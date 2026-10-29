Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

SEBI’s New Common Advertisement Code – Implications For Regulated Entities

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan
Contributor
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS) is a premier full-service Indian law firm specializing in areas...

View firm profile
Explore more from Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan

India's Securities and Exchange Board has approved a unified Common Advertisement Code for regulated financial entities including mutual funds, portfolio managers, and investment advisers. The new framework permits celebrity endorsements for brand promotion, eliminates mandatory prior approval requirements except for celebrity-featuring ads, and establishes standardized reporting timelines across previously fragmented regulatory guidelines.

IndiaFinance and Banking
Vinod Joseph
Vinod Joseph
Zaynali Badami
Zaynali Badami
Author LinkedIn connections

In brief

The article discusses the applicable regulations for advertising by AIFs, managers of AIFs, portfolio managers, mutual funds, asset management companies, investment advisers and research analysts in light of Common Advertisement Code (CAC).

The Board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI’), at its meeting held on 24 September 2026, approved a Common Advertisement Code (‘CAC’) for certain regulated entities, namely stock brokers, depository participants, investment advisers, research analysts, online bond platform providers, portfolio managers, and mutual funds/asset management companies. The CAC approved by SEBI’s Board is based on a consultation paper dated 23 June 2026 (‘June Consultation Paper’) issued by SEBI. In the June Consultation Paper, SEBI had noted that ‘advertisement guidelines applicable to various SEBI regulated entities are governed through multiple regulatory frameworks such as multiple regulations governing different regulated entities and circulars issued by SEBI/Stock Exchanges. While the underlying regulatory objective across such frameworks remains substantially similar, namely ensuring that advertisements are fair, balanced, truthful, transparent and not misleading, the prescriptions, terminology, approval mechanisms, disclaimers and compliance expectations vary across such entities.’

Some of the key features of the CAC are as follows:

  1. Use of celebrities for brand-level/entity-level promotion has been permitted for regulated entities, subject to prior approval and safeguards.
  2. Obtaining mandatory prior approval has been done away with, except for advertisements containing celebrity endorsements. However, post-issuance reporting will be required within three (3) working days. The June Consultation Paper had proposed a deadline of 24 hours for reporting advertisements, but SEBI’s Board has settled on three working days.
  3. Ratings and rankings assigned by a Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA)1 can be advertised.
  4. The CAC distinguishes routine, factual and investor-service communications from promotional content and gives an illustrative list of items that are not advertisements. Thus, educational or investor awareness material, responses to specific client queries, festive or seasonal greetings, communications issued pursuant to regulatory requirement and mere announcement of name of a regulated entity as sponsor of an event, program or initiative without accompanying promotional claims/aspects, will not be tantamount to advertisements.
  5. The CAC will not repeal prohibitions on ‘no guaranteed or assured returns’, mandatory risk statements, no misleading past-performance presentation, and no dark patterns. 

In light of the CAC, we have briefly analysed the applicable regulations for advertising by AIFs, managers of AIFs, portfolio managers, mutual funds, asset management companies, investment advisers and research analysts.

Advertising by AIFs and managers of AIFs.

Alternative investment funds (‘AIF’) registered with SEBI and the investment managers of such funds are conspicuous by their absence in the list of entities covered by the CAC.

The CAC does not apply to AIFs, or to investment managers of AIFs, because AIFs cannot make a public invitation to subscribe to their units. Regulation 4(b) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (‘AIF Regulations’) requires an AIF’s constitutional document2 to prohibit the AIF from making an invitation to the public to subscribe to its securities. Further, Regulation 11 of the AIF Regulations requires AIFs to raise funds by private placement through an information memorandum or placement memorandum. An AIF’s scheme cannot have more than 1,000 investors, not counting accredited investors3. Regulation 3.2.1 of SEBI’s AIF Master Circular imposes a duty on AIFs to ensure that all marketing documents of the fund/scheme, are distributed only on a private basis to proposed investors. Therefore, AIFs cannot place advertisements in newspapers or put up promotional materials on social media platforms. 

