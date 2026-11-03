Who Bears The Tax Risk? A Guide To Negotiating Tax Indemnities And Warranties In Indian M&A Deals

Ask any deal lawyer which part of the share purchase agreement eats up the most time on negotiation calls, and a good number will say it is not the price, nor even the long-stop date. It is the tax schedule. The reason is simple. A company’s tax history does not end on the day of completion. Assessments get reopened, transfer pricing adjustments arrive years later, and a GST demand can land on the buyer’s desk long after the seller has moved on and the sale proceeds have been distributed to investors.

That is why tax indemnities and tax warranties sit at the centre of almost every acquisition of shares in India, whether it is a private equity buyout, a promoter exit, a cross-border acquisition or a group restructuring. This article looks at how tax protection is actually structured, where buyers and sellers usually end up, and the drafting points that deserve attention before the first turn of the draft goes out.

A word on the current legal backdrop. The Income-tax Act, 2025 has been in force since 1 April 2026 and has replaced the Income-tax Act, 1961 for the Tax Year 2026-27 onwards. Proceedings and assessments for earlier years will continue to be governed largely by the 1961 Act. Any deal being signed now therefore has to speak to both statutes, and the definition of “Tax” and the statutory references in the agreement should be drafted with that in mind.

1. How tax protection is structured in practice

In a typical Indian share purchase agreement, the buyer’s protection against tax risk rests on three separate foundations. They overlap, but they are not the same thing, and it helps to keep them apart when negotiating.

The tax covenant (or tax indemnity). This is a promise by the seller to pay the buyer, rupee for rupee, for tax liabilities that relate to the period before completion. The buyer does not have to prove that anything was untrue or that the seller was at fault. If the liability falls within the covenant, the seller pays. Tax warranties. These are statements of fact about the target’s tax affairs: returns filed on time, tax paid, TDS deducted and deposited, no pending disputes, transfer pricing documentation maintained, and so on. A claim for breach of warranty is a claim for damages, so the buyer must show a breach and a resulting loss, and the seller can usually disclose against the warranties. Specific indemnities. Where due diligence throws up a particular issue, say an open transfer pricing audit or a doubtful GST classification, the parties often deal with it by a stand-alone indemnity, sometimes backed by an escrow or retention from the purchase price.

The covenant answers the question “what will the tax bill be?” The warranties answer a different question: “was the buyer told the truth about the company’s tax position and compliance?" Good drafting keeps the two consistent. A common mistake is to build a covenant that is generous on paper and then dilute it through definitions, or to give warranties so widely worded that every minor late fee becomes a technical breach. Both sides should also agree on a clause against double recovery, so that the buyer cannot claim the same loss under the covenant and the warranties.

Under Indian law, an indemnity is a contractual right that the parties are free to structure, and courts will generally look at what the document says. Damages for breach of warranty, on the other hand, follow the ordinary rules of contract law on loss and remoteness. This difference alone is a reason for buyers to insist on a proper tax covenant rather than relying on warranties alone.

2. What drives buyer and seller positions

The buyer is acquiring the company along with its past. It prices the deal on the assumption that the tax position is clean, so any tax that surfaces later is, in its view, a reduction in the price it agreed to pay. The seller, on the other hand, wants a clean exit. A private equity fund or a financial investor, in particular, will want to distribute the proceeds and will resist open-ended liability. Promoters who are staying on in the business are usually expected to give wider protection than institutional sellers.

Commercial leverage decides most of the outcome. A competitive auction process tends to produce a seller-friendly draft with limited tax cover, and buyers in that situation often turn to warranty and indemnity insurance. In a bilateral negotiation, or where the target has known problems, the buyer has more room to ask for a full covenant, specific indemnities and an escrow. The size of the exposure found in diligence, the quality of the target's records, and how badly each side wants the deal to close all play a part.

Issue Typical buyer position Typical seller position Tax covenant Pound-for-pound cover for all pre-completion tax, regardless of disclosure Limited to defined periods, capped, and subject to exclusions Warranties Wide, unqualified, full tax schedule Awareness and materiality qualifiers; fair disclosure against them Time limit Statutory limitation period plus a buffer Fixed number of years, shorter the better Security Escrow, retention or promoter guarantee Clean payment at completion; insurance instead of escrow Conduct of claims Buyer controls disputes with tax authorities Seller consulted, with a say on settlement and appeals

3. The scope of tax warranties: how far should they go?

A well-drafted tax warranty schedule usually covers the filing of returns and payment of tax, TDS and TCS compliance, GST registrations, returns and input tax credit, transfer pricing and related party dealings, stamp duty, the absence of pending or threatened assessments, audits or notices, tax residence and permanent establishment, and the accuracy of the tax provisions in the accounts. Buyers also ask for warranties on tax attributes such as losses, credits and carried forward balances, because these feed directly into valuation.

