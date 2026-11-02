India Mining Newsletter | September 2026

India's mining sector continues to attract significant foreign investment, with the market projected to expand from USD 49,000 million in 2025 to USD 78,000 million by 2032. Recent regulatory updates to the mining sector reflect a shift toward a centralised, auction-based, and technology-driven regulatory ecosystem

Regulatory & FDI Updates

FDI in Mining

100% FDI permitted under the automatic route for mining and exploration of metaland non -metal ores, diamonds, gold, silver, and precious ores. Titanium bearing ores are excluded from automatic route.

100% FDI permitted under the Government Route for mining and separation of titanium-bearing minerals and ores.

FDI in atomic minerals remains prohibited, except for six minerals (lithium, beryllium, titanium, niobium, tantallium, and zirconium) which were removed from the atomic minerals list following the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) (MMDR) Amendment Act, 2023.

Land-Border Country Restrictions

Investments from entities in countries sharing a land border with India require prior Government approval under Press Note 3 (2020 Series) read with Press Note 2 (2026 Series). Non-controlling beneficial ownership up to 10% from such investors is permitted through the automatic route.

Atomic Minerals: For atomic minerals listed in Part B of the First Schedule to the MMDR Act, exploration licenses, composite licenses, and production leases can be granted only to the Government, government companies, or government corporations, subject to prescribed conditions and threshold grades notified by the Central Government.

Critical Minerals & Strategic Initiatives

1. National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM)

Launched in January 2025 with an outlay of ₹16,300 crore (approx. USD 1.7 billion) + expected investment of ₹18,000 crore (approx. USD 1.88 billion) from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) over seven years. The mission aims to:

Undertake 1,200 exploration projects and auction over 100 critical mineral blocks.

Secure at least 50 overseas mining assets to meet 5% of annual critical mineral demand by 2031.

Recycle at least 10% of the nation's annual consumption of critical minerals.

Develop mineral processing parks aimed at strengthening domestic refining and processing capacities and Centres of Excellence to foster Research and Development (R&D) for critical mineral.

The NCMM will drive greater exploration, mining investments, and domestic production of critical mineral, reducing India’s reliance on imports. It will also promote sustainable resource management and strengthen the supply chain for industries such as Electronic Vehicles (EVs), renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

2. MMDR Act Amendment Highlights

The MMDR Act regulated the exploration, mining, and development of major mineral resources across India. It serves as the primary legal framework governing the national mining sector. The MMDR Act also identifies 24 Critical and Strategic Minerals specified in Part D of First Schedule of the MMDR Act.

2025 Amendment (Effective 1 September 2025)

Introduction of mineral exchanges under Section 18B.

One-time expansion of leased areas for deep-seated minerals (10% for mining leases, 30% for composite licences).

Captive mine lessees are no longer subject to limit on the volume of minerals they may sell. State Government may also allow the sale of previously accumulated mineral dumps, subject to conditions specified by the Central Government and payment of the additional levy set out in the Sixth Schedule of the MMDR Act.

The mining lease holder can seamlessly apply to the State Government to add any newly discovered mineral to an existing lease. For inclusion of minerals, additional amount payable is specified in the Sixth Schedule of the MMDR Act.

No additional amount is applicable on inclusion of critical and strategic minerals specified in the Part-D of First Schedule to the MMDR Act or minerals specified in the Seventh Schedule to the MMDR Act to incentivize production of these minerals which are found in small quantities and are difficult to mine and process.

Renaming and expansion of the National Mineral Exploration Trust to National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust (NMEDT), with contribution increased from 2% to 3% of royalty.

2026 Amendment (Effective 22 August 2026)

Expansion of Central authority over mineral-bearing lands.

Insertion of Section 9D barring State Governments from imposing taxes on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands, effectively pre-empting the Karnataka Tax on Land and Mineral Rights Bill, 2024.

Treatment of past dues: any levy mineral rights or on mineral bearing lands, already deposited with the State Government or recovered by it before such commencement shall not be liable to be refunded.

Central rule making power (Section 13): The Central Government may make rules under sub-section 2(ta) of Section 13 specifying the conditions and restrictions for levying taxes, cess, or other charges under Section 9D(1) of the MMDR Act.

The MMDR Act improve ease of doing business in mining by allowing lease expansions, removing restrictions on captive mine sales, and introducing mineral exchanges, which can increase production and market efficiency. They also provide greater regulatory certainty through a stronger exploration fund (NMEDT) and a uniform taxation framework, encouraging long-term investment in the mining sector.