Advertising by Mutual funds / AMCs

Currently advertising by mutual funds and the asset managers of mutual funds is regulated by the Fifth Schedule to the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026 (‘MF Regs’) and Chapter 14 of the Mutual Fund Master Circular dated March 20, 2026 (‘MF Chapter 14’).

Once the CAC is notified, it will replace the Fifth Schedule to the MF Regs and MF Chapter 14. However, AMFI will continue to be the supervisory body administering the CAC4.

The MF Regs permit celebrity endorsement only at the industry level, for the purpose of increasing awareness of mutual funds as a financial product category. Such celebrity endorsements cannot promote a scheme of a particular Mutual Fund or be used as a branding exercise of a specific mutual fund or AMC. Expenses towards such celebrity endorsements for increasing awareness of mutual funds shall be limited to the amounts that are aggregated by mutual funds at industry level. The June Consultation Paper also stated that celebrity costs must not be charged to any scheme.

The key difference between the CAC and the current regime for mutual funds is that, currently, a celebrity may appear only in an industry-level mutual-fund campaign, with SEBI’s prior approval. An individual AMC cannot put a celebrity on its own brand. The CAC permits a celebrity to promote the AMC’s or mutual fund’s brand or entity name, subject to prior approval and safeguards. Under the CAC, a celebrity still cannot endorse a specific scheme, plan, SIP, SIF or other product5.

Under the MF Regs, general advertisements neither need prior SEBI approval nor have to be filed with SEBI post issuance. Under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, advertisements by mutual funds had to be filed with SEBI within 7 days after issuance. This filing requirement was done away with when the MF Regs took effect on 1 April 2026. When the CAC takes effect, mutual funds will have to resume filing advertisements, possibly with AMFI, albeit within three working days of issuance.

Advertising by Portfolio Managers

Currently, Annexure 2A (‘PMS 2A Code’) of the SEBI Master Circular for Portfolio Managers dated July 16, 2025 regulates advertisements by portfolio managers. The Association of Portfolio Managers in India (‘APMI’) is the supervisory body for portfolio managers. Under the PMS 2A Code, a portfolio manager can issue an advertisement without prior SEBI or APMI clearance. The PMS 2A Code also does not prohibit endorsements by celebrities.

Once the CAC is notified, it will replace the PMS 2A Code. However, APMI will continue to be the supervisory body administering the CAC for portfolio managers6. Once the CAC takes effect, the key changes for portfolio managers will be as follows:

  • Portfolio Managers will have to report all advertisements within three working days of issuance.
  • Use ofa celebrity to promote the portfolio manager’s brand or entity name would require the prior approval of APMI and safeguards. A celebrity cannot endorse a specific investment approach, strategy, PRIM product or other service

Advertising by Investment Advisers

At present, Paragraph 10 of the SEBI Master Circular for Investment Advisers dated February 6, 2026, regulates advertisements by investment advisors (‘Paragraph 10 Advertisement Code’). The Paragraph 10 Advertisement Code encapsulates the advertisement code issued by SEBI for investment advisors vide its circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/51 dated April 05, 2023. The Paragraph 10 Advertisement Code is administered by BSE Administration & Supervision Ltd. (‘BASL’), which is the nominated Investment Adviser Administration and Supervisory Body (‘IAASB’).

Pursuant to SEBI’s circular of 5 April 2023, BASL had issued notice no. 20230406-02 dated 6 April 2023 (‘BASL Guidelines’) setting out advertising guidelines for Investment Advisers.

