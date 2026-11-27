In Power Grid Corporation of India Limited v. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, 2026 SCC OnLine SC 2445, the Supreme Court clarified that transmission charges may be recovered where transmission assets have been commissioned and put to use, even if the wider transmission network is not fully operational.

The Supreme Court, comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, allowed the appeals filed by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and restored the order passed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). The Court held that PGCIL was entitled to recover transmission charges for two Line-In Line-Out (LILO) arrangements at the Tuticorin Pooling Station, notwithstanding the delay in commissioning the dedicated transmission line (DTL) by the generating company.

Background

The dispute concerned two LILO arrangements on the two circuits of the Tuticorin JV-Madurai 400 kV transmission line at the Tuticorin Pooling Station. The first and second LILOs were commissioned on 4 January 2015 and 8 January 2015, respectively.

Under the Bulk Power Transmission Agreement (BPTA), the generating company, Coastal Energen Private Limited (subsequently Moxie Power Generation Limited), was required to establish a DTL connecting its generating station directly to the Tuticorin Pooling Station. However, the DTL was commissioned only on 27 October 2016.

PGCIL sought recovery of transmission charges for the period between the commissioning of the respective LILOs and the commissioning of the DTL. The generating company and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) opposed the claim, contending that the LILOs had not been put to beneficial use because the upstream transmission lines connecting Tuticorin to Salem and Madhugiri were not operational during the relevant period.

Findings of the CERC and APTEL

By its order dated 29 July 2016, the CERC accepted the commercial operation dates (CODs) of the two LILOs based on the relevant Regional Load Despatch Centre certificate and Central Electricity Authority certificate. It held that the generating company was liable to bear the transmission charges attributable to the assets until its DTL was commissioned and put to regular use.

The CERC directed that 50% of the transmission charges be included in the Point of Connection (PoC) pool, while the remaining 50% would be borne by the generating company that had not commissioned its DTL.

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), however, set aside the relevant findings and remanded the matter for reconsideration of the CODs. It accepted the contention that the LILOs could not be treated as having been put to beneficial use while the upstream transmission system remained incomplete.

PGCIL challenged the APTEL's decision before the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court's Analysis

The Supreme Court examined the transmission scheme contemplated under the BPTA and the minutes of the relevant Standing Committee meetings. It distinguished between the temporary LILO arrangement created by the generating company to evacuate power from its generating station and the two LILOs established by PGCIL as part of the common transmission system.

The Court observed that the BPTA, particularly its amended Annexure 3, expressly included the LILO of both circuits of the Tuticorin JV-Madurai line at the Tuticorin Pooling Station as part of PGCIL's common transmission infrastructure. These arrangements were therefore not temporary facilities, as contended by the respondents, but components of the planned transmission system.

The Court also rejected the contention that the LILOs had not been used. It noted that the generating company had commenced generation in December 2014 and evacuated electricity through the transmission network. Once the two LILOs were commissioned, the electricity was diverted to the Tuticorin Pooling Station and thereafter transmitted through the Tuticorin JV-Madurai line for supply to TANGEDCO.

Accordingly, the delay in commissioning the upstream lines connecting Tuticorin to Salem and Madhugiri did not prevent the evacuation or transmission of electricity. The Court held that the LILOs were operational, commercially functional and integral to the transmission arrangement from their respective commissioning dates.

On the question of COD, the Court considered Regulations 3(53) and 4 of the CERC (Terms and Conditions of Tariff) Regulations, 2014. It relied on the successful trial operation and the certificates issued by the competent authorities, which had been considered by the CERC. The Court found no basis for the APTEL to reopen the COD determination in the manner it had directed.

The Court further considered the generating company's obligation under Section 10 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to establish, operate and maintain its dedicated transmission line. Since the generating company had delayed commissioning the DTL, it could not avoid the liability for transmission charges attributable to the PGCIL assets used in the interim. The Court also distinguished transmission tariff from short-term and medium-term open access charges, noting that they operate under different components of the tariff framework.

Decision and Implications

The Supreme Court allowed PGCIL's appeals, set aside the APTEL orders and restored the CERC's order. Consequently, the generating company was liable for the applicable transmission charges until its DTL was commissioned on 27 October 2016.

The decision shows that liability for transmission charges cannot be avoided merely because parts of a wider transmission network remain incomplete, where the relevant assets have been commissioned and are actually being used for evacuation and transmission of electricity. It also validates the importance of contractual and statutory obligations concerning the timely establishment of dedicated transmission infrastructure.

For transmission licensees and generating companies, the judgment clarifies the significance of actual utilisation, approved CODs and the allocation of transmission costs when planned infrastructure is commissioned in stages.