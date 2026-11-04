Blended Finance Comes To GIFT City: How IFSCA’s Senior And Junior Unit Framework Reshapes Venture Capital Schemes And Restricted Schemes

On 25 September 2026, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (“IFSCA”) notified a framework permitting differential distribution of returns among unit holders of Venture Capital Schemes and Restricted Schemes set up in GIFT IFSC. For fund managers, sponsors and investors looking at GIFT City as a fund domicile, this is a development worth studying closely. It allows a single scheme to issue senior units and junior (or subordinate) units, each carrying different rights to distributions, and it opens the door to blended finance structures within an IFSC fund.

In this article, we explain what the framework provides, the safeguards built into it, the separate track for ESG Schemes, and how it compares with the position under the domestic Alternative Investment Fund (“AIF”) regime administered by SEBI.

What is blended finance and why does it matter for GIFT IFSC?

Blended finance brings philanthropic or concessional capital and commercial capital together to fund projects that have strong social or developmental impact but may not, on their own, attract private investment. The concessional investor takes on a larger share of the risk, and that lowers the risk for private co-investors who come in alongside.

The IFSCA’s Expert Committee on Sustainable Finance had earlier recommended that such a mechanism be enabled at the IFSC, so that concessional financing from multilateral development banks and development financial institutions could be drawn in. The present framework gives effect to that thinking and gives fund management entities (“FMEs”) a clear, codified route to build such structures.

Who can use the framework?

The framework applies to FMEs launching Venture Capital Schemes or Restricted Schemes (together, “Eligible Schemes”) that wish to issue more than one class of units, namely senior units and junior or subordinate units with differential distribution rights.

Structuring senior and junior unit classes

The structural rules are fairly specific, and FMEs should read them carefully before settling the term sheet.

One senior class only. An Eligible Scheme may issue only one class of senior units. All other classes must be junior or subordinate. Uniformity within the senior class. Senior units cannot differ on risk, priority of returns or loss absorption. They may differ only on fees, currency or other operational and administrative matters. Conversion of junior units. Junior or subordinate units may convert into a superior class only if the conversion milestones, calculation methodology, triggers and governing formulae are expressly set out in the private placement memorandum (“PPM”).

The framework also lists what holders of junior or subordinate units may be asked to do, singly or in combination. They may bear portfolio losses in excess of their pro rata share, accept a lower financial return than their pro rata share, accept zero financial return, or provide a grant to an ESG Scheme.

Minimum ticket size for junior unit holders

An investor subscribing to junior or subordinate units must commit at least USD 2 million. For an Accredited Investor, the minimum is USD 1 million. The purpose is plain enough: investors who take subordinated risk should have the financial capacity and risk-bearing ability to do so.

This minimum does not apply to grants accepted by Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Schemes. However, grants from foreign sources continue to be governed by the Indian law on regulation of foreign grants.

PPM disclosure requirements

Since differential distribution creates unequal outcomes by design, the framework leans heavily on disclosure. In practice, the PPM must:

prominently disclose the multiple classes of units and the distribution rights attached to each; include tabular examples of the distribution waterfall under different scenarios, including scenarios where junior or subordinate unit holders suffer a loss of capital; set out the risks specific to each class, with emphasis on the additional risk borne by subordinated classes; and disclose the class of units allotted to the FME or its associates.

From a drafting standpoint, the waterfall illustrations deserve real attention. A vague or incomplete illustration is likely to draw regulatory comment and, more importantly, can invite disputes with investors later.

Safeguards against evergreening and regulatory arbitrage

The IFSCA has been careful to add guardrails so that the flexibility is not misused. These are the key ones:

Restriction on debt investments. An investee company cannot use debt investments by an Eligible Scheme, directly or indirectly, to repay outstanding debt owed to lenders regulated by financial sector regulators (or their associates), or to the FME or its associates. The exception is where the investor’s contribution, together with that of its associates, stays within 20 per cent of the scheme’s corpus. No circumvention of law. The scheme must not be structured or operated to circumvent any law or direction issued by the Government of India, the IFSCA or other financial sector regulators. Class-wise NAV. Net asset value must be computed independently for each class, as prescribed under the IFSCA fund management regulations.

Taken together, these provisions keep the benefit of differential distribution while limiting room for evergreening of stressed loans and for regulatory arbitrage.

A separate track for ESG Schemes and grants

ESG Schemes already filed under the IFSCA’s ESG disclosure circular get additional room under this framework. They must disclose in the PPM how their investment strategy aligns with one or more United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, along with the reasoning, and they may now accept grants subject to the following conditions:

Cap on grants: aggregate grants cannot exceed 49 per cent of the scheme’s corpus, where corpus includes both grant and non-grant commitments. Social units: grants may be issued against a separate class of “social units”, or accepted without any unit issuance, as agreed between the FME and the grant contributor and disclosed in the PPM. Foreign grants: grants from foreign sources must comply with the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, where applicable. Fee treatment: grants are excluded from the corpus when computing the FME’s fees and expenses, and the scheme’s independent valuer must certify compliance. Conflict safeguards: the FME must maintain a written policy, disclosed in the PPM, for accepting, administering and deploying grants. It must also carry out due diligence on any conditions attached by the contributor, to ensure they are consistent with the scheme’s investment thesis and with the FME’s fiduciary duties to other investors. Accounting: grants must be separately accounted for in the scheme’s audited annual financial statements. Return of unutilised grants: on winding up, unutilised grants must be returned to the respective contributors, subject to Regulation 131 of the fund management regulations.

How does this compare with the domestic AIF regime?

This is where the framework becomes commercially interesting. Under the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012, distributions must ordinarily be made on a pro rata and pari passu basis. SEBI does allow an exception for subordinated units, but that exception is confined to specific categories of investors.

The IFSCA framework has no such investor-category restriction. Any Eligible Scheme may issue junior or subordinate units with loss-absorption, reduced-return or grant features, subject only to the minimum ticket size. One can reasonably expect regular investors seeking financial returns to subscribe to the senior class, while institutional and thematic investors, such as development finance institutions and impact-focused capital, take up the junior class.

In effect, the IFSCA has chosen a lighter regulatory touch. It has given FMEs a codified way to layer concessional and commercial capital within a single scheme, something that is harder to achieve in an onshore AIF.

Takeaways for fund managers and investors

Decide early whether the scheme is meant for blended finance, and design the unit classes around a single senior class from the start. Build conversion triggers and formulae into the PPM before launch; they cannot be left to later negotiation. Test every proposed investment against the 20 per cent corpus limit where the investee has borrowings from regulated lenders or from the FME and its associates. Where foreign grants are involved, examine FCRA applicability at the term-sheet stage, not after the commitment is signed. Put a written grant policy and conflict-management process in place for any ESG Scheme that proposes to accept grants.

Conclusion

The framework on differential distributions is a welcome step for GIFT IFSC. It addresses a real gap for sponsors who want to bring concessional and commercial capital into one vehicle, and it does so with clear numerical limits, detailed disclosure and anti-evergreening safeguards. As always, the real test will lie in how FMEs draft their PPMs and how the IFSCA reads them in practice. Fund managers and investors considering such structures should take advice on scheme design, investor eligibility and foreign contribution compliance before going to market.