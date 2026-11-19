The 2026 rules have closed the gap between arbitration and litigation for banks and financial institutions. We assess whether it is time for the financial industry to go all in

International arbitration has long been the forum of choice for complex cross-border disputes — and for good reason: neutral venue, expert decision-makers, confidential proceedings, and global enforcement under the New York Convention. Yet the banking and finance sector has remained notably reluctant to deal itself in.

For example, financing and insurance disputes accounted for only 4.6% of the ICC's 2025 caseload,1 lagging well behind construction, energy, health and pharma, and transportation.2 For lenders and other sector players, the rules of the game were simply not right.

The 2026 ICC Rules (the 2026 Rules) — which came into effect on 1 June 2026 — represent the most significant overhaul of the ICC's procedural framework in recent years, introducing a raft of efficiency-focused innovations designed to close the gaps that have historically made litigation the preferred option for financial disputes.3

The key three innovations are:

highly expedited arbitration proceedings (also referred to as HEAP) - which sit alongside the expedited procedure provisions (EPP);

an expanded emergency arbitration (EA) framework that allows urgent relief to be granted without notifying the other side first; and

early determination.

Some of these features had already been adopted by peer institutions prior to the ICC revision, but their express adoption by the ICC carries particular weight, given that it ranks among the top three preferred sets of arbitral rules worldwide4 and had registered over 30,000 cases by the end of 2025.5

Below, we assess whether these changes meaningfully shift the balance — and what they mean for financial institutions and borrowers negotiating dispute resolution clauses in cross-border lending transactions.

Why has the sector kept litigation as its default?

Arbitration presents clear structural advantages for banking disputes, particularly those involving cross-border transactions, project finance, or complex financial instruments. The expertise of arbitrators, neutral venues, confidential proceedings, and ease of enforcement across a broader pool of jurisdictions all favour the arbitral process. So, why has the sector held back?

The perceived limitations of arbitration include:

difficulties in obtaining interim measures prior to constitution of the arbitral tribunal — with financial institutions expressing particular concern that urgent injunctions and stay orders are not as readily available as in litigation;

the absence of summary proceedings for simple debt claims, undefended claims, or those met with hopeless defences; and

the historical perception that litigation offers a faster and more efficient route to resolution for straightforward cases, including enforcement of unpaid loan obligations.6

The 2026 Rules go to the heart of these pain points, and in several respects minimise the gaps previously perceived between arbitration and litigation.

Three innovations that are changing the game

1. Highly Expedited Arbitration Procedure (HEAP)

The HEAP, introduced in Appendix VI of the 2026 Rules, requires disputes to be decided by a sole arbitrator and awards to be issued within three months of the case management conference. This is a significant acceleration even relative to the existing expedited track. This speed comes with procedural trade-offs: joinder and consolidation are unavailable, and the sole arbitrator may limit the number of submissions, or order no document production or no hearing to take place. Parties must also front-load their submissions and evidence, and may agree to an award without reasons (although it may not always be suitable due to enforcement considerations).

The track record of the ICC's proceedings under the EPP — a model which entered into force in March 2017 and had automatically applied to all disputes up to US$ 2 million7 — provides an encouraging evidence base. Between 2017 and 2024, document production was excluded in 365 out of 461 cases that concluded with a final award; and 63% of those awards were delivered on or around the six-month time limit, with quality assessed by the ICC as on par with non-expedited proceedings.8 In line with these statistics, global arbitral practitioners consistently rank expedited procedures as the most effective mechanism for enhancing the efficiency of arbitral proceedings.9 HEAP may therefore be an opportunity for the parties to experience a genuinely expedited route to a final award – assuming it suits their needs.

Unlike the EPP, HEAP applies on an opt-in basis10 for disputes of any value, and the ICC has identified it as best suited to lower-complexity commercial disputes or those with a simple factual matrix. For banking disputes, the front-loading model may be a natural fit for straightforward debt enforcement claims — where the claimant lender typically has a comprehensive factual record from the outset, as well as to disputes in recurring contractual relationships requiring quick and final resolution.

Where disputes involve multiple parties or related transaction documents with separate dispute resolution provisions, HEAP cannot be utilised by all parties simultaneously because it does not permit joinder or consolidation. However the parties may – even in a multi-party and/or multi-contract scenario – consider using HEAP on narrow but critical issues where it is helpful to obtain a quick and binding decision.