Once the CAC is notified, it will replace the Paragraph 10 Advertisement Code and the BASL Guidelines. However, BASL will continue to be the supervisory body administering the CAC7. The key differences between the CAC and the current regulations applicable to advertisements by investment advisers are as follows:

  1. Clause 5.17 of the BASL Guidelines prohibits celebrities in advertisements, including cartoons and memes. The CAC permits a celebrity to promote an investment adviser’s brand or entity name, subject to prior approval and safeguards. A celebrity still cannot endorse a specific product, research product, subscription package or service. The BASL Guidelines have a list of persons who would be deemed to be a ‘celebrity’ for the purpose of the aforementioned Clause 5.17. The BASL Guidelines state that the decision of BASL shall be final in determining if the person made a part of the Advertisement/material is a celebrity or not.
  2. Under the Paragraph 10 Advertisement Code, an investment adviser cannot issue any advertisement or promotional material without prior approval of the IAASB. Under the CAC, prior clearance from IAASB is not required, unless the advertisement uses a celebrity. The adviser can issue the advertisement and report it within three working days after release of the advertisement.

Advertising by Research Analysts

At present, Paragraph 11 of the SEBI Master Circular for Research Analysts dated 6 February 2026 regulates advertisements by research analysts (‘Paragraph 11 Advertisement Code’). The Paragraph 11 Advertisement Code encapsulates the advertisement code issued by SEBI for research analysts vide its circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/51 dated 5 April 2023. The Paragraph 11 Advertisement Code is administered by the Research Analyst Administration and Supervisory Body (RAASB). BSE Limited (‘BSEL’) is the recognized RAASB under the SEBI Master Circular for Research Analysts.

As mentioned above, the CAC distinguishes routine, factual and investor-service communications from promotional content and gives an illustrative list of items that are not advertisements. For research analysts, this distinction already existed on account of a clarification issued by SEBI on 24 October 20248, which said a research report and research recommendations are not advertisements unless they promote products or services offered by the Research Analyst.

Further, BSEL has not issued any guidelines for advertising by research analysts and there is no ban on the use of celebrities, as in the case of investment advisors.

Once the CAC is notified, it will replace the Paragraph 11 Advertisement Code. However, BSEL will continue to be the supervisory body administering the CAC9. The key difference between the CAC and the Paragraph 11 Advertisement Code is that under the Paragraph 11 Advertisement Code, a research analyst cannot issue any advertisement or promotional material without prior approval of the RAASB/BSEL. Under the CAC, prior clearance from RAASB is not required, unless the advertisement uses a celebrity. Once the CAC takes effect, a research analyst will be able to issue an advertisement and report it within three working days after release of such advertisement.

SEBI’s press release containing the key decisions taken at the meeting of its Board held on September 24, 2026, can be found here.

The June Consultation Paper can be found here.

Footnotes

1. SEBI had operationalized PaRRVA vide its circular dated 29 April 2026 (https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/apr-2026/operationalisation-of-past-risk-and-return-verification-agency-parrva-_101185.html)

2. Its memorandum and articles of association if it is a company, or trust deed if it has been set up as a trust, or partnership deed if it has been set up as an LLP.

3. Regulation 10(f) of the AIF Regulations

4. Continuity of AMFI as an administrator is only an inference from, but the minutes of the Board meeting held on 24 September 2026 do not expressly say AMFI will keep this role.

5. This statement is based on the draft CAC provided in the June Consultation Paper. SEBI’s press release containing the key decisions taken at the meeting of its Board held on 24 September 2026 does not say this expressly.

6. Continuity of APMI as an administrator is only an inference from, but the minutes of the Board meeting held on 24 September 2026 do not expressly say APMI will keep this role.

7. Continuity of BASL as an administrator is only an inference from, but the minutes of the Board meeting held on 24 September 2026 do not expressly say BASL will keep this role.

8. Clarification with respect to advertisement code for Research Analysts (RAs) dated 24 October 2024 vide SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD1/P/CIR/2024/146 was circulated by BSE in its capacity as RAASB: https://www.bseindia.com/markets/MarketInfo/DownloadAttach.aspx?id=20241028-34&attachedId=4d881de1-e87a-4f9f-a890-9e61f00dbd76

9. Continuity of BSEL as an administrator is only an inference from, but the minutes of the Board meeting held on 24 September 2026 do not expressly say BSEL will keep this role.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Banking & Finance Updates September 2026

In August 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the draft Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rates on Loans and Advances) Directions, 2026, proposing a comprehensive framework for the way regulated entities determine and apply interest rates on loans. While the Indian banking sector has long operated under a patchwork of institution specific instructions, the draft Directions seek to bring much-needed consistency to interest rate regulation across banks, cooperative banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), all-India financial institutions and NBFCs. If finalised in their present form, the Directions will come into effect from 1 April 2027.
IndiaFinance and Banking
King, Stubb & Kasiva
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Article

A Guide To Insider Trading Laws In India!