3. Mineral Exchange Rules, 2026

Establish a regulatory framework for electronic trading platforms dealing in minerals and mineral derivatives, with the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) acting as the regulatory Authority.

Requires the operators of Mineral Exchange in India to obtain registration and meet prescribed eligibility conditions, including a minimum net worth of ₹50 crore.

Provide for a structured governance framework comprising shareholder directors, independent directors, and managing directors, with requirements relating to independence, expertise, and conflict management.

Prescribe eligibility and compliance requirements for members, traders, brokers, and other participants.

Prohibit unfair and manipulative market practices, including cartelisation, circular trading, insider trading, price manipulation, and fraudulent transactions.

Empower the Authority to supervise functioning, inspect records, issue directions, and take enforcement action.

The Mineral Exchange Rules, 2026 will improve transparency, price discovery, and market efficiency by enabling regulated electronic trading of minerals and mineral derivatives. The rules can enhance investor confidence, reduce market manipulation, and create a more organized and competitive mineral market, benefiting both miners and buyers.

4. The Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015 [Second Amendment Rules, 2026]

The Mineral Auction Rules, 2015, framed under Section 13 of the MMDR Act, 1957 mandates a transparent, two stage-electronic auction (technical + financial/ascending forward) for grant of Mining Leases and Composite Licenses in India. The rules prescribed eligibility criteria, a multi-stage bidding process, upfront payments, performance security requirements, and statutory timelines for execution of concession documents and grant of mining rights.

The 2026 second amendment to the auction rules introduced an Online Unified Mining Portal for auto-issuance of LoI on behalf of the State Government. Further, the State Government may allow the preferred bidder for exclusion of up to 25% non-feasible mining block portions (forest/wildlife/river/habitation), permitted IRDAI-compliant insurance surety bonds in lieu of bank guarantees, removed the additional 2-year extension beyond the initial 3 years from the date of LOI for execution of mining lease for blocks including forest land, granted premium exemption for co-mineralized critical minerals (<10% of block value).

5. OFFSHORE AREAS MINERAL (DEVELOPMENT and REGULATION) Act, 2002 ("OAMDR Act")

The OAMDR Act governs the development and management of mineral resources in territorial waters, continental shelf, and exclusive economic zone. The OAMDR Act was amended in 2023 to align with the critical minerals framework introduced under the MMDR Amendment Act, 2023. India is a member of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) and has been allocated exploration areas in the Indian Ocean for polymetallic nodules, polymetallic sulphides, and ferromanganese crusts.

Key Highlights of the 2023 amendment:

The amendment establishes competitive bidding (e-auction) as the sole method for granting operating rights, expressly invalidating prior applications and legacy exploration licenses.

The Act introduces a "composite license," defined as an exploration license-cum- production lease.

Every production lease granted in pursuance of a composite license shall be for a period of fifty years.

Limited offshore mineral blocks to a maximum size of 30 minutes latitude × 30 minutes longitude.

Opened offshore mineral exploration to the private sector, while requiring government companies to retain over 74% ownership in joint ventures for reserved areas.

The OAMDR Act has made offshore mining more attractive by providing transparent allocation through auctions, long-term lease security, and a streamlined exploration-to- production pathway. The reforms encourage private investment, technology adoption, and faster development of critical mineral resources, helping strengthen India’s mineral security and supply chains.

Supreme Court Allows Composite Mining Blocks including Virgin Forest Areas

In its 8 September 2026 order in Samaj Parivartana Samudaya v. State of Karnataka, the Supreme Court permitted Karnataka to auction and lease larger integrated mining blocks that may include Category A, B, C mining areas and virgin forest land.

While mining activities in virgin forest portions cannot begin without prior forest clearance under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the Court allowed such areas to be included within a single lease boundary to facilitate operationally viable and contiguous mining blocks. This marks a shift from the earlier focus on environmental restoration of illegal mining areas towards operational consolidation and mine planning efficiency.

Conclusion

India's mining sector is undergoing a decisive structural transformation from discretionary allocation to a fully digitised, auction-driven, and investment-friendly ecosystem.

The combined thrust of the MMDR Amendments, the Mineral Exchange Rules, 2026, the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015, and the National Critical Mineral Mission signals a clear policy direction: greater central oversight, faster mine operationalisation, deeper private and foreign participation, and reduced import dependence on critical minerals.

Together, these reforms are expected to enhance transparency, improve price discovery, unlock capital efficiency for operators, and position India as a competitive destination for both domestic and global mining capital in the coming decade.

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