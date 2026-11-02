Government-Leased Lands In West Bengal: Key Legal And Transactional Considerations For Industrial And Logistics Projects

The West Bengal Government (GoWB) to attract investment opportunities to the State of West Bengal (WBSA) and to promote industrialization and employment generation, intends to lease out approximately 463.1 acres of land1 to eligible entities for the development and operation of industrial, manufacturing and logistics/warehousing hubs. This article examines the relevant laws, rules and regulations to be followed and complied with for obtaining government-leased lands (such Lands), developing industrial/manufacturing/warehousing hubs and carrying out the intended industrial/manufacturing/warehousing activities on the leased land.

Procedure for land allotment

Eligible entities intending to obtain leasehold rights and interests in such Lands (Applicant/Lessee) may submit an application, along with the applicable application fees, through the Silpasathi portal, the single window land allotment portal of the GoWB2. The different parastatals of the GoWB, which hold such Lands have prescribed certain additional documents which need to be provided while applying for the leasehold rights of any land parcel held by them. Such documents, inter alia, include: (i) a detailed project report (DPR) highlighting a brief description of the proposed project, the acreage of land required and the justification of such requirement, the plant, machinery, fixed assets and operating expenses involved, raw materials, manpower and utilities required for the proposed project and the source of funds and/or project finance, if required, for implementing the proposed project, (ii) audited annual accounts along with audit report, directors report and Form MGT-9 of the applicant for the last 3 years, (iii) certified personal net worth statement, and (iv) KYC documents of the applicant and those of its promoters/directors/proprietors/partners. A detailed list of the documents required to be submitted along with the application for land allotment for a specific land parcel may be accessed from the website of the concerned parastatal.

Once the parastatal has scrutinised the application, the DPR and other submitted documents, and is satisfied with the social and economic impact of the proposed project, it issues a letter of intent (LOI) to the Applicant. The Applicant has to submit the lease premium, other charges and such other documents within the time period prescribed under the LOI.

On the completion of: (i) all required formalities, (ii) payment of necessary fees to GoWB/the concerned parastatal (“Lessor”), and (iii) deposit of applicable stamp duty in accordance with Article 35 of Schedule IA of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, as applicable to the WBSA, the Lessor and the Applicant enter into a deed of lease (“Lease Deed”) to record the terms of the lease.

The Lease Deed has to be registered with the office of the concerned Registrar within a period of four months from the date of its execution in accordance with the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908, upon payment of the applicable registration fees.

Terms and conditions normally applicable to a government lease

2.1 Lease Tenure

Under the Land Allotment Policy 2012 of the GoWB dated 26 December 2012 bearing No. 6686-LP/1A-18/2012 (LAP-2012), the GoWB or its parastatals can grant a long-term lease of such Lands for a period not exceeding 99 years with the option of renewal of such lease for the like period.

2.2 Permitted Use

The Lease Deed typically prescribes the recommended usage (Permitted Use) of the allotted land (Allotted Land) in line with the DPR submitted by the applicant during the application process. The proposed operations to be carried out on the Allotted Land should be in accordance with the Permitted Use. Any deviation from the Permitted Use may also result in a violation of the conditions of the exemptions granted under the provisions of the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976 (ULC Act) and the West Bengal Land Reforms Act, 1955 (WBLR Act), and may lead to termination of the Lease Deed.

The Lessee may, however, with prior permission from the GoWB/the concerned parastatal, have the Permitted Use converted by depositing the applicable charges.

2.3 Development of the Allotted Land

The Lessee is required to complete the development of the Allotted Land and initiate operations within the timelines prescribed under the Lease Deed, the LOI and/or the DPR. Failure to comply with such timelines may constitute a breach of the terms of the Lease Deed and may result in termination of the lease in accordance with the terms thereof.

For the construction of any structure, the relevant building plans are required to be approved by the concerned local body, i.e., the concerned municipal corporation, municipality and/or gram panchayat. However, this does not apply to the industrial parks maintained by the parastatals.

The West Bengal Panchayat (Amendment) Act, 2015 introduced a proviso to Section 23 of the West Bengal Panchayat Act, 1973, as per which permission for the erection of any structure or building, or any addition to a structure or building, for setting up an industry within an industrial estate or industrial park shall be obtained from the authority or industrial development authority or corporation which has set up the industrial estate or industrial park.

