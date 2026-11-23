self

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) received 886 new filings in 2025, with 89 percent of cases international and parties from 79 jurisdictions. The SIAC Rules 2025 add ex parte emergency relief, a streamlined procedure for smaller claims, preliminary determination and coordinated proceedings.

In this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, international arbitration partner J.P. Duffy talks with Vivek Neelakantan, registrar of the SIAC, about the institution’s growth.

Key topics include:

The SIAC’s 2025 caseload, top users and the rise of technology disputes

Ex parte emergency relief and the new streamlined procedure for claims under S$1 million

Coordinated proceedings, preliminary determination and third-party funding disclosure

Vivek’s priorities for a global SIAC and recent guidance notes

Vivek also explains the “four Es” behind the 2025 rules – efficiency, excellence, enforceability and user experience – and says quality case administration and earning trust on every case guide the SIAC’s priorities.

Episode Highlights

[5:33] The SIAC’s 2025 Caseload: 886 Filings and $14.53 Billion in Dispute. Vivek reports 886 new filings in 2025, of which 737 were arbitrations administered by the SIAC, compared with 259 new cases in 2013. Total sums in dispute reached approximately US$14.53 billion, with an average of approximately US$25 million. Eighty-nine percent of cases were international, parties came from 79 jurisdictions, and the top five users were mainland China, Vietnam, India, Thailand and the United States. International trade accounts for almost 40 percent of the caseload, with technology disputes on the rise.

[17:16] Ex Parte Emergency Relief: How the Protective Preliminary Order Works. Vivek explains the new protective preliminary order, which allows an emergency arbitrator to be appointed without notice to the counterparty and to decide within 24 hours. The full emergency arbitrator process runs 14 days. The applicant must serve the other side within 12 hours, and no later than three days, or the order expires. Of 19 emergency applications in 2025, four sought a protective preliminary order and only one was allowed to proceed without notice. Applicants now have seven days to file the notice of arbitration.

[23:08] Streamlined Procedure: A Three-Month, Documents-Only Process for Claims Under S$1 Million. Claims under S$1 million (approximately US$750,000) now default to a sole arbitrator, a documents-only process and a final award within three months of the tribunal’s constitution. By default there is no document production, no witness evidence and no hearing, and the President decides if a party objects to the procedure being used. Tribunal and SIAC fees are capped at 50 percent of the normal maximum. Vivek notes that claims once written off as too costly are now being brought, creating opportunities for next-generation counsel and emerging arbitrators. He contrasts the procedure with the expedited procedure, which covers disputes up to S$10 million and has been used in close to 700 arbitrations.

[28:23] Coordinated Proceedings and Preliminary Determination: Efficiency in Complex Cases. Vivek describes coordinated proceedings, which allow related arbitrations before the same tribunal to be heard together or sequenced to avoid duplication and inconsistent outcomes. He then calls preliminary determination one of his favorite new provisions, a tool that lets tribunals decide discrete issues such as contract interpretation, jurisdiction or limitation early, narrowing the dispute, encouraging settlement or even disposing of the case. He distinguishes it from early dismissal, which acts as a filter on claims and defenses.

[37:43] What Comes Next: Quality Administration, Trust on Every Case and a Global SIAC. Vivek describes a SIAC built on quality case administration and the principle that trust must be earned on every case, whether $100,000 or $5 billion is in dispute. He highlights new guidance notes on page and word limits, document production and awards in summary form, and looks ahead to an institution recognized as genuinely global, a path breaker serving as a model for others, particularly in emerging jurisdictions.