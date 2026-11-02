Hedging Only, Cash Upfront: What RBI's Clampdown On Offshore Rupee Derivatives Means For Foreign Investors

In 2020, the Reserve Bank of India allowed Indian banks with an IFSC Banking Unit to deal in the offshore rupee non-deliverable market, with the aim of narrowing the gap between India's onshore market and an offshore market that had grown up largely in Singapore, London and Dubai. Six years later, the same permission has been narrowed. By A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No. 27 dated 12 October 2026, the RBI has directed that non-deliverable derivative contracts involving the rupee may be offered to non-residents "only for the purpose of hedging", and has required banks to park 20 percent of the notional value of their own rupee hedges with the RBI in cash.

For a foreign investor, the immediate answer is that a genuine hedge of rupee exposure through an Indian bank remains available, while a rupee view that is not backed by an exposure can no longer be taken through that route. However, the circular is one part of a package issued within a week, and its practical effect depends as much on what it does not say as on what it does. Hence, this article reads Circular No. 27 together with Circulars No. 25 and 26 of 10 October 2026 and the RBI's FAQs of 15 October 2026, identifies who is affected, and sets out the questions that remain open.

It is written for foreign portfolio investors, offshore funds, foreign lenders with rupee exposure, multinational treasury teams with Indian subsidiaries, and the Indian banks and primary dealers that serve them.

Six Days in October: The Package

The measures were introduced against a difficult year for the rupee. In late March and April 2026, amid volatility linked to the West Asia conflict, the RBI capped banks' net open positions in the onshore market at USD 100 million and restricted banks' rupee non-deliverable dealings, before partially relaxing some of those restrictions on 20 April. The October measures go further and, unlike the April measures, reach users of derivatives directly.

Instrument Date What it does Who it binds Circular No. 25 10 October 2026 Bars users from rebooking any cancelled rupee derivative, deliverable or non-deliverable; cuts the threshold for hedging without proof of underlying exposure from USD 100 million to USD 5 million, for both OTC and exchange-traded contracts; requires an undertaking that the same exposure has not been hedged with another bank Authorised Dealers, and through them all users Circular No. 26 10 October 2026 Requires a 20 percent cash Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR) on user contracts above USD 2 million where the user buys foreign currency against the rupee to hedge current account transactions; splitting trades to avoid the threshold is a violation Authorised Dealers dealing with users Circular No. 27 12 October 2026 Restricts rupee non-deliverable contracts with non-residents to hedging; requires a 20 percent cash FERR on the Authorised Dealer's own rupee hedges where it buys foreign currency Authorised Dealers with IFSC Banking Units, standalone primary dealers, and all Authorised Dealers for their own hedges RBI FAQs 15 October 2026 Clarify the scope of the FERR under Circulars No. 26 and 27 Authorised Dealers

All three circulars are issued under Sections 10(4) and 11(1) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Section 45W of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and amend the Master Direction on Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings.

The End of Purpose-Free Access

Before 12 October, paragraph 2.3(iii) of Section I of Part A of the Master Direction allowed two categories of Authorised Dealers, i.e. Category-I banks with an operating IFSC Banking Unit and standalone primary dealers authorised as Category-III dealers, to offer rupee non-deliverable derivative contracts to non-resident users "without any restriction in terms of purpose". That is what allowed Indian banks to compete with offshore banks for non-resident business, including from investors and traders who simply wished to take a view on the rupee.

Circular No. 27 removes that freedom. Authorised Dealers "shall offer NDDCs involving INR to a non-resident user only for the purpose of hedging". The restriction applies to contracts undertaken after the circular was issued, so existing contracts are not unwound.

Two features of the drafting are important. First, the obligation is placed on the Authorised Dealer, not on the non-resident. It is the bank that must ensure the contract is a hedge, and banks will therefore protect themselves through onboarding and documentation, which in practice shifts the burden of proof to the client. Second, the circular applies only to Indian Authorised Dealers. A non-resident remains free, as far as Indian regulation is concerned, to deal in rupee non-deliverable forwards with a foreign bank offshore, which is where the larger part of that market has always been.

Who Is Caught, And Who Is Not

The effect of the package differs considerably between categories of market participants.

Non-residents dealing through Indian banks' IFSC Banking Units. These are the users most directly affected. A non-resident without a rupee exposure, such as a macro fund trading the currency, can no longer obtain a non-deliverable rupee contract from an Indian bank. A non-resident with an exposure can, subject to whatever evidence the bank requires. Foreign portfolio investors hedging their Indian holdings. A portfolio investor's exposure arises on the capital account. The RBI's FAQs indicate that the FERR under Circular No. 26 applies only to hedges of current account transactions, and that capital account hedges are excluded, as are current account payments arising from capital account transactions such as interest on external commercial borrowings and dividends to non-residents. Hence, a portfolio investor hedging its holdings should not attract the user-level reserve, although it will feel the tighter documentation requirements and the end of rebooking. Foreign lenders and multinational groups. A lender with rupee-denominated loans, or a parent hedging the value of its Indian subsidiary, has a genuine rupee exposure and should remain within the hedging route. However, where the exposure is not yet contracted, such as anticipated dividends or a planned investment, the position is less clear and is discussed below. Indian importers and companies paying foreign currency. These are the users within Circular No. 26. A contract above USD 2 million to hedge an import or other current account payment, where the company buys foreign currency against the rupee, now requires the bank to maintain a 20 percent cash reserve with the RBI for the life of the contract. Authorised Dealers themselves. Under Circular No. 27, every Authorised Dealer hedging the currency risk of its own assets and liabilities by buying foreign currency against the rupee must maintain the same 20 percent reserve, with no minimum threshold.