A similar proviso was also introduced to sub-rule (3) of Rule 11 of the West Bengal Municipal (Building) Rules, 2007 by an order dated 10 August 2015 bearing No. 548/MA/O/C-4/3R-4/2015 (Part-II) passed by the Governor of West Bengal.

In view of the amendment and the order mentioned above, for the construction of any structure or for the alteration and/or modification of existing structures, the relevant building plans have to be approved by the concerned parastatal and such other specifications as may be mentioned in their rules, regulations and/or notifications have to be complied with.

2.4 Mortgage

The LAP-2012 recommends that prior permission be obtained by the Lessee for mortgaging only its leasehold rights in the Allotted Land to obtain any project finance. No charge can be created on the Allotted Land by the Lessee. During the course of our practice, we have noticed that many Lease Deeds do away with the requirement of prior approval as long as the project finance is obtained for the development of the proposed project as detailed in the DPR. Therefore, the terms of the Lease Deed will have to be carefully analysed for determining whether prior approval of the lessor therein will be required for mortgaging the leasehold rights in the Allotted Land.

2.5 Sub-lease Rights

Many Lease Deeds either prohibit the sub-leasing of the Allotted Land to third parties entirely or permit such sub-leasing only with the prior approval of the Lessor. Though there is a restriction on the sub-leasing of the Allotted Land, since the development and construction of the structures on the Allotted Land is undertaken by the Lessee, the Lessee can lease out the constructed spaces without the Lessor’s permission. This flows from the concept of dual ownership, under which the Lessor is the owner of the Allotted Land and the Lessee becomes the owner of the constructed spaces. However, the terms of the Lease Deed have to be properly analysed to determine whether the parties intended to give effect to dual ownership of the land and the structures at the time of execution.

2.6 Assignment Rights

The LAP-2012 restricts the assignment of leasehold rights in the Allotted Land without the prior written approval of the Lessor. This restriction is normally also replicated in the Lease Deed. Accordingly, the Lessee will require the Lessor’s prior permission and must pay the applicable assignment charges.

Assignment of leasehold rights in the Allotted Land by the Lessee entity falls under Article 63 of Schedule IA of WBSA. Accordingly, the applicable stamp duty payable on the assignment of leasehold rights in the Allotted Land will be as follows:

6% of the government-assessed market value of the Allotted Land (GMV), if the Allotted Land falls within the limits of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation or any other municipality, municipal corporation or notified area and the GMV does not exceed INR 1,00,00,000; 7% of the GMV, if the Allotted Land falls within the limits of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation or any other municipality, municipal corporation or notified area and the GMV exceeds INR 1,00,00,000; 5% of the GMV, if the Allotted Land falls in any other area (panchayat area) and the GMV does not exceed INR 1,00,00,000; or 6% of the GMV, if the Allotted Land falls in any other area (panchayat area) and the GMV exceeds INR 1,00,00,000.

2.7 Acquisition of the Lessee entity

The LAP-2012 prescribes that any changes in the ownership structure of the Lessee entity have to be indicated upfront to the Lessor. Many Lease Deeds also contain a ‘change in shareholding’ clause and specify the permissible threshold beyond which prior permission will be required. Further, the concerned parastatal may also have its own regulations, rules and notifications which prescribe the permissible threshold limits. In case the shareholding structure of the entity is altered beyond the permissible threshold limits prescribed under the Lease Deed and/or the rules and regulations of the concerned parastatal, whichever is lower, prior permission will have to be obtained from the Lessor. In case the Lease Deed does not contain such a clause and the rules and regulations of the concerned parastatal do not prescribe any permissible threshold limit, under the LAP-2012, prior intimation should be provided to the Lessor for any change in the shareholding of the Lessee.

Applicability of the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976

Any vacant Land held by any person/entity within a notified area under the under the ULC Act and beyond the limits prescribed therein is liable to be vested in the State Government free from all encumbrances in accordance with the provisions of the ULC Act.

In case the Allotted Land falls within a notified area and the vacant land comprised therein exceeds the ceiling limits prescribed under the ULC Act, such excess vacant land may be liable to vest in the State Government. Accordingly, lands leased out by the GoWB/the concerned parastatals could also potentially be subject to vesting in the State Government if the provisions of the ULC Act apply to such lands.

