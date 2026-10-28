When ESOPs Go Overseas: Navigating The ODI–OPI Framework Under FEMA

An ESOP granted by an overseas parent may begin as an employee incentive, but once the employee acquires securities in the foreign entity, the transaction enters the domain of India's overseas investment regime. The classification of such investment as OPI or ODI can have significant consequences for investment limits, reporting and compliance.

Regulatory Regime

The regulatory foundation for the concerned topic lays in the FEMA (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022. The rules introduced by the Government of India on August 22, 2022, marked a significant reform in the regulatory framework governing overseas investments by persons resident in India. The new framework includes the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022, the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2022, and the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Directions, 2022.

The highlight of the new framework is that it classifies the foreign investments into Overseas Direct Investments (ODI) and Oversea Portfolio Investments (OPI). The Rules establish the conditions under which Indian individuals, companies and other eligible resident entities may invest overseas. Indian entities may make ODI in foreign entities engaged in bona fide business activities. Permitted modes of investment include subscribing to or acquiring equity capital, participating in rights issues, acquiring shares through bidding or tender procedures, capitalising eligible amounts due from a foreign entity, and undertaking specified corporate restructuring transactions.

How Overseas Direct Investments (ODI) differs from Oversea Portfolio Investments (OPI)?

This can be understood by considering what is written in the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022.

Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) refers to investment in a foreign entity that meets any one of the specific conditions laid down in the definition. The definition can be broken down as follows:-

If an Indian resident invests in the equity capital of a foreign company that is not listed on a stock exchange, the investment is generally classified as ODI, regardless of the percentage of equity acquired. If an Indian resident subscribes to the memorandum of association of a foreign entity at the time of its incorporation, the investment is classified as ODI. If an Indian resident acquires at least 10% of the paid-up equity capital of a foreign company listed on a stock exchange, the investment qualifies as ODI. Even if an Indian resident acquires less than 10% of the paid-up equity capital of a listed foreign company, the investment is classified as ODI if it gives the investor control over that foreign entity.

Further, there is one explanation to the definition which says that once the investment is considered as ODI, it is continued to be treated as ODI even if the shareholding of the investor subsequently falls below the 10% or the investor loses control over the entity. This means that the classification of an investment does not automatically change simply because the shareholding percentage or degree of control changes after the initial investment.

On the other hand, Overseas Portfolio Investment (OPI) refers to investment in foreign securities that does not qualify as Overseas Direct Investment (ODI), subject to the exclusions prescribed under the Rules. The definition excludes investments in unlisted debt instruments and securities issued by persons resident in India, except where the specified exception relating to an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) applies.

It also provides further that once the investment is classified as OPI, it will continue to remain so even if the foreign entity in which the investor holds interest is delisted subsequently unless the investor makes any further investment in that entity. Hence, OPI generally covers qualifying investments in foreign securities that do not meet the definition of ODI.

Applicability of the rules to the resident individuals: -

Any resident individual may make ODI by way of investment in equity capital or OPI in the manner provided in this Schedule and unless otherwise provided hereunder, shall be subject to the overall ceiling under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of the Reserve Bank.

A resident individual may make or hold Overseas Investment by way of,–

ODI in an operating foreign entity not engaged in financial services activity and which does not have subsidiary or step down subsidiary where the resident individual has control in the foreign entity:

OPI, including by way of reinvestment;

ODI or OPI, as the case may be, by way of– capitalisation, within the time period, if any, specified for realisation under the Act, of any amount due from the foreign entity the remittance of which is permitted under the Act or does not require prior permission of the Central Government or the Reserve Bank; swap of securities on account of a merger, demerger, amalgamation or liquidation; acquisition of equity capital through rights issue or allotment of bonus shares; gift as per the conditions laid down under this Schedule; inheritance; acquisition of sweat equity shares; acquisition of minimum qualification shares issued for holding a management post in a



foreign entity;

acquisition of shares or interest under Employee Stock Ownership Plan or Employee Benefits Scheme:

Provided that the acquisition of less than ten per cent. of the equity capital, whether listed or unlisted, of a foreign entity without control under clauses (f), (g) and (h), shall be treated as OPI.

