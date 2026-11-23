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In this episode, Divyanshi explores SEBI's Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT) framework and how it regulates fractional real estate investments in India.

The discussion covers investment structures, asset segregation, governance, investor protection, eligibility requirements, and market liquidity.

The episode examines how SM-REITs bring fractional real estate investments under a formal regulatory framework through amendments to the SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014.

Key aspects discussed include:

Asset Eligibility: SM-REIT schemes cover qualifying real estate assets valued between ₹50 crore and ₹500 crore.

Investment Structure: Multiple schemes operate under a registered trust structure, allowing investors to participate in identified real estate assets.

Asset Segregation: Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and ring-fencing mechanisms help separate the assets and liabilities of individual schemes.

Completed Properties: At least 95% of a scheme's asset value must be invested in completed and revenue-generating real estate properties, subject to applicable regulations.

Minimum Investment: The framework provides for a minimum investment threshold of ₹10 lakh.

Income Distribution: Regulatory requirements govern the distribution of Net Distributable Cash Flows to unitholders.

Market Liquidity: Units are issued in dematerialised form and listed on recognised stock exchanges, enabling secondary-market trading, subject to market demand and liquidity.

The episode also discusses regulatory developments concerning the classification of REIT and SM-REIT units for mutual fund investments.

For investors, asset managers, developers, financial institutions, and legal professionals, understanding these regulations is essential to navigating this emerging asset class.

SM-REITs represent an important development in India's real estate investment market, combining structured investment opportunities with regulatory oversight, transparency, and defined compliance obligations.

However, regulatory supervision does not eliminate risks such as rental income uncertainty, property valuation changes, market fluctuations, and liquidity constraints.