2. Emergency Arbitration (EA): Expanded Scope and Urgent Relief Without Notice

Under the 2021 ICC Rules, EA provisions applied only to signatories of the arbitration agreement or their successors. The 2026 Rules extend access to "any party for which the President is satisfied, based on information in the Application, that an arbitration agreement binding such party may exist."11 For lenders pursuing enforcement against guarantors or affiliated entities within a complex financing structure, this is a meaningful expansion.

The 2026 Rules also permit parties to request preliminary orders within EA proceedings on an ex parte basis, where prior notification of the opposing party could undermine the effectiveness of the relief sought — particularly in cases involving potential asset dissipation or destruction of evidence. These ex parte orders are subject to strict safeguards: the affected party must immediately be afforded an opportunity to be heard, and the emergency arbitrator may subsequently modify the order.

Early practice – albeit in the context of a different arbitral institution - is encouraging: following the introduction of ex parte measures in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) 2025 Rules, SIAC has already approved at least one application for preliminary provisional orders.12 In addition, a 2019 ICC review found that EA proceedings almost invariably concluded within or around the 15-day deadline, with high rates of compliance.13

The expanded EA framework gives banks and financial institutions a credible mechanism to prevent the other side from frustrating urgent provisional remedy applications, while simultaneously adopting safeguards for respondents' due process rights akin to those found in national courts. This balance should increase confidence in the effectiveness and enforceability of the process. That said, recourse to national courts may still be preferable in certain situations, particularly where relief needs to bind third parties or where the applicant wishes to take advantage of the court's broader enforcement powers (including potential contempt proceedings against the respondent).

3. Knocking Out Weak Claims Early: Early Determination

Article 30 of the 2026 Rules empowers a party to apply for an early determination that one or more claims or defences are manifestly without merit, or manifestly outside the jurisdiction of the tribunal.

In practice, tribunals have most readily permitted early determination in cases involving discrete legal issues requiring little or no evidence. By contrast, where the issues are fact-sensitive, legally complex or better suited to bifurcation, tribunals retain broad discretion to decline the application. Despite this cautious approach, 49% of practitioners ranked it as the second most effective tool for enhancing procedural efficiency, narrowly behind expedited arbitration procedures (50%).14

While early determination previously appeared in the ICC Note to Parties as guidance, its codification in the 2026 Rules provides greater procedural authority to arbitrators and increased certainty as to its availability to practitioners, potentially enhancing the enforceability of resulting awards. For banking disputes specifically, a successful early determination on a straightforward debt claim could produce an enforceable award in weeks rather than months. Early determination may equally serve to efficiently dispose of discrete preliminary issues such as limitation defences.

Asymmetric dispute resolution clauses: Time to reconsider?

Asymmetric (or unilateral option) dispute resolution clauses have long featured in financing agreements. Such clauses typically require one party, usually the borrower, to submit disputes to a prescribed forum while allowing the lender to elect between multiple jurisdictions or dispute resolution mechanisms. Their commercial rationale is straightforward: lenders wish to retain flexibility to commence proceedings in the jurisdiction where the debtor's assets may be located, and to defer the choice between litigation and arbitration until a dispute has arisen and the most appropriate mechanism can be identified.

The legal landscape, however, is fractured. Asymmetric clauses including the unilateral option to arbitrate are recognised as valid, for instance, in the UK and Singapore.15 As for the European legal landscape, on 27 February 2025, the Court of Justice of the European Union confirmed that asymmetric clauses choosing between courts of EU Member States are valid as a matter of EU law under the Brussels I bis Regulation, provided certain criteria are met — though notably this ruling cannot be extended to arbitration or non-EU jurisdictions.16 Elsewhere, the picture is even less clear: a number of jurisdictions (such as Russia) have declined to uphold asymmetric clauses on various grounds, while others (such as China) have produced inconsistent or conflicting decisions, leaving parties without reliable guidance on enforceability outside the jurisdictions that have expressly validated them.

The ease with which arbitral awards can generally be enforced across borders is often regarded as arbitration's principal advantage over litigation, particularly for lenders operating in emerging markets. However, where a tribunal's jurisdiction rests on an asymmetric dispute resolution clause, that enforcement advantage may be undermined.