Further it is important to understand how the RBI plays an important role in this scenario.

RBI Master Direction - Overseas Investment

RBI has released the Overseas Investment, Directions, 2022. The framework establishes the conditions for making overseas investments, reporting transactions, remitting funds and ensuring compliance through the banking system.

Permissible investments: The RBI prescribes the operational requirements for ODI and OPI, including eligibility conditions, permitted financial commitments, investment limits and applicable restrictions. Resident individuals and Indian entities must ensure that their proposed investments comply with the relevant provisions of FEMA and the overseas investment Reporting: The framework prescribes reporting requirements for overseas investment transactions, including applicable filings relating to financial commitments, acquisitions, disinvestments and other relevant events. Depending on the transaction, investors must submit the prescribed forms and supporting documents within the stipulated timelines. Remittances: Remittances for permitted overseas investments are subject to the applicable FEMA provisions, investment limits and, where relevant, the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Transactions must be supported by the required documentation and processed through the appropriate banking channels. Role of Authorised Dealer (AD) banks: AD banks act as the principal operational intermediaries between investors and the regulatory system. They facilitate permitted remittances, examine relevant declarations and supporting documents, undertake applicable due diligence, process prescribed reporting and ensure compliance with the requirements applicable to the transaction. They may also refer transactions to the RBI where approval or clarification is required.

The distinction between ODI and OPI matters because the same would decide the regulatory conditions, permissible investment structures, reporting obligations and compliance requirements applicable to the investor.

The 10% Threshold and Control: When Does an ESOP Investment Qualify as OPI or ODI?

The distinction between Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) and Overseas Portfolio Investment (OPI) becomes particularly significant when a resident individual acquires shares of a foreign company under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Under the FEMA (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022, Schedule III permits resident individuals to acquire foreign securities under specified employee benefit schemes, subject to prescribed conditions, including the threshold of up to 10% of the paid-up equity capital or stock and the absence of control.

The central issue is whether the employee's acquisition remains within the scope of OPI or meets the criteria for ODI. Under the general definition of ODI, an investment in 10% or more of the paid-up equity capital of a listed foreign entity qualifies as ODI. An investment below 10% may also qualify as ODI if it results in control over the foreign entity. Investments in unlisted equity capital are generally classified as ODI, subject to the applicable provisions and exceptions.

The ESOP provision must therefore be read alongside the general definitions of ODI and OPI. The fact that shares are acquired under an employee benefit scheme does not, by itself, determine their classification. The nature of the foreign entity, the percentage of equity acquired, the existence of control and the specific conditions under Schedule III must all be considered.

This raises an important question: does the ESOP provision allow employees to acquire up to 10% of a foreign company’s equity without gaining control as a special exception to the general ODI rules? Further, what happens if the employee’s shareholding exceeds 10% or the employee gains control of the foreign company? These questions must be examined by reading Schedule III together with the definitions and other relevant provisions of the 2022 Rules and RBI Directions.

This distinction is particularly relevant where an employee exercises stock options over time, receives additional shares, or acquires voting rights that may affect control. The classification should be assessed against the applicable regulatory provisions at the relevant stage of acquisition rather than determined solely by the fact that the shares originated under an ESOP.

Conclusion

The classification of ESOPs granted by foreign companies as Overseas Portfolio Investment (OPI) or Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) depends on the nature of the foreign entity, the percentage of shares acquired, and the extent of control exercised by the employee. The FEMA (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022 provide the framework for such investments, but the ESOP provisions must be read along with the general definitions of ODI and OPI. Therefore, employees and companies should carefully assess the applicable conditions at each stage of share acquisition and ensure that the required reporting, remittance and other compliance requirements are fulfilled. A clear understanding of these rules helps avoid regulatory issues and ensures compliance with India's overseas investment framework.