To address this, the GoWB, by its order dated 13 June 2025 bearing No. 197-UDMA-21011(14)/4/2024-ESTT-ULC SEC-Dept. of UDMA, has exempted all land parcels allotted by the GoWB and/or its parastatals or by any Urban Local Body, as per the procedure prescribed in the LAP-2012, from the provisions of Chapter III of the ULC Act, subject to the following conditions: (i) the land use of the Allotted Land cannot be changed without the prior approval of the GoWB; and (ii) the Lessee shall utilise the Allotted Land for the specified purpose as mentioned in the Lease Deed or the Deed of Conveyance, as may be applicable, within three years of execution of such Lease Deed.

In view of the above, the Allotted Land will not be affected by the provisions of Chapter III of the ULC Act and, therefore, any excess vacant land comprised therein will not be liable to be vested in the GoWB, provided that the Lessee utilises the Allotted Land in the manner prescribed in the Lease Deed within three years of the execution of the Lease Deed.

In case the Applicant fails to utilise the Allotted Land within the prescribed period of three years, necessary extensions of the development timelines must be obtained from: (i) the Lessor, and (ii) the competent authority prescribed under the ULC Act, by providing relevant reasons for the non-completion of the proposed development and non-utilisation of the Allotted Land within the prescribed timelines.

Applicability of the West Bengal Land Reforms Act, 1955

Section 14Y of the WBLR Act, read with Rule 14GG of the West Bengal Land Reforms Rules, 1965, also prescribes a period of three years for utilisation of land permitted to be held in excess of the prescribed ceiling limits for specified projects. In particular, where permission has been granted to establish an industrial park, industrial hub, industrial estate, financial hub, logistic hub, bio-tech park or food park, the land must be utilised for the permitted purpose and the relevant unit must be set up within three years from the date of such permission. If these requirements are not met, the ceiling provisions under the WBLR Act will apply to the area held in excess of the applicable ceiling limit, which may consequently be liable to vest in the GoWB in accordance with the WBLR Act.

If the Applicant fails to utilise the Allotted Land and establish the intended industrial hub within the prescribed period, an extension of the permission must be sought from the GoWB. The GoWB may, at its discretion, grant an extension of up to two additional years.

Mutation

Upon execution of the Lease Deed, the Lessee is required to mutate its name in the records of the GoWB / the concerned parastatal as the lessee of the Allotted Land. This enables the Lessor to collect and record payment of the applicable lease rent and maintenance charges in a timely and systematic manner.

Mutation of the Allotted Land in the name of the Lessee also facilitates the Lessee in obtaining various approvals required for development and operation of the project, such as sanction of building plans, fire licence, borewell licence, environmental clearance certificate, electricity connection, etc., in a prompt and efficient manner.

In addition, the Lessee is required to have its name recorded in the records of the concerned revenue authority, i.e., the concerned municipal corporation/municipality/block land and land reforms officer.

This enables the Lessee to make timely payments of the applicable land revenue and facilitates proper recording of such payments by the concerned authority.

During the course of our practice, we have noticed that, following an assignment of leasehold rights by the original Lessee, the assignee often fails to have its name recorded in the records of the Lessor and the concerned revenue authority. This may lead to various issues, including, (i) irregular demand of land revenue, (ii) lease rent payments not being properly recorded, and (iii) lease rent not being commensurate with the area of land assigned. Accordingly, it is recommended that, immediately following the assignment of the leasehold rights, the assignee should take prompt steps to have its name recorded in the records of the Lessor and the concerned revenue authority.

Conclusion

The GoWB’s initiative to make government-owned land available for industrial, manufacturing and logistics/warehousing activities provides significant opportunities for investors and businesses intending to establish or expand their operations in WBSA. However, government-leased lands are subject to a distinct legal and regulatory framework, and the rights of a Lessee are governed not only by the terms of the Lease Deed but also by the applicable laws, rules, regulations, policies and notifications issued by the GoWB and the concerned parastatals. Accordingly, prospective Lessees and subsequent assignees should undertake appropriate legal and regulatory due diligence and carefully assess the terms of the Lease Deed, including the permitted use, development and operational requirements, restrictions on transfer and sub-leasing, change in shareholding, assignment, and applicable statutory compliances. Even after the execution of the Lease Deed, the Lessee should comply with these requirements, including the necessary approvals and mutation formalities in a timely manner in order to ensure that the leasehold interests in the Allotted Land can be effectively utilised and benefitted from throughout the tenure of the Lease.

Footnotes

1 Bengal cabinet moves to unlock land for industrial units (http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/133355326.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst)

2 Silpasathi Portal https://silpasathi.wb.gov.in