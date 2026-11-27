The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), vide Supplementary Draft Notification bearing reference no. L-1/250/2019/CERC dated October 26, 2026, has proposed amendments to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Sharing of Inter-State Transmission Charges and Losses) Regulations, 2020, through the Draft Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Sharing of Inter-State Transmission Charges and Losses) (Fifth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, which were originally published on July 31, 2026.

The proposed amendment seeks to insert sub-clauses (h-i) and (h-ii) under Regulation 13(2) to provide an additional waiver of inter-State transmission charges to eligible Renewable Energy Generating Stations (REGS) based on wind or solar sources and Renewable Hybrid Generating Stations (RHGS) based on a combination of wind and solar sources, where project commissioning has been delayed due to non-availability of the transmission system.

Under the proposed sub-clause (h-i), the waiver shall be available to projects which have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) or Power Sale Agreement (PSA), as applicable, for a minimum tenure of 7 years with a drawee Designated ISTS Customer (DIC), either directly or through a trading licensee or Renewable Energy Implementing Agency, on or before March 31, 2027. The project must have been delayed on account of non-availability of the transmission system beyond the later of:

the start date of connectivity communicated by the Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL) as on the date of execution of the PPA or PSA, as applicable; or the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD) under the relevant PPA or PSA.

Further, the project must achieve its Commercial Operation Date (COD) within two months from the date of effectiveness of its General Network Access (GNA) under the GNA Regulations.

The proposed waiver shall be determined based on the later of the dates specified above, in accordance with the following trajectory: 100% of the drawal schedule to be considered under Annexure III where such date falls on or before June 30, 2025; 75% where it falls between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026; 50% where it falls between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2027; 25% where it falls between July 1, 2027, and June 30, 2028; and no waiver where it falls after June 30, 2028. The waiver shall be available for the tenure of the PPA or PSA, subject to a maximum period of 25 years from the COD of the generating station.

To avail the proposed waiver, the eligible projects shall furnish copies of the PPA and PSA, as applicable, to CTUIL and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) on or before April 30, 2027. Where the arrangement is through a trading licensee or Renewable Energy Implementing Agency, copies of both the PPA executed with the generating station and the PSA executed with the drawee DIC must be furnished, and both agreements must have been entered into on or before March 31, 2027. The PPA or PSA so furnished may be extended beyond its original tenure, in which case the waiver shall continue to apply for the extended tenure, subject to the overall limit of 25 years from the COD of the generating station.

The waiver under sub-clause (h-i) shall not be available, or shall cease to apply, where the PPA or PSA is entered into after March 31, 2027, is not furnished within the prescribed timeline or is terminated before the end of its tenure, or where the project fails to achieve COD within two months from the effectiveness of its GNA. In such cases, the applicable waiver shall be determined in accordance with the existing trajectory under Regulation 13(2)(a), read with Regulation 13(2)(h).

The proposed sub-clause (h-ii) further provides that a generating station eligible for waiver under both Regulation 13(2)(a) and the proposed sub-clause (h-i) shall submit an undertaking to NLDC and CTUIL within 30 days of achieving COD, specifying the provision under which it elects to claim the waiver and the corresponding capacity. The option once exercised shall be binding and cannot be altered during the permitted waiver period.

Generating stations which have already achieved COD before the proposed amendment comes into effect may also opt for the waiver under sub-clause (h-i), subject to fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility conditions and submission of the undertaking to CTUIL and NLDC within one month from the date of effectiveness of the amendment. In such cases, the waiver shall be available for a total period of 25 years from COD and shall commence from the date on which power is scheduled under the eligible PPA or PSA, subject to the prescribed conditions.