Awareness (knowledge) qualifiers

Sellers like to qualify warranties by “so far as the seller is aware”. For tax, buyers rightly push back. The tax affairs of a company are matters within its own records, and the seller, who controlled the company until completion, is in the best position to know them. A knowledge qualifier is easier to justify for matters outside the company's control, such as the intentions of the tax department or the actions of a counterparty. Where it is accepted, the buyer should insist that the definition of awareness includes enquiry of the finance head, the tax advisers and the statutory auditors, and not just what the seller personally knew.

Materiality qualifiers

The same debate arises over materiality. If a warranty says that all returns have been filed on time, a delay of a few days with a small late fee technically breaches it. Sellers argue that this is not what the parties meant. Buyers, in turn, are wary of open-ended materiality language that can later be argued over. A workable middle path is to use a clear monetary threshold, rather than the word “material”, and to provide that materiality qualifiers are ignored when calculating the amount of loss once a breach is established.

Disclosure is the other side of the same coin. Sellers will want the data room to count as disclosure against the warranties. Buyers should limit disclosure to specific, fair and identified matters and should make it clear that no disclosure operates against the tax covenant.

4. Historical exposure: look-back periods and contingent tax risks

The first question is how far back the seller’s liability should reach. Buyers ask for all periods up to completion. Sellers would like to cap it at a fixed number of years. A sensible approach is to link the period to the statutory time limit for reassessment or recovery, plus a short buffer, rather than choosing an arbitrary number. The reopening windows under Indian tax law have changed in recent years and the new Act has its own framework, so a hard-coded period can quickly turn out to be too long or too short. The claims period under the agreement should be tied to the actual limitation applicable to the specific tax.

The second question is how to deal with contingent tax liabilities: items that relate to the period before completion but are not yet quantified or even raised by the department. Typical examples include:

pending appeals and open assessments where the outcome is uncertain; transfer pricing positions that may be challenged; TDS defaults, GST demands, interest and penalties that are yet to be assessed; positions taken in returns that the department may later disagree with.

Parties deal with these in different ways. Known and quantifiable risks may be handled through a price reduction or a specific provision in the completion accounts. Larger or uncertain items are better handled by a specific indemnity, supported by an escrow or retention that is released as the dispute is resolved or the limitation period expires. Care is needed to make sure that anything already provided for in the accounts is not claimed again under the covenant, and that the apportionment of tax for a period that straddles the completion date is done on a clear closing-of-the-books basis.

5. Is the tax covenant enough on its own?

Not always. The covenant protects the buyer where the company is made to pay tax that relates to the period before completion. It does not help in situations where the buyer's loss is not a tax payment at all. Suppose the valuation assumed that the target had accumulated tax losses that could be set off against future profits, and it later turns out that those losses were wrongly computed or are disallowed. No tax has been demanded for the past. The buyer has simply lost a benefit it paid for. A plain tax covenant does not respond to that.

This is why the warranties earn their place. They give the buyer a claim in respect of the quality of the tax information it relied on, including the existence and amount of reliefs, credits and losses. Where an important tax attribute is part of the pricing, buyers should also ask for a specific indemnity or a price adjustment mechanism. Likewise, where diligence has revealed a particular exposure, a specific indemnity is cleaner and easier to enforce than a general covenant that the seller will argue is subject to a long list of carve-outs.

From the seller’s perspective, the argument is that a broad covenant, a full set of warranties and several specific indemnities add up to triple cover for the same risk. That is fair as a negotiating point, and it is exactly why a double-recovery clause and clear definitions matter. The aim is for each protection to do a distinct job.

6. Common areas of negotiation: losses, reliefs and uncertain tax positions

Tax losses and reliefs

Sellers are generally willing to confirm the historical amount of losses and that returns were filed in the proper manner. They are far less willing to confirm that those losses can actually be used in the future, since that depends on the buyer’s own conduct and on restrictions that apply after a change in shareholding. Buyers should therefore treat the availability of losses as a valuation question and examine it during diligence, rather than assuming a warranty will fix it. If a relief is lost because of something the buyer does after completion, no seller will, or should, bear that cost.