In the world of finance, the term insider trading often evokes images of shady deals and hidden agendas. But what exactly is insider trading? Why is it illegal, and how do laws in India seek to prevent it? Let's dive into this intriguing subject, simplifying the complexities surrounding insider trading laws in India, while exploring the impact of these laws on the financial markets and their role in maintaining fairness.
IndiaFinance and Banking
MZM Legal, Advocates & Legal Consultants
MZM Legal, Advocates & Legal Consultants
Article

Supreme Court Clarifies Applicability Of SARFAESI Remedies For A Secured Creditor Who Acquires An NPA From A Non-notified NBFC

In Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited v Trupti Sanjay Mehta and Others, 2026 INSC 943 (Kotak Mahindra), the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India considered whether a bank as defined under Section 2(1)(c) of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) could invoke the provisions of the SARFAESI Act to recover a secured debt acquired from an entity which was not covered under the ambit of the SARFAESI Act at the time of disbursement of the loan.
IndiaFinance and Banking
Khaitan & Co.
Khaitan & Co.
Article

Received A DRT / Sarfaesi Notice? A Borrower’s And Guarantor’s Guide To Response Timelines And Defences

The Debts Recovery Tribunal, also known as DRT, follows certain rules which relate to the time limits mentioned in the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act, 1993 (RDB Act or the Act). These limits are not merely procedural requirements and instead are factors which influence the right of the borrower or guarantor depending on the stage of recovery proceedings in question.
IndiaFinance and Banking
Maheshwari & Co. Advocates & Legal Consultants
Maheshwari & Co. Advocates & Legal Consultants
Article

Maharashtra Introduces A Dedicated Stamp Duty Regime For Bank And Financial Guarantees

The Maharashtra Stamp (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2026 introduces a new dedicated stamp duty framework for financial and bank guarantees in Schedule I of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958. This amendment establishes differentiated duty rates based on guarantee value and type, addressing long-standing ambiguities in how such instruments were previously taxed under generic security bond provisions. The reform has significant implications for banks, NBFCs, and entities dealing with government contracts, though quest
IndiaFinance and Banking
Acuity Law
Acuity Law
Article

No Private University To Operate As A Profit-Making Institution: Supreme Court’s Recent Order

The Supreme Court vide its recent order dated September 17, 2026 (“Order”) in the matter of Ayesha Jain v. Amity University, Noida & Ors., [W.P. (C) No. 531/2025] came down heavily on the manner of operation of universities and issued a series of stringent directions requiring greater disclosure by universities, including with respect to their finances, admissions, staffing, grievance redressal and regulatory compliance
IndiaFinance and Banking
LexCounsel
LexCounsel
Article

Status Of ESI Compliance Under The Code On Social Security, 2020: An Analytical Review

India's labour law overhaul centers on the Code on Social Security, 2020, which consolidates the Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948. With the Central Social Security Rules notified in May 2026, employers face critical questions about ESI compliance during the transition period. Should contributions now be calculated using the revised wage definition? Do employees earning above INR 21,000 remain exempt from mandatory ESI coverage?
IndiaEmployment and HR
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan
Article

Structuring For Success: Regulatory And Tax Considerations In Indian M&A

India's M&A market has reached unprecedented scale and complexity, with Q2 2026 recording USD 27.9 billion in transactions. As deal values surge and cross-border structures proliferate, the interplay between regulatory compliance, tax optimization, and transaction structuring has become critical to execution certainty and value preservation. How should deal teams navigate the expanded fast-track merger regime, tightened antitrust scrutiny, the new Income Tax Act 2025
IndiaCorporate/Commercial Law
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan