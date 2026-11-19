In February 2026, Razorpay obtained a significant result in the Supreme Court. The Enforcement Directorate's appeal against a 2024 Karnataka High Court order quashing money laundering proceedings against the payment aggregator was dismissed. Some nine months later, the same High Court has declined to end a different prosecution, brought this time by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Companies Act, 2013, and directed not at the company but at two of its directors.

By an order dated 4 November 2026 in Harshil Mathur & Anr. v. Union of India (W.P. No. 16078 of 2026), Justice M. Nagaprasanna refused to quash a complaint alleging that Razorpay's whole-time director and managing director failed to exercise their duties with due and reasonable care, skill and diligence, in breach of Section 166 of the Companies Act, in connection with the onboarding, KYC verification, due diligence and transaction monitoring of a digital lending company accused of predatory and coercive recovery practices. The Court held that whether the directors had complied with their fiduciary duties, or had carried out due diligence, was a disputed question of fact that could only be decided at trial.

The order is a refusal to quash at an early stage, not a finding of guilt. However, it shows that the conduct of a payment aggregator's onboarding and monitoring can be examined through the personal duties of its directors, even where the company itself is not an accused. This article explains the case, how it differs from the money laundering proceedings, what the Court left undecided, and what boards of payment businesses should take from it. It is written for fintech and payment aggregator founders, independent directors, compliance heads and investors in fintech companies.

The SFIO Case

The proceedings began with a confidential report of the Registrar of Companies, which is said to have uncovered a network of shell companies with dummy directors created by Jilian Consultants India Pvt. Ltd. (JCIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fininty Pvt. Ltd. By an order dated 9 September 2022, the Central Government directed the SFIO to investigate the affairs of JCIPL and 32 other companies under Section 212 of the Companies Act. The SFIO submitted its investigation report on 31 July 2024, and that report is the sole foundation of the complaint.

One of the companies under investigation, Mad Elephant Network Technology Pvt. Ltd. (MENTPL), was incorporated on 15 November 2019 through JCIPL, allegedly with dummy directors controlled by Chinese entities. MENTPL entered into an arrangement with X10 Financial Services Ltd., a non-banking financial company, as a service provider for lending through digital platforms and mobile applications. The complaint alleges that MENTPL used predatory and coercive recovery methods and made wrongful gains of Rs 56.63 crores. The Additional Solicitor General described the operation as a Chinese-controlled illegal digital lending business that charged usurious interest, with a 30 percent upfront deduction at the time of payment, and he submitted that Razorpay was "a conduit carrying Rs.320/- crores of MENTPL's transactions".

The two directors were arraigned as accused Nos. 8 and 9. The allegations against them concern deficiencies in merchant onboarding, including lapses in KYC verification of MENTPL, the absence of due diligence and the failure to monitor MENTPL's transactions, and the complaint charges them under Section 166 on the basis that they failed to exercise their duties as directors with due and reasonable care, skill and diligence and independent judgment. The special court took cognizance on 5 March 2026.

The Directors' Challenge

The directors raised several objections:

The SFIO's jurisdiction: The investigation order named JCIPL and 32 companies. Razorpay was not one of them, and the directors were not officers of any company under investigation. Providing a payment gateway, they argued, could not amount to conduct in connection with the affairs of an investigated company. The inapplicability of Section 166: The allegation was non-verification of KYC and negligence, and negligence is not in itself an offence. Razorpay, the company said to have been negligent at onboarding, was not an accused, and there is no vicarious liability in criminal law. The allocation of KYC duties: KYC, they argued, is the duty of the bank, not of an intermediary, and the first petitioner had stated to the SFIO that the RBI's guidelines were then evolving. Similar intermediaries had not been proceeded against. Limitation and procedure: The complaint was said to be barred by limitation, and, in the alternative, the cognizance order was said to have been passed without following the procedure under Section 223(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The Additional Solicitor General responded that Section 212 has a wide amplitude and extends to persons and entities through whom a company's affairs were conducted and its funds routed, and that Section 212(14) permits prosecution of "any other person directly or indirectly connected with the affairs of the company".

What The Court Decided, And What It Did Not

The Court's reasoning was brief. It held that the directors had been arraigned under Section 166 on the footing that they had a fiduciary duty as directors of Razorpay, particularly where about Rs 320 crores was involved in the transactions, and that whether they had complied with that duty, or had carried out due diligence, was a disputed question of fact for trial. It noted the directors' argument that Razorpay itself had not been made a party, and observed that the role of Razorpay could emerge as the matter proceeded. Relying on Supreme Court authority that a court exercising its power to quash cannot conduct a mini-trial or adjudicate disputed facts, it concluded that "it is for the petitioners to come out clean in a full-blown trial", and rejected the petition.

It is important to be clear about what the order does not decide. The Court stated that the directors' submissions would "all be necessary to be considered at a later point in time and not today". It did not rule on whether the SFIO could proceed against directors of a company that was not under investigation, whether Section 166 applies to the conduct alleged, whether KYC obligations lay with Razorpay or with the banks, whether the complaint was within limitation, or whether cognizance had been taken in accordance with the BNSS. Each of those questions remains open, either before the special court or in any further challenge.

Two Prosecutions, Two Different Questions

The contrast with the money laundering case explains why this order matters. In that case, the ED had alleged that Razorpay processed transactions for a non-banking financial company linked to illegal loan apps. The Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings against Razorpay in March 2024, finding, according to reports, no evidence that Razorpay intended to launder money, and the Supreme Court dismissed the ED's appeal in February 2026, clarifying, according to reports, that its order was limited to Razorpay.

Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 is framed around a person who directly or indirectly attempts to indulge, or knowingly assists, or knowingly is a party, or is actually involved in a process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime. That is a demanding standard for an intermediary that processes payments for a merchant without knowledge of the merchant's wrongdoing.

The SFIO complaint is framed differently. Section 166(3) of the Companies Act requires a director to exercise his duties with due and reasonable care, skill and diligence and to exercise independent judgment, and Section 166(7) makes a contravention punishable with a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh, which may extend to Rs 5 lakh. The question under that provision is not what the directors knew about the merchant's activities, but whether they exercised the care, skill and diligence expected of them. Whether that duty can be extended to the onboarding and monitoring of a payment aggregator's merchants, and whether its breach is established on these facts, remains to be decided. However, the High Court's refusal to quash means that directors of payment businesses cannot assume that the absence of knowledge or intent, which ended the money laundering case, will also end a prosecution framed as a failure of care.

Why Onboarding Is Already a Board Matter

For payment aggregators, merchant onboarding has been a board-level subject since the RBI's Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways of 17 March 2020. Those guidelines require a payment aggregator to have a board-approved policy for merchant onboarding, to undertake background and antecedent checks of the merchants it onboards, and to carry out KYC of those merchants. The case therefore links two things that already exist, i.e. a regulatory requirement for a board-approved onboarding framework, and a statutory duty of care on each director, and asks whether the second was breached in the operation of the first.

A Board-Level Merchant Due Diligence Checklist

Whatever the eventual outcome of this case, it suggests the following steps for boards of payment aggregators and similar intermediaries.

Own the onboarding policy: Ensure that the merchant onboarding policy is approved by the board, reflects current RBI requirements, and is reviewed periodically as those requirements change. Know the risk categories: Identify high-risk merchant categories, such as digital lending, and require enhanced due diligence for them, including verification of the regulated entity on whose behalf a lending service provider operates. Check ownership and control: Go beyond formal KYC documents where there are indications of nominee or dummy directors, recently incorporated entities or opaque ownership. Monitor transactions after onboarding: Onboarding is not a one-time event. Transaction volumes, refund and chargeback patterns, customer complaints and adverse news should feed into periodic reviews and escalation. Receive and record management information: The board, or a committee of it, should receive regular reports on onboarding exceptions, high-risk merchants, offboarding decisions and regulatory communications, and its consideration of them should be minuted. Act on red flags and record the decision: Where a merchant is flagged, the decision to continue, restrict or terminate the relationship, and the reasons for it, should be documented. Keep the record for the long term: In this case, the investigation began in 2022, the report was filed in 2024 and cognizance was taken in 2026. Records of onboarding and monitoring decisions should be retained so that they are available years later. Cooperate carefully with investigators: Statements made to investigating agencies may later be relied on. The first petitioner's statement to the SFIO in 2023 is recorded in the order.

Conclusion

The Karnataka High Court has not held that Razorpay's directors failed in their duties, and the key legal questions, including the SFIO's power to proceed against directors of a company that was not under investigation and the reach of Section 166, remain to be decided. However, the order allows a prosecution to proceed against the directors of a payment aggregator personally, on the theory that the onboarding and monitoring of a merchant is part of their duty of care. For fintech boards, the practical lesson is that the absence of knowledge of a merchant's wrongdoing may answer an allegation of money laundering, but it does not necessarily answer an allegation that the directors failed to exercise care, and the best protection is a documented record that they did.