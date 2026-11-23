Convertible investment instruments can help Indian businesses raise capital from overseas investors without fixing every commercial detail of an equity investment at the outset. However, Convertible Investment Instruments must comply with India’s foreign investment rules, and not every instrument described as convertible is eligible for foreign direct investment (FDI).

The legal position depends on the type of instrument, its conversion and repayment terms, the investor’s residential status and the company’s business sector. Founders and investors should understand these requirements before signing financing documents or accepting funds. The right structure can support future fundraising, while an unsuitable instrument may create foreign exchange compliance issues and disputes over ownership.

What Are Convertible Investment Instruments?

A convertible investment instrument begins with one form of funding and may later convert into another, usually equity shares. Businesses often use these instruments when they need funding but wish to postpone a final determination of ownership or valuation.

Common examples include compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) and convertible notes. Although all three may lead to equity ownership, they are not legally interchangeable.

CCPS give investors preference rights defined by the company’s constitutional documents and issue terms before conversion into equity. CCDs begin as debentures but must convert into equity under their terms. Convertible notes are a distinct funding instrument available to eligible Indian start ups under a specific regulatory framework.

The instrument’s legal classification matters more than its commercial label. A document called a convertible loan or convertible debenture may be treated as debt rather than an eligible equity instrument if its terms do not meet the applicable requirements.

Can a Foreign Investor Invest Through Convertible Instruments in India?

Yes, foreign investors can invest through certain convertible instruments, subject to the applicable foreign exchange rules and sectoral conditions.

Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), the Foreign Exchange Management (Non Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, and the relevant Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions, eligible equity instruments can be issued to non residents where the investment satisfies the prescribed conditions.

For ordinary FDI transactions, fully and compulsorily convertible preference shares and debentures can qualify as equity instruments. Their terms must comply with the applicable pricing, conversion and reporting requirements.

By contrast, non convertible, optionally convertible or partially convertible preference shares and debentures generally fall outside the ordinary FDI equity instrument framework when issued under the current regime. Depending on their terms, they may be treated as debt and need to comply with the applicable external commercial borrowing or other borrowing rules.

Founders should therefore confirm the regulatory treatment before choosing an instrument. The fact a security may convert into shares at some point does not automatically make it eligible for FDI treatment.

How Do Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares and Debentures Work?

CCPS and CCDs are commonly used in investment rounds because they allow the parties to establish the investor’s economic and governance rights before conversion.

CCPS may provide preferential dividend rights, liquidation preferences and conversion into equity shares. The terms should explain the conversion mechanism, the number or calculation of shares to be issued and the rights attached to the instrument before and after conversion.

CCDs are debt instruments which must convert into equity under their agreed terms. The documents should specify the conversion trigger, timing, conversion ratio and treatment of events such as a new funding round, a sale of the business or a failure to meet a specified milestone.

For foreign investment compliance, the conversion price or formula generally needs to be determined upfront when the instrument is issued. The price on conversion cannot be lower than the fair value determined at the time of issue under the applicable FEMA pricing rules.

This requirement is particularly important where a future funding round determines the conversion price. A formula based on a future valuation should be drafted carefully so it remains consistent with the applicable regulatory requirements.

What Are Convertible Notes, and Can Overseas Investors Subscribe to Them?

Convertible notes are a specific funding option for eligible Indian start up companies. They evidence money received initially as debt and may be converted into equity shares or repaid in accordance with the instrument’s terms.

Under the RBI’s current foreign investment framework, an eligible start up can issue convertible notes to a person resident outside India, subject to the prescribed conditions. The general minimum investment is ₹25 lakh in a single tranche. Certain investor exclusions and sectoral approval requirements also apply.

The instrument must provide for conversion or repayment within the permitted period, which under the current RBI definition cannot exceed ten years from the issue date. The start up must also comply with the prescribed payment and reporting requirements.

A company should confirm it qualifies as a start up under the applicable rules rather than relying solely on its own description as an early stage business. DPIIT recognition and the relevant eligibility criteria should be reviewed where required.

The rules also distinguish between receiving a convertible note and issuing shares when the note converts. The eventual equity issue must comply with the applicable entry route, sectoral caps, pricing requirements and other foreign investment conditions.

Which Pricing and Foreign Investment Rules Apply?

Pricing is one of the most important legal considerations in a foreign investment involving convertible securities. The company must identify the valuation requirements applicable when the instrument is issued and when it converts.

For eligible convertible capital instruments, the conversion price or formula generally needs to be set at the time of issue. The conversion price must not fall below the fair value established at issue in accordance with the applicable FEMA framework.