What "Only for Hedging" Will Mean in Practice

The circular does not define hedging, and it does not say how an Authorised Dealer is to satisfy itself that a non-resident's contract is a hedge. That gap will be filled by the banks, and for practical purposes the standard each bank adopts will become the rule for its clients.

The natural starting point is the rest of the package. Circular No. 25 already requires Authorised Dealers to verify underlying exposure, to retain supporting documents for at least two years, and to obtain an undertaking from the user that the same exposure has not been hedged with another dealer. It also reduces the threshold up to which a user may hedge without producing evidence of an underlying exposure from USD 100 million to USD 5 million. Thus, a non-resident seeking a rupee non-deliverable contract should expect to be asked for:

Evidence of the exposure. Holdings statements for a portfolio investor, loan documentation for a lender, or group structure and financial information for a parent hedging its investment. An undertaking against double hedging. A confirmation that the same exposure has not been hedged elsewhere with an Indian Authorised Dealer, with amounts if the exposure has been hedged in parts. A match between the hedge and the exposure. Notional amounts, tenor and currency pair broadly aligned with the underlying exposure, since a contract that substantially exceeds the exposure is difficult to describe as a hedge. No rebooking after cancellation. A contract cancelled after 10 October 2026 cannot be rebooked, so the decision to cancel a hedge has become, in effect, irreversible for that exposure.

Two Reserves, Two Different Targets

The reference to a 20 percent FERR in both Circular No. 26 and Circular No. 27 has caused some confusion. The two reserves apply to different transactions, and the RBI's FAQs treat them as distinct.

Aspect FERR under Circular No. 26 FERR under Circular No. 27 Whose contract A user's contract with an Authorised Dealer The Authorised Dealer's own hedge Trigger User buys foreign currency against INR to hedge current account transactions Authorised Dealer buys foreign currency against INR to hedge the currency risk of its own assets and liabilities Threshold Notional above USD 2 million; splitting prohibited No threshold Capital account exposures Excluded, according to the FAQs Covered where the Authorised Dealer's own exposure is capital account in nature, according to the FAQs Amount and form 20 percent of the INR equivalent of the notional, in cash with the RBI, daily, until termination Same Interest None, according to the FAQs None, according to the FAQs

The economic effect of both reserves is the same. Cash that earns no return must be kept with the RBI for the life of the contract, and that cost will be reflected in the pricing of hedges. Hence, although the reserve is maintained by the bank, it is the user who will ultimately pay for it.

What The Circulars Leave Unanswered

Several questions are not answered by the circulars or, as far as reported, by the FAQs.

The standard of evidence for non-residents. There is no prescribed list of documents, and no guidance on whether an offshore entity's exposure must be to Indian assets or can include indirect or economic exposure to the rupee, such as revenues of an offshore group linked to Indian operations. Anticipated exposures. It is not clear whether a non-resident may hedge an exposure that is anticipated but not yet contracted, such as a committed but undrawn investment or expected dividends, and on what evidence. The USD 5 million allowance. Circular No. 25 allows users to hedge contracted exposures up to USD 5 million without producing evidence of the underlying exposure. Whether a non-resident may rely on that allowance for a non-deliverable contract after Circular No. 27, or whether every such contract now requires proof of purpose, is not stated. Rollovers of existing contracts. Circular No. 27 applies to contracts undertaken after its issue, and Circular No. 25 continues to permit rollovers on maturity. Whether rolling over a pre-existing non-hedging contract is treated as a new contract requiring a hedging purpose is not addressed. The circulars contain no sunset clause. In April 2026, the Governor said that the measures introduced then would not remain forever, and some of them were relaxed within weeks. There is no comparable indication for the October measures.

Each of these will be resolved, in the first instance, through individual banks' policies, and market participants should expect those policies to be conservative until the RBI clarifies otherwise.

Practical Steps

For non-residents, the priority is documentation. Foreign portfolio investors, funds and lenders who hedge through Indian banks' IFSC Banking Units should review their existing arrangements, assemble evidence of their rupee exposures, and agree with their banks the form of undertaking and supporting documents that will be accepted, before the next hedge needs to be placed rather than at that time.

For multinational treasury teams, hedging policies should be revisited in light of the ban on rebooking. A hedge that is cancelled cannot be replaced for the same exposure, so decisions to cancel, roll over or restructure should be taken with that limitation in mind, and intra-group hedging that is split across several banks should be reviewed against the undertaking and anti-splitting requirements.

For Indian importers and other users within Circular No. 26, the cost of hedging large current account payments will rise, and it is worth considering whether exposures can be hedged in a way that is commercially sensible without triggering the reserve, while bearing in mind that deliberately splitting transactions to stay below USD 2 million is expressly treated as a violation.

For Authorised Dealers and primary dealers, Circular No. 27 requires a written hedging-purpose policy for non-resident clients, onboarding changes for IFSC Banking Unit desks, and systems for maintaining and reporting the FERR on their own hedges.

Conclusion

The October package does not close India's currency market to foreign investors. A non-resident with a real rupee exposure can still hedge it through an Indian bank, and a portfolio investor hedging its holdings is largely outside the new reserve. However, the cost and the paperwork of hedging have both increased, the freedom to cancel and rebook has gone, and the purpose-free access that Indian banks once offered to non-residents has been withdrawn, pushing speculative rupee activity back to offshore banks. For foreign investors, the practical message is that a rupee hedge now has to be documented as a hedge and priced as one, and that the details of what will be accepted will be settled, for now, by their banks rather than by the RBI.