endorsements, deceptive impersonation and unjustified commercial exploitation. But that protection must not become a general right to decide how others may speak about, imitate or criticise them.

The principles emerging from D.M. Entertainment, Titan Industries and the Delhi High Court’s proceedings in Swami Ramdev v. John Doe, read alongside copyright law and constitutional freedoms, provide a foundation for this balance. Ultimately, the law should protect the person without giving them ownership over the public conversation surrounding their identity.

The success of personality-rights law should not be measured by how many unauthorised images disappear from the internet. It should be measured by whether the law can prevent genuine exploitation while preserving the humour, criticism and creativity that make digital culture worth participating in.