The valuation approach depends on the company’s listing status and the relevant rules. For an unlisted company, the applicable framework generally requires an internationally accepted pricing methodology on an arm’s length basis, supported by certification from an eligible professional. Listed companies may be subject to the relevant Securities and Exchange Board of India pricing requirements.

The parties must also check the sectoral cap and entry route. Some sectors permit foreign investment under the automatic route, while others require government approval or impose additional conditions. Investments involving investors or entities from countries sharing a land border with India may also trigger approval requirements.

These issues should be assessed before funds are accepted. A commercially attractive conversion formula cannot override a statutory pricing restriction.

What Should Founders Include in the Investment Documents?

The investment agreement and instrument terms should explain the commercial arrangement with sufficient precision to avoid disputes at conversion.

The documents should identify the investment amount, issue price, conversion formula, triggering events, maturity or repayment provisions where applicable, and the rights attached to the instrument. They should also address voting rights, information access, dividend or interest arrangements, liquidation preferences and restrictions on transfer.

Founders should consider what happens if a future funding round does not occur, the company is sold or the investor and founders disagree about whether a conversion event has taken place. Any repayment right or return arrangement must also be checked against the applicable foreign exchange rules.

Investors should assess dilution, the effect of future fundraising and whether the instrument gives them the intended economic and governance protection. The documents should align with the company’s articles of association and any existing shareholders’ agreement.

These considerations are relevant to startup investment opportunities, particularly where founders want early capital while preserving flexibility for later funding rounds. Commercial flexibility should not come at the expense of legal certainty.

What Approvals, Payments and Reporting Are Required?

The company must confirm whether the investment requires government approval and obtain it before proceeding where necessary. The applicable route depends on the sector, the investor and the investment structure.

Payment must be received through a permitted route under the foreign exchange framework. The company should retain evidence of remittance and ensure the investment documents accurately reflect the amount and nature of the funds received.

Reporting requirements depend on the instrument. The issue of eligible equity instruments to a non resident generally triggers Form FC GPR reporting under the applicable framework. Convertible notes have their own reporting requirements. The company should confirm the correct form, responsible party and deadline with its authorised dealer bank.

When conversion occurs, the company must complete the relevant corporate approvals, issue the shares in accordance with company law and update its statutory records. It should also assess whether additional foreign investment reporting is required for the conversion.

Where the financing structure is being designed during setting up a company, founders should address the proposed ownership structure, investment eligibility and conversion terms before accepting overseas funds. Early planning can reduce the risk of having to restructure the financing later.

What Are the Main Legal Risks for Founders and Investors?

The most common risks arise when the instrument is incorrectly classified, the conversion terms fail to meet pricing requirements or the company overlooks approval and reporting obligations.

A poorly drafted conversion formula may create uncertainty about the number of shares an investor will receive. A repayment clause may also conflict with the intended regulatory treatment of the instrument. In addition, an investment made without a required approval can create a separate compliance problem which conversion alone may not resolve.

Founders and investors should review the proposed structure together with Indian legal, tax and financial advisers. The review should cover FEMA compliance, the Companies Act, 2013, applicable tax treatment and the commercial consequences of conversion.

Conclusion

Foreign investors can use certain convertible instruments to finance Indian companies, but the legal treatment depends on the instrument’s terms and the applicable regulatory framework. CCPS, CCDs and convertible notes each have distinct requirements.

Founders and investors should confirm eligibility, sectoral restrictions, pricing, conversion mechanics, payment routes and reporting obligations before signing the investment documents. A carefully structured instrument can support fundraising while reducing the risk of disputes and regulatory complications.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign investor subscribe to convertible debentures in India?

Yes, where the debentures qualify as eligible equity instruments under the applicable foreign investment rules. For ordinary FDI treatment, the debentures generally need to be fully and compulsorily convertible and satisfy the relevant pricing, sectoral and reporting conditions.

Can an Indian start up issue convertible notes to a foreign investor?

An eligible Indian start up may issue convertible notes to a person resident outside India, subject to the applicable conditions. These include the minimum investment threshold, permitted payment route, conversion or repayment period and any required government approval.

Is a convertible note the same as a convertible debenture?

No. A convertible note is a specific instrument available to eligible start ups under a separate regulatory framework. A convertible debenture is a different security, and its treatment depends on its conversion terms and the applicable rules.

Does a foreign investor need government approval to invest through convertible instruments?

Not always. The investment may fall under the automatic route if the sector and transaction qualify. Government approval may be required in specified sectors or circumstances, including certain investments involving investors from countries sharing a land border with India.

Can the conversion price be decided when the next funding round takes place?

The applicable FEMA rules generally require the conversion price or formula for eligible convertible capital instruments to be determined upfront. The formula must comply with the pricing rules applicable at issue and conversion.