The expanded toolkit introduced by the 2026 Rules — spanning urgent interim measures, expedited awards, and early determination — may encourage practitioners to step back from the jurisdictional complexity of asymmetric clauses and instead place their confidence solely in arbitration, relying on its established advantages of enforcement, confidentiality17, and specialisation.

Practical guidance: Making the right call

The 2026 Rules narrow the gaps previously perceived between arbitration and litigation on speed, interim relief, and early determination. With careful drafting, arbitration can now credibly serve as a one-stop-shop for both simple and complex banking disputes — delivering cost- and time-efficient resolution without sacrificing the inherent advantages of the arbitral process.

For financial institutions and borrowers choosing between forums, the following considerations should guide the analysis:

Type and complexity of the dispute

HEAP is well-suited to straightforward bilateral debt claims with a clear factual record (particularly where the benefits of speed outweigh procedural trade-offs). Conventional arbitration remains the right choice for complex multi-party or multi-contract disputes, however even in those situations HEAP can still add significant value by providing a fast and binding determination of discrete issues that are critical to the parties' commercial objectives.

Jurisdiction of respondents, assets, and seat

The enforceability advantages of arbitration are most pronounced in cross-border transactions involving parties from emerging markets or jurisdictions with limited or discretionary arrangements for recognising foreign court judgments. Where the other party’s assets are concentrated in a country hostile to asymmetric clauses, an arbitration agreement offers greater certainty than a hybrid clause.

Urgency

The expanded EA framework — including the new mechanism for orders without prior notice — means that arbitration can now offer a credible alternative to court injunctions aimed at preserving assets. National courts will, however, continue to play an important role, for example where relief needs to bind third parties or where the court's wider enforcement powers offer a practical advantage.

Confidentiality

Where the underlying transaction or the identity of the parties is commercially sensitive, the confidentiality of arbitration proceedings remains an advantage that litigation cannot match.

Conclusion

The 2026 Rules represent a considered response to sector-specific concerns that have historically kept banking and finance disputes in the courts. Expedited proceedings are now faster and carry stronger incentives for compliance; emergency arbitration can reach non-signatories and deliver relief without prior notice to the other party; and early determination of hopeless claims or defences is expressly codified and enforceable. Taken together, these innovations strengthen arbitration's hand for financial disputes.

For lenders and borrowers alike, the developments over the last few years have demonstrated that strategic dispute resolution choices should not be based on outdated assumptions as to what the arbitral process can and cannot deliver. Accordingly, the moment may be right to revisit standard dispute resolution clauses — and to consider whether the jurisdictional complexity of asymmetric arrangements remains justified, or whether a well-drafted, arbitration clause now offers the better chance of a neutral venue, suitable process and enforceable outcome.

Footnotes

1. ICC Dispute Resolution 2025 Statistics

2. ‘Banking and finance’ disputes accounted for 17% of the LCIA's 2024 caseload, whereas transport and commodity cases continued to dominate the LCIA’s caseload making up 29% of its cases. See LCIA Annual Report 2024

3. For a detailed analysis of the main features of the 2026 ICC Rules, see our previous article here.

4. The Queen Mary 2025 arbitration survey

5. ICC reaches key arbitration milestone with case 30,000

6. ICC Commission Report on Financial Institutions and International Arbitration; Rethinking the Use of Arbitration Clauses by Financial Institutions

7. This threshold has since then been increased, including to US$ 4 million for claims brought under arbitration agreements concluded on or after 1 June 2026, with prior thresholds continuing to apply to earlier arbitration agreements.

8. ICC Commission 2026 Report on Expedited Procedure Provisions

9. The Queen Mary 2025 arbitration survey

10. Parties may agree to opt into HEAP at the drafting stage or after a dispute has arisen, by agreement.

11. Article 1(2)(c), Appendix IV to the 2026 ICC Rules.

12. SIAC 2025 annual report

13. ICC 2019 Commission Report on Emergency Arbitration Proceedings

14. The Queen Mary 2025 arbitration survey

15. See our related articles here and here.

16. For a detailed analysis of the CJEU decision, see our previous article here.