Uncertain and aggressive tax positions

Positions on transfer pricing, treaty benefit, the character of income, deductions claimed and input tax credit are the usual battleground. The general anti-avoidance rule adds a further layer of uncertainty to structured transactions. Sellers will say that where a position was disclosed in the return and supported by an adviser's opinion, the risk should lie with the buyer. Buyers will respond that the price assumed the position would hold. This is often settled by a specific indemnity for named positions, with an escrow sized to the exposure, and with the buyer agreeing to defend the position in good faith.

Other points that come up repeatedly

Gross-up. Whether indemnity payments are grossed up if they are themselves taxable in the buyer's hands. Tax benefits. Whether the seller can set off any tax saving or benefit that the buyer obtains because of the same event. Interest and penalties. Whether they are covered, and from which date. How withholding tax on payments to non-resident sellers is dealt with, and who bears the cost of any shortfall.

7. Seller protections: limitations, exclusions and conduct of claims

No seller will accept uncapped liability on a tax covenant without some safeguards, and a buyer should expect to give some. The usual ones are these.

Financial and time limits

Warranty claims normally carry a de minimis threshold for each claim and an aggregate basket before any claim can be made. The tax covenant is often kept outside these thresholds, because it is a pure indemnity and not a claim for breach. The overall cap for tax claims is commonly the purchase price, though sellers will try to negotiate something lower. Time limits for notifying claims should be tied to the statutory limitation period as discussed above, and not left to a fixed number of years.

Typical exclusions

Tax that has been provided for, or reserved, in the accounts or the completion accounts. Tax arising from the buyer's actions after completion that are outside the ordinary course of business. Tax arising from a voluntary disclosure, amended return or change in accounting policy made by the buyer without the seller's consent. Tax that results from a retrospective change in law or rates after completion. Amounts that the company recovers from a third party, or reliefs that can be used to reduce the liability.

Conduct of claims

This is where the relationship between the parties is tested most. The seller is paying, so it wants to control how the dispute is run. The buyer owns the company and cannot hand over its dealings with the tax department to a former owner. The usual compromise is that the buyer conducts the matter, keeps the seller informed and consults it at each stage, takes no decision to settle or concede without the seller’s consent (not to be unreasonably withheld), and follows reasonable advice on whether to appeal, provided the seller indemnifies the costs and, if asked, furnishes security. The seller should also have a right to see correspondence and to be kept informed of hearings and deadlines.

Where warranty and indemnity insurance is in the picture, remember that insurers commonly exclude known issues, transfer pricing and certain other risks. The insurance may therefore sit alongside, rather than replace, specific indemnities and escrows.

8. Practical post-completion issues

Many disputes on tax indemnities do not arise from the drafting of the indemnity itself. They arise from what happens in the months after completion, which is why the agreement should deal with the mechanics expressly.

Tax returns and filings. Decide who prepares and signs returns for periods ending before completion and for the straddle period. The usual approach is that the buyer, who controls the company, prepares them consistently with past practice and gives the seller a chance to review those that affect its liability. Tax notices and enquiries. The company's tax portal access, registered email and authorised signatories will all be in the buyer's control after completion. Notices are now largely electronic, and response deadlines are short. The seller depends on the buyer to flag a notice in time, so the agreement should require prompt notice, within a stated number of days, and make timely notification a condition of the indemnity only to the extent that delay actually causes prejudice. Cooperation and records. Both parties should agree to give access to records and personnel and to retain relevant documents until the limitation period has expired. Payment mechanics. The agreement should say when the seller must pay: typically a few business days before the tax is due to be paid to the department, or within a set period after a written demand, with a procedure for disputed amounts. No self-inflicted claims. The buyer should agree not to make voluntary disclosures or amend earlier returns without consulting the seller, unless the law requires it.

A short checklist for deal teams

Align the covenant, warranties and specific indemnities so each one has a clear job. Link the look-back and claims period to the statutory limitation under the relevant Act. Treat tax losses and reliefs as a valuation point first and a legal point second. Agree conduct of claims in detail before signing, not after a notice arrives. Keep the definition of tax broad enough to cover GST, TDS, stamp duty, interest and penalties. Check how insurance, escrow and any promoter guarantee fit together.

Conclusion

Tax risk in a corporate transaction will never be eliminated. It can only be allocated, priced and managed. The party that understands the target's tax position early, and which has made the effort to understand the other side's real concerns, usually gets a better result and a faster signing. For buyers, the aim is to make sure the price paid is not eroded by the past. For sellers, the aim is to give comfort that is reasonable, measurable and comes to an end. A well-negotiated tax schedule achieves both, and saves everyone the unpleasant surprise of a dispute between former counterparties long after the deal has closed.